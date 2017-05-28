Big Media Falsely Claims Texas Governor Joked About Shooting Reporters
Imagine my surprise at reading this headline at CBS News:
Texas governor jokes about shooting reporters
I respect Greg Abbott, and set about reading the story to see if he had actually done what CBS News accused him of.
He did not.
Here is their own account:
Two days after a GOP House candidate from Montana was charged with assaulting a journalist, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, joked about shooting reporters, according to the Texas Tribune.
The comment followed Abbott’s Friday signing of a bill that reduces the licensing fee to carry a handgun in the state of Texas from $70 to $40.
The governor then made his way upstairs to the shooting range for some target practice, and once he was finished, he held up his target sheet to show off his marksmanship, joking to the reporters and photographers present that, “I’m gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters.”
And here is the Texas Tribune account:
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday visited a shooting range to sign a bill into law that significantly reduces the cost to get a license to carry a handgun, making Texas one of the states with the lowest fee in the nation.
“The right to bear arms is something that is synonymous with the state of Texas. We are proud to expand the right to bear arms by lowering the cost of what you have to pay in order to get a license to carry,” Abbott said. “Texans’ ability to bear arms is going to be even bolder today than it’s ever been before.”
The law, Senate Bill 16, reduces the first-time fee for a license to carry from $140 to $40 and the renewal fee from $70 to $40. A license to carry permit is valid in Texas for five years. The new fee will go into effect on Sept. 1.Texas governor jokes about shooting reporters after signing gun bill
Following the bill signing, Abbott tested out a few guns at an upstairs shooting range.
“I’m gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters,” Abbott joked while holding his bullet-riddled target sheet.
The story doesn’t say he joked about shooting reporters. The headline does.
The Texas Tribune version has the photo, which I will reproduce here as fair use to help criticize the headline of the story.
The caption is: “Gov. Abbott admires his practice target after signing Senate Bill 16, which reduces the first-time fee for a license to carry handguns, on May 26, 2017.” And indeed, his markmanship looks pretty good.
You can easily see what actually happened. He was joking that he wants to have the evidence of his excellent marksmanship directly on hand if he runs into reporters. So he can boast about it.
The bit about shooting reporters was made up by the Texas Tribune headline writer — and all of Big Media seems to have run with it.
This is a great example of why people despise Big Media.
I don’t think joking about violence against reporters is funny. But Greg Abbott didn’t do that. Stop saying he did.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/28/2017 @ 9:34 am
The Press can not be trusted on any story.Tempe Jeff (bf2d54) — 5/28/2017 @ 9:44 am
their prestige-well is run dryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/28/2017 @ 9:51 am
Triggered?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:06 am
Only republicans can be misquoted and then have it used against them.mg (31009b) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:11 am
Rock, Target, Scissors, Reporter, Spock.
Target cuts Reporter.Pinandpuller (969159) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:14 am
While I’m sure your interpretation is what the governor meant, it is a person-shaped target with bullet holes in it, and I think the remark could be easily misunderstood in a climate where the leader of the governor’s party has repeatedly called reporters “enemies of the American people”, and another member of the governor’s party savagely attacked a reporter just two days before.Dave (711345) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:21 am
Rock, Fatwa, Adulterer, Reporter, Republican.Pinandpuller (969159) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:23 am
Dave
Reporters got circles?
In Memoriam Johnny Hart.Pinandpuller (969159) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:25 am
The Tribune is wretched I discovered that when gov perry had his surgerynarciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:25 am
They’re Pro-Choice. Hate Loves Abortionn.n (fbd038) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:30 am
When I heard the quote, I thought he meant he would scare off reporters by showing them how good he is with a gun.
Not that he would shoot them, per se, but he would give them something to think about.
It’s possible he meant it more benignly. But in today’s emotionally charged atmosphere, jokes about target practice and reporters really should be avoided.sauropod (271cbd) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:35 am
More squirrel meat.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:42 am
Gov Rick Perry killed a coyote with a .380 Ruger while walking his dog in Austin.
Couldn’t hurt for reporters to take Hunter’s Safety.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/28/2017 @ 11:49 am
@7. While I’m sure your interpretation is what the governor meant…
Sure?? Don’t bet the Texas ranch on that. To be inarticulate is an office requirement for Texas governors. See Bush, Perry and now Abbott for details.
“Oops.” – 2012 Debate quip by former Texas governor Rick Perry now head of the DOE overseeing nuclear weapons storage.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/28/2017 @ 12:00 pm
“I’m gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters,” Abbott joked …
This the sort of quip Abbott’s PR guys should have told him to pocket and use at a photo op on a ranch while shoveling manure. Works much better in that scenario all ’round.
“Here it is, you hicks! Nail up anybody who stands in your way!…And if they don’t deliver, give me the hammer, and I’ll do it myself!” – Willie Stark [Broderick Crawford] ‘All The King’s Men’ 1949DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/28/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Greetings:
Well, when I get elected President of Texas, I sure hope that CBS doesn’t find out what I did. Fr’instance:
Back in the last ’69, I was an infantry squad leader in Viet Nam. One day, while we were being resupplied by helicopter out in the bush, a camera crew arrived along with the things we needed. A while later, our Captain came over to me with the crew in tow and asked me if I wanted to take them out on a patrol I was about to leave out on. In one of my proudest moments in the war, I replied, in my New York fashion, with a question, “Do I have to bring them back?” We went out; they didn’t.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/28/2017 @ 1:19 pm
To be inarticulate is an office requirement for Texas governors. See Bush, Perry and now Abbott for details.
Texans have always been willing to dump someone who is only talented with their mouth to bring in someone who can do the job.
See G W Bush using his “silver foot” to kick Ann Richards’ wrinkled, lying ass out of office.harkin (9fca6c) — 5/28/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Wonder if Gov. Abbott ever has nightmares that mimic one particular scene of The Battleship Potempkin?urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/28/2017 @ 2:08 pm
SeeBS is to the First Amendment what Dylan Roof is to the Second.nk (dbc370) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:02 pm
“David Rhodes, President of CBS News and his brother, Ben Rhodes, Obama staffer”, a phrase that should tell anyone what a CBS story about a Republican is worth. We don’t even need to mention Dan Rather doing the TANGo.nk (dbc370) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:10 pm
cbs, the ones who had craig Kilbourne with the ‘snipers wanted’ graphic for w, I guess one can go to another appendage of the Viacom umbrella, comedy central’s titus, technically he was on fox, and his brand of civility,narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:12 pm
a trip down memory lane,
http://www.wnd.com/2000/08/2083/narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:14 pm
yes, tell us more about this vaunted civility,
http://www.mediaite.com/online/christopher-titus-jokes-about-assassinating-sarah-palin-apologizes-on-facebook/narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:17 pm
What a false persona, Titus rebooted as a series would be the ready reserve along side Rodney (Carrington) avenging Tim Allen’s cancellation.urbanleftbehind (c5d2d4) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:21 pm
I saw the same story on Friday on the CBS Evening News.
This is every place.
http://heavy.com/news/2017/05/texas-governor-greg-abbott-shooting-reporters-greg-gianforte-violence-guns-photo
This may not be too unfair. They don’t say Abott said he would shoot reporters. They said he joked about shooting reporters, and saying you are carrying a gun in case you see any repoters…
except he didn’t say that. He was talking about carrying a target sheet.
So the joke wasn’t about shooting reporters; it was about sublimating his anger by shooting at a target which he could pretend was a reporter.
It was a joke about being angry.Sammy Finkelman (0c3646) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:36 pm
if sleazy job-raping o9food stamp slut obama had said the same thing, it would be so funnie
remember his funnie joke about the special olympics?
LOL!
that one was almost as funnie as when he joked about droning some American kids to death
proving once again how snooty out-of-touch harvardtrash should really, really avoid any and all attempt at comedyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:43 pm
09?happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:44 pm
mr. titus looks like he’s not very healthy in that pichappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/28/2017 @ 4:47 pm
I’m calling bullshit on that interpretation.Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/28/2017 @ 6:17 pm
no i think failmerican propaganda sluts are starting to have rape fantasies Mr. Spartacvs
they love love love draping themselves in a mantle of victimy goodnesshappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/28/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Wonder what he was shooting?mg (31009b) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:21 pm
I don’t have a handgun, but that looks like a respectable grouping.mg (31009b) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:24 pm
11b40
I was imagining you asking with your NY accent,” Hey boss, you want that I should take them out?Pinandpuller (8f614f) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:35 pm
@24 narciso
I can’t do it any justice in brevity but Christopher Titus has a whole story from his act about his mom and step dad.
Basically step dad abused his mom. Step dad taught his mom to shoot. Mom murdered step dad.
Guys with drug histories like him and Tom Arnold should probably stay away from the gun debate altogether.Pinandpuller (8f614f) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Yes I remember the series, Stacy keach played his father, that outburst happened after the two minute tucson hate, like Martin Bashir, well crawled out of colloidal slime, and Louis ck and Russell brand, well you get the idea.narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:44 pm
great line 11B40mg (31009b) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:44 pm
@30… I’m calling hosesh*t on your bullsh*t, SparkyColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:49 pm
Yes there was plenty of psycho to go around;
https://mobile.twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/868960712823115776narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:50 pm
Well if you leave out the Hamas family tie:
htttp://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/clay-waters/2017/05/28/nyt-poses-muslim-feminist-sarsour-target-right-wing-hate-skips-hernarciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 7:53 pm
@36 narciso
I used to watch Titus’ show. Maybe I just found it funny in that Married with Children first marriage sort of way.Pinandpuller (8f614f) — 5/28/2017 @ 8:09 pm
So did I maybe Cynthia watros was there reasonmnarciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 8:12 pm
I think Titus was my bridge between Peggy Bundy and Gemma Teller Morrow.Pinandpuller (8f614f) — 5/28/2017 @ 8:19 pm
Couldn’t get into that show, justified was my favorite show there.narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 8:22 pm
How many bogus MSM headlines does it take to tame the “surprise” reflex?
I’m beginning to think Aesop missed the mark with this fable.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/28/2017 @ 9:36 pm
The Tribune are tools of the Texas establishment they hated perry and cruz.narciso (d1f714) — 5/28/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Here’s another one: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-fails-to-commit-to-paris-climate-agreement-as-he-concludes-first-overseas-trip/2017/05/27/e1d3ac5c-42e3-11e7-8c25-44d09ff5a4a8_story.html?utm_term=.8890692e88fd
“Failed to commit”. W …T…F! I understand that, crushed though were at Trump’s failure to commit, WaPo reporters nonetheless “failed to commit” to slitting their wrists having first sent out 13 tapes explaining why they did it.nk (dbc370) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:03 pm
The point of this article isn’t to damn Governor Abbott, but to confirm the bias of the Elite and their sycophants about the nature of the rubes in flyover country and their chosen representatives – very much including the chosen representative occupying the White House.
If you read a few of the articles critical of Abbott, the same logic(or lack of it) appears in a number of places: Abbott is to Gianforte is to Trump. It is all part of the 24/7 hate.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:04 pm
I can’t imagine Texans care any more about shooting reporters than Montanans care about body-slamming them.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:07 pm
The Texas Tribune is the major media outlet for the shambles of the Democratic Party in Texas. Nothing it publishes influences anyone not already in the Dems’ camp. This is indeed typical of its sad blather.
But fret not. Gov. Abbott is very popular and politically astute. He’s still a very young man and right now he’s John Cornyn’s obvious heir apparent for the U.S. Senate, when/if Gov. Abbott wants to move into national politics via a Congressional route. (He might well rather run, as Dubya did, for a higher office using the Texas governorship as his platform.) He is smart, articulate, hard-working, and ambitious. Above all, he is superbly even-tempered, as I was able to observe back in the days when he was a Harris County Civil District Judge and I’d watch him run through a heavy docket.
Texas Dems don’t have anyone left on the bench who’s as promising as Wendy Davis was, and Abbott defeated her very handily — out-polling her among Hispanic males in 2014, for example, en route statewide to a 59.3%/38.9% margin. Since then, the Legislature has passed several fairly high-profile measures with which his name has been closely associated, and I suspect that if that election were re-run today, he’d beat her by an even wider margin.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:12 pm
As a matter of fact, Texans do care about shooting reporters. They have made it legal if the reporter is trespassing. On your lawn.nk (dbc370) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:13 pm
Re-reading this post, I see that as between CBS and the Texas Tribune, the latter actually had more contextual detail.
Look for more efforts by national media like CBS to trash Abbott with misinformation, then — as they did in 2012-2017 with Scott Walker — in an attempt to preempt him becoming a national candidate.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:25 pm
I appreciate the context you provide, Beldar.
Thank you.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/28/2017 @ 10:39 pm