Washington Post: President Trump Revealed Highly Classified Info To Russian Officials
[guest post by Dana]
President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.
The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.
The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump’s decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency.
“This is code-word information,” said a U.S. official familiar with the matter, using terminology that refers to one of the highest classification levels used by American spy agencies. Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”
It was during that meeting, officials said, that Trump went off script and began describing details of an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft…
Further:
In his meeting with Lavrov, Trump seemed to be boasting about his inside knowledge of the looming threat. “I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day,” the president said, according to an official with knowledge of the exchange.
Trump went on to discuss aspects of the threat that the United States learned only through the espionage capabilities of a key partner. He did not reveal the specific intelligence-gathering method, but he described how the Islamic State was pursuing elements of a specific plot and how much harm such an attack could cause under varying circumstances. Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State’s territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat.
The report clarifies that that President Trump “has broad authority to declassify government secrets, making it unlikely that his disclosures broke the law.”
This statement from H.R. McMaster is being volleyed back and forth by various factions as to whether it is a denial of the story, or a tacit confirmation of it:
“The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” said H.R. McMaster, the national security adviser, who participated in the meeting. “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”
The White House has begun to push back against the story, with Deputy NSA Dina Powell claiming that it’s false:
“This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”
Allahpundit raises a couple of interesting points:
Two U.S. officials told BuzzFeed after WaPo’s story dropped that it’s true and “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” Reportedly the Senate Intelligence Committee has been briefed about it. Exit question one: Hey, remember this story from January? Exit question two via David Frum: If you’re a U.S. natsec professional, how do you prevent this from happening again? Start withholding information from the president? There’s no way to stop him from blurting out classified info in the course of conversation once the conversation’s begun. The only way is to keep it from him in the first place. Although the fact that this incredibly embarrassing mishap has been leaked may be their way of trying to shame Trump into preparing more diligently for meetings going forward and being far more careful about what he says. (Especially since he’s leaving on his first foreign trip as president soon.) In the end, maybe the only way to get through to him is with bad press.
Apparently National Security Adviser HR McMaster will be addressing the Washington Post report any moment.
I'm pressed for time, so just slapping up the particulars. Will update as time permits.
I remember the Obama administration was proud of getting Osama bin Laden and bragged that Bin Laden’s presence was verified by a doctor getting DNA while doing a routine medical visit. What happened to that doctor? Woops!AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Yes Brennan actually burned a key asset inside aqap, the investigation found a part time fbi contractor as scapegoatnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Let’s see what one of the people who were present have to say about it… McMaster.
Or we could always ask Seal Team 6, circa 2011 or 2012 what they think about it. Oh… wait…Colonel Haiku (33b771) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:20 pm
So let’s look at this logically, who would be in a position to know, a translator since trump knows little russian?narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:30 pm
> If you’re a U.S. natsec professional, how do you prevent this from happening again? Start withholding information from the president
If you’re a US natsec professional and you are withholding information from the President, then you are a rogue actor who has forfeited any claim to be acting under color of law.
I *despise* this President. I think he’s a walking national security catastrophe.
But once the intelligence agencies decide to stop subjecting themselves to the command and control of the elected executive, that genie is *never* going back in the bottle.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:34 pm
Narciso, at 5:
The quoted text says
> senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency.
If that’s true, then whoever took such steps was in a position to know, and whoever they called and talked to would be, as well.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:35 pm
McMasters issued a classic ‘non-denial denial’ denying what wasn’t in the story to begin with and has destroyed his credibility. Another one bites the dust. It’s a brown shoe day for opur Captain. He really stepped it in this time. Early to bed and no strawberries for you, sir! Rooskies will ‘reverse engineer’ and ferret out sources and methods and get a source(s) snuffed… oy vey!
“Captain, we’ve steamed over our own tow line!” – Steve Merrick [Van Johnson] ‘The Caine Mutiny, 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:36 pm
Time to cashin on all those milkshakes: the new press secretary will be Bill O’Reilly.
“Mama-mia! That’s a Spicey meat-a-ball!” – Alka-Seltzer commercial, 1970’s.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:43 pm
How would former officials know, this is more Rhodes gaslighting.narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:48 pm
Narciso: please be a bit more clear and explain how this is “gaslighting”.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:53 pm
Omg o’keefe wiretapped Landrieu, yes it’s that level of bafflegrab.narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Narciso, it would seem tongues started wagging when as the WaPo reports:
Whether warranted or not the DHS decision to request limited distribution of parts of the transcript and internal memos provided the impetus to get the gossip going.
I’m glad the press and government officials are concerned about protecting classified information. I just wish they’d stop gossiping to one another in public for no apparent reason other than political attacks.crazy (d3b449) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:01 pm
LT. GEN. H.R. McMASTER, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: “I have a brief statement for the record. There is nothing that the president takes more seriously than the security of the American people. The story that came out tonight as reported is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation.
At no time, at no time, where intelligent sources or methods discussed. And the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known. Two other senior officials who were present, including the Secretary of the State, remember the meeting the same way and have said so. Their on the record accounts should outweigh anonymous sources. I was in the room. It didn’t happen.”
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/05/15/mcmaster_the_story_that_came_out_tonight_as_reported_is_false.htmlColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:03 pm
Why couldn’t Trump just lie about giving billions plus nuclear info to the mullahs…….that got a pass from the msm.harkin (299d24) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:04 pm
SighDustin (ba94b2) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:06 pm
One would almost think there were people in Washington who’d like to undermine the relationship between the U.S. and Russia.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:08 pm
I’m sorry, Dana, but there’s no story here. Obama did it with Osama bin Laden, so that makes it okay for Trump to do it.nk's Trumpkin twin (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:11 pm
aphrael, it’s kind of an upside down inside out drinking game I play. You say certain things, I drop and pump out ten push-ups.
You said a certain something but the dog walked in front of me and I only got to seven. Then I fell on my face laughing.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Buzzfeed? You’ll never believe these 10 HIGHLY CLASSIFIED LEAKS Trump gave to Russia!Dejectedhead (0c7c2f) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Does buzz feed enjoy the taste of shoe leather, gubarev has already got a piece of their hide?narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:19 pm
if the wapo propaganda sluts had a smidge of credibility this might be marginally interesting
but alashappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Excuse me. WASHINGTON POST and BUZZFEED?
I’m sure that horse[edit] impresses the h e double hockeysticks out of {hands in the} Tillman.
For the rest of us with functioning synapses it carries about as much weight as a Hillary Clinton has 97% chance of winning the Presidency prediction.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:20 pm
When Trump met with the Russian ministers, the one complaint I remember seeing all over the place from liberals, was that no journalists were allowed into the room.Dejectedhead (0c7c2f) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:23 pm
The media are blinded by their hatred for the man and it clouds their judgement, they can’t see clearly. The media suspends all objectivity regarding coverage of the other party, they tell half-truths or lie in service of a political agenda. And they wonder why the American people distrusts them and disregards their reporting.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:23 pm
I predicted this on January 26, 2017.nk's (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:25 pm
The only reason we know Trump met is because of the Kremlin.Dejectedhead (0c7c2f) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:27 pm
McMasters says the story is false:Dana (023079) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:30 pm
seems like these are the same leaky pigs corrupt fbi loser jimmy comey refused to investigate
sleazy sleazy comey
this is why you ain’t got no jobhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:31 pm
The lack of objectivity also affects #NeverTrump to an extent. Most supporters of the president know the man is seriously flawed but find themselves cheering for him in the face of an onslaught from all sides and they recognize a basic lack of fair play that hasn’t been seen for decades. They see the Democrats and their political operatives in the media as an enemy and a threat to our basic freedoms.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:31 pm
Yeah except for the interference of the dog, easily ten.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:36 pm
@14/29. Haiki! Gesundheit.
A non-denial denial, folks. The WaPo and NYT piece does not mention sources and methods. McMaster’s allowed his credibility to be destroyed protecting a boast by Queeg. And another one bite’s the dust. Th chow must be pretty good at the WH cafeteria– can’t be any other reason these folks keep selling off their personal integrity so cheaply. Can’t wait for Press Secretary Bill O’Reilly to come aboard. What a show!DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:39 pm
I suspect this ‘leak’ is the exasperated WH staff’s effort to coral the man baby currently masquerading as POTUS and get him to treat classified information seriously.Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:43 pm
I am inclined to believe McMasters, but the WaPo story is so very “Yeah, that sounds like something Trump would do”.nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:44 pm
I’d say that I will await you walking your usual horsestuff back at the appropriate time, DCSCA, but I’ve learned that’s not your style. If it were, you’d be having personalized service at AAMCO.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:51 pm
I don’t see anything about a treacherous press making stuff up on the fly and reporting it as factpapertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:52 pm
backed up such sources as who [jpg]?
Happy hunting, Steve!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:53 pm
38 is reply to # 26 {Karnak the magnificent}papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:54 pm
NK, at 35: yeah, that’s really the rub, isn’t it? McMaster has earned credibility on this subject, AND the story is *so* consistent with how Trump has behaved in other circumstances that it’s hard to disbelieve.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Wapo is a dry hole. Pinched out.
BuzzFeed – can’t claim it’s pinched out when it hasn’t produced pay dirt ever.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:58 pm
I’ll go as far as to say it matches the level of your myopia.
Feel free to list the numerous examples where the Wapo and BuzzFeed presented the outrageous that actually survived two days of sober scrutiny.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Now they wrap the lie in a seed of truth, was not a Russian airliner taken down by a concealed explosive device by IslAmic state’s Egypt affiliate?narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:08 pm
In turn, papertiger, feel free to list one thing upon which El Presidentalissimo kept a discreet silence.
Besides his taxes.nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:15 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/MZHemingway/stnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:16 pm
atus/864271061763936256
Link doesn’t work, narciso.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:17 pm
nk – the WH taping system……other than alluding to it of course.Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:18 pm
I’m not referring to Wapo or Buzzfeed stories. All you need to do is look at Trump’s erratic tweeting; the behavior which generates that is entirely consistent with the behavior of bragging to his guests and *accidentally* disclosing protected information while bragging.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Is that surrender? Looks like surrender.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Teh Washington Post… “Journalism Dies in a Cloud of Flatulence”Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:22 pm
WaPo reporter just confirmed on MSNBC code word classified info boated by President Queeg to the Rooskies was sourced from an ‘ally’ not a ‘liaison.’
Oy vey.
Should be a jolly trip to the ‘allies’ in the Mideast this week, eh, Captain?
“Take the tow line. Defective equipment, no more no less!” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Reminding that Blumenthal was a fake marine, for forty years is not a state secret, even though its treated as such.narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Oohhhh MSLSD!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:26 pm
It appears the topic being discussed was the proposed laptop ban. We’ve already seen news that some of the underlying intel was from the SpecOps raid in Yemen.
Discussion of the laptop ban with aviation partners is obviously going to take some intel disclosure. I believe that this story is exaggerated bullshit.
Possibly in discussing the intel with the Russians, Trump included bits beyond what the intel community expected.SPQR (a3a747) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:29 pm
And some people revealed highly classified information to the Washington Post, especially the fact that it was important.
This “highly classified information” is probably the identity of the terrorist group that is supposedly plotting to put explosives that can’t currently be detected into laptops. Donald Trump could not have gone into much more detail than that,
And there’s a very strong chance that the information that was given to the United States was FALSE and that’s why the United States was told not to share this even with close allies. Taht way we wouldn’t find out out it was false. At least in part. By now they really ought to know the kind of games the Saudis play.
The attack method itself is hardly a secret – that’s why all this is going on about possibly prohibiting the carrying of laptops aboard planes coming from Europe. First it was from some 10 airports in the Middle East, now they want to extend it to Europe. Airlines complain that checking laptops in luggage is maybe not actually safer – if the laptop really contains explosives, it might be worse for it to explode and if you have so many laptops in checked baggage there’s a higher probability you could start a fire in the cargo hold. If a laptop starts a fire in the cabin, it’s less dangerous and easier to put out.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/12/news/laptop-ban-batteries-fire-risk-europe
So he’s not supposed to discuss any of this stuff? Or say he agrees a certain group in Syria are terrorists?Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:29 pm
@57. Ahh, but which Trump foot had the bone spur is.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:30 pm
I have a comment in moderationSPQR (a3a747) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:30 pm
You see why Donald Trump is trying to pretend that he’s taping some conversations.Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:31 pm
@61. Forward it to the WH and he’ll tweet it out for you by dawn.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Double A, M C O, DCSCA.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:34 pm
If it wasn’t the Sauudis it was Qatar. The same people who told the CIA that attack in Benghazi was inspired by a video.
(If we’re talking a country that may have possibly infiltrated Islamic State – except wasn’t it Original al Qaeda ® ™ that was going to do that? The big secret is supposed to be the identity of the terrorist group that is supposedly plotting or researching this line of attack.)Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Scorpions on a frog
http://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2011/04/yemeni_government_of.phpnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:42 pm
And there’s a very strong chance that the information that was given to the United States was FALSE and that’s why the United States was told not to share this even with close allies. Taht way we wouldn’t find out out it was false. At least in part. By now they really ought to know the kind of games the Saudis play.
This! +1
We already ban laptops on flights that originate in some Arab countries, and it affects mainly Arab airlines that fly to the United States with stopovers in Europe to pick up more passengers. Well, Europeans are avoiding them and taking flights which did not originate in Arab countries. The Arabs want to eliminate the difference, and the competitive disadvantage, by giving Ivanka trademark protection and Trump all their hotel and resort business, and getting him to ban laptops on all flights to the United States.nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:44 pm
In other news, the State Department announced that the government of Syria had built crematoria to dispose of the bodies of people it was executing.Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:44 pm
You would get him to ban laptops on all flights by saying the danger can’t be contained.
But I think maybe the whole laptop bomb technology is made up, and it wouldn’t actually work, or be beyond the skills of small groups, and would probably not be undetectable at any rate.
If it undetectable, why do you even need to use laptops??Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:48 pm
Wherever Osama bin Laden and Yasser Arafat are, they gotta be slapping each other on the back. When it comes to air travel, the terrorists have won and keep on winning.nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:58 pm
The WaPo source is the Russians.
Think it thru.
Learn from this Mr. Pres.Shipwreckedcrew (d6b59b) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Well the scalding lake of fire would likely prevent such congratulationsnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Shipwreckedcrew: that’s an interesting thought. It would make a fair amount of sense – I think there’s good reason to believe that the real Russian interest here is just creating chaos and noise in the US.
I also like the theory that this is deep state retaliation for Comey.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:03 pm
That would seem more probable shipwrecked, may be they heard of it first, didn’t they lose an asset spectacularlu recentlynarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Ah this was it:
https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/18-graphic-video-isis-beheads-russian-spy-infiltrated-islamic-state-ranks/narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:06 pm
I’m looking forward to the Twitter storm. If one is not forthcoming, we’ll need to send in the Secret Service to release Trump from the closet where Bannon and Kellyanne have him hogtied and gagged.nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:11 pm
72. 74. The Washington Post said its sources were “officials” – and one of them was “a U.S. official familiar with the matter” and another was “a former senior U.S. officials who is close to current officials.”
And how would the Russians know how he was not suppposed to reveal this even to allies?
Now, none of the sources that said there was a problem were in the meeting – at best their knowledge could stem from the fact that somebody thought some form of compartmentalization had been broken and the CIA and the NSA needed to be told.Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:17 pm
I don’t trust the Washington Post.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:23 pm
6. aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 4:34 pm
Well, they never told Truman that they broke the Russian code that proved Alger Hiss had been a spy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venona_projectSammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:23 pm
Of course, if it is true, another member of the Cabinet is probably looking up Amendment 25.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Kevin M – probably best to wait and see what Fox & Friends have to say in the morning, no?Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:31 pm
The irony there is wideband the tech assigned to the project had already tipped off the Soviets in 46. Re Verona.narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Several years there was another enlisted man who have up codes, which became really handy in korea