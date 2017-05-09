James Comey Fired
[guest post by JVW]
The New York Times is reporting that FBI Director James Comey has been fired by the President acting upon the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Wait for all of the lefties who insist that Comey threw the election at the expense of Hillary Clinton to now accuse the administration of some sort of nasty ulterior motive.
Makes you wonder, though, why the President is taking so long getting rid of John Koskinen at the IRS.
Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.
– JVW
The President’s letter to Comey is quoted in the NYT article.JVW (dadb0c) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:04 pm
Adios, muchacho.Colonel Haiku (cdb06f) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:04 pm
the rest of the fbi is just as corrupt and sleazy as he is though
that’s the real challenge herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:06 pm
I was thinking he might have cause now.
Much more than President Clinton did.
But oh – to try to get someone else confirmed.
It might not even be pssible to get someone beyond repfoach confirmed. Democrfats would want someone aprtial to Democrats and protective of Bill and Hillary Clinton.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:09 pm
But oh – to try to get someone else confirmed.
Great point, Sammy.JVW (dadb0c) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:10 pm
TRUMP PRAISES FBI DIRECTOR COMEY. 1/22/17
TRUMP FIRES FBI DIRECTOR COMEY. 5/9/17
Looks like smoke.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:11 pm
Smells like borscht.
Tastes like… strawberries.
“not able to effectively lead the bureau” is the same sort of sorry excuse that President Clinton used. In Sessions’ case it was trumped up ethics charges.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:12 pm
Just checking the search engines, it would appear that CNN was the first to report it, at about 2:48 pm Pacific Time. I’ll try to figure out who had it first on Twitter (I would be open to any help the commentariat is willing to provide here).JVW (dadb0c) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:14 pm
oh my goodness i love president trump he’s absolutely magnificent and also he takes the cakehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:15 pm
It loooks to me like The Trump Adminstration looked at some of the statements of President Clinton when he fired the FBI Director.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Who replaces him? Mueller would probably be the safest pick, and he’s been doing cyber stuff after he left the FBI. I don’t think it will be Rudy. Either a Bush guy or a bipartisan figure. Alberto Gonzalez maybe.jcurtis (16b093) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:26 pm
The Times also has a link to Sessions’ letter and to the Deputy AG’s explanation for why he thought Comey should be fired. It boils down to: the July 5 exoneration press conference was an usurpation of the Attorney General’s authority, and has badly damaged the reputation and credibility of the FBI such that, in the view of some former senior officials, it may never recover.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Trump: FBI director James Comey ‘more famous than me’ – SkyNews, January 23, 2017
Donald Trump has praised the work of FBI chief James Comey – the man who Hillary Clinton blames for her election defeat.
Mr Trump singled out Mr Comey at a reception for law enforcement and security officials in the White House Blue Room during his second full day as President.
He gave Mr Comey a hug and a handshake and patted him on the back, joking: “He has become more famous than me.”
Red flag, Jimbo
May 9, 2017: Trump fires FBI Director Comey.
Redder flag, Jimbo: spotting borscht stains on those Trump ties.
“You may tell the crew for me that there are four ways of doing things aboard my ship: The right way, the wrong way, the Navy way, and my way. They do things my way, and we’ll get along.” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Comey has the early jump on next years Profiles in Courage award…mg (31009b) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Sheriff Clark would be a stellar pick for FBI Director.mg (31009b) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:39 pm
Dep. A.G. Rod J. Rosenstein lays it out in his memo to Sessions. It says what I had been saying here over and over. And that is that the police do not make the decision to file or not file a case. It is the prosecutor’s responsibility. Read the memo which follows the Trump letter and Sessions letter.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Comey always wore a red shirt under his suits.Pinandpuller (d91b2c) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:47 pm
Correct decision, but woefully awful timing. Should have been done within first 30 days of the new administration.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Dep. A.G. Rod J. Rosenstein was confirmed April 25 so he has only been on the job for 2 weeks.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:51 pm
13… shorter borscht-belter DCSCA: due to the Democrats’ debasement of the Rule of Law over the last 8 years, Trump made the inevitable decision to fire James Comey.Colonel Haiku (cdb06f) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Well Black Tuesday hasn’t been used yet.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:55 pm
i love how fired comey is
taking out the trash good on you President Trumphappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:55 pm
He’s got almost a whole week to look for a new job or go file for unemployment.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:56 pm
Here’s the Rosenstein letter.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:58 pm
“and has badly damaged the reputation and credibility of the FBI such that, in the view of some former senior officials, it may never recover.”
Jeff Sessions has his work cut out for him vis-a-vis the DOJ, as well. 8 years of the Obama administration and his political hack appointees will do that.Colonel Haiku (cdb06f) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:58 pm
Actually it was a memo to Sessions.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/9/2017 @ 3:59 pm
@15. FBI Director Bill O’Reilly.
Comrades! What a show!DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:00 pm
Tried to hedge his bets and pissed off everybody. I almost feel sorry for him. He was like a babe in the woods up against the Clintons under an Obama DOJ.
Now, Sally, she knows the alley.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Now he lawyers up and becomes a former senior law enforcement official familiar with…crazy (d3b449) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:03 pm
15, a sheriff as FBI director? Trump is not that out-of-the-box. In fact, he’s way more bipartisan-establishment than he portrayed himself early on. Even Rudy isn’t bipartisan enough to be picked, I doubt.
But we’ll see. I’d take an even money bet that it’s Mueller or someone even more beloved by the Democrats.jcurtis (16b093) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:04 pm
Comey should try out for Arsenic and Old Lace. He’s perfect for the Raymond Massey part.Pinandpuller (d91b2c) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Not that Sheriff. I’ll go on record as saying Arpaio or the younger gayer AZ sheriff would be preferable to that caricature.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:07 pm
wow this is a damning summary of how corrupt, fascist and incompetent the failmerican fbi has become
many many more of these losers need to be fired to restore faith and trust in this sad joke of an organizationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:10 pm
Comey cut the black wire and the countdown timer sped up.
@30 jcurtis
I’m not sure Rudy could handle12 years of whittling out front of a Cracker Barrel.Pinandpuller (d91b2c) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:15 pm
I feel that the July 5 exoneration press conference had to have been done with the knowledge and consent of Hillary Clinton’s lawyers, and they approved the essential elements of what he would say. Comey, I think, was never asked about that, like the idea never hit anybody.Sammy Finkelman (7b1b59) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Makes you wonder, though, why the President is taking so long getting rid of John Koskinen at the IRS.
1. Koskinen is also a very rich guy;nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:18 pm
2. He is still auditing Trump;
3. He knows all of Trump’s tax history;
4. He knows all of the Trumps’ tax histories; AND
5. A guy like that is useful to have around should you want to sic the IRS on your enemies.
The CBS Evening News said the letter that fired him had a great deal about the Clinton investigation.Sammy Finkelman (7b1b59) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:19 pm
Clink the “memo” link at AZBob’s comment 16, Sammy.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:27 pm
From the Rosen memo to Sessions (thanks for that link in #24, AZBob):
This is the nub of it, actually, and it’s worse than what Rosen wrote because Attorney General Loretta Lynch never in fact actually recused herself. Nothing she said or did would have prevented her from snatching back, and reversing the decisions made, under the ad hoc, legally indefensible verbal delegation of authority — a fictional delegation of authority, in other words — to James Comey. What she did was the ultimate in denial of political and legal accountability, cloaked in a fiction of righteous ethics.
And James Comey played along with it.
That, in my opinion, was when he betrayed his oath to the Constitution and when he opened himself to the distortion of his judgment that was then reflected in all his subsequent events, right up through this past week, on the entire Clinton email investigation & non-prosecution.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:29 pm
@37 Sammy
What, did Comey send screen caps of his letter out or did The Deep State leak that too?
Limbaugh got over 2 million for his Harry Reid letter. I bet Comey could do pretty good on ebay unless his wife is a scrapbooker.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Sammy – the letter from the Deputy AG recommending that he be fired was *entirely* about the Clinton investigation.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:30 pm
The Rosenstein memo (I mangled his name in #39 above, apologies for that) also contains an impressive set of quotes from past AGs, Democrat & Republican, disapproving of Comey’s decision.
Those quotes could have come, however, from any time after Lynch’s press conference announcing her fake recusal.
Lest this turn into another Saturday Night Massacre scenario, the Trump Administration needs to get someone out on point to explain and justify the timing. Otherwise, they’re pouring kerosene on the Dems’ whole “Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election” meme of the Dems.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:37 pm
It’s hard not to agree with Rod Rosenstein’s memo:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3711113/Comey-White-House-DOJ-DAG.pdf
No doubt Comey’s press conference about Hillary Clinton helped the GOP (although she should have been arrested which would have helped the GOP more), but if they weren’t going to prosecute, he shouldn’t have launched into a litany of everything he felt she did wrong.
Plus it wasn’t his position to decide if Clinton should be prosecuted. That was improper of him, and it was improper of Attorney-General Lynch—as was that email where she said she’d do everything she could to prevent Clinton from being prosecuted.
In short, the Obama DOJ and FBI were an unholy mess, and while it’s unusual for a President to fire an FBI Director, who is appointed to a 10-year term to prevent political interference, in this case it makes sense.
It’s funny that the Democrats, furious at Comey’s improper press conference, are now defending him. They’re not doing so out of principle.Someone Who Thinks Comey Can't Be Trusted (11af50) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:43 pm
41. The New York Times had emphasized that Trump wrote that he did not believe Comey was investigating him.Sammy Finkelman (7b1b59) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:44 pm
has meghan’s brainwashed coward daddy done his hot take yethappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:45 pm
Comey’s press conference about Hillary Clinton helped her because if he would have said nothing, the idea would be about that she might be indicted. Hillary Clinton wanted the news out that the investigation was over.Sammy Finkelman (7b1b59) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:46 pm
Lindsey Graham said it was good.Sammy Finkelman (7b1b59) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:46 pm
ohnoes
the voices in cowardly disgraced senator john mccain’s head tell him he is “disappointed”
happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Rosenstein gets confirmed late last month and takes a couple weeks to review all this culminating in today’s recommendation for Comey’s dismissal which seems timely and deliberative. Rosenstein’s concluding sentence says it all:crazy (d3b449) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Having refused to admit his errors, the Director can not be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions.
such a much disappointedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:48 pm
Lest this turn into another Saturday Night Massacre scenario, the Trump Administration needs to get someone out on point to explain and justify the timing. Otherwise, they’re pouring kerosene on the Dems’ whole “Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election” meme of the Dems.
Too late. And borscht leaves a stain.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:48 pm
“Sneakin’ Sally Through The Alley”
Sneakin’ Sally through the alley
Sneakin’ Sally through the alley
Sneakin’ Sally through the alley
Trying to make ‘er tell the truth
Sneakin’ Sally through the alley
Her lies float like a Baby Ruth
Sneakin’ Sally through the alleyColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:49 pm
Sneakin’ Sally through the alley
Tryina get ‘er come clean
Sneakin’ sally through the alley
the rest of the fbi is just as corrupt and sleazy as he is though
No, I think Comey was facing an agent revolt both last July and again in October.
I agree it’s odd that the IRS Director hasn’t been fired. Maybe nk is right.
Now, Trump needs somebody who has been an agent (Comey never had been) as a new Director. I would suggest Louis Freeh but Muller might be good also.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:51 pm
Chuckles Schumer with his usual histrionics. Only surprise is he didn’t weep.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:51 pm
It’looks be PistoleColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:52 pm
It will be Pistole.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:53 pm
now that his corrupt pig comey’s been fired there’s a lot about meghan’s cowardly wanna-be-international-spy daddy’s involvement in the pee pee dossier that could come out any minutehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:53 pm
Here’s a link that contains, in easier-to-read format, the Rosenstein memo, Sessions’ memo to Trump transmitting it, and Trump’s termination letter to Comey.
The Rosenstein memo is well-written, and I heard some talking head suggest that the timing of this decision is related to the fact that he’s just this week been confirmed by the Senate to be Deputy AG. I think it was appropriate for Sessions to base his own recommendation to Trump on analysis done by someone downstream from Sessions — whose genuine self-recusal on the DoJ’s consideration of Trump and Russia doesn’t strip him of his supervisory responsibility for the FBI more generally, but which does indeed complicate things optically and politically. But that analysis didn’t need to be done specifically by a Senate-confirmed vice principal; it could have been done by someone in an “acting” (waiting to be confirmed) capacity or by someone in a position that’s not even subject to Senate confirmation. All that mattered, optically and politically, is that the memo not have originated from Sessions himself.
So they need a better explanation/excuse for the timing than that.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Mr. Dr. I think a revolt would’ve been healthy and
it would’ve gone some way towards rebuilding trust and esteem
but sans revolt?
i don’t think anyone involved with the fbi has earned the benefit of any doubts
the record is not goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Before Tamerlan Tsarnaev bombed the Boston Marathon, James Comey let him go.
Russia sent the Obama Administration a second warning, but Comey opted against investigating Tsarnaev again.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Likewise, Sessions, because of the Russia recusal, is going to be hampered as the Administration’s point man with the public on this issue. If Rosenstein is the designated surrogate, they need to get him on camera ASAP.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 4:57 pm
“Lest this turn into another Saturday Night Massacre scenario, the Trump Administration needs to get someone out on point to explain and justify the timing. Otherwise, they’re pouring kerosene on the Dems’ whole “Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election” meme of the Dems.”
If anyone thinks had Trump done this months ago, there would be less happy horse-stuff and fewer hysterical complaints coming from Democrats and the Democrat Operatives with bylines, you really haven’t been paying attention, have you?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Hidden in the mushroom cloud of the NSA scandal in 2013, Bloomberg exposed Comey conducting his own data mining mass surveillance on innocent Americans.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2013-06-30/fbi-s-data-mining-needs-scrutiny-toopapertiger (c8116c) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:09 pm
These same Democrats who were calling for Comey’s head on a pike now submitting him for sainthood is amusing, to say the least.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:10 pm
How did we find out?
The FBI had possession of emails sent by Nidal Hasan saying he wanted to kill his fellow soldiers to protect the Taliban — but didn’t intervene.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:14 pm
15mg (31009b) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:15 pm
30
32
Racist
Eggamuffin strikes and #NeverTrump girds its nether regions for a slapfight.
Evan McMullin @Evan_McMullin
‘This is a desperate act by a vulnerable, comprised president to avoid accountability. The people’s Congress must step up its investigations! “Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:16 pm
…Not to mention he’s another Cheese Mafioso.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Last year was the 3M election, maybe this is the 3 Mc coup. http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/05/09/the-knives-are-out-for-hr-mcmaster-trump-bannon-nsc/urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:23 pm
McStain and Amash are very, very upset.
I applaud Trump’s decision. It had become crystal clear that Comey is unfit to head the FBI.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:29 pm
mcmullin lol
this is a desperate act by a sleazy cia sacky who can’t pay his bills to find something to fundraise off ofhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:31 pm
MSNBC doing an “O.J.”-styled chopper follow of Comey’s motorcade in freeway rush hour traffic in Los Angeles.
Yes sir– what a show!!!DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:34 pm
meghan’s corrupt coward daddy’s just gonna take it up notch by notch by notch
comey was his connection – he’s the number one guy he fed the pee pee dossier to!
they were best friends
comey helped arizona cowardboy feel connected and influential
now all poor damaged p.o.s. mccain has left is that all-too-familiar feeling of impotent rage
happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:34 pm
The Comey caulk holsters are starting to present themselves now. That Evan McMullin character is going real deep on the holstering.jcurtis (16b093) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:36 pm
meanwhile rick perry’s all frowny-faced saying
ok back up
you’re saying the tunnel has some kind of like hole in it?happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:37 pm
My hope is that top Democrats and the Tappers, Steltlers, Madcows, Pelleys, and Mitchells continue their massive sh1t hemorrhage and bleed out, never to be heard from again.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:48 pm
This fake James Comey Twitter account is kind of funny.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:49 pm
The only thing that could top this is Trump shoving Kellyanne Conway out on the teevee to perform verbal contortions with alternative facts.
Oh wait, that’s exactly what she’s doing on CNN– splitscreen w/Comey boarding his ‘retirement’ flight at LAX.
What a show, Donald! Ratings bonanza!DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:50 pm
The Paper Of Making Up The Record already has an “Echoes of Watergate” editorial up. I didn’t read it, so I won’t link it.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:52 pm
@75.Tunnel collapse? Nuclear waste? Is Hanford near Texas?
“Oops.!” – Rick PerryDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:54 pm
What did James Comey know about the terrorists in Garland Tx?Everything, including that they were members of ISIS on their way to shoot up Texas.
This picture of the security guard just prior to his being shot in the incident was taken by the Agency.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:54 pm
@79. Dean has already implied it’s less of an echo and more of a rhyme.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:55 pm
This should be the first in a deluge of terminations, as Trump has approximately 3,000 political appointments to be made and it helps no one – other than Democrats – to replace directors without replacing the rest in the top spots of their respective departments… if he wants to complete his agenda.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 5:56 pm
Caulk holster
“With the no clog pin, to lock in freshness.”
For you Comey fans.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Flipping channels, I’m coming to the firmer conclusion that the roll-out of this decision has been spectacularly inept and self-destructive to the Trump administration.
It’s the correct decision. The implementation is awful — based on what he did last year, they couldn’t wait to announce this until Comey had actually received the news?!?
Correct decision. But the timing & means of making & communicating it? Wrong war, wrong place, wrong time. This is so amateurish, I’m astonished.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Comey has no fans. What he has is people who want to use him as a club to beat Trump with.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:11 pm
And it seems to be a gratuitously unforced error, to boot.
He’d just knocked the Dems to the canvas with the turn-around on the House healthcare vote. Now he feeds them oxygen.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Probably a good idea to let the dust settle and wait to hear how the play by play actually transpired… may be as some have reported, but then again, it may not.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:15 pm
@ Col. H: There is a ton of contradictory reporting right now: Fox and CNN are in alternative universes tonight, neither of which correspond to the one I am in. But this is spinning poorly for the Administration on both IMHO.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:19 pm
“Oxygen”? The Democrats are almost – to a man – unanimous in being on the record trashing Comey and raising grave concerns about his continued employment.
I’m not a fan of that thinking… in fact, THAT is being overly generous to the Democrats.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:20 pm
Just sayin’…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Probably an act of mercy to not telegraph the fact that Comey was about to be decapitated. Comey was already in retirement heaven when he heard the news. He just didn’t know it.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:26 pm
It’s oxygen for their Russia meme, Col. H. It keeps them wee-wee’d up, it helps them raise money, it helps them avoid doing other things like considering whether to root out the corruption and rot within their own party that their last primary season exposed so comprehensively.
You’re right of course that it’s hypocritical on their part, given, as you say, their record of condemning him continuously, through & including Hillary’s whining in the last few days.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Correct decision. But the timing & means of making & communicating it? Wrong war, wrong place, wrong time.
Trump knew everything he needed to know to make this decision on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:01 PM, because we know everything we need to know then. Comey by everyone’s account completely screwed up the Clinton investigation. Trump needed no lawyer’s letter four months later to back him up.
On top of this, the Dems had started a meme that he lied to Congress yesterday by overstating the number of emails Abedin let Weiner see–or at least misled Congress–which if it grew would give further cover to firing Comey. But he squashed that meme like a bug on cement.kishnevi (8ce7fb) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:31 pm
But the timing & means of making & communicating it? Wrong war, wrong place, wrong time. This is so amateurish, I’m astonished.
It’s already been pointed out that the assistant AG was just conformed after the usual Democrat slow walk. He wrote the report. In addition, the FBI put out a series of corrections of Comey’s testimony last week before Congress.
I think there has been a lot of agent anger about all this for a year. All the immunity deals with no cooperation, etc.
My daughter is an agent and has been a lefty since law school.
Last September she told me she was NOT voting for Hillary no matter what.
I think most of the FBI knew she was dirty but Comey was just inept in how he dealt with all this. He should have resigned after that statement last July.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Most likely they needed Eisenstein in place before the move. That lackluster hearing, was the final sandbag.narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:36 pm
You mean the meme that dare not show any supporting evidence?!?!
Just imagine 6.5 more years of F-Ups by James Comey. We dodged a rocket.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:37 pm
With all due respect, I believe you’ve gotten at least one fact wrong. Someone in an “acting” position is not “waiting to be confirmed.” Not only can’t a nominee awaiting Senate confirmation start work at their future job, they can’t even be identified publicly until they’ve successfully been vetted by the DoJ’s Office of Government Ethics (and one of the reasons this process has token so long is because the ironically named O.G.E. was deliberately dragging their feet).
Anyone who was filling any position in an “acting” capacity was an Obama leftover who remained in that position until their replacement had been confirmed. Such as Acting AG Yates.
After Acting AG Yates overruled her own Office of Legal Counsel, which had studied Trump’s E.O. on immigration and deemed it both lawful and constitutional, so she could grandstand and claim it was neither lawful nor constitutional I’d say both Trump and Sessions learned a valuable lesson. There was no one at DoJ in either in either an acting capacity or a careerist they could trust. They had to get someone in there that they could trust to do this analysis and make a recommendation about whether or not to retain Comey.
I believe that more than adequately explains the timing.
And I have to agree with the Coronello @62. The timing is irrelevant. The Democrats and their DNC propagandists would have been squealing like stuck pigs and calling for a special prosecutor no matter when Trump fired Comey.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:38 pm
“Official” Press Release on FBI Director Comey firing:
http://www.stain-removal-101.com/beet-juice-stains.htmlDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:41 pm
That immunity thing, Mike K. Yes.
Why, one would almost think they didn’t want to prosecute a living soul.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:44 pm
Great points, Steve!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:45 pm
I forgot about the misnamed office of govt ethics which let red queen ‘get away with murder’,narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:47 pm
@ Steve57 (#98): Thanks, yes, I was sloppy in my use of “acting” and “nominated,” and I ought to have just said that for purposes of distancing the analysis & recommendation from Sessions, basically anybody below him in DoJ could have written the memo.
It could have been written by any of Sessions’ staffers that have been at his elbow since his confirmation, regardless of their title.
The level of “analysis” is extremely simple here. It’s not like this takes a great legal mind to understand or articulate.
Now, if they had Rosenstein do a new, fresh investigation — if, for example, there are recent interviews that he has conducted since his confirmation with each of the former AGs and assistant AGs whom he directly quotes — that would be really useful context for the Trump Administration to have included in their role-out.
If instead those are quotes snatched from the Internet and some of them date back to 2016, then it’s really hard to argue it took an officially-confirmed new Assistant Attorney General to put his name on the memo.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:50 pm
*roll-outBeldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:50 pm
Beldar, Are you on the Alameda town council?mg (31009b) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:51 pm
Of course it is, Beldar. But the timing is irrelevant, as the DNC propagandists would have behaved the same whether Trump fired Comey on one minute after taking the oath of office or one year from now.
I could lint to a NYT article written in February calling for a special prosecutor. Here’s one from March.
http://www.businessinsider.com/what-is-special-prosecutor-trump-russia-jeff-sessions-congress-2017-2
I really don’t get it, why you’re all wrapped around the axle about the timing of Trump firing Comey. I don’t think there’s been a month since Trump took office that the DNC propagandists and their masters in Congress haven’t shrieked for a special prosecutor.
The spin you’re seeing tonight is using a script that was written in January before Trump took office. And they’re going to update it every so often and continue using it for the next four years.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/9/2017 @ 6:56 pm
And yeah — isn’t Google magic?
Rosenstein’s memo contains this in the list of justifications for firing Comey, to stress that this is a bipartisan criticism:
It took me about five seconds to confirm that Rosenstein got these quotes from an op-ed published in the WaPo on October 29, 2016 — before the election. So why does the Administration need a newly-officially-confirmed Assistant Attorney General to write that memo for the Attorney General to send on to President Trump?Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Gee, DCSCA, I figured you needed to wait for tonights Colbert show so he, Samantha Bee and John Stewart could tell you what is or isn’t “official”.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:04 pm
I love the NeverTrumpers getting all their panties in a wad over “style.”
Never cease to miss the point, no one cares about style and class.
That went out long ago with the Clintons.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:05 pm
Trump firing Comey is a big damn deal. There haven’t been that many FBI Directors, mostly because it’s a 20th Century institution that J. Edgar Hoover ran for its entire history. Only one has been fired before, William Sessions by Clinton.
So yeah, the baying from the Dems sounds like baying they’ve been doing for a long time. But this is at a volume and pitch, from more throats, than before.
There are going to be more GOP congresscritters joining Lindsey Graham in making noises about a special counsel being appointed as a direct result of this. I can’t think of any possible justification for the way this has been released.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:09 pm
1) Reporting has it Comey demanded Agents find “intent” in spite of the fact the Law says no such thing is needed to successfully prosecute Clinton. And therein lies the fix by Comey on that issue.
2) Comey was slow walking unmasking info. He is guilty of something there.
3) Comey was slow walking investigation into leaks. He is guilty of something there.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:09 pm
The Grandmama’s clutching their pearls is so funny.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:10 pm
4) Comey was slow walking the Corruption investigation on Clinton FoundationBlah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Here’s the WaPo op-ed I referended above (#107).
Loving the random hostility from low-wattage sources tonight.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Noise — Trump fired Comey
Trend — No Evidence of Collusion Found in 9 months unless you count FAKE DOSSIER as “evidence.”Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Beldar calling me low wattage …. LOL.
A Law Degree is more likely to make you a navel gazing idiot than smart.
Explains DC.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:13 pm
It will take all the attention away from Trump’s in-laws promoting their White House connection, and selling visas, to Chinese investors. So that’s something.nk (dbc370) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:16 pm
BTW there’s been no such thing as a “special prosecutor” since 1999. Since then, it’s been “special counsel,” who still is part of the DoJ and ultimately answers to the POTUS via the AG despite the title and discretion the regulations provide.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Ah that reminds me, because Ashcroft had a tangential connection with rovr, that was comey’s vehicle for unleashing the fitzapolooza.narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Rosenstein hopefully will not be subject to such blandishments but I could be proven wrong.narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:22 pm
For “A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR” let us pick that political grandstanding hack from Chicago who went after Scooter Libby instead of the actual Plame leaker Richard Armitage. (to my point a law degree is more likely to make you a navel gazing idiot moreso than smart or interest in justice and stuff)
Boy was that FUN!!!!!!! What was that douche bags name? Irish I think.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:24 pm
“…Only one has been fired before, William Sessions by Clinton.”
I remember reading – forget just where, may’ve been Robert Novac’s autobio – of all the things Sessions had done, Beldar. Quite a sense of entitlement with that guy!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Since this has been the atf’s kerfluffle what did session have to do with it.narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:28 pm
Btw where is Ron kesslernarciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:30 pm
I can’t think of any possible justification for the way this has been released.
Most of the world can– and will.
“In fact it’s one of the few Soviet operations in America that actually showed a profit at the end of the last fiscal year.” – Comrade Zilkov [Albert Paulsen] ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ 1962DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Louis Freeh was forced out by Bill Clinton but was “allowed” to resign.
I think he would be a good choice to be an interim Director.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:51 pm
@115. =yawn=
1973: jowel prints.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:53 pm
2016: borscht stains.
There wasn’t much blowback from the Sessions firing.
I engaged him as a mediator in 2000 or so — he and his son have a thriving mediation practice in San Antonio, where he was a federal judge once. I enjoyed his company and he was very gracious. To my surprise, though (and I think that of my opponent), he was not a very effective mediator. We’d both agreed to hire him because we wanted the former FBI director, someone with all that implied gravitas, to have the credibility to arm-twist our respective clients (who were both quite stubborn and intractable, a perfect circumstance to involve a mediator). The case did, ultimately, get settled, but only after a long day, at the end of which my opposite number and I had dismissed with the fiction of even having him do any more shuttle diplomacy.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:58 pm
(I hasten to note, for posterity, that this was an unusual case; he may have been, and may still be for all I know, a very effective as a mediator in other cases. He was certainly well respected locally and state-wide when he was a judge.)Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 7:59 pm
I think you missed my point. I could link to a NYt article from February, shortly after Sessions was confirmed, calling for a special counsel. But I don’t link to that rag. I’ve linked to another article from March calling for a special counsel. And there are others.
I agree with you that firing an FBI director is a big deal. Wouldn’t firing Comey in January, February, March, or April have been just as big a deal as firing him in May? You would have heard the same baying, and the same Rinos would have gone just as wobbly. Only a few months earlier, is all.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:09 pm
He got a raw deal, Clinton just wanted to clear the decks, he wanted Richard Stearns who had worked with him in McGovern campaignnarciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Nixon would have been much better off had Ruckelshaus and Richardson told Nixon to fire Cox.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:12 pm
As for a replacement, the first choice will be defeated no matter what, so I suggest “Ann Coulter” as the opening move. After that, someone from Judicial Watch. By the time we get to the real choice, the Dems will be exhausted.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:15 pm
As for special prosecutors, I think Trump should use the Obama standard. No.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:16 pm
That’s fair I’ll say Andrew McCarthy who was a critic in the primary.narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:19 pm
“I engaged him as a mediator in 2000 or so — he and his son have a thriving mediation practice in San Antonio, where he was a federal judge once. I enjoyed his company and he was very gracious. To my surprise, though (and I think that of my opponent), he was not a very effective mediator. We’d both agreed to hire him because we wanted the former FBI director, someone with all that implied gravitas, to have the credibility to arm-twist our respective clients (who were both quite stubborn and intractable, a perfect circumstance to involve a mediator”
I guess as long as he didn’t force you into remodeling his kitchen, pouring a patio, painting your entire house or putting a new roof on it, you fared better than his underlings.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Concur. Ever since the Stalinists took Flynn’s scalp they’ve been out for blood. That’s all this is about. The only power the Democrats have is to throw hissy fits for a special counsel. It is a form of power, though as it makes RINOs like Graham and McCain get weak in the knees.
But it’s ridiculous to think that firing Comey could have any effect on the FBI’s investigation. Comey wasn’t actually conducting the investigation, you know. He was a career prosecutor, never a law enforcement officer and certainly never an investigator.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Here’s the scene from Before The Flood, where Leonardo De Caprio flies the whole production of “The Revenant” to South America so that they can film in snow.
But the story of Hugh Glass being malled by a grizzly, then left for dead, surviving, and then marching 300 miles through Alpine mountains to reach Fort Kiowa, as this monument attests happened in August on the Great Plains. [jpg]
That monument is roughly in the same spot as the attack. Look at the horizon behind it.
This is the kind of [edit] you have to argue against with every single warmer/Democrat. Whether it’s imaginary Russians or imaginary snow, they aren’t arguing in good faith. They know up front they’re running a con.
What they deserve is a good swift kick in the gonads. Then a [edit] down their back while they’re rolling around cupping themselves for comfort.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:40 pm
@ Steve57 (#130), thanks for the clarification, for you’re right, I had, I think now, missed your point. To your well-put question:
I agree with you as to the result — there would be baying.
My focus here is on the reason — the sole reason — listed in the Rosenstein memo, which in turn is the sole reason so far given by the Administration for why they fired Comey. That’s okay on its face, but it’s been abundantly obvious since before the election. So therefore, the Administration now has to answer: Why not sooner? And so far, they haven’t come up with any kind of credible answer to that.
If I were stage-managing this for Trump, I would have said: “Dir. Comey made two material errors in the sworn, televised testimony he gave last week. This follows upon an unfortunate history of other incidents both during this administration and the last one, including incidents that upside one or both political campaigns and that remain controversial today. Pres. Trump has given him every benefit of the doubt in view of his long & exemplary service to the country in many different roles. But as the attached dossier with findings and examples demonstrates, public trust in the FBI and in particular in his judgment and ability to speak for it before Congress, has dipped below the point at which he can continue to be effective. I’ve therefore asked for his resignation, which he has tendered.”Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:42 pm
If he can’t give a credible answer to the question “Why now, instead of sooner?”, in other words, he’s feeding the frenzy that there’s a secret answer to that question, which is, “Because he’s worried about the Russia investigation!!!1!”
Dana Perino made one of the few sage remarks I heard from any talking head tonight, which was that she thinks this was a deliberately aggressive “in your face” (my paraphrase, not her words) announcement, intentionally planned to grab media coverage nationally just as every network was beginning its nightly coverage. What I perceive as an inept, botched roll-out, in other words, she perceived as being deliberate (without comment as to whether it was wise).Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:46 pm
Typo: In #139 above, I meant to write “incidents that upset one or both political campaigns ….”Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Trump should appoint Vince McMahon Director FBI.
Or James Woods.
Or Ted Nugent, but tell him he can’t kill any suspects until after a conviction.Someone Who Thinks Comey Can't Be Trusted (c3f16e) — 5/9/2017 @ 8:48 pm
@53 Mike K
Lois Ruby Ridge Branch Davidian Freeh?
Dude, are you high?Pinandpuller (8c5612) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Politics is a Bloodsport.
Comey-tay! Comey-tay! Comey-tay!Pinandpuller (8c5612) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:04 pm
My focus here is on the reason — the sole reason — listed in the Rosenstein memo, which in turn is the sole reason so far given by the Administration for why they fired Comey. That’s okay on its face, but it’s been abundantly obvious since before the election. So therefore, the Administration now has to answer: Why not sooner? And so far, they haven’t come up with any kind of credible answer to that.
Rosenstein addresses that on page 3 as he concludes:
The way the Director handled the conclusion of the email investigation was wrong. As a result, the FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director can not be expected to implement the corrective actions.
What’s new is Rosenstein’s assessment that Comey doesn’t accept his errors or any willingness to never do it again.crazy (d3b449) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:07 pm
Beldar, thanks for the insightful comments.
Trump’s headfake trolling stunts were stale by the time Mitt Romney sulked out of the White House. It’s fascinating to watch and I am sure there’s some angle here.
I just love that the same crew of Trump’s suckers that bought every conspiracy theory in the world, examining Yoplait lids to determine if Lee Harvey Oswald was really Ted Cruz’s dad, don’t see anything sketchy about firing the guy running the Russia investigation.
Did you think the same when Obama was president, or are your standards pure partisan tit for tat? Is it just bullshit that the GOP strives to be more ethical? Obviously we need a legitimate investigation that Trump can’t just fire.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:10 pm
Wait, is Comey stuck at the airport like that Tom Hanks movie?Pinandpuller (8c5612) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:12 pm
If Comey’s investigation was going that way, Trump would never have fired him. The headfake is just that they want to sling some mud on Comey first, before the coming reveal. It’s not complicated.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Right the dossier that was commissioned by a known svr agent that hired the vumshies that hired the mi6 agent who collected all the rumors from the previous sources that the bureau paid for.narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:23 pm
@ crazy, who wrote (#146):
And the reason that Rosenstein, Sessions, Trump, or anyone else in the world couldn’t have made that same assessment back in the third quarter of 2016 is ….?Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:32 pm
Because they knew boente wouldn’t pull the trigger. Is dana Perino really this naive, or it a part she is required to play?narciso (2c3427) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:35 pm
@128 Beldar
Col Bo Gritz was a better mediator than anyone the FBI ever fielded.Pinandpuller (8c5612) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:39 pm
Sessions was recused. Rosenstein had the job for 2 weeks. During that time Comey told Congress again he did nothing wrong and wouldn’t do anything differently.crazy (d3b449) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:40 pm
@ crazy: Sessions is recused only from the Russia matters, not from his entire supervisory responsibility over the Department of Justice (which includes the FBI). The Russia investigation is separate and unrelated to the Clinton email matters.
Again, every single fact cited in the Rosenstein memo has been true and obvious since at least October 2016. The date of Rosenstein’s confirmation has zero to do with that, and in no way could have impeded even Pres-elect Trump from saying, “This Comey guy needs to go.”Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Once the new DAG Rosenstein sends you a memo like that what would any of us do differently? I’m impressed with how quiet they kept it leading to all tonight’s confusion because all the usual leakers don’t know anything.crazy (d3b449) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Rosenstein’s memo makes no mention whatsoever of Comey’s latest congressional testimony. As I pointed out above, that would have been appropriate to mention, as part of a long pattern, if the justification was “last straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Instead they trot out this pre-election stuff, this “dog ate my homework” nonsense.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:45 pm
@139 Beldar
From what I was hearing casually on talk radio today the Deputy AG is the FBI Director’s immediate supervisor. If I have that right then it does make sense to keep things in the chain of command.Pinandpuller (8c5612) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:46 pm
Can I be any more clear?
If you’re going to claim that it’s Rosenstein’s confirmation that explains the timing, you at least have to articulate — through him! in his memo! — what it is that he learned since his confirmation to justify this recommendation.
That could have been put together, if you had anything remotely approaching professional staff work or a principal willing to wait for it.
But this smacks of a decision Trump made today, and a memo put together on about an hour’s notice. It’s not a competent fig leaf. So people want to know: What’s really behind it?Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 9:51 pm
@ pin: If you were right, then the letter firing Comey would have come from Rosenstein.
It didn’t. It’s on Trump’s letterhead and under his signature because the FBI Director, as a member of the executive branch (but with special and unusual statutory attention regarding his appointment and continuing term of office if not dismissed), serves at the pleasure of the POTUS.
There’s no “chain of command” excuse here.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 10:01 pm
Beldar@154, As I recall Sessions recused himself from the Clinton stuff because of his campaign activities and statements. As far as Comey is concerned I’m not convinced Trump wanted to dump him. As you say he could have done this anytime but once the guy you appoint to oversee this stuff tells you Comey’s gotta go what would any POTUS do? How do you not terminate him?
Unless and until Rosenstein details exactly what he meant when he said Comey doesn’t understand the gravity of his mistakes and is unwilling to pledge never to repeat them and he can’t be counted on to correct them don’t we owe Rosenstein the benefit of the doubt due to his respected record? Two weeks ago everybody thought Rosenstein was a well-respected straight shooter. I can only assume that hasn’t changed.crazy (d3b449) — 5/9/2017 @ 10:06 pm
Good riddance. Now to read the comments.NJRob (68f3b2) — 5/9/2017 @ 10:06 pm
Beldar
I have watched a few episodes of The Apprentice.
Before firing people Trump would talk to the (usually) two people whose heads were on the block as well as Ivanka and Eric. He would ask his kid’s opinions. He would go back and forth.
I can see this playing out over Comey.
I don’t care when or why he did what he did-in this instance. Neither does Olberman or Maddow.Pinandpuller (8c5612) — 5/9/2017 @ 10:12 pm
@ crazy, re this phrase, “once the guy you appoint to oversee this stuff tells you”:
Not when he’s telling you something everyone’s known since last year.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 10:17 pm
I know Trump has no problem telling a guy to his face that he’s fired, so why would the FBI director learn he’s been fired second hand? It sounds like a very quick, panicked decision by the White House. The FBI director works for Trump and it’s normal to replace folks after elections, but why do it now, months in? Nothing really changed that we know of, but there’s something more going on here.
Ya don’t say.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/9/2017 @ 10:18 pm
Beldar, per usual, has nailed it. Comey needed killing, so to speak, but he earned that many moons ago. Something triggered DJT in the last week or so to direct/order Sessions to create the documents he received today.
Is it simply the matter of the absurd testimony Comey gave to Congress?
One impressive thing about this action, Beldar’s excellent analysis to the contrary notwithstanding, is that it got done in utter and total secrecy. Not a single person has claimed/demonstrated they got a heads up. Given all the supposition about the failing discipline and factionalism in the West Wing, this got done with the utmost loyalty and discretion by those involved who are serving DJT.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:21 pm
You have a great point. Some kind of credit is due Trump’s people for that, except if they did the firing very quickly, without enough time for leaks.
Whether Comey deserved firing months ago or not, this looks real bad. This looks like Nixon firing the Watergate task force. Investigating this Russia thing is a great way to lose your job in this administration, which appears to be pulling out all the stops to obstruct.Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:42 pm
If Dana Perino is right, and Trump is deliberately putting his thumb into the Dems’ (collective, metaphoric) eye, then we should expect to see him name Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) as both interim Director and his new nominee for permanent Director. Post-nuclear option, his confirmation would go through, he’s already got the security clearances, he’s a former U.S. Attorney with all the other appropriate qualifications, and he’s from a safe seat.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:43 pm
Everything you ever wanted to know about the FBI Director: Appointment and Tenure, from the Congressional Research Center, including the history of the 10-year term limitation.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:51 pm
I was mistaken in assuming, above, that Trump can appoint an interim director. Instead, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will automatically serve as Acting Director until Comey’s successor is confirmed. Mea culpa for any confusion.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:54 pm
(He’s certainly not someone whom you’d think the Trump Administration would like to see holding the reins very long.)Beldar (fa637a) — 5/9/2017 @ 11:55 pm