Introducing The Male, Um, Romper

In case you are weary from the politics of the day, I thought I’d throw up a post and look at a recent effort being made to “revolutionize men’s fashion”:

It’s the one-piece romper for men: the RompHim. From the project’s Kickstarter page:

Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman. Because they’re not going to go anywhere near you wearing that ridiculous thing.

