Ted Cruz And Sally Yates Talk

[guest post by Dana]
Here is an exchange between Cruz and Yates yesterday:
Also, here is a look at what Yates said in January and what she said yesterday, and how they differ.
After Sally Yates's testimony before the Senate panel yesterday, he referred to her as an "American hero".
Good morning. I don’t see where Yates “shut down” Cruz, but it seems to be the prevailing narrative today.Dana (023079) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:36 am
Sally Yates’ “it” factor is magnified by her southern accent. In a world of prissy schoolmarm northeasterners and Californians, she enjoys rent free space in RINO craniums.urbanleftbehind (99ff92) — 5/9/2017 @ 12:00 pm
I see no “shutting down, either, Dana.felipe (023cc9) — 5/9/2017 @ 12:25 pm
Yates didn’t even know the law that supersedes her agenda.mg (31009b) — 5/9/2017 @ 1:12 pm
She had her talking points that had nothing to do with the law.
@1/@3. Try opening your eyes and ears.
What she actually shut down were the Democrats’ call for a Special Prosecutor…..but follow the meme by all means.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/08/sally-yates-undercuts-democrats-argument-for-a-special-prosecutor-in-trump-russia-probe-video/harkin (65fb70) — 5/9/2017 @ 1:33 pm
Sounds to me like the US legal code needs to be cleaned up because it is rife with contradictory statements that can be leaned on for partisan stances. Sally Yates “shut Ted down” by quoting a contradicting statute and claiming it came after, therefore is superseded the one Ted read. To me, that seems silly to assume and would be the place for courts to determine which had authority over another…but at that point, the argument is already too technical and the interest of 329 million Americans is lost.Dejectedhead (0c7c2f) — 5/9/2017 @ 1:51 pm
She did have the facts or the law so she argued politics.narciso (48255b) — 5/9/2017 @ 2:07 pm
@13 Colonel Haiku
Ted Cruz and Sally Yates were talking last each other. I’d call this a dar.
Sally Yates had a sort of counter to Ted Cruz – the only problem is it’s weak argumen – she was skipping a lot of steps.
Two of her concerns (equal protection and due process) don’t apply and the establishment oif religion doesn’t either really. And this was not really a Muslim ban – this was a politically motivated executive order.
But suppose there had been an element of oppositioon to a religion here – like banning members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult in Japan – would that be ipso facto unconstitutional and forbidden?
It’s OK to ban active members or former members of the Nazi or Communist party but not a religion based thing that persecutes or kills people?
Now of course the question really is a question of statutory interpretation. What does Sally Yates mean that she wasn’t basing it on that? She even defended her oppositon on statutory grounds.
The reall questions are which law trumps the other, and does the president’s proclamation have to be based on fact? And then there is the poossibility that it could be legal but a also severe abuse of discretion, using it in a way and in a situation Congress never intended or foresaw.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:01 pm
Dejectedhead, at 14: while it’s certainly the province of the courts to determine which of two conflicting laws have priority over the other, it’s *also* certainly the job of the Attorney General to have an opinion on that subject, and be able to argue for that opinion from statute and case law.
For the former acting Attorney General to say “I was acting in accordance with my understanding of the law, which is [x], and which has not been contradicted by the courts” seems like it’s *perfectly reasonable*, unless the understanding of the law propounded is per se ridiculous, which it isn’t in this case.
She may be reading it incorrectly – but her reading is sufficiently plausible to be defensible unless a court overrules it, and as the acting AG, she was the person who got to make that call.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:06 pm
14. 22. The statute forbidding any discfrimination in granting visas according to national origin I think aopplies to standard visas. It doesn’t take away the possibility of declaring citizens of certain states enemy alines.
The whole thing about this executive order is that the people being excluded were NOT being excluded because their entrance was detrimental to the United States, like the statute says, but for political reasons – to appear in some way to be fulfilling a campaign promise, and to appear to be doing more than Predident Obama did to keep out terrorists.
Besides it was Comey who said he couldn’t vet people who came from certain countries and this was all based on that.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:16 pm
She held her own. So have the dozens of other lawyers who have challenged the EO in court. The arguments are well known and tens of thousands of people could repeat them the way she did. Ted did not score off of her, no “gotcha”, if that is what shut down means. But then, he did not pursue her actual misdeed — insubordination.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:18 pm
It was a peculiar situation. She was a temporary holdover from a president of a different party.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:21 pm
#22 and #23. I’m sorry, this discussion has gotten too technical and I’ve lost interest.Dejectedhead (0c7c2f) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:23 pm
aphrael @22, I cant’ agree with you.
It’s the court’s decision to make the call.
She might have an opinion on the matter but as the Acting AG it’s her job to defend the President’s E.O. if under some circumstance the E.O. is lawful. The Office of Legal Counsel said it was. Its not her job to decide not to defend the E.O. if that’s the case. It’s not her job to “make the call” and not to defend the E.O. simply because she might lose in court.
Yates shifts to the “fundamental issue of religious freedom” @approx. the 3:10. Do you agree with Yates that foreign nationals who have no connection to the United States other than having applied for a visa acquire First Amendment rights?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:25 pm
I’m familiar with the statute that Yates cites as overruling the earlier statute. The statute says no person may be denied a visa on the basis of national origin.
That statute was law during the Vietnam war. According to her interpretation had a group of North Vietnamese soldiers, out of uniform of course, arrived at a US embassy or consulate in a neutral country that maintained diplomatic relations with both countries and applied for visas, we would have had to issue them visas.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:36 pm