5/6/2017

French Presidential Election Marches Onward In Spite Of Hacking Claims

5/6/2017

[guest post by Dana]

Apparently, we should now expect the disruption of democratic elections in the West:

Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a “massive” computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.

Macron, who is seen as the frontrunner in an election billed as the most important in France in decades, extended his lead over Le Pen in polls on Friday.

As much as 9 gigabytes of data were posted on a profile called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a site that allows anonymous document sharing. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or if any of it was genuine.

In a statement, Macron’s political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) confirmed that it had been hacked.

“The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and co-ordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information,” the statement said.

In spite of President Putin’s jaw-dropping denial, “It has never occurred to us to interfere in other countries internal affairs,” eyes are on Russia:

The French Election Committee has instructed voters to be responsible and not share the hacked materials. Perhaps the French citizenry take their election ethics so seriously that they will resist the urge to google the documents. But wouldn’t it be irresponsible for voters to not make every effort to be as fully informed as possible before casting their votes?

“On the eve of the most important election for our institutions, the commission calls on everyone present on internet sites and social networks, primarily the media, but also all citizens, to show responsibility and not to pass on this content, so as not to distort the sincerity of the ballot,” the French election commission said in a statement on Saturday.

And this is most interesting – Le Monde newspaper will not publish any leaked information until they deem it suitable:

“If these documents contain revelations, Le Monde will of course publish them after having investigated them, respecting our journalistic and ethical rules, and without allowing ourselves to be exploited by the publishing calendar of anonymous actors,” it said. As the #Macronleaks hashtag buzzed around social media on Friday night, Florian Philippot, deputy leader of Le Pen’s National Front party, tweeted “Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately kept silent?”

Suggesting that journalists may have a favorite candidate and would work toward protecting that individual doesn’t really speak to any election ethics, does it? Of course, we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if French voters discovered less than favorable details about France’s leading presidential candidate and his campaign staff, similar to how we did last year.

On a side note, and following Macron’s lead with his political movement, En Marche! (Onwards!), comes Hillary Clinton’s new anti-Trump political PAC, “Onward Together”. Mrs. Clinton is marching onward toward 2020. Whether for herself, or on behalf of Chelsea, who knows.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana

15 Responses to “French Presidential Election Marches Onward In Spite Of Hacking Claims”

  1. The NYT reports on the election. Editor missing in action:

    As French Elections Nears, So Does a Step Into the Unknown
    By ALISSA J. RUBIN MAY 6, 2017

    Dana (023079) 5/6/2017 @ 4:37 pm

  2. IF they were obvious Photoshops of Le Pen in bed with a camel, they would have run them this morning above the fold.

    Kevin M (25bbee) 5/6/2017 @ 5:00 pm

  3. oh my goodness Max Boot’s even dumber than ivanka

    happyfeet (28a91b) 5/6/2017 @ 5:02 pm

  4. Too late to make a difference. Except perhapss to put a finer point on what kind of crook the French are getting. Establishment crook, the ordinary type, presenting himself as “independent” for camouflage.

    Hint – media doesn’t bury insider dirt for real independent candidates

    papertiger (c8116c) 5/6/2017 @ 5:02 pm

  5. I see that Max Boot in still in need of a mental health intervention.

    Mike K (f469ea) 5/6/2017 @ 5:07 pm

  6. Le Pen. Le Pew. One skunk’s as good as another.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 5/6/2017 @ 5:14 pm

  7. And one ignored the deep state intervention against both fillon and le pen, which otherwise might have put the former in the runoff.

    Remind me again who sold the mistrial frigates to volodya?

    narciso (89c110) 5/6/2017 @ 5:17 pm

  8. This is interesting:

    At midnight on Saturday, France entered an electoral “discretionary period” that prohibits French media from quoting the presidential candidates or their supporters until polls close at 8pm Sunday.

    This period of legal prohibition on campaign communications is observed for 44 hours before every French presidential and legislative election.

    “Starting from the night before polls open, it is illegal to publish or broadcast by all means of communication any message that may be categorised as electoral propaganda,” France’s Superior Audiovisual Council, or CSA, said in a statement.

    Dana (023079) 5/6/2017 @ 5:21 pm

  9. Clinton, Obama and their agents still employed by Trump most likely have something to do with the French erection.
    Onward through the fog, pantsuit.

    mg (31009b) 5/6/2017 @ 5:31 pm

  10. Yes McCain Feingold on steroids, btw did they resolve that double counted overseas vote.

    narciso (89c110) 5/6/2017 @ 5:32 pm

  11. I just posted this book review of Floyd Abram’s The Soul of the First Amendment: Why Freedom of Speech Matters. The last bit is relevant to this thread as we watch what’s happening in France right now:

    Defamation law has been one of my own specialties for more than 30 years now, and I hereby testify from first-hand knowledge that Floyd Abrams is generally recognized as the dean of the practicing American bar on First Amendment issues, particularly those involving freedom of the press. Now senior counsel, formerly a senior partner, of New York-based Cahill Gordon & Reindel, he has represented the bluest of blue chip media clients in state and federal courts around the country for decades — up to and prominently including in the U.S. Supreme Court, many times.

    Once when I was a young BigLaw pup and he was already a legend in the profession, I was entrusted with writing a Fifth Circuit defamation brief for one of the TV networks, and the client asked that I send my final-form draft to its regular national counsel, Floyd Abrams, for review. He was, in effect, grading my papers on our joint client’s behalf, and I still count it as a professional triumph that he approved my brief’s filing without changing a comma.

    His new book is a very current and timely discussion of the First Amendment’s practical impact in modern American life, including its political life, up through and including the 2016 election cycle. Most of what he wrote about was already generally familiar to me, but Mr. Abrams has a gift of discussing difficult constitutional issues and cases in clear and well-expressed prose — which is doubtless one of the reasons he’s been so effective for so many years before so many judges. If you are familiar with these cases and issues, you’ll still appreciate how well Mr. Abrams has curated and organized them. If you’re not, you’ll learn a LOT of important First Amendment law from this short book.

    Before reading this book, I also knew, in general terms, how exceptional the First Amendment’s free speech guarantees in America are in comparison to the governing law in the rest of the world, including even the UK and its common-law influenced former colonies that share common roots with ours. Mr. Abrams does an exceptional job, though, of marshaling the specifics to help the reader appreciate just how profound the gulf is between free speech rights in the U.S. and everywhere else. And in particular, he gives dozens of very recent and very Orwellian examples of foreign courts criminalizing political speech that would be unquestionably protected under the First Amendment here.

    This very weekend, in the French national election run-off, specifics of the hacked documents allegedly obtained from frontrunner Emmanuel Macron are being legally suppressed by the government — not in defiance of, but compliance with, French law. Even those who merely re-publish the details face very serious and very real criminal penalties punishable under French statutes by fines and imprisonment. That’s not even very controversial in France, whose traditions of outright government censorship are very different from modern America’s, but unless it included national defense secrets (the proverbial “troopship routes & schedule in wartime”), I don’t believe American courts would permit anything remotely similar to the blanket ban gripping political speech in France as I type these lines.

    The book also contains a long discussion of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, a case in which Mr. Abrams filed an amicus brief on behalf of Sen. Mitch McConnell. Mr. Abrams notes that he lost lots of political friends as a result; to a considerable degree, this book is his measured response to them. Whether you find it convincing may depend on YOUR politics, but at a minimum, Mr. Abrams convincingly refutes a great many misconceptions about that case that have been political memes without legal basis.

    Beldar (fa637a) 5/6/2017 @ 5:34 pm

  12. I’m rooting for Macron (to the extent I give a sou). Not only because Angela Merkel is not our enemy and Putin is. Because I admire that he fulfiiled his teenage (he was 15) crush on his high school teacher by eventually marrying her.

    nj (9651fb) 5/6/2017 @ 5:39 pm

  13. That should have been nk.

    nk (9651fb) 5/6/2017 @ 5:42 pm

  14. old lady teacher sex is le disgusting i think especially socialist old lady teacher sex but i think france will elect the weaker more cowardly-seeming of the two

    so nasty old lady teacher sex it is

    happyfeet (28a91b) 5/6/2017 @ 5:45 pm

  15. And they are going to fight volodya, tell me another one are they closer to the 2% threshhold.

    narciso (89c110) 5/6/2017 @ 5:47 pm

