Source: Flynn to Take the Fifth
It’s based on an anonymous source, so take it for what it’s worth, which may be nothing:
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents.
That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interactions between Flynn and the committee.
Everyone who said it was no big deal when Lois Lerner took the Fifth will make a big thing out of this.
And everyone who made a big thing out of Lois Lerner doing it will say this is no big deal.
Taking the Fifth does not make a person guilty. In the criminal context it means nothing. In a civil context, or the context of testifying before Congress, one can draw an adverse inference. But in a situation like this one (or with Lerner) where any competent lawyer would advise you to take it, it makes little sense to read too much into it.
Maybe Flynn can make a big speech about how he didn’t do anything wrong and then take the Fifth. After Lerner’s stunt along those lines, there is precedent for it.
Does anyone bother with actual statements from say the atty representing the client?narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:41 am
One question is: Does Michael Flynn want immunity, and does anyone want to give it to him? here have been contradictory statements or reports about whether or not Mike Flynn wanted immuniy.Sammy Finkelman (2cb3c3) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:03 am
Waiting for the MSM to shriek that he’s just as guilty as Lois Lerner and Hillary’s IT staff…..oh wait.harkin (9803a7) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:04 am
see this is what happens when you hire these top brass losershappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:04 am
Mike Flynn didn’t even want to produce documents.
http://nypost.com/2017/05/18/michael-flynn-wont-honor-subpoena-to-testify-before-senateSammy Finkelman (2cb3c3) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:05 am
I thought it was a big deal when Lerner did it and the same applies to Flynn.Colonel Haiku (0225f2) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:08 am
these days lately, they’ve been so pretty this spring, with fresh greens and blossoms abounding who wants to spend time pulling together documents for a bunch of sleazy congress bozoshappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:09 am
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/politics/michael-flynn-donald-trump-russia-influence/Sammy Finkelman (2cb3c3) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:10 am
They have nothing on him vis-a-vis phone conversations with the Russians and if he F-ed up on the money angle re:Turks he needs to come clean.Colonel Haiku (0225f2) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:14 am
They know the money that Mike Flynn got. They know, maybe, but perhaps only through foreign intelligence or FISA warrants, that Russian officials hoped Mike Flynn would help them.
What they may not know is if he was he taking instructions from them.
Neither would investigators know early on if he was taking instructions from Turkey, but he may have postponed the fall of Raqqa, the capital of ISIS, for two or three months.
Flynn got paid by a Turkish businessman who is spporter of Erdogan. The businessman said none of he oney he gave Flynn came form the government, but he wa sin the habit of giving money to Erdogan, not taking it, and the lobbying work Flynn did seemed to be something the government of Tirkey would be interested in notthe businessman. Flynn was also worried about being dropped and sought to prove his usefulness)Sammy Finkelman (2cb3c3) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:17 am
There are differences between Flynn and Lerner.
In Lerner’s case it is unlikely that any criminal activity on her part was unrelated to the IRS actions towards the Teas.
In Flynn’s case (and several others) it is quite possible that he was engaged in illegal behavior wrt the Russians without it reflecting on illegalities by Trump or his campaign.
So it is not necessarily hypocritical to think ill of Lerner taking the 5th while defending Flynn’s use of the same protection.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:26 am
Sherman Adams took gifts from people who wanted access to Ike. Does not mean Ike was a crook.
Bobby Baker took bribes for access and provided hookers to Congressmen to get votes for LBJ. Does not mean that LBJ was a crook. Oh, wait, yes it does.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:33 am
Jack Dunphy says to keep this in mind… “It took a few years of police work to turn me into a discerning consumer of news. My family had subscribed to the Los Angeles Times as I grew up, a practice I continued as I went off to college and later joined the Los Angeles Police Department. The paper’s left-of-center leanings didn’t much concern me at the time as I, after coming of age in the days of Watergate and President Nixon’s downfall, and after being indoctrinated at a Jesuit high school and in college, shared many of these same leanings.
Then I became a cop, a job that offered an unequaled view of the many ways liberal politicians infantilize and enfeeble the very people they purport to help. It was on this Road to Damascus journey that I also learned to read and watch the news with a critical eye. I was working in South Central L.A. in a time of escalating gang violence, and even as it reached horrific levels it was largely ignored by the Los Angeles Times and other local media. And when crime was covered, it was most often in a way that made the police seem at least as responsible as the criminals for what ailed the city.
This was especially so in the Los Angeles Times, whose reporters and editors – even its editorial cartoonist – seemed to harbor a grudge against the police in general, the LAPD in particular, and police chief Daryl Gates most of all. I found that as I read the Times’s stories about the LAPD, the facts were invariably presented in a light that was more favorable to police critics than the police themselves. If any nuance was implied, the benefit of the doubt was always given to the crooks, never to the cops. This was most obvious to me when I read stories about incidents in which I had been involved. I once watched a Times reporter working through the crowd that had gathered after a racially charged incident in South Central L.A. Though I was within earshot as she interviewed people who expressed reasonable opinions on what had happened, when the story appeared the next day it was the loudest, most obnoxious, and most ignorant voice in the crowd who was quoted. The story itself wasn’t false, or “fake news” in today’s parlance, but it was incomplete, presenting only one version of events when others had been given to the reporter. This could only have been by design.
It has been with this experience in mind that I have read newspapers and watched television news ever since. In the frothing media maelstrom that now surrounds the Trump administration, it is important to maintain a certain level of skepticism. A reader taking in a story about the president in any major newspaper would be wise to imagine a prologue at the outset, one that goes something like this:
The story you are about to read was written and edited by people who a) voted for Hillary Clinton, b) think Donald Trump is a menace, and c) are appalled that 63 million of their fellow citizens – all those ignorant rustics out there in the howling wilderness between Beverly Hills and the Hudson River – could have so abased themselves as to choose Mr. Trump over Mrs. Clinton. Furthermore, these same reporters and editors go about their daily lives with no contact with anyone who might have a different opinion, and if they were to encounter one by accident they would run shrieking from the room. Every one of these people hope to be their own era’s Bob Woodward or Carl Bernstein and be remembered as the journalist who saved America and the world from Donald Trump. And finally, these aspiring Woodwards and Bernsteins have ready access to what seems to be an endless supply of aspiring Deep Throats, anonymous “administration sources” equally desirous of seeing President Trump impeached, jailed, or otherwise rendered impotent.
Which brings us to the latest (at least as of this writing) media revelation of something certain to doom the Trump presidency—the “Comey memo.” Perhaps like you, I first heard of the memo on radio and television, where it was breathlessly described as “devastating” and “extremely serious” and in other similarly grave terms. “The president obstructed justice,” we were told. “This may finish him.”
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/05/21/keep-watching-the-news-but-be-very-skeptical-of-everything-you-are-told/Colonel Haiku (0225f2) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:34 am
Greetings:
This just in from my “We are men and we do things in a manly way.” file:
“And I have to tell you,” Wallace commented, “you looked pretty good while you were doing it – frankly, more comfortable than the President or Commerce Secretary Ross. Had you been practicing, sir?”
Tillerson responded: “Well, I hadn’t been practicing, Chris, but it was not my first sword dance.”11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:40 am
Andy McCarthy has the nub of it:
My guess matches his exactly.
In the 1990s, McCarthy and Comey were fellow Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Southern District of New York, where McCarthy famously convicted the Blind Sheik for the first World Trade Center bombing. Like many others in FBI and DoJ who genuinely like and respect Jim Comey, McCarthy views Comey as having gone off the rails in the Clinton email matter. I’m checking for his stuff (at NR and PJ Media, maybe elsewhere too) twice a day lately, because I think he’s a very shrewd and well-informed — if perplexed, like the rest of us — observer of this whole mess.
Despite the infrequency with which they comment here, I know for a certain fact from my day-to-day life that there indeed still are everyday citizens with progressive, Democrat-inclined views which they hold in the very best of objective and subjective good faith; I have many such in my immediate and extended family, for instance. I think they’re mistaken in these politics, usually well-meaning but naive. We nevertheless can debate things rationally and occasionally affect one another’s opinions at least at the margins. Let’s call these the “good-faith Dems,” and stipulate that the set excludes by definition all Dem officeholders and political operatives, everyone in the MSM, half the blogosphere, etc.
Among such good-faith Dems is a much smaller subset — the number of good-faith Democrats who could genuinely entertain the idea, the concept, that Hillary & Bill Clinton are serial RICO conspirators and racketeers. Not just “slightly bent politicians,” not just “unintentionally corrupted by the lure of power and money they see others enjoying,” but just damned criminals in the everyday, garden-variety, not-Tony Soprano-but-Carlo Gambino sense. Many good-faith Dems might be willing to admit, and even endorse the idea that, Hillary was a flawed candidate with honesty and ethics problems. But almost none of them can grok the notion that she and Bill are, and have for the last 20 years been, engaged in a constant, daily routine of obstruction of justice, influence peddling for favors and money, and the tons of felonies (wire fraud, mail fraud, false disclosures) that attend such crimes.
Which is to say, even most good-faith Dems have a blind spot of which they are entirely unaware. And that explains why it seemed ridiculous! over-the-top! outrageous! when Trump ralliers shouted “Lock her up! Lock her up!”
There are obvious analogs to those folks among Trump defenders now, however — people who can’t see their own blind spots when it comes to their evaluation of President Trump. Impeachment talk seems to them ridiculous! over-the-top! outrageous! To me it sounds unjustified and way pre-mature.
In watching and evaluating the current controversies confronting Trump, everyone who stands in opposition to the Dems — including practically everyone who would self-identify as conservative or free-market or libertarian or Republican in the biggest of big-tent senses — ought try to be aware of their own blind spots, or at least, of the possibility of such blind spots, when we’re discussing Trump and this controversy in particular.
It still strikes me as wildly improbable that before the election, Trump did anything relating to the Russians that could possibly have been a legitimately impeachable offense now. I am genuinely concerned, however, that in his post-election reactions to the Dems’ overtly political efforts to promote the Russian interference meme — which of course the Dem politicians & opinion leaders intend to undercut Trump’s political credibility and effectiveness, and to distract from their own scandals — he has given them so many individual data points that are consistent with the Dems’ wild speculations about a cover-up. Because he can’t keep his mouth shut, he conceivably could have blundered, unintentionally but clumsily, into something impeachable.
I think he’s still entitled, for now, to the benefit of the doubt on anything actually having to do with the Russians. I’m working hard to keep an open mind, and to fix any blind spots I might have, though, when evaluating his post-election conduct.
And I’m genuinely rooting for him to achieve some self-discipline, after which he needs to begin disciplining his staff.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:41 am
Of course Rex Tillerson can Sword Dance. I’m quite sure he can also dance the Texas two-step, waltz, schottische, Cotton-Eyed-Joe, and probably polka, since all of these were common at the Longhorn Band parties of the 1970s. He was an LHB percussion section leader in the early 1970s — I just missed knowing him, he graduated the month before I started at UT — so he’s an accomplished musician and the man’s got rhythm. I predict there will be more such video of Sec. Tillerson in the future!Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:56 am
derangement comes in Hebrew and Spanish as I pointed out beforenarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:01 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWsTreXwqng
Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:26 am
You may want to revise that idea. Or at least rewrite it. You seem to be saying that you’re fine with Flynn’s taking the Fifth because he might have committed illegal actions in matters not related to the Russia connection. Somehow I don’t think that’s what you mean.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:03 am
Well said, Colonel Haiku 6.DRJ (15874d) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:07 am
And apparently he just blurted out another unasked and inappropriate denial while standing next to Bibi. Someone from the press shouted a question, to which Bibi responded that the intelligence-sharing relationship between the U.S. and Israel is just fine. That was diplomatic, overtly helpful to Trump, if he could just not step on it. But Trump did, of course, volunteering:
Here he’s denying something that no one has accused him of. He thinks he’s helping himself somehow, but he’s not, and he’s insulting the intelligence (so to speak) of the Israelis, probably rubbing salt in a still-raw wound that Bibi is trying to bandage up for him.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:12 am
Excellent comment, Beldar 15. I agree with everything you said.DRJ (15874d) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:12 am
actually they had accused him of leaking the source of that info, which came from Jordan, can we stipulate certain facts,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:14 am
Ditto comment 20. Trump confirms earlier reports when does things like this.
Trump is so used to talking to the press for the purpose of promoting himself that he fails to understand how things have changed in his relationship with the press as President. I don’t think he can change. It’s too ingrained. He wants attention more than he wants to master the art of being President.DRJ (15874d) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:15 am
one hopes that the circumstances change with Gorsuch:
https://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/05/a-precedent-of-this-court-should-not-be.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:17 am
Greetings, Beldar: ( @ 16 (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:56 am )
I spent a good bit of ’68 working for my “Uncle” up around MIneral Wells, and, in spite of having grown up in the Bronx, that experience convinced me that Texas would have been my second choice.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:18 am
Thanks, DRJ.
Re Flynn: Taking the Fifth immunizes you from self-incrimination in a criminal prosecution. It doesn’t immunize you from bad inferences in the court of public opinion. That includes the failure to testify in one’s own behalf at trial. Scooter Libby, for example, declined to take the stand in his own defense, despite having a spotless record (no prior impeachment opportunities), and despite being by every account a brilliant and articulate and persuasive, even compelling, advocate. I drew a bad inference from his failure to testify.
In Flynn’s case, however, at this stage any lawyer would certainly instruct him to circle the wagons and put the government through all its paces. I’m not going to draw any inferences regarding Flynn’s announcing an intention to take the Fifth. It’s equally as consistent with his innocence as his guilt right now. Ask me again if he’s indicted, tried, and declines to take the stand then, and I’ll give you one answer as to what the jurors are properly permitted to infer, and another as to what those of us in the court of public opinion might want to infer.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:18 am
My guess is that he is sure there is nothing to the Trump-Russia suspicions, he is angry over the way the narrative is hurting his presidency, and an incorrigible character flaw induces him to lash out in childish ways.
I also agree with that. But I think it’s probable that Trump was not aware of most of the connections his associates and staff had with Russia and Russian proxies, and that he is afraid they may not yet have come completely clean to him on the subject. (That includes Jared.)kishnevi (bb03e6) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:19 am
Mineral Wells — yup, been there! Lots of family from the Weatherford area, too.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:20 am
president trump doesn’t need to change a bithappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:20 am
now lerner took the fifth, then attempted to destroy her server, well that subterfuge lasted till the statute of limitations lapsednarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:22 am
Mineral Wells is where Ric Locke was from
i stopped and walked around the hotel there once, this was after he died
that poor little town’s been rode hard and put up wethappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:22 am
I don’t recall there ever being any press reporting of Lerner being under an active FBI investigation, or press reports that grand jury subpoenas had been issued for records connected to businesses Lerner was involved with.
That is all the distinction between the two circumstances that needs to be understood.
Once someone is the focus/target of an open criminal investigation, there is no option from the standpoint of a criminal defense lawyer but to decline all invitations to make any public comment that could later be admitted by the prosecution as a statement of a party opponent.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:23 am
@ kish (#27): That’s an excellent point. One hopes that Trump is getting effective advice and coordination of internal efforts from both Priebus and McGahn; we just can’t tell about that, and shouldn’t be able to, because if they are being effective it should all be behind the scenes under the tightest internal security. There are questions that ought to be asked and steps that ought to be taken and investigation that ought to be completed entirely within the tiny circle of attorney-client and executive privilege — but they’re in a metaphorical minefield where a misstep, an unwise move, and even a failure to move can all explode another mine, perhaps setting off a chain reaction.
Jim Baker ain’t the only guy that smart and that deft, but there aren’t very many more of his caliber. Trump needs someone that good.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:25 am
no oddly there was no investigation of that, peculiar isn’t it, it’s like some have noblesse oblige to commit any offense against the people,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:32 am
Sure, Lerner was a victim. Flynn, not so much.Spartacvs (15eea2) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:34 am
lerner and flynn are both corrupt sleazy federal pension piggy trash
both of them are democrats
and they were both sleazy and they both got caught but only one will have to pay the pricehappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:41 am
Did you read Beldar’s comment about blind spots, Spartacvs?DRJ (15874d) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:41 am
Federal immunity is mostly use immunity — it immunizes the witness’s testimony and its fruits so that it cannot be used against him, not the witness himself. It (use immunity) is a good thing only when a case against the witness cannot be made without the use of his “confession” and its fruits. Like what happened with Ollie North. So it’s not something a potential defendant really desires. He’d prefer to have his Fifth Amendment rights respected and left alone, or given a deal by the government to become a “friendly witness”.
Transactional immunity is the good one. That immunizes the witness himself from prosecution for anything he may have done in the matter under investigation.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:52 am
Spartacus, Lerner was a victim? Your delusions are getting worse, I recommend checking with your pharmacist.SPQR (a3a747) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:56 am
And Tillerson is Exxon-Mobile, eh? (That’s the Canadian “eh”.) He probably knows oil country culture better than anyone not a native.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:56 am
Greetings, nk: ( @ 40 (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:56 am )
1) I think that’s Mobil without the (Canadian) “e”.
2) And his “basso profundo” just oozes “gravitas”.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:02 am
you see the problem if a special counsel isn’t called or indictments issued, it wasn’t an ethical breach, well delay and scott walker would dissent, there is a powerful clausewitzian element, politics by other means operating,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:02 am
I’m sure they’ll get right on that,
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/05/who-betrayed-the-cia-agents-in-china/narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:10 am
41. Aha! There’s a Russian connection there.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:11 am
https://youtu.be/o8qu4OOQ_Dc
Felicitations, 11b40. The power of word association. Dance=>mobile.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:12 am
Tillerson is like the new Carl Jrs spokesactor.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:25 am
tillerson is like baker, although the latter came from a legal background, he was grounded in the oil patches, domestic and international operations, which wasn’t entirely a good thing, as the Iraq card vs iran proved,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:31 am
Please. You couldn’t ask for a better Secretary of State than Tillerson when it comes to dealing with Arabs.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:32 am
condi had an oily background toohappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:42 am
Mr. Judge Alito makes a good point today about how sleazy third whirl and unprofessional failmerica’s sad joke of a Supreme Court has become
maybe if they had less nasty harvardtrash and more real americans they wouldn’t be so tempted to treat the constitution like warm dirty toilet paperhappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:49 am
an interesting perspective,
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266765/dose-reality-riyadh-bruce-bawer
it’s like the old joke about degaulle asking for a copy of the constitution, ‘mssr presidente, we don’t stock periodical literature,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:51 am
You seem to be saying that you’re fine with Flynn’s taking the Fifth because he might have committed illegal actions in matters not related to the Russia connection. Somehow I don’t think that’s what you mean.
You may want to re-read it. I’m saying that Flynn’s dealings with the Russians, IF illegal, might have been only Flynn doing illegal things. That he takes the 5th means NOTHING with respect to Trump.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:23 am
you would think more would be made of this,
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/21/house-it-aides-fear-suspects-in-hill-breach-are-blackmailing-members-with-their-own-data/narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:27 am
As an engineering student at UT Austin, Sec. Tillerson was in LHB in 1974 when it performed at halftime of Super Bowl VIII. That was the same year Longhorn Band did a goodwill trip to perform in Peru, so perhaps that can be considered the start of his career as an international diplomat. You can see some LHB percussionists at 3:42 in this <a href="no-sound movie clip, but I wouldn’t be able to pick him out if he’s included. (I did wear a uniform just like that the following fall, though.)Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:33 am
About blind spots: There is an illogical disconnect in the delegitimize Trump presidency faction, who simultaneously believe that Trump is the dumbest thing on the planet and yet is crafty and devious enough to have colluded with Russia in order to serve a bigger purpose than get elected. To be cunning at this level requires not just intelligence, but savvy and the ability read a room and the attending tics of those in it. All of this doesn’t speak to me of Trump, who seems to lack self awareness, who is self-consumed, thin skinned and entirely too focused on himself. I believe if there is anything to the Russia stuff, he indeed stumbled into it, ignorantly unaware of possible ramifications down the line. I don’t think he spends much time looking ahead and considering future, unintended consequences. Just get the deal done!Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:36 am
seriously, weren’t we through this meme with w, although cheney was the dark vizier, that covered the things that were too intricate for the dullard, the first president with an mba,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:41 am
Dana:
I don’t know anyone who believes Trump initiated contact with the Russians. Useful idiot more fits his limitations.Spartacvs (cc1623) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:56 am
this whole thing’s been blown way out of proportionhappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/22/2017 @ 11:58 am
Laryngitis has a remedy: immunity. Grant it and he’ll sing-sing like an Irish tenor.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:00 pm
It was the same with Bush 43. He was an idiot, or so we were told, but still shrewd enough to convince all those Democrats to vote for war in Iraq. A stupid evil genius.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:03 pm
the phil Hartman sketch of Reagan, re iran contra, illustrates the only time they were able to humorously depict this dichotomy,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:06 pm
“That he takes the 5th means NOTHING with respect to Trump.”
– Kevin M
Other than the fact that appointing Flynn as National Security Director reflects extremely poorly on Trump’s judgment, you mean?Leviticus (efada1) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:10 pm
“I don’t know anyone who believes Trump initiated contact with the Russians. Useful idiot more fits his limitations.”
He is not like Ted Kennedy, John Francois Kerry or Jimmuh Carter… truly Useful Colluding Idiots.Colonel Haiku (0225f2) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:10 pm
20. Beldar (fa637a) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:12 am
People did in fact accuse him of that.
http://www.newsweek.com/israeli-and-us-intelligence-services-crisis-over-trump-leak-russia-610420
And what the reporter asked may have alluded to it, at least in the sense of there being trouble between the United States and Israel. I am not sure if decipherable video is available.
And Trump alludes to being accused of it: (in a probably more accurate transcript)
Trump did NOT say:
“Then we’re all set again here”
But he said:
“They’re all saying I did.”
Every news report I can find that includes that quote says he said “They’re all saying I did.”
I bet you the false transcript came with spin. Where did you get it from?
This goes back to what Jack Dunphy is quoted as writing in comment 13:
This applies even to words that were recorded.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:11 pm
It took less than a month for Flynn to be run out of office, and three months later he’s on the verge of a congressional contempt citation, begging for immunity. How does that not say something with respect to Trump – the man who, you know, appointed him to National Security Director?Leviticus (efada1) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:12 pm
yes, congress has been very contemptable, failing to carry through it’s most elemental functions oh that wasn’t what you meant,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Lerner was a serving government official (senior executive, I believe) whose official actions were under investigation. While still unknown to US, Flynn’s actions as a civilian during a political campaign appear to be at issue.crazy (d3b449) — 5/22/2017 @ 12:15 pm