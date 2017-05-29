Memorial Day
Gratitude goes out to the fallen. And thanks to everyone who serves or who has served.
Even those of you who have a “toxic masculinity” problem. (It’s Vox’s latest desperate bid for attention, but you’ll get a good enough laugh out of it that it’s probably worth the click.)
Or if you have a funny haircut because you’re part of the DeepState Club:
Why do Hayden,McMaster,Clapper,Mattis, Brennan all have shaved heads? Is it some kind of secret #deepstate club ? @Credico2016
— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 28, 2017
It’s been a busy day for me. Sorry it took so long to get to this post.
Still very busy at work. Don’t expect much from me before July 4.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/29/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Keep up the good effort, Patterico. Even if you have to rely on your toxic masculinity.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/29/2017 @ 9:58 pm
Nutjob America is getting more and more interesting.
(No, it’s not.)JVW (42615e) — 5/29/2017 @ 11:39 pm
When one thinks of all the warriors that have sacrificed their lives for us, it doesn’t seem right that we all can’t come together as one.mg (31009b) — 5/30/2017 @ 2:34 am
Speaking of toxic masculinity.
http://www.edwinpriceramsey.com/
The last cavalry charge of the U.S. Army. They later ate their horses.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 2:44 am
This guy gave a speech that was to die for.
Before dying for his country.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 2:56 am
John Waldron. Torpedo 8.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 2:57 am
Aaron Katz lived.
Attention to citation.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 3:06 am
http://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/midway-the-sole-survivor-of-torpedo-squadron-8/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 3:09 am
http://www.afsoc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/614977/special-tactics-airmen-killed-in-hostile-incident/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 3:26 am
My personal favorite. If it can be said.
https://www.navalhistory.org/2010/10/25/cdr-ernest-evans-skipper-of-the-uss-johnston
He fought his ship to the end.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 3:36 am
http://archive.boston.com/news/globe/obituaries/articles/2005/11/21/barry_atkins_admiral_in_historic_battle/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 3:43 am
http://www.marines.mil/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 3:53 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oEPrKxV3YQ
Damn.
The link didn’t work.
I think this one doesSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 4:00 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QgLuIqmSqsSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 4:05 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pP9SSZHbbNU
For once Obama was not wrong. Training g dangerous.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 4:29 am
All by the way far, far better men than me.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 4:35 am
Given the fact that ISIS is still squirming, the Marines apparently aren’t toxic enough. Maybe they need to be applied more liberally.Jerryskids (16a4d5) — 5/30/2017 @ 5:56 am
Note the jackalope Joyner in the piece.
How long did it take the marines to clear tarawa or saipan or iwonarciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:06 am
Of Sherman has replaced Stanton,
ttp://www.washingtonexaminer.com/james-maqttis-military-using-annihilation-tactics-against-isis/article/2624370narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:07 am
Bloody Tarawa? It didn’t take them all that long but it cost a lot of lives.
The USN failed the Marines at Tarawa.
But we got better, eventually learning how to deliver the Spruance haircut.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:13 am
Nineteen-year old young men are toxic. When you put them together with nineteen-year old young women … that’s the reason marriage was invented (to put it delicately).nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:18 am
Not to denigrate the GI Bill, but the major benefit of the integration of the sexes in the military is to homely young women who now find themselves with a large pool of “available” and “eager” young men.
Steve, do you have any statistics on how many sailoretts and Marinettes come back from long cruises pregnant?nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:28 am
*sailorettes*nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:29 am
https://www.nps.gov/parkhistory/online_books/wapa/extContent/usmc/pcn-190-003120-00/sec8.htm
Your dad, no doubt, served at Tarawa, Beldar.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Zeilin_(APA-3)
And when I say the USN failed the USMC, it wasn’t for a lack of effort. It was just that the craft of amphibious ass assault was still in its infancy.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:35 am
Everyone gave their utmost.
https://nostalgia049.wordpress.com/2009/12/01/eddie-albert-hero-at-tarawa-beach-in-wwii/
I always liked that guy.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:38 am
http://www.worldwar2history.info/Medal-of-Honor/Tarawa.htmlSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 6:44 am
It takes me more than one hand to count the number of men I knew who died while serving in the military. Those of you who have served yourselves undoubtedly know many more, but, for someone who didn’t, that’s a lot.
What’s more remarkable is that none died in combat; indeed, as far as I know, none ever saw combat. They were all pilots, and all really good men. Let us remember not only those who gave their lives defending freedom; let us also pay tribute to those who did so preserving the peace, whose sacrifice is often unremembered but no less great.Diffus (7b30f9) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:29 am
nk, I wouldnt say homely, they after all have to meet certain physical fitness minimums, but my experience is looking at the recruits who go to the local mall (near Great Lakes) and there pretty passable, not 10s but not grazing either. The Navy is the magnet school of the armed service branches.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:44 am
Yes but memorial is about those who fell in battle
Vox need to sealed in steel drums and dropped in the Marianas, fisking it is like going after bad mime.narciso (0be537) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:51 am
Greetings:
A day late perhaps, but pertinent nonetheless:
Back in the summer of the last ’68, I was doing my military service down in Texas, which, besides the Bronx, is the place I’d most like to be from. For several months, I was assigned to the base’s funeral detail. We would provide pallbearers and a rifle squad for those requesting military funerals in the local area.
Military-wise, it wasn’t bad duty. On the days when we weren’t scheduled for a funeral, we would spend several hours practicing our “drill & ceremonies” and a couple more squaring away our uniforms and equipment. On funeral days, we would head out as early as necessary on a 44-passenger bus, often in civilian clothes or else fatigues with our first-class uniforms and equipment in tow. Often we would change into our duty uniforms at the funeral home, once in the casket display room, or on the bus itself.
It being Texas and the Viet Nam war being in full swing, we often had several funerals a week to perform. There was a certain spectrum from the World War graduates through the Viet Nam casualties. The former might involve a local veterans’ group and an afterward BBQ or such. The latter were somewhat more emotionally raw as most of us were facing our own deployments in the near future.
Two funerals of the latter sort have stayed with me through the years. The first was of a young Private First Class who had been MIA for several months before his remains were recovered. I was on the pallbearer squad that day and when we went to lift the casket, it almost flew up in the air. There was so little of the young soldier left that we totally overestimated the weight we were lifting and almost looked decidedly unprofessional.
The other was that of a Negro Specialist 4th Class. I was in the rifle squad that day. In the rendering of military honors, there is a momentary pause between the end of the (21-gun) rifle salute and the beginning of the playing of “Taps”. It is a moment of profound silence in most cases. During that moment, the young soldier’s mother gave out a yowl from the depths of her grief that so startled me that I almost dropped the rifle out of my hands. That yowl echoes within me still.
I’ll readily admit that, as a result of my experiences, I became much imbued with a sense of duty and respect to and for our fallen. Hopefully, today, when our media do their reporting they will show some of the same and let “Taps” be played out in its entirety. It would be nice for a change.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:21 am
11.My personal favorite. If it can be said.
Ernest Evans, the USS Johnston and the incredible suicidal charge of Taffy 3 at the Battle Off Samar is an all-timer.
Read ‘The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors: The Extraordinary World War II Story of the U.S. Navy’s Finest Hour’ by James D. Hornfischer.
I’ve yet to see a TV documentary which does it justice.harkin (9803a7) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:30 am
I take it you were an infantry man.
Never could I have walked the miles you walked.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:34 am
You’re right, of course, ulb. Young, healthy, physically fit, with good bodies from proper diet and exercise. As are the guys.nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:41 am
Also read Little Wolf At Leyte.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:41 am
All of hirnfischers is great, I was first acquainted with the one about the solomonsnarciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:46 am
https://www.amazon.com/Little-Wolf-Leyte-Roberts-413/dp/1571680829
When the call went out, “Small boys, attack” The Sammy B rogered up. Even though she was a small small boy.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:52 am
@36, concur. I think I have them all.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:56 am
18. Jerryskids (16a4d5) — 5/30/2017 @ 5:56 am
U.S. Marines aren’t fighting there. U.S. personnel are only guiding the fighting and doing some bonbing, always being careful, if at all possible, to stay out of range
of enemy fire. That’s a principle in this war.
It’s taking so long (in Iraq) because there are still about 200,000 civilians trapped in western Mosul. They are mostly trapped, not staying voluntarily, in the city. The ISIS snipers sometimes target children to deter people from trying to leave the battle zone. They also imprison people in their own homes while they set up shop there.
The U.S. military can’t do the kind of bombing they normally would, even in this war, although they can still bomb ISIS cars (they can get them by themselves) many of which are recognizable as car bombs because they’ve been reinforced in the front so as to be able to get closer to their targets before they are exploded.
Progress is slow, measured in feet per day. They have to avoid killing civilians, limit as much as possible deaths of Iraqi soldiers, and beware of ISIS snipers and booby traps, as well as car bombs. They are only several hundred ISIS fighters in there but because of all these considerations progress is slow.
One goal is to do things in such a way so that if territory is recovered, it is never lost again. So far they’ve been successful with that. That actually slows down recovery of territory a little bit because they don’t take anything until they are sure they can hold it. It’s all very methodical.
(they are working on the principle though that some new eveil organization could go into business, but ISIS they want to finish)
They are driving ISIS fighters into a trap now – they are totally surrounded. (What they really should do maybe is pick some place they can lead ISIS people to believe will nevr be ombed – like Iraqi government owned property, or some kind of infrastructure, mosques will do too, of course, but they could pick anthing and then, even when opportunity arises, not target that location, so they all come to believe it is a safe place to retreat to, then when they are all there, you could b them. This is what happened in northern Afghanistan in 2001, somewhat by accident. They didn’t drop bombs too close to the front line because of the possibility of a mistake – maybe some people from the Northern Alliance had advanced to those positions – then suddenly they did bomb them heavily and that was the end of it, and the Taliban broke.
There are French officers there doing something unusual. They are particularly identifying and getting snipers to target french citizens. They don’t want any French citizens returning from the fight, for fear they will try to kill civilians in France, and don’t seem to consider the possibility of arresting them. I guess that would violate some kind of French civil liberties, while killing them in Iraq would not be questioned.
In Raqqa it was also slowd down for months by hesitation to use the Kurdish fighting forces which are good. Russia seems to prefer the U.S. using them to any real democratic forces or Syrian forces which could aspire to rule Syria. Turkey is really against that, saying they are linked to or part of a terrorist group. U.S. military thinks this can be controlled and in any case no weapons will be diverted anywhere else. They are probably pretty good at this.
Around January 10, Obama finally decided to send better weapons to the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, but because this was so close to Trump taking office, and because the actual delivery would take place after January 20, decided get the OK from Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Flynn. Mike Flynn turned them down. Trump in the last month or two reversed that but in meantime Mike Flynn may have delayed the fall of Raqqa by two or three moonths. It could have happened already.
By the way it is possible that some Kurdish forces in Syria aiming at Raqqa got bombed by an Arab air force because of deliberate misinformation that they were ISIS. That’s what I think. I don’t think this is likely to have been a mistake, I’m looking for soemthing more specific about thst – not really looking but am ready to see it.
Also: The U.S. had to attack an Iranian-led Syrian convoy heading toward a U.S. training base in located in the southeast of Syria near the Jordanian border when they ignored warnings not t approach. Syria (backed by Russia and Iran) insists it has the right to recover territory. Theer were U.S. military personnel there.Sammy Finkelman (b66da2) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:38 am
Some errata:
* (What they really should do maybe is pick some place they can lead ISIS people to believe will never be bombed
* Russia seems to prefer the U.S. using them to any real democratic forces or Syrian forces which could aspire to rule Syria – but maybe doesn’t want the U.S. aiding anything..
* Mike Flynn may have delayed the fall of Raqqa by two or three monthsSammy Finkelman (b66da2) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:45 am
35 – Also read Little Wolf At Leyte.
Thanks, just ordered it.harkin (299d24) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:44 am
31 – It being Texas and the Viet Nam war being in full swing, we often had several funerals a week to perform.
During the later part of the Viet-Nam war, my mom used to host Sunday dinners for Marines from nearby Camp Pendleton. I was just a kid who used to sit and listen to their incredible stories about war and also ‘back home’ as we sat in the living room watching TV afterwards.
I swear at the time I thought just about every Marine came from TX.
RIP – Greg Keller – 1950-1970harkin (299d24) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:06 pm
Harkin, it’s not great literature. I find it overly sentimental.
But it’s a tribute to the men who manned the ship. So I excuse.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:30 pm
http://bosamar.com/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:34 pm