Patterico's Pontifications

5/16/2017

Introducing The Male, Um, Romper

Filed under: General — Dana @ 6:33 pm

[guest post by Dana]

In case you are weary from the politics of the day, I thought I’d throw up a post and look at a recent effort being made to “revolutionize men’s fashion”:

Untitled

It’s the one-piece romper for men: the RompHim. From the project’s Kickstarter page:

Untitled3

Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman. Because they’re not going to go anywhere near you wearing that ridiculous thing.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana

12 Responses to “Introducing The Male, Um, Romper”

  1. Don’t let this happen to you, men!

    Dana (023079) 5/16/2017 @ 6:34 pm

  2. Leisure suit embryos.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 5/16/2017 @ 6:35 pm

  3. Dana!!!!!

    nk (dbc370) 5/16/2017 @ 6:39 pm

  4. The horror the horror,

    narciso (ae786b) 5/16/2017 @ 6:43 pm

  5. Churchill liked them. But not the shorts.

    Israel (e62f43) 5/16/2017 @ 6:49 pm

  6. Is that Sammy Davis Jr’s grandson?

    mg (31009b) 5/16/2017 @ 7:00 pm

  7. So when Pajama Boys grow up they become Romphim men. How cute.

    Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) 5/16/2017 @ 7:01 pm

  8. Everything needs a revolution! You get a revolution! You get a revolution! And you get a revolution! Everyone gets a revolution!

    Dejectedhead (d3cff5) 5/16/2017 @ 7:53 pm

  9. Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman.

    That may be a feature.

    Kevin M (25bbee) 5/16/2017 @ 7:58 pm

  10. Not even as pajamas.

    Kevin M (25bbee) 5/16/2017 @ 7:59 pm

  11. Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman.

    Do you SEE any women there?

    Kevin M (25bbee) 5/16/2017 @ 8:00 pm

  12. No, just No. How any male that values their self image could wear this is mind boggling. Guys, don’t let the enemedia and the so-called fashion industry ruin you by wearing this “thing”.

    Rick (fbced7) 5/16/2017 @ 9:07 pm

Leave a Reply

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.


Powered by WordPress.

Page loaded in: 0.1636 secs.