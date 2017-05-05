Patterico's Pontifications

5/5/2017

Practiced In The Art Of Deception

Filed under: General — Dana @ 8:35 am

[guest post by Dana]

PP

Focus your attention on our righteous sounding words, not on what we actually do.

And don’t let those silent screams distract you.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana

6 Responses to “Practiced In The Art Of Deception”

  1. Good morning.

    Dana (023079) 5/5/2017 @ 8:40 am

  2. twitter’s just gay

    doing twitters on my doesn’t move the dial in terms of making me give more or less of a poop about other people’s wiggly giggly fetuses

    i love that it’s friday

    happyfeet (28a91b) 5/5/2017 @ 8:58 am

  3. The proof that America has disappeared down the rabbit hole of Newspeak is that so many will not see that tweet as hypocrisy and nod their heads in agreement.

    https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-X3svqfUCcR0/WQaCmuSNE3I/AAAAAAABI58/WeBZxbRTo_AiU-MrMqINmXStYDQvLBj8ACLcB/s1600/1ninetymiles5tP051s6lzfwo1_1280.jpg

    Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) 5/5/2017 @ 9:11 am

  4. There’s a reason I call them moloch’ s minions.

    narciso (945a51) 5/5/2017 @ 9:17 am

  5. oh.

    that should have said doing twitters on *me*

    happyfeet (28a91b) 5/5/2017 @ 9:23 am

  6. Mr. Reverend i don’t think that sounds like something winston churchy-poop would’ve ever said

    happyfeet (28a91b) 5/5/2017 @ 9:25 am

