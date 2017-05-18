President Trump Today: Potential Charges Or Impeachment “Totally Ridiculous”
[guest post by Dana]
After tweeting early this morning that “this is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!,” President Trump said at a press conference this afternoon that he had not asked James Comey to “end his investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign”:
“Well, I respect the move but the entire thing has been a witch hunt,” Trump said when asked about the investigation. “There is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign. But I can always speak for myself and the Russians, zero. I think it divides the country, I think we have a very divided country because of that and many other things. So I can tell you that we want to bring this great country of ours together.”
Trump called talk of potential criminal charges or impeachment “totally ridiculous.”
He also said he thought that Comey’s firing would be bipartisan.
“I think it is totally ridiculous. Everyone thinks so,” he said when asked whether he ever thought he did something recently that merited criminal charges or impeachment.
“Director Comey was very unpopular with most people,” he said. “I actually thought when I made that decision, and I also got a very, very strong recommendation, as you know, from the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. When I made that decision I actually thought it would be a bipartisan decision because you look at all of the people on the Democratic side, not only the Republican side, that were saying such terrible thing about Director Comey.”
Meanwhile, there is a video clip making the rounds today of James Comey testifying that he had never been “told to stop” an FBI investigation for political reasons:
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 5/18/2017 @ 3:12 pm
I’d like to know when our nation’s law enforcement is going to go after the nest of snakes that is leaking classified info daily (all felonies) and unmasking American citizens? They are either coming from/being done by Capitol Hill or the NSA. Where’s the Special Counsel?Colonel Haiku (ef3fae) — 5/18/2017 @ 3:25 pm
The uni-party heads told the republican leaders – we will give you Gorsuch, you sacrifice Trump.mg (31009b) — 5/18/2017 @ 3:30 pm
@2. Haiku! Gesundheit. Wipe your nose. Gee, maybe the GOP should form a secret group of dedicated patriots to do just that…. here’s a good code name for them: The Plumbers.
Oh, wait– oops.
“Obviously crime pays or there’d be no crime.”- G. Gordon Liddy, convicted Watergate “Plumber” and [surprise] former Fox News contributor.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/18/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Time for Occupy your congress critters office safe space.mg (31009b) — 5/18/2017 @ 4:11 pm
The pattern is pretty well established with our Captain.
In exasperation, Ol’Dead Fred packed the young Donald off to military school for some discipline.[Likely the source of his fascination w/generals, too.] At middle age, it was a group of exasperated bankers who had to discipline The Donald into living on an allowance and now, an exasperated DOJ is disciplining the aging Donald w/a Special Counsel looking over his shoulder.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/18/2017 @ 4:24 pm
He did think the firing of Comey would be taken well by Democrats, but probably not all by himself. That part’s true.
He did probably did ask for Comey to end the investigation of Flynn with no charges – but that’s not the same thing as the Russian investigation, and as a matter of fact, Comey did, within a day or two.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/politics/fbi-not-expected-to-pursue-charges-against-flynn/index.html
They apparently give everybody the same chance to retract, though.
Donald Trump seems to be stivkling to that story that the recommendation had something to do with the firing. Rosenstein was brought to Trump by Sessions on Monday May 8. Sessions had asked him a leading question maybe, and then brought him to Trump, and Trump and Sessions told him to write it up. Trump had probably been disturbed by Comey’s testimony on May 3, and it may have been something he misunderstood.
The FBI interviewers believed Flynn was cooperative and provided truthful answers. Although Flynn didn’t remember all of what he talked about, they don’t believe he was intentionally misleading them, the officials say.
Further, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates delayed notifying the White House until after Flynn was interviewed. At that point, FBI Director James Comey did not object to notifying the White House counsel.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/18/2017 @ 4:32 pm
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/05/18/donald-trump-talked-michael-flynn-into-white-house-jobSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/18/2017 @ 4:34 pm
if it’s on youtube there’s no way the corrupt turdboy can take it backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/18/2017 @ 4:57 pm
“I believe that every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine running around doing exercises.”
A Donald Trump original?
No.
It was quipped decades ago by Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:07 pm
So now that they’ve Trumped up a special prosecutor to search for something, what specific laws are they accusing the President of breaking?
When does trying to overthrow the legally elected President become sedition?NJRob (e85a3b) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:15 pm
It is surprising that Trump, as recently as last week, was so trusting in the intellectual honesty of his Democratic Party opponents (enemies, really). Lyin’ Dems!ThOR (c9324e) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:16 pm
When one begins to live by habit and by quotation, one has begun to stop living.mg (31009b) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:17 pm
James A Baldwin
Our O’Reilly in exile word for the day is “disavowed”.
Let see if I can use it in a sentence.
Ex-director Comey disavowed the anonymous voice reading the imaginary note to the salivating WaPo editor. This gave the media a case of the sad.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:36 pm
Is the argument that ‘Ordered’ and ‘asked to cut some slack’ are the same thing?
There are lots of lawyers in the forum. How hard a time would you have dismissing that one?Bob (7373a5) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:45 pm
The Democrats have gone insane (including a couple here) and seem willing to destroy the country to remove Trump. The old expression for this was “Burn down the barn to get rid of the rats.”
I think part of the really insane Trump hatred is frenzy that Hillary, who everyone knew was the next president and The First Woman President, actually lost and not to a black man with creased pants and no “negro dialect” to quote Harry Reid.
Trump was a known quantity. His appeal to the “Deplorables” was discounted as something only Oprah could understand.
His agenda is right out of the “right wing” playbook. Reduce illegal immigration and Muslim immigration, both of which violate “progressive” rules.
I think it was not Trump’s great qualities that brought about his win.
It was that he was THE ONLY person who expressed any interest in the depression in the white middle class. Mostly male but not all.
The other big factor was that, in spite of sarcastic comments, he DID NOT NEED the donor class. He was able to self fund in addition to a real grass roots effort by many.
He threatens the Deep State and the donor class. Can he survive ? I don’t know.
He is not going to be impeached. He might be assassinated. I hope he still has his personal security around him.
Indira Gandhi learned about that too late.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/18/2017 @ 5:50 pm
The template seemed to right out of well known spy novelist
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/05/jordanian-spies-isil-bomb-intel-officials-170518022215542.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:04 pm
There are lots of lawyers in the forum. How hard a time would you have dismissing that one?
The problem is not what was supposedly asked, but who supposedly did the asking.
If I ask Patterico to go easy on one of his prosecutees, I may be out of line, but in general nothing more. Patterico is free to tell me to go to The Really Hot Place and ignore me.
If one of his superiors made the same request in the same words, it’s a different story, especially if the superior in question is able to Make Life Difficult for Patterico if the request is not complied with. But even then it may not amount to actual “obstruction of justice”.kishnevi (1b8c69) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Almost before the celebration cake was finished trump had to deal with the bogus dhs finding and the dodgy dossier, that can’t have say well with him
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=369822narciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:09 pm
16. The point is, Indira Gandhi was killed by her official security. Pakistan was, at that time, making some sikhs into terrorists, and her guards were principally Sikhs, I think. sponsers of terrorism have since concentrated exclusively on Moslems.
https://www2.warwick.ac.uk/newsandevents/features/indira-gandhi-assassination/
Memers of her Congress Party did that.
She wss killed by two bodyguards. One of them was one of her favorite guards. whom she had known for ten years. (anotehr was new) Intelligence had already wanted to remove all her Sikh
bodyguards, but it is alleged that R. K. Dhawan, Mrs. Gandhi’s secretary, overruled them, and later on he got accused of being part of a conspiracy.
The assasination was motivated by Operatoon Blue star, in which the Indian army defeated sikh separatists. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Blue_Star
Sikh terrorists are long gone now. Pakistan has gone on to other things.Sammy Finkelman (0e8c82) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:21 pm
A superior can tell a subordinate not to be a Javert — an overzealous “hot dog” — whether they’re prosecutors or police. If he can’t, who can?
Any impropriety is created by the motives of the superior. To further the interests of justice or to obstruct justice?nk (dbc370) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:22 pm
The last two paragraphs at comment 7 are quotations from the CNN article.Sammy Finkelman (0e8c82) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Comey’s firing should have been bipartisan. But the Democrat’s full-bore intifada against Trump made that impossible.
He could announce Middle-East peace, discovery of free, non-polluting energy or African-American reparations and the Democrats would attack him for it.
Nothing with regard to Trump can be bi-partisan, and any Democrat who makes that mistake will be humbled.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:46 pm
13… http://patterico.com/2017/05/18/president-trump-today-potential-charges-or-impeachment-totally-ridiculous/#comment-1999606
Looks like you may have shortened DCSCA’s life there, mg. Either that or he went to the F-ing movies.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Shark jumping moment for Sir Exxon and Kelley?urbanleftbehind (868f1b) — 5/18/2017 @ 7:06 pm
http://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/2017/05/18/tillerson-but-for-us-mexico-wouldnt-have-organized-crime-problem-and-violence/
I wonder how much of this could have been avoided if Trump had better political instincts?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/18/2017 @ 7:08 pm
But he wouldn’t have been Trump.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/18/2017 @ 7:08 pm
Trump has political instinct but no self control.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/18/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Now on the culture it took till the mid is for the crazy Christics to saturate their conspiracy tj, the t4eories into media everything from Cagney and lacey to Miami vice (lethal weapon hax an odd spin, the t 4 rage has spread rapidly within months homeland was over come, so did Quantico, and designated survivor, which basically pulled a jericho.narciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 7:38 pm
I’m saying a prayer, narciso… a prayer for the whole world.
It looks like it’s time to praise the God of all mankind, drink teh root beer, and let the world be the world.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 7:59 pm
Perhaps Dana or our host would like to post about this… this being what Guy Benson has found… http://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2017/05/18/stop-making-sht-up-guy-benson-posts-comey-footage-throws-wrench-into-trump-memo-conspiracy/?utm_campaign=twitchywidgetColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:05 pm
It was noted in the update
The press seems to be imitating what happened in Malaysia, directed against opposition candidate Anwar Ibrahim, the translation was the grapevinenarciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:17 pm
We don’t get to choose the world we live in.
You’ve got a full plate.
That’s usin’ your old noggin, Al. Getcha self some relief. Let the world do it’s ownpapertiger (c8116c) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:26 pm
spinnin’.
Lol… I was too busy watching Godzilla, King of the Monsters. And praying.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:27 pm
Was that one of classic 70s films, I saw some of the latter ones in the 90s and even though the effects were better they were no where as good.narciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:33 pm
34 – “I was too busy watching Godzilla, King of the Monsters. And praying.”
I recorded the original for my Pop a few weeks ago but nothin’ doin, he wanted Ray Burr.
We enjoyed it tonight, the film that gave me nightmares when I saw it on LA tv in the early 60s.harkin (a49e60) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Take Pacific rim, which was del toro’ s odd tribute to the genre, to new fangled:
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/latino/valentina-humphrey/2017/05/18/mega-tv-anchor-bucks-trend-covers-president-trumpnarciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:44 pm
With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, he pulls the spitting high tension wires down.
[YouTube – the original when MTV was a half hour in the afternoon on Fox version]
You’re welcome.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:44 pm
We enjoyed it tonight, the film that gave me nightmares when I saw it on LA tv in the early 60s.
harkin (a49e60) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Would that have been the Million Dollar Movie that channel 9 (I think) used to run probably 6 times on the weekend or on channel 11’s “Chiller”… “where unspeakable monsters roam… and terror is the order of the day”, harkin?
No… never watched ’em… lolColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Raymond Burr version, 1956 – I think – narciso.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:54 pm
Now watching replay of VDH on Tucker’s show. Outstanding.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 8:58 pm
Good viewing for #NeverTrump. They’d be enlightened by Mr. Hanson.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 9:01 pm
The Herodotus of our time, is that two extravagant?narciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 9:06 pm
No, I’m a big fan. Have been for over 20 years.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/18/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Only knew of him since he have a speech at a bookstore right after sebtember 11thnarciso (d1f714) — 5/18/2017 @ 9:10 pm
What is different between what the democratic left is doing to Trump and what Maduro had the Venezuelan Supreme Court do to their legislature?NJRob (520017) — 5/18/2017 @ 9:38 pm
What is different between what the democratic left is doing to Trump and what Tonya Harding’s ex husband did to Nancy Kerrigan?
James Comey is the Jeff Gillooly of the democratic party.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/18/2017 @ 9:59 pm
@24. Haiku! Gesundheit.
Double feature! ‘All The President’s Men’ & ‘The Final Days.’
Spoiler alert- The Republican did it.
______
@34. Watched it, as well. Good flick although a personal favorite, The Giant Behemoth caps the evening. Bad breath in dinosaurs…DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/18/2017 @ 10:07 pm
@34- Postscript. Gene Evans was vastly underrated.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/18/2017 @ 10:18 pm
QUOTATION, n. The act of repeating erroneously the words of another. The words erroneously repeated.mg (31009b) — 5/18/2017 @ 11:06 pm
Ambrose Bierce, The devils dictionary.
The devil can quote scripture for his purpose.mg (31009b) — 5/18/2017 @ 11:08 pm
William Shakespeare
Thanks, Haiku, for that link that has Comey, of all people, completely exonerating Trump. (If anything, Comey’s statement, combined with what his pal at the Bureau phoned in to the NYT, makes me even more deeply suspicious of Comey – I’m hoping Mueller cast a wide net).
Squirrel, after squirrel, after squirrel, when will this crowd ever learn: Never trust content from the WaPo, NYT, AP, etc., etc., etc. . . . At what point will the #NeverTrumpers realize – I presume never – that hysteria is no substitute for reason and that hate is a very ugly thing.
There is a ratcheting up process that Trump critics go through that is extraordinary. Every failed criticism is followed by another, new criticism that is more shrill and less rational than the previous. Over and over and over again this happens and the fury mounts with every pathetic iteration. I see no end in sight. It is a grossly destructive dynamic. The final resort, I fear, will be assassination.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/18/2017 @ 11:33 pm