NYT Reports On F.B.I. Memo: “I Hope You Can Let This Go”
President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.
“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo.
…
Mr. Comey wrote the memo detailing his conversation with the president immediately after the meeting, which took place the day after Mr. Flynn resigned, according to two people who read the memo. The memo was part of a paper trail Mr. Comey created documenting what he perceived as the president’s improper efforts to influence a continuing investigation. An F.B.I. agent’s contemporaneous notes are widely held up in court as credible evidence of conversations.
Mr. Comey shared the existence of the memo with senior F.B.I. officials and close associates. The New York Times has not viewed a copy of the memo, which is unclassified, but one of Mr. Comey’s associates read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.
“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Comey, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”
Mr. Comey did not say anything to Mr. Trump about curtailing the investigation, only replying: “I agree he is a good guy.”
(Questions: If the memo is unclassified, why wouldn’t the Times be allowed to see it? Was it offered, did they decline? More importantly, why wouldn’t the Times demand to see it to confirm its existence? And why wouldn’t the F.B.I. officials want the paper of record to view it to corroborate the F.B.I.’s version? Wouldn’t that only lend credence to their story, given that there were only two people in the room at the time – Comey and Trump? Moreover, if we are uncomfortable with media relying on anonymous sources, shouldn’t we be even more so when the issue involves an unseen memo of significant importance? Someone enlighten me.)
The White House released a statement pushing back on the report:
“While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
But hey, maybe President Trump will release the tapes to which he has alluded, and if they do exist, perhaps they would bring some clarity to the matter, and either back up Comey’s memo or the President’s denial.
UPDATE BY PATTERICO: So, if this is true, is it an impeachable offense? My gut reaction is yes. Why is that wrong?
This is exhausting.Dana (023079) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:03 pm
I’m glad he’s fired, but this is messy since the firing. An example of how to not do it.MeHappy (21ea5d) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:09 pm
Good gosh! This is not an order a Boss gives directly to a caporegime. He uses a cut-out, either the Underboss or the Consigliere.nk (dbc370) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Trump Pron!Steven Malynn (4c1400) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:29 pm
comey and the new york times together have the integrity of a thai tranny hooker what’s behind on the renthappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:31 pm
And here we go. It’s well-known that Trump’s own lawyers will not meet with him one-on-one because Trump has a habit of “misremembering” what was said or agreed to if it’s just his word against yours – and Trump’s already set up the story that Comey’s a liar and can’t be trusted with that tweet about how Comey better hope there’s no tape of what was said before he goes leaking to the press. Trump’s the one worried there might be a tape, but he knows if he pre-emptively accuses Comey of lying it puts Comey on the defensive. If Comey was stupid enough to meet with Trump one-on-one without recording the meeting he deserved to get fired for that alone. Heck, the FBI itself doesn’t record interviews just so that their notes become the official record and there’s nobody to say otherwise, and the head of the FBI let Trump use the same trap on him?Jerryskids (3308c1) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:34 pm
you can tell how bogus this is by how predictably on cue meghan mccain’s disgusting coward of a daddy is burbling his assigned lines
lol
the inane babblings of a filthy torture victimhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Captain!
Is that the typhoon on the horizon?
“Make all preparations for sailing! Make all preparations for heavy weather!” – “The Caine Mutiny” 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:41 pm
measure twice cut oncehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/16/2017 @ 4:44 pm
President Trump should pardon Flynn.mg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:22 pm
Hey – look what I found – a fresh memo – that stinksmg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:23 pm
@10. President Trump should have a Coke and a smile:
=burp= “Pardon me.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:25 pm
What happened to Comey’s dignified departure memo? It was only days ago he said no one should question his dismissal, wasn’t it?crazy (d3b449) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:33 pm
“You cannot attack the stellar reporters of CNN!”, she exclaimed.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Crazy – at the moment it’s not clear if Comey *today* had anything to do with this. He wrote the memo in February, and poking around online suggests that he has long had a habit of writing such memos (one of them came up, for example, in the Valerie Plame investigation). He circulated the memo to some friends inside the FBI *then*, and one of those friends leaked it to the NYT.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:36 pm
No-trumper hysteria about to reach max speed.mg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:37 pm
This is someone who determined no one wld ever prosecute red queen, who accepted a phony dossier and a deeply flawed third-party contractor as evidencenarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:37 pm
I’m no lawyer, but I would expect the defense would be there’s a difference between hoping Comey can let it go and ordering him to do it.
IF it happened. And what do you have when Comey didn’t advise the DOJ that it had happened? A hole load of crap.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I can tell you where Trump went wrong. (Besides misestimating how compromised and malleable Comey was.) When he tried to get Comey to do for Flynn what he had done for Hillary in July.
Trump is no Loretta Lynch. A guy like Comey is not going to let another guy push him around. He is an alpha male and his reflex will be to push back. But he will be putty in the hands of a plump, motherly, sweet-faced woman. He just won’t be able to say no. But I don’t think that Trump even has any women like that around.nk (dbc370) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:42 pm
“As Yogi Bear says, too much of a coincidence to be a coincidence.”
— Nancy PelosiColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:43 pm
I’m still wondering how you can investigate Wikileaks describing a vile ugly corrupt Hillary Campaign in excruciatingly exact details without presenting the Seth Rich laptop for inspection?
Where’s the laptop Jimmy?papertiger (c8116c) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:53 pm
So the fbi cleared Flynn on January 24th? Why would trump be asking two weeks later about this.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Cruz’s dad took it?nk (dbc370) — 5/16/2017 @ 5:59 pm
President Trump should pardon Flynn.
I doubt he will need to. I think this is more anti-Trump hysteria on the left and a touch of it here.
The whole story is that Flynn “lied” to Pence. I’m not at all sure that is true. Even if he did, that is not a crime.
This is just part of the cold civil war that is going on between the bureaucracy/media/Democrats and the rest of us.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:00 pm
The innuendo, as we have come to understand, serves their interests more than the actual and complete evidence. People will speculate and infer meaning to coincide and confirm their expectations. Then it’s another round and round until the Asses bray again. The baby hunt will continue.n.n (4df49c) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:04 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/politics/wp/2017/02/14/the-fall-of-michael-flynn-a-timeline/?utm_term=.fc5c505599d8nk (dbc370) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:04 pm
Just more stuff the more gullible among us will eventually have to walk back. Me? I want no part of this mindless nonsense, and F**K the media in their pie holes, the passive-aggressive little sissies.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:06 pm
yes yes in their pie holeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Yes I went to watch guardians 2, in some ways more plausible than the current news although Kurt russell’ s 1980 look was unpossible.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:07 pm
UPDATE BY PATTERICO: So, if this is true, is it an impeachable offense? My gut reaction is yes. Why is that wrong?Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:10 pm
P. Bumpmg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:11 pm
lmao
Listening to Jake Tapper on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show tonight — Tapper acting as reporter, not host or co-anchor or panelist — it’s very, very obvious that his confidential source is Comey himself.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Not impeachable because…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:17 pm
1) Comey did not report it to the DOJ
2) McCabe testified under oath there was no impediment to the investigation
3) there’s a difference between expressing hope that Comey can let it go and ordering him to do it
@30. Dershowitz keeps whining it’s all a matter of “tone.” But then, he’s on the teevee which makes for great entertainment.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:21 pm
@ Patrick (#29), re your question of “Why is that wrong?,” at this point I’m still curious exactly why you think it — i.e., that if the NY Times story quoted above is true, Trump has committed an impeachable offense — is right.
It’s not immediately obvious to me that this evidence could survive an early-stage defense motion to dismiss on an obstruction of justice count. “See your way clear to” in particular sounds to me like a direct quote, so for purposes of this discussion let’s assume that Comey will so testify and the prosecution for obstruction of justice would so allege. That’s not a threat of firing or other retaliation; that’s not a promise of a bribe or promotion. It’s literally aspirational. It does come from Comey’s boss, who also, coincidentally, has unchallengeable constitutional power to pardon Flynn. Even if you got a jury to ignore the lack of further proof and convict on that “see your way clear” statement alone, I don’t think it could stand up on appeal to a “no-evidence” challenge.
I’m not suggesting this was in any way proper, if true. But neither am I yet seeing Watergate or Monicagate levels of official obstruction from this one conversation, even taking into account the entire context (including election-related criticisms of Comey). How exactly would the language in the indictment for the “high crime [or] misdemeanor” read?Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:22 pm
@32. You noticed that, too. He came awfully close to letting that slip a few times, too.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Or the article of impeachment.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Why is it not impeachable? Because it is a G-D house of cards. One lie built upon two half-truths after another and another. There is nothing of any substance in any of the speculation about Russia.
There was whole more undue influence in the decision to not prosecute Hillary.Mike s (b66709) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Cruz’s great grandfather suicide-bombed the USS Maine.
No. Really.
It’s why I hate him.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:26 pm
I guess if you can proved a phony dossier and a similar bogus dhs finding you think you can get away with anything
https://mobile.twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/864622486763085824?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweetnarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:26 pm
@ Mike K,
Can you point to an exampled of “the hysteria” here?Dana (023079) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:27 pm
@ Col H, who wrote (#18):
This is a good question that I’ve heard many people ask. I’ll offer you my speculation:
Everyone at this level in Washington surely knows and is constantly reminded of their job vulnerability. Comey has been in law enforcement for decades now, always subject to being fired, and he has a track record of being very self-righteous and prickly, unctuously so, at any challenge to him — hence his compulsive need to keep talking to the American public about Hillary’s emails.
I would be astonished if he isn’t about 20 times more experienced in writing “cover-my-ass” memos than anyone in the Trump White House, which has basically blundered now into almost every mistake an employer can make in handling a high-level personnel matter.
So my guess is that tucked away in Comey’s cover-my-ass memo is his best explanation, pre-spun in anticipation of you and others asking that exact question someday.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:29 pm
@32. In fact, Tapper said a/my “source close to Comey’ so many times and was so resolute on the validity of his “source” you got the impression they were sharing pajamas.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Col. @33 sums it all up.
Someone at the music forum I belong to suggested that what Trump ought to be wary of are criminal investigations of his business dealings, and those of his kids. Admittedly the suggestion came from someone who would love to see Trump driven from office, but in the hands of an imaginative prosecutor, who knows what might rise from the debris of Trump U.?kishnevi (4db2c4) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:33 pm
If he were really cunning, for example, the memo might conclude:
This would, of course, fairly drip with irony, given Comey’s public statements about Hillary and proof of her criminal intent, of course. But it would be a pretty good come-back to the question you ask, Col. H.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Not impeachable because in the context of speaking to Mr. Comey, Trump knew his hope couldn’t rise to the level of “intent” required in all cases that have come before the esteemed former FBI director. In particular, that standard requires a videotaped confession by perpetrator admitting to intent in front of the witnesses, plus an MRI brain scan certified by a Nobel prize winner in neurology and psychology confirming the intent was subjectively felt. At least that’s the HRC standard.Proud Prolifer (51f225) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Like I say: it was a gut reaction. To be more accurate, it was an unresearched gut reaction made by someone who is engaged in a multi-week trial and has not had time to keep up with the news or research the details of obstruction of justice. I just ran across this link which might be worth a read. But again, my gut is that we’re not just talking about the firing, and we’re not just talking about the admission that he had the Russia investigation on his mind when he made the decision to fire Comey, and we’re not just talking about a statement by a President to an FBI Director saying “I hope you let this go” — but instead, we’re talking about all three things together.
And when you put them all together, it feels like obstruction of justice to me. But this is as tentative an unresearched as an opinion can get, under the circumstances.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:35 pm
No reasonable prosecutor would file charges!!!Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Col H also argues (#33):
I think I agree with your third point, but not the first two. He can probably explain his failure to report, given the timeline. And I definitely disagree with your #2 point: The fact that his attempt was unsuccessful does not automatically mean that there was no obstruction of justice. It nevertheless is a relevant factor in the prosecutor’s charging discretion. But recall that Scooter Libby was convicted of obstruction of justice and false statements even though no one was charged with any crime from the underlying investigation.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:38 pm
What does it mean for something to be “an impeachable offense”?
No, really.
The constitution uses a notoriously vague phrase, “high crimes and misdemeanors”. The constitution does NOT give the courts the authority to hear an appeal from conviction by the Senate.
So … as far as I can tell, “high crimes and misdemeanors”, *in practice*, means anything that 51% of the House and 67% of the Senate want it to mean.
It’s not a *legal* question. It’s a *political* question.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Yes an unscrupulous prosecutor and a corrupt judge can wreak great damage.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:40 pm
“Dear Diary,
I try to remind myself that there are other people out there that have it worse, but I’m starting to wonder if that’s true. I seriously can’t imagine a life or job harder than mine. It’s hard living in a world when you know you’re smarter than everyone around you. It’s okay though. I’m confident that one day the world will recognize my genius.
Yours truly,
James”Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:41 pm
It’s a political question where people clothe themselves in legalities to justify their political positions.
There is a precedent that obstruction of justice is an impeachable offense. I remember this. It happened in my lifetime.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:41 pm
@ Patrick (#48), yes, exactly. “No reasonable prosecutor would have charged then, based just on that,” he’ll say, “but my firing was the additional circumstantial evidence needed to establish the criminal intent.”Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:43 pm
51 – No truer words have been written, narciso.mg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:44 pm
Would it be obstruction of justice for Trump to send Comey a letter saying: “I told you not to investigate Flynn, but you did, so you’re fired”?
If so, how far off of that are we? If Trump said he hoped Comey would let it go, and Comey did not, and then Trump fired Comey, and later explained: “when I decided to just do it [fire Comey], I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.” How different is that?Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:45 pm
This is one way of putting what I am saying, yes.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:45 pm
Washington D.C. Police offer $25K for information leading to the solving of a murder automatically, everytime.
Julian Assange offered an additional $20 thousand for information concerning the murder of Seth Rich.
Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman offered another $105K, bumping the total up to $150K.
The Clinton Campaign used the Rich murder as a tool in a speech on gun control.
The DNC named a bike rack outside their D.C. office the Seth Rich bike rack.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:47 pm
56… Yeah, perhaps it would… if Comey hadn’t acted the jackass and given his disturbingly histrionic testimony in front of congress a week or so before.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:48 pm
You can consider fits and Walton, whoever handled Conrad black’ s case ted Stevens, ronnie eagle’s ahab routine against delay.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:48 pm
The entire thing might not stink so bad if Comey hadn’t looked the other way so often during the Obama years…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:51 pm
Comey has a friend read the memo like a mean girl. “Alpha male” my ass.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:52 pm
But if animus can considered pretext in lieu of law, why can’t it serve as basis for indictmentnarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Do we know he didn’t report it to DoJ?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/notes-made-by-former-fbi-director-comey-say-trump-pressured-him-to-end-flynn-probe/2017/05/16/52351a38-3a80-11e7-9e48-c4f199710b69_story.html?utm_term=.6543f3e89cc4
What we don’t know (yet) is when.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:55 pm
If he had any standards
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/16/republican-asks-for-comey-memo-on-clinton-meeting-with-loretta-lynch/narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Why would Trump stick his neck out for Flynn? Just because he’s a decent man? Or because Flynn might take others with him?nk (dbc370) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:02 pm
The key would be Trump’s specific intent. And yes, the fact that there have been authorized published statements of his intent, and statements by him of his intent, that are all inconsistent with one another is indeed circumstantial evidence that his real intention in firing Comey was not the promotion of good constitutional government but instead to impede an investigation for improper purposes.
There’s thus a better argument that the firing last week was an obstruction of justice than that Trump’s alleged statements to Comey last spring were an obstruction of justice — more context, better circumstantial evidence.
For reference, here are the obstruction of justice particulars in Article II of the Articles of Impeachment as passed by the House:
Both in this count and in Article I (perjury), the House was quite specific in alleging the “high crime [or] misdemeanor” in language that would, indeed, have stood up in a criminal indictment. Before you can begin to dream about having a whiff of a hope that a Republican House and Senate are going to impeach a Republican POTUS, you need to be able to put together a more compelling specification of the crime than anything the Left has yet attempted.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:03 pm
“This would, of course, fairly drip with irony, given Comey’s public statements about Hillary and proof of her criminal intent, of course. But it would be a pretty good come-back to the question you ask, Col. H.”
Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:33 pm
I think Comey is a self-serving, narcissistic incompetent. Trump’s behavior is rash and buffoonish, but he is benign compared to the entrenched deep state and their surrogate operatives in the media. I condemn their plotting, their dishonesty and sincerely hope they get much worse than what they try to dish out.
Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:33 pmColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Sweet jaysus, if it isn’t CNN, it’s the WaPo and if it isn’t the WaPo, it’s the NYT.
I don’t believe a word they write or say.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Drip……dripSpartacvs (595d8e) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Huh? I don’t see that second comment.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Col H. made an editing error in #68 above. He was quoting an earlier comment from me, but then he was giving his own views in the last paragraph and accidentally duplicated the attribution line from my earlier quote. He wasn’t putting words in my mouth. 😀Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Everyday I despise republicans in office more and more.mg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:16 pm
Not enough bad things can happen to the GOP. For these hacks to take sides with the media and the dems is appalling.
It seems nothing short of a insurrection to drag these polecats out on the street will make them pay attentionnarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:16 pm
https://crisisboom.files.wordpress.com/2011/06/guillotine.jpgmg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:22 pm
So how will the media savvy Trump tweet this fire out…
“Road trip.” – ‘Animal House’ 1978DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:32 pm
68… Lol, Beldar. My mad cut and paste skillz!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:42 pm
It’s mildly noteworthy that the new story of Comey’s memo emphasizes that it was not “classified.”
That’s probably right. But it surely was “confidential.”
From which I infer that Comey’s quite certain that Tapper has his back and that whoever’s looking into improper leaking isn’t going to be jumping through the hoops to force Tapper to give up his source.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:42 pm
all those years of law school out the window with one misquote!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:43 pm
The rizzotto tray group always has room for an extra chair
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/265084/#respondnarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:45 pm
DCSCA, imagine that.
http://www.businessinsider.com/ships-get-supplies-in-middle-of-nowhere-2014-3
A black guy with gun. And racist me I didn’t worry about it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=40qeK5BZy-wSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Maybe Wikileaks can get a copy of the memo:
https://www.google.com/amp/legalinsurrection.com/2017/05/did-trump-ask-comey-to-end-the-flynn-investigation/amp/narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:53 pm
So this is like those telltale intercepts that have never been published because it would be a busted flush.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:56 pm
If Comey kept book on Trump, he must have many memos on Obama and Lynch. Congress should get all the Comey memos.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Click on the links. A beautiful day. On the other hand a bad day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=b7pRfix_sNgSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:00 pm
And Obama and Holdermg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:01 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBBoQzPq69kSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:07 pm
Run away!Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Dana Perino, in introducing Bret Baier tonight for a brief segment in “The Five” on Fox News, asked him if he’d heard anything to the effect that Sessions and Rosenstein had read Comey’s memo of the February 14 meeting with Trump before Rosenstein wrote his memo evaluating Comey last week.
Baier didn’t respond to that part of her intro one way or another, and I haven’t heard it come back up.
However, I’ve been wondering about whether it really was accidental that Comey was out of town, across the country, when he was fired. Some executive terminations are deliberately timed for such occasions, despite the hard feelings and bad optics it engenders, when the employer wants to clean out the ex-employee’s office, computers, files, etc.
Someone will likely ask Rosenstein about this when he testifies before the Senate on Thursday.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Why I live in North Texas, about as far away I can get from the ocean.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vq4pvsAJ5KE
That’s not a USN man-o-war, BTW.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:21 pm
Was fan dancer Sally one of those, she’s been acting uncharacteristically quiet, then again she may just have a busted flush as well.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:22 pm
What’s this?
The only invstigationn that Donald Trump knew of Michael Flynn at the time was of Michael Flynn lying about whether the subject of sanctions came up in the conversation he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Donald Trump had the transcript – there was no real problem with what he said vs a vs the Logan Act and such issues. He didn’t step out of bounds. He might even have done some good. Of course Flynn was cautious in what he said because he was going rogue.
Trump forgave him and publicly said that if Flynn had asked he would told him to say what he said (more plausible is agreed to that).
But the problem was, he might have lied, not just to Mike Pence, but to the FBI. Trump was saying he hoped the FBI Director could see his way through to letting that slide. Assuming this memo is authentic.Sammy Finkelman (be6791) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:28 pm
we don’t know,any such thing
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/05/16/gregg-jarrett-comeys-revenge-is-gun-without-powder.htmlnarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:35 pm
A picture too beautiful not to share.
http://farm6.staticflickr.com/5014/5451830256_30c8ce19bb_z.jpgSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Nothing to here,
http://tucson.com/fbi-arrests-tucson-man-over-threats-to-u-s-rep/article_1d75df18-39ad-11e7-92b0-e3222b817bbb.htmlnarciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:44 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fndZpGGuN9cSteve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:44 pm
This easily rises to an impeachable offense. The standard is not set out constitutionally. Whatever the standard may be, it is nowhere near “beyond a reasonable doubt.” However, I’d be surprised if the GOPe would really want DJT out now that he is virtually castrated (assuming the memo exists as reported). I know for certain the Dems do not want a placeholder DJT to go away as the prime villain in the next election.
Let’s just see if the Dems begin to tone down their rhetoric now that more than a few GOP pols are beginning to turn.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Generals and presidents do not ever suggest. Everything is regarded as an order.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:48 pm
I expect CNN and the NYT to jointly report tomorrow that Trump, while composing his 4 a.m. tweets, is walking the halls of the White House and delivering speeches to the portraits of various previous Presidents. Expect some Al Haig references.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:55 pm
What part of this do you miss, this isn’t about conventional politics. This is the unelected and unaccountable blackguards of one administration, ‘none care cAll it treason, or treason doth prosper’ the offenses are like the opening to the declaration.narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:01 pm
@ Ed from SFV, who said (#97):
I don’t think they’re capable, individually or as a group, of toning down their rhetoric. Their base won’t let them. Schumer surely knew, for instance, that it was a strategically catastrophic decision to try to filibuster Gorsuch, as moderate and mainstream a SCOTUS nominee as any GOP POTUS is going to propose and therefore someone around whom McConnell could readily enforce party discipline in going nuclear. It was the wrong time and wrong nominee to have that fight. But Schumer and other Dems in the Senate simply could not be seen to turn the knobs below 11, lest the tottering skeleton of the Democratic Party collapse altogether.
In fact, Trump and GOP leaders on the Hill ought to be looking for ways to drive Dems further out onto more tenuous limbs, a la the Gorsuch victory, by taking advantage of this reflexive and unvarying hyper-partisanship across the board.
Instead, Trump is feeding the Dems their dream narrative, whether through ineptitude (which I still think most likely) or worse (which is admittedly consistent with the way he’s acting).Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Beldar,
In all this hypothesizing, at what point will the existence of the memo need to be confirmed and verified, and by whom?
Also, to any commenters, how do you think this playing out to the general makes, not necessarily just. Trump supporter, but people who may not follow these things closely, are busy living their lived, or have already written off mainstream news?Dana (023079) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Ok, Ed. Then where were you?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:14 pm
@ Dana (#102), who asked:
Jason Chaffetz is already being quoted as saying he’s considering subpoenaing the memo and has his “subpoena pen” ready. I think the exact timing will depend on whether Comey distributed back-up/confirmation copies of the memo to sources who can plausibly and deniably leak it because they’re unlikely to be asked to testify themselves.
Or there may be copies of it left behind in the FBI’s official files — Comey, like other government employees and more than most, probably, is under heavy restrictions regarding what records he could duplicate or store off-site, and is responsible for ensuring that all official memoranda (which this surely was, and a confidential one even if not classified) are in the government’s possession when he departs. If so, then perhaps Acting Director Andrew McCabe will release it to Congress, confidentially or otherwise, and assuredly only after consultation with and approval from the DoJ — surely Deputy AG Rosenstein.
It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s in the public domain, then, before the week’s out, possibly in connection with Rosenstein’s Senate testimony, which is shaping up to be … rather important.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:23 pm
Dana, there were like 35 or 40 smoking guns under Obama. And they couldn’t give a f***. But now I’m supposed to care about Trump. Now, all of a sudden, propriety matters. I don’t care. I’m not giving them the scalp they demand.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:26 pm
It won’t matter as soon as a Republican is no longer President. You know it and I know it.
I am having difficulty, Dana, understanding your dedication to losing.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:31 pm
I don’t like Trump. But screw the Democrats.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Trump losing is not conservatives losing. We lost the second the GOP nominated him. Carrying water for Trump is choosing to lose, because he opposes conservatism, not only on bumper sticker politics, but in the essential concepts of equality before the law, minimal interference, transparency, and ordered liberty.
Binary choice: Pence or Trump. I’m with Pence.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:41 pm