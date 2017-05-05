California Officials Want To Punish Contractors And Companies Helping to Build Trump’s Wall
With the introduction of the amended SB 30, a California senator, with political aspirations, and representing a predominantly Hispanic community, came out swinging against any companies or contractors who work on building President Trump’s “big beautiful wall”. In lockstep, Democratic state legislators gave a thumbs up this week to meting out punishment:
California legislators took the first step Tuesday to ban state government contracts for any company that helps build President Trump’s promised wall along the Mexico border, with the author of the plan urging colleagues “to be on the right side of history.”
The bill by state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) would prohibit any company from receiving a new or extended contract with the state of California if it participates in a future effort to build a new wall along the 2,000-mile international border.
Senate Bill 30 won committee passage on a party-line vote, with Republicans expressing concern about the need for additional border security. Representatives of the construction industry also voiced opposition, arguing Lara’s bill forces contractors into the middle of a divisive political fight.
“This is precedent-setting,” said Todd Bloomstine, a lobbyist representing the Southern California Contractors Assn. “What next unpopular project would be [on the] blacklist?”
There is every possibility that the elected officials who voted “yes” on this, may have done so with something more than just a principled belief in the cause:
[E]eight Democrats on the Senate Governmental Organization Committee voted for it. Sens. Bill Dodd, who represents Davis, and Cathleen Galgiani, who represents Stockton and Modesto, were among the aye votes. Only one Democrat, Steve Glazer of Orinda, had the good sense to not vote. Republicans opposed it or didn’t vote.
Perhaps the legislators voted for it out of principle. Or maybe they were being craven. Lawmakers know that as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Lara has life or death power over every piece of legislation and they cross him at risk of losing bills important to them.
These legislators demonstrated that California’s Democrats care more about bullying and intimidating workers, rather than supporting the gainful employment of untold men and women and lending to the success of privately owned businesses and concerns:
Lara’s Senate Bill 30, similar to measures in the New York Legislature and other jurisdictions, takes aim at the general contractor that might win the main federal contract. But it would extend far beyond that company and sweep up any “individual, partnership, joint venture, or association or any other organization or any combination thereof” that is “providing or has provided goods or services to the federal government for the construction of a federally funded wall, fence, or other barrier.”
Heavy equipment would be used to build a wall. So the boycott would extend to makers of bulldozers and cranes, which also are used on state projects. Since bulldozers and cranes need fuel, the boycott presumably would include oil companies, which fuel state vehicles.
And although Lara is obviously a union-friendly Democrat (What other kind is there?), the bill’s language suggests that even union trades could face the brunt of punishment.
Last month, Lara defended SB 30 by, ironically, bringing up concerns about the economy:
“It’s clear that President Trump intends to stick taxpayers with the cost of a border wall that will hurt California’s economy, environment and people,” Lara said in a statement. “I introduced Senate Bill 30 to give our state a louder voice to say that building a wasteful and unnecessary wall would be a huge mistake.”
He further expressed concern about losing valuable jobs:
[H]e argued that movement between the nations benefits California because of the money Mexican shoppers spend in the state, and Mexico is California’s largest export market.
“Another wall will delay cargo delivery, slow down business and take away valuable jobs,” he wrote.
This past Tuesday, however, while testifying before the Senate Governmental Organization Committee, Lara got to the real nub of the matter for him:
The wall is another attempt to separate and divide us. It sends a message that we are better off in a homogenous society.
An editorial in the not Trump-friendly Sacramento Bee, smartly observed:
Lara has every right to use his political skills to work to unseat Trump and members of Congress who support the wall. Like any consumer, he can choose not to patronize Trump resorts and shun Trump family products. He could sue to block construction, as could the state itself.
But with his SB 30, Lara would use the state as a partisan battering ram against private companies, transforming the state into a bully. That’s familiar, a little like the occupant of the Oval Office who threatens companies and citizens who dare to cross him.
Lara sadly reminds us, that whether one is for or against the wall, state government penalizing individuals and companies for securing contracts which will put people to work and put bread on the table is the Democratic way.
I just want Democrats to stop pretending they care about the success of privates business, small business, and the working class.Dana (023079) — 5/5/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Lara is one toke over the line.mg (31009b) — 5/5/2017 @ 3:24 pm
This has to be illegal even under California law. And Trump can knock it flat it back on its back with a one-sentence executive order: “No state, county, municipality or other local unit of government which punishes, or discriminates against, contractors for doing business with the United States shall receive any federal funds whatsoever.”nk (dbc370) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:01 pm
Democrats: Enemies of the American people.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:01 pm
How about that “Freedom of Association” thingy you Yanks used to think you had?Fred Z (05d938) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Then he declares California to be engaged in rebellion and insurrection; occupies it with federal troops; imposes martial law; takes away its representation in Congress pursuant to the 14th Amendment; dissolves its legislature; and appoints a military governor.nk (dbc370) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Freedom of association nothing. No state can punish a person or company for doing business with the federal government. It is close, if not outright, sedition and treason in the “levying war against the United States” sense.nk (dbc370) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:10 pm
“No state, county, municipality or other local unit of government which punishes, or discriminates against, contractors for doing business with the United States shall be placed under marshal law”. FIFY.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:28 pm
I will vote for California secession and if successful, move to Arizona where I will proudly retain my US citizenship. California will go by way of Venezuela and the Dems will lose 55 electoral votes. Maybe I will get tired of winning after all.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:30 pm
I’ve been saying these guys under Democrat tutelage have been engaging is low level sedition since the election. When does the lawfully elected government take back it’s Constitutional authority? Too many lawyers, not enough soldiers.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:31 pm
I do not support building the wall, AND this is not ok.
It’s one thing for *me* to choose not to do business with such contractors. But the state should not be refusing to do business with contractors to ‘punish’ them for legal domestic activity.
Just … no. We on the left would be outraged if Texas passed a similar policy refusing to do business with any company that provided health benefits to domestic partners; the principle is the same, and we should be outraged at this, as well.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:37 pm
As I said in the post, whether one supports the wall construction or not, Democrats aren’t above such strong arm tactics. Government should not be in the business of bullying and should not be in the business of threatening the livelihood of any who are willing to work. Just because they may not like the project, does not mean that the citizenry objects. Let’s see them put this up for a vote.Dana (023079) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:54 pm
“When wall-building is outlawed, only outlaws will be wall-builders.”
– Pope John Paul IILeviticus Channeling Hoagie (e80149) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:56 pm
Also, your comment #8 says the opposite of what you want it to say.Leviticus (e80149) — 5/5/2017 @ 4:59 pm
Dana, I would bet that an initiative to do the same thing would pass in California — and doing it via initiative does not make it any better. It makes it more democratic, but no less illiberal.
One of the major cleavages in the next decade or two, throughout the west, is going to be between those who stand behind liberal democracy and those who stand behind illiberal democracy. I’m a liberal democrat; this kind of thing is profoundly illiberal and abhorrent to me.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:00 pm
aphrael,
I think you’re right. But whether it would pass or not is secondary to me. Citizens should have the right to vote on what is in their best interest and not have the legislators decide for us. Further, if this project is offensive to them and they have opted to use their power to make it untenable for businesses to work on the wall, what might the next project of offense be, and do we want the same narrow-minded illiberal morons making that decision for us?Dana (023079) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:10 pm
I will vote for California secession and if successful, move to Arizona
I already moved.
This reminds me of the LA City Council which voted to boycott all Arizona products after SB 2010 was signed.
The staff had to quietly remind them that LA gets 25% of its electricity from Arizona. The boycott was quietly dropped.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:13 pm
For a state government to sanction companies for doing work for the feds is not only unconstitutional (attempting to regulate interstate commerce), but is likely to be actionable as a denial of civil rights.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:14 pm
nk,
California is already in insurrection with its refusal to obey federal immigration laws, and in aiding and abetting federal fugitives.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Az Bob, even if CA votes for secession, that does not mean you are no longer an American citizen even if you still live in CA. You would have to renounce that citizenship first. Of course, CA might say you were illegal and expel you, however ironically.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:18 pm
> Citizens should have the right to vote on what is in their best interest and not have the legislators decide for us
I somewhat agree and somewhat disagree. We’re a representative democracy, not a direct democracy, and I do not believe that most citizens have the time, skill, or inclination to thoroughly research and understand every piece of legislation which the legislature, or regulatory agencies, consider; so, while I support the initiative system as a check on abuse by the legislature and the regulatory bodies, I *do not* support abolishing them and putting everything to a vote.
That ‘cure’ would be substantially worse than the disease.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:20 pm
do we want the same narrow-minded illiberal morons making that decision for us?
I have got to say that California voters are the least informed, most air-headed people you ever wanted to meet. At least until the dating habits of movie stars is an important election issue.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:21 pm
> You would have to renounce that citizenship first.
I don’t think that’s clear.
In a world where California voted to secede and the Federal Government allowed it to happen peaceably – a world in whose existence I do not believe; this is entirely a hypothetical that I think has no chance of actually happening – in that world, the citizenship status of residents of California would be unclear. I’m fairly certain there is neither statute nor case law covering it.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:22 pm
Aphrael is right. Direct Democracy is a system that assumes that knowledge of issues in less important that wide participation. For some things, basic things, this is possibly true. But for things that require significant specialize knowledge it’s a terrible method.
The “People’s Choice” Award for best movie may be more insightful than the Oscar. But the People’s Choice Award for Best Set Direction would be less so.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:25 pm
The worst initiative in California history was probably the one to put AIDs patients inKevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:28 pm
campsquarantine, back in the 80’s. It lost 2-1, but it was allowed on the ballot.
@ Kevin,
Yes. As evidenced by the Democrats’ supermajority in both houses and the state Assembly, as well as our exorbitant, and ever increasing debt.
@ aphrael,
Ultimately, agreed. See above.Dana (023079) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:29 pm
Kevin M, at 25: there’s also the initiative which would have prohibited gay people from being employed as teachers. It failed, but more than 40% of the voters voted for it.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:33 pm
California right now is packing itself with illegals to increase their house seats and electoral votes after the census. Once that occurs, California alone will determine the future of America. Along with New York and a couple other states they will have America in an Iron Grip. They are moving steadily toward a fascist state while we argue gays in rest rooms.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:39 pm
You think this came from Lara, this is Eric holder’s stealth move.narciso (59be11) — 5/5/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Voters want the wall because they don’t believe ANY politicians on the issue, even those politicians who say they want to stop illegal immigration. California will have to burn to the ground before a change for the better is made. California Democrats have made a concerted effort to flood the state with people looking to better their lot in life whatever the cost to wealthier residents or job creators, however ridiculously unsustainable this will quickly prove to be.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/5/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Extending the boycott to equipment suppliers is idiotic. But the wall contractor could have a ball with it by making sure one of every make of automobile is used by the contractor. Or maybe leave the door open for just one and pick Fiat as the only conforming auto manufacturer. I can just see it. Every police vehicle, every EMS vehicle and every limo for the governor would have to be a Fiat 500.
Bring it on baby!Corky Boyd (d7b434) — 5/5/2017 @ 6:25 pm
it’s so easy to create ad hoc companies
slimy corrupt hoochie dianne feinstein and her criminal pig husband richard blum do this all the timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/5/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Maybe one of Trumps construction companies? I wonder……
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-ig_F6c1SEWU/WP4sDZDGvsI/AAAAAAABhCY/7VUCmgYkh341bRVuNNJI7wUYpQDDwMe0gCLcB/s1600/202105.jpgRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/5/2017 @ 6:46 pm
The whole idea is to get new Democrat/socialist voters. Period.
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-XM6fHeKQPn4/WQktvmZ9_BI/AAAAAAABI90/1b-2BGofbtESe3ELduplTZL9pXyib_zWwCLcB/s1600/1ninetymilesdYosz1vbkvgoo1_1280.jpgRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/5/2017 @ 6:47 pm
Democrats trying to stuff non-citizens who they hold as illegal labor into a state for representation purposes to increase their own power federally.
Now when have we seen that before?NJRob (1b3e18) — 5/5/2017 @ 7:04 pm
As long as the illegals are counted for representation purposes, the Democrats could care less if they vote. In fact they probably prefer it that way. Less chance of an illegal slipping off the reservation by accident.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/5/2017 @ 7:15 pm
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2017/05/05/ca-state-senator-slams-gop-singing-after-health-bill-passagenarciso (59be11) — 5/5/2017 @ 7:29 pm
#20 Az Bob, even if CA votes for secession, that does not mean you are no longer an American citizen even if you still live in CA. You would have to renounce that citizenship first. Of course, CA might say you were illegal and expel you, however ironically.
Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 5:18 pm
Isn’t it ironic? (Don’t you think.) California would deport me.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/5/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Mister Trump is an Andrew Jackson fan. He’ll invade and hang Jerry Gavin Xavier Becerra and anyone else stoking the fires of disunion, sooner that see California become a Mexican province .papertiger (c8116c) — 5/5/2017 @ 8:49 pm
All 14 congressman from Ca. voted for the new health plan.mg (31009b) — 5/5/2017 @ 9:51 pm
So Californians have that gift from republicans.
To think, I used to be proud to be a Californian. I miss those days.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/5/2017 @ 9:57 pm
I’m fairly certain there is neither statute nor case law covering it.
I do not see how I can lose my US citizenship by CA seceeding. The 14th Amendment says that if I was born in the USA then I’m a citizen and that event has happened. Neither Congress nor California can strip me of it, and since a plebiscite in CA is a delegation of the legislative power, it cannot either.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 10:59 pm
All 14 congressman from Ca. voted for the new health plan.
So Californians have that gift from republicans.
41 from CA voted against.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:00 pm
If CA seceded, then about 30 counties would secede from CA and form a few new states. Jefferson, San Joaquin, and whatever the non-LA part of Southern Cal called itself. Probably Southern Cal. They could send all the illegals to LA.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:04 pm
In the end, the only counties that would secede would be Mendicino south to Monterrey and around the SF Bay. And Los Angeles, but maybe we could conquer them and send the traitors packing.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:07 pm
14 republicans from Ca. staying together is a start.mg (31009b) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:11 pm
Democrats trying to stuff non-citizens who they hold as illegal labor into a state for representation purposes to increase their own power federally.
Someone should sue, saying the state only gets 3/5ths of a vote credit.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:12 pm
14 republicans from Ca. staying together is a start.
And they didn’t vote with the Democrats.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:13 pm
The idea is a cure one and it makes me smile. That is, until I remember just how incestuous the auto industry is. Remember that Fiat owns (for the time being, anyway) Chrysler. A Dodge Ram 3500 on the jobsite? No Fiat based 500 stretch limo for the Gov.Bill H (383c5d) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:49 pm
Not that Brown would really need a 500 limo. He’ll have his train that nobody asked for stretching between two cities nobody gives a damn about.Bill H (383c5d) — 5/5/2017 @ 11:52 pm
Fruits and nuts have feelings.mg (31009b) — 5/6/2017 @ 3:00 am