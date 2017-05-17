Special Counsel Takes Over Russia Investigation
Former Trump aides Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort have emerged as key figures in the FBI’s investigation into Russian campaign interference, which has just been taken over by a special counsel, four law enforcement officials told NBC News.
Officials say multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests have been issued in connection with the two men during the past six months in the ongoing probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian attempts to influence the election, an inquiry that will now be overseen by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.
The FBI, with the help of the Treasury Department, the CIA and other agencies, is examining evidence of possible contacts, money transfers and business relationships between a variety of Trump associates and Russian officials, the sources say. The investigation goes well beyond Flynn, Manafort and a possible American connection, to include how Russian intelligence services carried out the campaign of fake news and leaking hacked emails that intelligence officials say was meant to hurt Hillary Clinton and benefit Donald Trump.
Have at it.
“. . . fake news and leaking hacked emails that intelligence officials say was meant to hurt Hillary Clinton and benefit Donald Trump.”
Fake news itself, as intelligence officials who have neither the competence nor jurisdiction to determine what was meant to hurt who. Other than offering their own partisan political opinions as to the effect of the information on the voting public.Proud Prolifer (51f225) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:17 pm
Trump hasn’t experienced anything close to this kind of bitch-slapping since the banks ordered him to live on an allowance back in the 90’s– or Ol’Dead Fred packed him off to military school. The SC should put him on notice that his WH is ‘on probation.’ Helluva civics lesson, Captain.
But what a show!!
“Well, as of this moment, they’re on DOUBLE SECRET PROBATION!” – Dean Wormer [John Vernon] ‘Animal House’ 1978DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:22 pm
It’s like we never learn from Libby, delay, Perry, Paxton, walker, ted Stevens mcdonnell, the huntress, and Conrad black the process is the punishment, what legerdemain Is required to ring the bell is immaterialnarciso (ae786b) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Much ado about nothing. They’ll get Flynn for lying to someone and that will be it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:26 pm
If you think this is the endgame then you’re not paying attentionnarciso (ae786b) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:30 pm
The investigation alone will further taint Trump’s credibility and erode his already niggardly political capital. Everything he tries to do will be an uphill battle. Don’t expect any more Betsy DeVoses (good) or Neil Gorsuches (bad).nk (dbc370) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Let us just hope there’s no premature leaks forthcoming from this investigation – we know how the Dems and the MSM feel about things being said about investigations before all the facts are in.Jerryskids (16a4d5) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:45 pm
And yet still no evidence.
Even the obstruction charge is idiotic because Comey needed to report it to DOJ to make it so.
All Comey is going to say is “he made me uncomfortable but I did not think he was interfering”
Don’t be shocked if Democrats end up get ensnared in this moreso than Republicans.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:50 pm
Remember what plouffe said during the capaign, ‘we must not only defeat trump, we must destroy him’narciso (ae786b) — 5/17/2017 @ 6:51 pm