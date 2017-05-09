James Comey Fired

[guest post by JVW]

The New York Times is reporting that FBI Director James Comey has been fired by the President acting upon the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Wait for all of the lefties who insist that Comey threw the election at the expense of Hillary Clinton to now accuse the administration of some sort of nasty ulterior motive.

Makes you wonder, though, why the President is taking so long getting rid of John Koskinen at the IRS.

