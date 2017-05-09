Ted Cruz And Sally Yates Talk

[guest post by Dana]

Here is an exchange between Cruz and Yates yesterday:

Also, here is a look at what Yates said in January and what she said yesterday, and how they differ.

And amusingly, Keith Olbermann, who is already a bit of an angry cliche, also hosts a GQ podcast called “The Resistance”. After Sally Yates’s testimony before the Senate panel yesterday, he referred to her as an “American hero” .

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana