Trump, Russia, Comey And Three Possible Explanations
[guest post by Dana]
I like this narrowing down of possible explanations for President Trump’s firing of James Comey :
A The stated rationale was the real one. Trump thought, for example, that Comey’s July press conference about the Clinton-email investigation was improper.
B Trump was angry that Comey had not shut down the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the election because he regards the investigation as part of a Democratic plot to raise baseless questions about his legitimacy as president.
C Trump thought that the FBI’s investigation posed an unacceptably high risk of turning up evidence of serious misconduct on his part.
(But if the president felt so strongly about Comey’s comments back in July, why wait until now to fire him?)
Ponnuru considers Explanation B to be the most reasonable one. It seems consistent with both the President’s public comments about the Democrats from Day One of his presidency, as well as Democrats reaction to his election win, Russia notwithstanding. And while Explanation B is more likely, it is not without complications. President Trump going public with Explanation B compels staffers to fall in line and “forcefully argue in public that there’s nothing to see with respect to Russia and the investigation is a charade put on by his enemies,” and that is problematic for several reasons:
The first is that we have seen enough evidence of Russian interference to warrant investigation. A lot of people who don’t want to condemn Trump as a Putin lackey, including a lot of Republican congressmen, have conceded that point. Taking the shut-it-down line will isolate the administration politically. It will make surrogates choose between saying things they’re not comfortable saying, abandoning ship, and laying low for a while.
The second is that it’s not a proper basis for Comey’s dismissal. The president is not supposed to dismiss a law-enforcement official because he thinks that a line of investigation is a waste of time or because it angers him. This should not need explaining and, obviously, it didn’t need explaining to some people around the president, which is why they originally went with explanation A, as risible and doomed as it was.
Ponnuru then suggest a third, and even more problematic possibility to consider:
The current strategy mimics exactly what an administration would do if explanation C were correct.
I think people believe that President Trump is far more complex than he really is.Dana (023079) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:33 pm
Great post.
I know my bias against Trump is clear and well known, but I have to say Ponnuru seems right. Trump’s conduct is very painful for his administration, just as they were recovering from other mishaps. If they did this for a reason, then it’s a powerful reason. They think letting Comey finish was worse than all this flack… which makes a lot more sense than thinking Comey sucked in July so they got around to firing him.
Oh, I’m pretty sure it’s in open controversy here, even though I agree it’s common sense ethics.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Aside from being sloppy corrupt and unprofessional, James Comey was super best friends with Meghan’s cowardly brainwashed daddy, which means he’d been compromised by anti-american elements.
President Trump did the right thing.happyfeet (a037ad) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:41 pm
4. Trump wanted Comey to be his “loyal” stooge, like everybody else around him is. An unreasonable demand, but not a hopeless expectation the way Comey had compromised his integrity in the Hillary investigation. Comey, however, refused to sink that low.
5. Comey’s hands are twice the size of Trump’s.nk (dbc370) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:43 pm
Well we can talk about why Trump fired Comey, but I think we all know why he kept him on so long.
Comey’s actions with Hillary really did have a stench thanks to Lynch’s conduct, and that kept Comey very compromised, right where Trump would want him.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:46 pm
James Comey is the FBI director who apparently thought it prudent to not tell the Director of National Intelligence that the FBI had opened a counter-intelligence investigation involving Russia and the 2016 election.Colonel Haiku (34bcc6) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:47 pm
“Every time the Washington political press freaks out and goes into full panic mode against President Trump , the blockbuster, Watergate-volume story always unfolds the same way.
First the news starts leaking or breaking. Newsrooms from the Potomac to the Hudson become seized and fixated on every morsel of the delicious story. News flashes zing around the internet.
Then it hits cable television and the press starts slinging the most salacious and scandalous accusations they can whip up, charging the president with the highest crimes imaginable.
Each time, these reporters sink deeper and deeper into a fantasyland as they dream bigger and bigger. THIS TIME, they keep thinking, we FINALLY got him!
Reporters and Democrats alike — not to repeat myself — are actually now speculating about whether Mr. Trump will survive the certain impeachment hearings to come. But then, as the heavy breathing subsides and the adrenaline rush gives way to factual, concrete reporting, the most damning charges fall away.
Turns out Mr. Trump is a germaphobe and wasn’t in that Russian hotel room. The bust of Martin Luther King is still in the Oval Office.”
— Charles Hurt, Washington Times
Sent from my iPhoneColonel Haiku (34bcc6) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:57 pm
F or 6 – No one knows when or how the inner Yosemite Sam will show up.Rick Ballard (6f7e69) — 5/12/2017 @ 2:59 pm
I thought it was all about the timing?mg (31009b) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:01 pm
oh dopey me
Dana, when the Impeachment does not happen, are you going to sink into conspiracy theory despair, or own up to being over-emotionally invested in never Trump fever?
No matter what Trump did, he was going to be accused of coverup, watergate, Russia, small hands, germophobia.
Don’t participate in the fever.
Don’t drive me into more agreement with happyfeets.
I hate it when I agree with ‘feets.Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Media and other Democrat surrogates are more revved up than the general public… https://www.axios.com/americans-cared-less-about-comey-than-other-trump-scandals-2403228957.htmlColonel Haiku (34bcc6) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Fox’s Herridge, a typically excellent and reliable reporter, has tweeted that Comey was fired due to his refusal to name the unmaskers to DJT.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:20 pm
B is not true at all, but Trump sometimes talks that way because he doesn’t like where the onvestigation could go – although he has to admit that if Russia planted spies in his campaign and in his adminstration, that’s something he ought to know.
Trump does not want to shut down the investigation – he just wants to keep it away from certain non-legal questions, like why dd he say such very, very, incorrect things about Russia, or why did he make Mike Flynn his most important national security adviser, and the answers are not good, but probably not criminal. It may involve a lot of cynicism and also stupidity and he’d rather this never get asked.
If he believed (because of Russian bought advisers) that saying certain things would be of political benefit to himself, that is both cynical and stupid. If he believed that Russia could help defeat ISIS, that is both stupid and callous with regard to what Russia was doing in Syria. and it’s also a political calculation that Americans would prefer to have Russia do the fighting.
If he believed, in the middle of the campaign, that maybe Russia is helping him and why should he look a gift horse in the mouth, and he said to himself let’s encourage it, maybe they’ll do him some good – that is very cynical.
He also may be fearful of what a partisan investigator could do.
A is true, but it wasn’t a cause for firing James Comey. Trump really does not want to lock illary up, so this is all in the past as far as Trump is concerned.
Trump or some adviser, maybe Jeff Sessions, decided to make this “THE” cause for firing Comey because it would be something Democrats could not argue with, having said it themselves.
By the way, Democrats are pretending now that Comey only helped Trump, but he helped Hillary – Democats started to criticize the July 5 press conference after the October 27 notification – they had to give up criticizg the notification alone because Comey was quite right – one he did the first he had to do the second, especially because he specifically promised some members of Congress he would..
C has some truth to it, but the misconduct isn’t criminal, and there was no urgency. He was also afraid of false charges – now why shouldn’t he be??Sammy Finkelman (3bf6ea) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Trump is the rusty strand in the thrumming triple-wound steel cord of the triune American system of government.nk (dbc370) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Mr. Malynn wrote (#10):
That’s true.
It’s entirely consistent with the observation, however, that he blew the sequencing and messaging and structuring of this (including elements of the timing of those things) as a completely unforced error, an illustration of spectacularly bad judgment, and probably the most tin-earred thing he’s done since taking office.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:24 pm
You missed one: Rationale 4:
He’s sick.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:24 pm
The Democrats, not a one who says anything in public, aren’t interested in the truth at all, bujut only in painting as bad as possible a picture of Trump, even sometimes when some of the ideas being bruoted about have no possibility of being true.
Trump does not have any investments in Russia!
And they know it.
The Russians did not consult anyone as to what to hack.Sammy Finkelman (3bf6ea) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:25 pm
“What must happen now is that [Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein] appoints a special prosecutor to oversee this investigation.”
— Sen. Chuckles Schumer on floor of the Senate the morning of 5/10/17
“There are three things that our caucus agreed must happen right away, First, Mr. Rosenstein should not be the one to appoint a special prosecutor. That responsibility should go to the highest-serving career civil servant at the Department of Justice.”
— Sen. Chuckles Schumer on floor of the Senate the afternoon of 5/10/17Colonel Haiku (34bcc6) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Of course that means after the leftists did some homework they found out the “highest-serving career civil servant at the Department of Justice” is also a life-long far left Democrat bundler, personal friend of George Soros, godfather to Sasha and Malia Obama, catered Chelsea’s wedding and vacations with Bill Clinton on Epstein’s Island of magic children. So, of course!Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:44 pm
Greetings:
My thinking is different.
One of the things that has amused me about the current hysteria is how disjointed it is historically. Your item 1 fails to address the many inanities involved in the Hillary Clinton investigation. Faulty search warrants, immunity for all, invention of a “criminal intent” stay out of court card, unsworn interview of HC all happened under Mr. Comey’s directorship and yet continue to be unaddressed to date. The problem with the HC investigation wasn’t just Mr. Comey’s public summation.
Oh, did I forget to mention that bit of tarmac love down on the border where the temperature is always hot, hot, hot.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Oh, c’mon, Comey was a saint!
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/05/how-much-more-black-could-this-be.phpColonel Haiku (34bcc6) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:51 pm
Trump threatens to cancel future press briefings.
Really, Captain?
You really want to go there? “‘Kay”….
“This is the captain speaking. Some misguided sailors on this ship still think they can pull a fast one on me. Well, they’re very much mistaken. Since you’ve taken this course, the innocent will be punished with the guilty. There will be no liberty for any member of this crew for three months. I will not be made a fool of! Do you hear me?!… This was calculated disrespect to your commanding officer. All right. There will be no more movies for 30 days. I kid you not!!” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 3:53 pm
Some things Trump gets, some things he doesn’t. But he’s learning.
Trump probably thought firing Comey was a no-brainer. It doesn’t take a Deputy Attorney General to realize Comey had repeatedly crossed the line and needed firing. The entire political spectrum was incensed by Comey’s unprecedented showboating. What Trump didn’t understand was that just because Democrats were screaming bloody murder about Comey’s malfeasance – and rightly so – he wouldn’t be supported by them for firing Comey.
In a rational world, Democrats and Republicans alike would have rallied around President Trump for doing what so clearly needed to be done. But that’s not the world we live in. Trump is still figuring that out. Was it naive of Trump to think that Americans would put principle before politics? Apparently so. Sadly so. The good news is that much like how he learned from the RyanCare fiasco, Trump will learn from the experience and the country will be better off for it. He won’t make that mistake again.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:07 pm
Which is not to say he won’t fire you if you’re a corrupt turd like James Comey.
Cause he will!
(you know who you are)happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Captain, you can’t make this stuff up:
Lawyers who said Trump has no ties to Russia named Russian law firm of 2016
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/may/12/law-firm-russia-trump-morgan-lewisDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:13 pm
No shortage of willfull idiots these days, Thor. It’s like a plague.Colonel Haiku (34bcc6) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:14 pm
But he’s learning…
All evidence to the contrary. See #25.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:14 pm
A fourth option:
D) Trump was willing to let Comey slide on the Clinton investigation screw up, but Comey’s continuing screw-ups in front of Congress and his new boss Rosenstein’s assessment of Comey gave Trump the impetus to finally fire him.
This whole argument of Trump firing Comey to quash an investigation relies on Comey’s immediate replacement being cowed by Trump. But Comey’s immediate replacement, McCabe, is a guy a 20 year FBI veteran whose wife received election funding from Clinton allies. I mean, if Trump’s plan was to quash anything, he’s jumped from the frying pan into the fire.Xmas (3a75bb) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:16 pm
My mantra is: Don’t worry, be happy.
Those are might big shoes to fill, but I’m trying.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:16 pm
It’s become quite the fever swamp, Haiku.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:24 pm
Almost feels like UC Berkeley, Thor.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:50 pm
In addition to the hens and Lockheed ties that kept comey in check:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/12/president-trump-drops-another-moab-media-missing-sally-yates-and-james-comey-timeline/#more-132536narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:51 pm
Nothing to see here
https://mobile.twitter.com/adamhousley/status/862079265965096961narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Definitely has the rhetoric from the republic of cambridge.mg (31009b) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:01 pm
32… very interesting, narciso.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:05 pm
That is a most interesting timeline narciso.crazy (d3b449) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:11 pm
Sorry H didn’t see your postcrazy (d3b449) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:12 pm
Isn’t it, dates times amounts are left out of the hundreds of thousands of wordsnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:17 pm
Too many facts for the rabid H8ers to even contemplate 🤔Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Fred Fleitz argues there are “More indications Intel assessment of Russian interference in election was rigged” which certainly wouldn’t set well with any POTUS.crazy (d3b449) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:20 pm
To put it kindly, Trump is a pile of dirt with a thin coating of spray-paint. He cannot afford any kind of professional investigation because even he doesn’t know what it will reveal if the paint is disturbed. Remember that Monica Lewinski began as an investigation into something called Whitewater? The Clintons were exonerated for Whitewater and maybe 10 people in America actually know what it was all about, but Clinton ended up being impeached. Like that.nk (dbc370) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:20 pm
The odd man out
https://mobile.twitter.com/GrayConnolly/status/862037724882116608
Remember flwitz worked under bolton,narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:22 pm
Reality check time. The law is simply this: President Trump (or any other sitting president) may fire the Director of the FBI for any reason or no reason and – pay close attention since this part seems to have escaped most folks’ attention – is not accountable to anyone for why he does so. Period. End of story. The Constitution requires the commission of “…high crimes and misdemeanors…” to constitute grounds for impeachment, not because anyone disagrees with him on policy grounds. Oh, yes, second item in the reality check: there was and is no conspiracy between the Russian government or anyone in it and President Trump to either cause Clinton to lose the election or to establish that President Trump is an agent of Russia. How do we know this? Well, it is again fairly simple: no evidence has been presented since the accusation was first made. Lots of claims, lots of “I got a classified document and it said…”, lots of other yapping, but no evidence. Stop for a moment and think, reason, use your old noodle. If there was any evidence, whether classified or not, connecting President Trump and Russia don’t you think we would have seen it by now? Don’t you think that the GOP-controlled Congress – whose leaders hate President Trump and have from the start – would have started impeachment and pushed it through with the gleeful help of the Democrats long before now if there was evidence? Vice President Pence is mainline GOP, maybe not a RINO, but establishment. Think about it. I now return you to your regularly scheduled fits of irrational foolishness and delusion. In that safe space for the mentally challenged, Bruce Jenner is pregnant and will give birth to triplets of indeterminate gender sometime in early 2018.Ike (216bbe) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Ike wrote (#43):
The reason that part has escaped most folks’ attention is that there is no law which makes the POTUS “unaccountable.”
He’s accountable in exactly the same manner as he is on every other decision that he makes and implements, which is to say: Public opinion will be affected; his political capital will wax or wane; his cooperation with Congress will be affected; his chances for seeking re-election will be affected; and ultimately he may trigger impeachment proceedings.
Up until the moment he resigned, Richard Nixon was still the POTUS and held every power available to the POTUS under the Constitution. Do you mean to suggest that because he was not, in fact, impeached and removed from office, he was never held accountable for Watergate? Because I’m pretty sure I remember that whole Ford Administration thing, not that it lasted very long or went very far.
I find it really off-putting — offensive, in fact — when someone argues that the POTUS “must not be questioned” or “is not accountable.” You are convincing exactly no one with this argument, but you are reinforcing all of Trump’s worst baggage.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Having gone through an unmasking controversy working for Bolton, Fleitz also points to the political operatives like Ben Rhodes rather than Susan Rice as likely culprits in the political unmasking operation Comey appears to have been uninterested in.crazy (d3b449) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:35 pm
All roads lead to the inevitable… being mingled with dirt. Lawyers, bankers and politicians just add more oil upon arrival.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:38 pm
And we come back to the mutineers who are unaccountable for their malfeasance in the Iran dealnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Not all lawyers.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Fulton Armstrong a Fidel fan from way back was Hilton’s bete noirenarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:40 pm
=yawn= Take your politics out of it and just look at the individual. If Donald Trump was your daughter’s gym teacher and not POTUS, he’d likely be under arrest by now.
He’s sick.
“Will you look at the man? He’s a Freudian delight; he crawls with clues!” Tom Kiefer [Fred MacMurray] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:42 pm
He was Ted price a decade ago:
https://www.babalublog.com/2014/08/19/after-being-exposed-fulton-armstrong-confessses-to-being-source-behind-discredited-ap-story-on-cuba-democracy-programs/narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:43 pm
Well nk, I wish it were as simple as that ( @41 ). I don’t believe the left, formerly the Democratic Party, want to impeach Trump. I believe they want to undo the entire government. Trump is not enough. Just taking out Trump means they could loose another election. They could loose the Supreme Court which they have invested decades and a great deal of propaganda building as not only the final say on what is in the living-breathing-evolving constitution but also as the final makers-of-laws. In fact, if the SC goes conservative it could use all that propaganda and BS against them. That’s unacceptable. Listening to Schumer call for what amounts to a career Democrat leftist to take charge and watching a completely unhinged Obermann call for foreign government spies to help overthrow Trump is a start. There is more to come. The left hasn’t unionized all those government employees for nothing you know. I see a general strike to demand Trump “step down”. I do hope he sends in the troops. Let’s get this thing over with.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:44 pm
Almost feels like UC Berkeley, Thor.
Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 4:50 pm
That’s hilarious. So because I post something that posits that which you may not agree with and others do, makes this site like Berkeley – the no-free speech for you, but only for me place? That Berkeley? How rich, considering that I am the one posting that which goes against the flow of the commentariat at this website. Further, considering that the majority of commenters here agree with you, it should be a good and healthy sign that there are still some willing to engage in a robust and vigorous debate about this president, his actions toward Comey, and possible reasons therein for the termination of the director. Unless you believe we should all just put away our concerns, our reasoning, our observations and fall in line?
Note: At one time, being open to discussion, vigorous debate, and further consideration of matters – without ridicule or worse from those who disagree – was once the high standard of this blog. It was representative of good community health and mutual respect. Sadly, that it now seems we are expected to walk lockstep with the prevailing view about President Trump is indeed reminiscent of Berkeley. So in that, you are correct.Dana (023079) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Exactly hoagie, say trump is forced out, as some want here. You think pence will have an easier time of it, he’s already been painted like some mad mullah, unlike a real one like quradawi, who they have lottle actual problem with.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:49 pm
eh…So because I post something that posits that which you may not agree with… makes this site like Berkeley – the no-free speech for you, but only for me place?Dana (023079) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:51 pm
No the first explanation is more obvious, comey proved himself a corrupt official last July, in ways we hadn’t considered then, crowdstrike and the dodgy dossiernarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Gee, Hoagie, I think that’s what’s is called “The Big Picture”.
Good post.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:53 pm
This is perhaps the silliest thing national review since Chris buckley was on staff. Seriously, now as a Socratic exercise it is instructive as how not to approach factsnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:57 pm
Come on, don’t you still have your WIN buttons?Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 5/12/2017 @ 5:59 pm
@59. In fact, I do. Framed up in/t den w/a signed pix I took of President Ford in 1976.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:04 pm
I’ll start with the strikes, because I remember they did that with Reagan. The air controllers were only the first skirmish. The postal workers were poised to strike if Reagan blinked. That would have shut down the economy of the country in the snail-mail caveman days.
On your broader point, I think the strategy now is to identify Republicans so closely with Trump that they will never recover from the taint, and I don’t know what they can do about it. Trump will remain a tattered banner and they have no other to follow.nk (dbc370) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:04 pm
Pence is certainly more in the Christian right wing, which the left have despised long before they ever knew of trump, read rolling stone or gq or any of these nominally apolitical, heh, publicationsnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Democrat party is the tain’t party.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:08 pm
@62. Pence’s people in the WH put the word out he was “rattled” by the events of the week.
Apparently it doesn’t take much to make him go wobbly. Wait ’til The Donald plays his tapes of him telling off-color jokes at the WH Xmas party.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:08 pm
But patco along with thevteamsters had actually endorsed Reagan. Soviets subsequently noted this was the sign he meant business.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Yes Ford didn’t have the mandate to leverage monetary policy to really crush inflation. Many of his staff were Nixon holdovers
The dems have an army of willing proselytizers in the media, take camelbert who hadn’t informed his audience of the proper minitrue linenarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Thank God most of the country has rejected Democrats in every way, shape, form. The last 8 years has been a precipitous decline in Congress, state legislatures and statehouses for Democrats. And people have had their fill of SJWs, farleft college campus shenanigans, PC, the media, Hollywood and the like.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:14 pm
He was at the center of the cold hot war
http://www.claremont.org/crb/article/the-cold-civil-war/narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:14 pm
64… more fake news.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:15 pm
The republicans imploded before Trump, nk.mg (31009b) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:15 pm
And the establishment republicans have failed Americans for years.
But of course,narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:17 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/pspoole/status/863156661002919938
Of course man of mystery forgets to consider how long trump has retained thatbfirm.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:20 pm
Of course ranking member Mark warner’ s own russia ties nothing to see here.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:23 pm
The firing of comey was not an end in itself:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/11/comey-firing-could-spur-new-review-clinton-case-immunity-deals-ex-agent-says.htmlnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Narciso–at least Pence would not do any own-goal.
OT 1 What hath the NSA wrought?
http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/12/technology/ransomware-attack-nsa-microsoft/
OT 2kishnevi (4490a8) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:33 pm
What hath Jenner wrought?
https://www.yahoo.com/amphtml/beauty/dont-call-caitlyn-baby-name-plunges-popularity-133637678–politics.html
One is reminded of that little remembered film (Except for Mrs Moynihan) the recruit, they were after the key piece of hacking software. It’s the digital version of the arms race.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:37 pm
What is striking is three years after snowden, they still didn’t have a clue.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:39 pm
Stop this crazy thing,
http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/05/12/trump-admin-rejects-lgbt-identity-question-2020-census-somehow-health-care/narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:44 pm
“I think [Comey] really damaged his own reputation. He came in as kind of a straight shooter. But by the end, nobody trusted him,” Ingraham said. “So in the end, it was about time that Justice Department recommended his removal.”
“… the Left was not happy with him, the Right was not happy with him, and I think most people just think his investigation — if you look at this fairly, and the Russian collusion — there was nothing there,” Ingraham added. “He found nothing there, but he did manage to put a lot of doubt in a lot of people’s minds about the outcome of this election.”
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/ingraham-time-trump-fired-comey/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:51 pm
Dana, you were the one who played, “and don’t complain about nevertrump here.”
You mean that was just one time grouchiness?Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Strike two
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2017/05/11/mccabes-political-problems/
The treehouse link suggests one might require a third whacknarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Yes Rhodes and price shouldn’t be watched
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/congressional-testimonies/item/1757-statement-for-the-record-worldwide-threat-assessment-of-the-u-s-intelligence-community-before-the-ssci
Their minions are dug in like boll weevilsnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Now where I quibble is not having taken the opportunity of pointing out specifically where comey was derelict, but likely holy would still have been clurless.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:03 pm
78, if you think about it, Trump should overrule his underlings on that one; his less reviled status wrt LGBTQ it is his namesake card . It tends to be the lgbtq lobby that squirts pant when President Pence” is uttered. I think the question with Dems is are they willing to take 7.5 years (run a stooge in 2020 in exchange for the parlor coup) of Pence?urbanleftbehind (06ee59) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Why the very question solidifies a constituency based on junk science, which must be catered to.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:13 pm
Well better than Rogers but barely:
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/05/12/report-john-cornyn-short-list-fbi-director/amp/narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Are they ever held accountablenarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:28 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/EliLake/status/863022194347171841
in other news
U.N. calls for probe into violence against transgender women in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR An uptick in deadly violence against transgender women in El Salvador prompted the United Nations on Friday to call for an investigation into crimes against sexual minorities in the conservative Central American country.happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:35 pm
@69 Haiku! Gesundheit. Wipe you nose.
WH ADVISER: PENCE ”RATTLED” BY EVENTS THIS WEEK
CNN Breaking News:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAV9-IPlbTU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXiWAQ2oBB0DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:35 pm
@72. Which makes it all the more hilarious. Guess there’s just not any law firms in Washington ‘goodinov’ for him but that one, comrade.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:40 pm
https://t.co/Vua3FBJjIlColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Two videos and nothing about a “shaken Pence”. Fake News, DCSCA.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:44 pm
A banner on the screen is proof to DCSCA.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:46 pm
CNN… The network known for its snarky chyrons… https://twitter.com/oliverdarcy/status/773952952360919041Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:49 pm
Trump tells world he ‘invented’ the phrase ‘prime the pump.’
Aye-aye, Captain! Tuck in those shirttails!
“The man is a Freudian delight. He crawls with clues… the rolling balls, the second-handDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:50 pm
phrases, the migraine headaches …” – Tom Kiefer [Fred MacMurray] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954
She will not let you be uninvolved:
http://m.sfgate.com/news/medical/article/Michelle-Obama-criticizes-Trump-school-lunch-11141949.phpnarciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:50 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/EF517_V2/status/773955667493318657/photo/1Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:51 pm
Just by odds he should get something, but man of mystery removed all doubt.narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:52 pm
@92. Don’t lie, Haiku. But then you are Fox viewer, arent you:
Fox News error: banners COMEY RESIGNS.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:54 pm
They should be thankful Trump is President. He only fired Comey, Hillary would have had him killed.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/12/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Two round scoops of vanilla ice cream to lick eating his chocolate cream pie. And inventing the phrase ‘prime the pump.’ That’s making America grate again, this week, Captain.
Strawberries and ice cream on Sunday, sir!
“Salutee!” – Lurcio [Frankie Howerd] “Up Pompeii” BBC TV 1969DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:02 pm
DCSCA… Captain ChyronColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:09 pm
DCSCA… too clever by half (he isn’t)Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:11 pm
From 2009… Jeff Zeleny, now with CNN…
“The most memorable question from last night’s news conference came from Jeff Zeleny of The New York Times, who asked President Obama what has most surprised, enchanted, humbled and troubled him while on the job.”
Go get ’em, tiger!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Oh that was a classic haberman, the keeper of the risotto tray was at politico at that time, probably under the tutelage of journolister Ben Smith (Now east buzzfeed)narciso (db82a6) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:28 pm
The proof in this pudding was the response from Colbert’s audience upon learning of Comey’s dismissal. They cheered. When the Left’s rank and file’s reflex is to cheer Trump, a Republican President knows he has won and won big. Colbert, other media shills, and the Democratic Party, itself, can try to put this Humpty Dumpty back together again but will fail.
Whine all you want, but Trump won this battle right out of the box. All this psychodrama will only serve to cement Trump’s presidency. As you saw from the link I posted above, the trajectory of TDS is falling dramatically. So keep it up, Dustin and the crew. Keep it up.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:33 pm
The proof in this pudding was the response from Colbert’s audience upon learning of Comey’s dismissal. They cheered. When the Left’s rank and file’s reflex is to cheer Trump, a Republican President knows he has won and won big.
Good gravy! So when Republicans cheered the news that Osama bin Laden was dead, Obama knew he had won and won big? Colbert’s audience were not cheering Trump; they remembered October and were cheering Comey’s demise.nk (dbc370) — 5/12/2017 @ 8:49 pm
@nk (#107): Re Colbert’s studio audience, there’s an alternate possibility. I don’t think they’re smart enough to actually absorb, much less process, anything just from listening to Colbert. The crowd has already been fluffed, rev’d up and made to feel like they’re letting down the side if they aren’t all enthusiastic and responsive, like the patrons of a comedy club that makes its best money off selling drinks during the second intermission. They’re basically just laughing, groaning, hooting-and-fist-pumping puppets.
I’m not sure of all their cueing mechanisms — there may be pheromones, or brainwave transmissions, or shock collars involved as well — but they normally use Colbert’s body language, voice tone, and — more than anything — degree/type of smirk as their cue.
Colbert stepped on his own line, though, because he was so confident that he was about to make a clip that would be picked up and widely replayed (salvaging a career hanging on by its fingernails, that would be doomed without “The Resistance” to Trump), he started his “this-is-one-great-moment-for-our-side” smirk.
Like Clever Hans doing sums, they reacted to the cue they’d seen, so they cheered.
What say you?Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:03 pm
I’m sorry, that was disrespectful of me. I’m sure that the average Colbert studio audience is capable of absorbing and processing fart jokes and sex jokes.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Still conspicuously missing from everyone’s rhetoric on Comey’s firing:
Calls for his reinstatement.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:10 pm
I think you’re right, Beldar. Colbert could have said “Cheez Whiz” and they would have cheered. They had been “warmed up” before the show to be receptive, friendly and enthusiastic.nk (dbc370) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Someone should be defending Jess Sessions against the accusations that by forwarding the Rosenstein memo about Comey to Trump, Sessions was violating the terms of his recusal. That’s ridiculous and demonstrably false.
The specific commitment that Sessions promised to make, and then publicly made, was this, on March 2:
This is not his resignation from office as Attorney General! And it certainly is not a prohibition against his continuing to function in all of the many, many roles committed to the Attorney General — by tradition, regulation, statute, and rule — as the head of a cabinet department. Among those very important roles, with associated responsibilities, is judging the initial and/or continuing fitness in office of everyone subordinate to him.
By engaging in communications with the POTUS regarding this personnel matter, Sessions was not participating in any “existing or future investigation of any matter relating in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.”
Whatever else you may think of James Comey, neither he, nor his employment status, is an investigation of a matter. That was a carefully chosen and very precise phrase, legally meaningful and full on content in giving both Sessions and his staff, who’re expected to enforce the resulting Chinese wall, a bright-line guideline as to the very, very tiny area of his overall job responsibilities affected by this recusal.
I don’t think this can be debated in good faith. Of course, that won’t stop anyone who’s got an ax to grind.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:30 pm
*full of content, I meant to write.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:32 pm
Also, I just watched one of the Fox talking heads, who has a law degree and should know better, fall into this Leftie distortion about Sessions without challenging it. Sessions could have written the memo that Rosenstein actually composed without violating his recusal. But for normal chain-of-command/supervisory responsibility reasons, it was surely more normal to have Rosenstein compose it for Sessions to re-transmit, with Sessions acting in the chief executive role within his own department. That also would have kept a nice bit of insulation that would have been optically useful, but Trump spoiled those optics entirely by making reference in the termination letter (probably written by WH counsel) to the purported assurances that Trump isn’t under investigation.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:40 pm
Good visual for those who just know that this latest world-shaking scandal is finally helping the web detectives out there that they are finally turning the corner on bringing down the Trump:
http://68.media.tumblr.com/897c607d9f24b99139b4c3d4bafc75f9/tumblr_o5zwxiHkES1u22sioo1_400.gifharkin (517285) — 5/12/2017 @ 9:56 pm
I have come to think it is possibly explanation D: Trump is trolling the left.
First, that requires me to believe that Trump dumped Comey for another reason. The fact he didn’t indict Hilldog might be one.
But then I could totally see him in the oval office snickering, saying, “okay, and let’s say its because of how Comey handled the Hillary stuff, including making that press conference.” He literally gave Democrats what they wanted and for the stated reasons they wanted it.
And they lost their damn minds the moment he did it. And polls are already showing that the American people aren’t really bothered by this. Colbert had to brow beat his audience into thinking this was a bad, thing, etc. And if you believe the theory that when the democrats act mentally ill, that this helps trump and the republicans, it starts to sound a little smart politically.
I dunno. It could easily be that Trump is a buffoon doing a bad attempt to cover up something or something like that. But I am open to my theory.
I’ll add that it occurs to me that Trump is sort of the Bill Clinton of the republican party. Why is it that Bill Clinton survived? Because he refused to quit, or even show very much shame. He was Teflon because he decided he was Teflon and it became a self-fulfilling prophesy. Now, I don’t know if Trump has the zipper problem that Clinton has, but he certainly has a “don’t give a f-ck” attitude.
Still I’ll also say this. If trump doesn’t make at least serious progress on the wall, he won’t get a second term. Its too big a broken promise. Take that from a guy who said for years Hilldog would not be president so long as she was married to bill (though I admit I was surprised to be right last year).Aaron "Worthing" Walker (a88db4) — 5/12/2017 @ 10:00 pm
Oh, my goodness. Great to hear from you, Aaron!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/12/2017 @ 10:12 pm
Thanks for dropping in, Aaron.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/12/2017 @ 10:25 pm
Well, yes, I was cheering for Obama when he got bin Laden. Credit where credit’s due. To do otherwise would be petty. I try not to be petty.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/12/2017 @ 10:32 pm
Two more possible explanations
4) Trump believed that Comey wasn’t doing a good job, due to his public grandstanding, etc.
5) Some combination of (1) – (4)
I personally favor #(5). If you accept (5), then the timing provides little or no information. The decision would have been arrived at gradually.David in Cal (2b55d5) — 5/12/2017 @ 10:49 pm
Hrmpf. Jeff Sessions, I meant to write in #112 above. Perhaps Jess is his sister.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/12/2017 @ 10:56 pm
The president is not supposed to dismiss a law-enforcement official because he thinks that a line of investigation is a waste of time or because it angers him.
But he can, and no law can stop him. Congress tried once, and even impeached a president over it, but they have no such power to control the Executive.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/12/2017 @ 11:03 pm
On your broader point, I think the strategy now is to identify Republicans so closely with Trump that they will never recover from the taint, and I don’t know what they can do about it. Trump will remain a tattered banner and they have no other to follow.
There is one way. They could bring a motion to impeach. It would indeed separate Trump and GOP, but the problem is that there are so many true believers that it wouldn’t help.
The GOP’s only way out is for Trump to succeed. Or perhaps die of apoplexy.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/12/2017 @ 11:10 pm