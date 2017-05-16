Introducing The Male, Um, Romper
[guest post by Dana]
In case you are weary from the politics of the day, I thought I’d throw up a post and look at a recent effort being made to “revolutionize men’s fashion”:
It’s the one-piece romper for men: the RompHim. From the project’s Kickstarter page:
Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman. Because they’re not going to go anywhere near you wearing that ridiculous thing.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Don’t let this happen to you, men!Dana (023079) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Leisure suit embryos.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:35 pm
Dana!!!!!nk (dbc370) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:39 pm
The horror the horror,narciso (ae786b) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:43 pm
Churchill liked them. But not the shorts.Israel (e62f43) — 5/16/2017 @ 6:49 pm
Is that Sammy Davis Jr’s grandson?mg (31009b) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:00 pm
So when Pajama Boys grow up they become Romphim men. How cute.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Everything needs a revolution! You get a revolution! You get a revolution! And you get a revolution! Everyone gets a revolution!Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:53 pm
Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman.
That may be a feature.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Not even as pajamas.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/16/2017 @ 7:59 pm
Yeah, you know who else won’t want to take that thing off? Any woman.
Do you SEE any women there?Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/16/2017 @ 8:00 pm
No, just No. How any male that values their self image could wear this is mind boggling. Guys, don’t let the enemedia and the so-called fashion industry ruin you by wearing this “thing”.Rick (fbced7) — 5/16/2017 @ 9:07 pm