The House Voting On Health Care Today
[guest post by Dana]
The vote is today, and the White House is feeling “optimistic” about it:
[T]he American Health Care Act would nix the requirement that most Americans purchase insurance, but it would keep in place a provision allowing younger Americans to stay on their parents’ health plans until age 26.
The Republican proposal would repeal the ACA’s tax credits, which are based on income and the cost of health insurance in their local market, and replace those with less generous tax credits based on age.
The most contentious element centers on how to deal with patients that have pre-existing conditions, such as cancer, asthma, or diabetes. The Affordable Care Act bars insurance companies from discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions. The GOP bill would weaken that protection by allowing states to seek a waiver for insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums than other consumers.
In an effort to woo moderate Republicans who feared that would put insurance costs out of reach for many sick patients, GOP leaders and the White House agreed to include an extra $8 billion to help patients with existing health problems.
Both Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy say they have the necessary votes. Republicans can only afford to lose 22 votes and still be able to pass the bill.
–Dana
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 5/4/2017 @ 6:52 am
How much editorializing in those two paragraphs ‘less generous’ by whose standards and charging a risk premium is ‘weakening the protection’narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:02 am
Good morning, Dana.
But 238 (Republicans) minus 193 (Democrats) equals 45. Which is what made the last failure so jaw-dropping. What am I missing this time? The Freedom Caucus again?nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:05 am
narciso, I read a number of pieces about it this morning, and frankly, I was hard-pressed to find any that didn’t include such obvious editorializing and selective use of adjectives.Dana (023079) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:06 am
Meghan McCain’s hateful cowardly brainwashed and deeply damaged daddy’s Republican Main Street Partnership has emerged as the greatest stumbling block to obamacare repeal
i’ll be curious too see how many of these ones vote today to keep doing obamacare all up in it
and that’s the importance of today really
cowardly trashy useless paul ryan republicans have to go on recordhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:06 am
No the Tuesday group is probably still not happy, they want rocky road.narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:07 am
It’s maddening I know an editor who has to red pen most of the ap gunk they send himnarciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:08 am
But Jimmy Kimmel says babies will die…….harkin (bb95ff) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:09 am
jimmy kimmel lol
network tv trash gonna be trashyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:10 am
Who would have thought Adam carolla would turn out the sensible one.narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:17 am
Actually I would have. I’ve listened to his podcasts, not regularly, but on occasion and he seems to make all kinds of sense. I take it he was once a general contractor.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:28 am
This is a reasonably fair account
https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/04/republican-health-care-bill-whats-in-it.amp.htmlnarciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:30 am
That was partially rhetorical they were partners in the man show, back in the daymnarciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:34 am
-Blocks federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year.
specifically:
i can’t find any fault with our friend Ivanka here
so that’s nice for a changehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:39 am
It still renders too much to moloch, they forget the other side is a ‘cook book’narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:46 am
still i think it was ballsy of her to go to that low-rent bull-d-word cecile and make this proposalhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:54 am
Ivanka is indeed naive if she does not understand that Roe v. Wade was the best thing to happen to the Grand Old Plutocrats since Reconstruction. If not for Roe v. Wade eliminating the natural born Democrats on the front end and stirring up the pro-life people on the back end, the Democrats would have a 70% plus majority nationwide. GOP politicians should secretly donate to Planned Parenthood (and I wouldn’t be surprised if they all do).nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:03 am
why does jimmy kimmel continue to hoard all those millions of dollars in the bank when he could be helping poor people pay for health insurance policies for their sick babies?
hasn’t he made enough money?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:06 am
I think there will come a reckoning for that kind of thinking, as it was in the time of Jeremiah and elijahnarciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:09 am
re #s 8 & 9, concerning Jimmy Kimmel.
Recall this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwIyLHsk2h4
Hollywood showing its concern and how it prioritizes. GLZ.Gary L. Zerman (ab669e) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:11 am
that’s so cynical Mr. nk
R’s wake up every day thinking what can i do today to convince one young african-american girl to choose LIFE and then they plan their day accordingly
doing the Lord’s work, they are
Every time you hear a baby’s laughter you should stop and think hey if it wasn’t for Republicans that laugh would have been a choked stillborn scream in the womb.
Nevertheless, they persisted you see.
And they will never ever stop.
This is called conviction maybe you should look that word up mister.happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:11 am
3. nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:05 am
Every switch of a vote from yes to no, reduces the difference by 2. 45 divided by 2 is 22.5Sammy Finkelman (9668e6) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:13 am
8. harkin (bb95ff) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:09 am
Propaganda by hospitals and doctors and the AMA. New born babies will be treated because of EMLATA, passed in 1986, which applies to any hospital that takes Medicare. Doctors and hospitals might not get paid.
Of course the baby might also not be insurable.Sammy Finkelman (9668e6) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:17 am
happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 7:39 am
But they won’t do it, because Planned Parenthood and the Democrats as well, are not trying to avoid the issue. Planned Parenthood actually wants to leverage the otehr things it does to provide support for abortion.
Even though they are not technically being paid for abortions, how overhead and other things are assigned affects how much they charge for other things.Sammy Finkelman (9668e6) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:20 am
Ah that reminds me of hastings chippee:
http://www.mediaite.com/tv/msnbcs-elise-jordan-reminds-gop-that-dead-babies-not-good-messaging/narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:22 am
Got it. Thank you, Sammy. I was thinking in terms of abstention and not switching votes.nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:24 am
The problem with the bill’s approach to pre-existing conditions is that, when states get waivers, ir is easily possible that not enough money will be put into the High-risk pools, and the people in the high risk polls will still be charged very high premiums, and not premiums everybody else is charged, and so they don’t go into he high risk pools. Plus people won’t even know they should apply.
The math in Obamacare doesn’t work, and nothing else will work that doesn’t leave some people out in the lurch unless more money is added.Sammy Finkelman (9668e6) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:25 am
Yeah, nk – shouldnt supposed white nationalists (not nationalists who happen to be white, Rev.) be sticking up for PP?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:26 am
Cynical? Good people will not have abortions except for compelling reasons and there is no reason for government to encourage bad people to perpetuate their kind. If bad people want to kill their babies, let them kill their babies, and let God judge them.nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:30 am
Romney and his posse started this nightmare.mg (31009b) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:32 am
can’t argue with thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:32 am
Romney and his posse started this nightmare.
Thank you Mr. mg this gets overlooked far far too often, and it’s detrimental to all good things when people fail to see Mitt Romney for what he is.happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:33 am
You dont think we shall be judged collectively for not trying to prevent it, there’s always a rationalization for murder theft, avarice et alnarciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:34 am
Mittens he was linked by Gruber who tried out another hot take, high risk pools are like internment camps.narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:36 am
We prevent it the way Christ did, not the way the Pharisees did. We soften the hardness of their hearts, not stone them.
happyfeet, did you think when I said I had changed my views on abortion I was only saying it to bug you?nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:37 am
The current issue is regarding having the govt pay for the sacrificial daggers is that a preeminent functionnarciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:40 am
well kinda
here
this story of loss has a happy endinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:47 am
Not even a particularly appropriate government function. Except to the extent of enforcing medical standards. Totally different question.nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:50 am
But they won’t even allow that, yet it is apparently a funding priority.narciso (e8a6ee) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:52 am
chop chop when are these idiot depraved chuckleheads gonna vote already
i’ve already gotten SO much done today
what’s wrong with these peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 8:52 am
this is kind of a fascinating peek at a whirl we don’t encounter much in our pedestrian everyday life and you learn interesting toids of fact for example:
this one has a cool youtube that goes along with ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:11 am
40, that reminds me of the old Army commercial boast “we get more done by 9:00am than most people do all day”. Of course Ice Cube made a certain one word edit in the preface to his one rap about Killing Sam (cuz he’s not my m-f uncle).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:19 am
Donuffin Congress.
Eliminating the mandate good. Eliminating the mandate without eliminating the conforming policy requirement (where I have to pay for maternity coverage whether I want it or not) is going to raise premiums astronomically because fewer people will stay in the pool.nk (dbc370) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:30 am
The rumor of the day is that the GOP’s bill forbids spending money on a border wall. Anybody know if this is so, and if it is, why we’d want that?Dustin (ba94b2) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:31 am
Yes that spring surprise, from whizzo chocolates, who the heck knows why anymorenarciso (aeaccc) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:42 am
As the esteemed Porter at Kakistocracy pointed out:
The whole idea that insurance is a “right” and that everybody should be covered for everything regardless of cost is what the left propagandized Obamacare to be. The entire concept is an economically, medically and socially impossible idea not designed to actually help the sick but to tear apart and bankrupt the republic.
Like everything else the phuking left does, I might add. It’s time to stop playing with these seditious criminals.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:42 am
this is the energy source pedicure-lovin jerseytrash p.o.s. fascist cory booker wants to make off-limits to Americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:44 am
nk pointed out:
Porter continues and answers you, nk:Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:48 am
Like everything else the phuking left does, I might add. It’s time to stop playing with these seditious criminals.
Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/4/2017 @ 9:42 am
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!Colonel Haiku (9298f8) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:10 am
How can anyone forget the Obama – Snowe show? Olympia, baby, you knifed us.mg (31009b) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:13 am
Her vote was devastating.
With the new spending bill the porkaholics force fed the voters, I have a hard time believing this bill will be to my benefit.mg (31009b) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:17 am
Can only judge it when it is forced upon me at a later date.
C.J. Roberts put the nail in the coffin with his booosh doctrine ruling.mg (31009b) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:21 am
Vote 3rd. party
I dunno, FNC is pushing the signing of the religious freedom EO, might be trying to hide a struggle for vote #23.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:32 am
speaking of voting,
that nasty barack guy is interfering with france’s election
by endorsing that nasty macron cretin
obviously, barack hates women
if he liked women, he would endorse le pen
i can’t wait for the media to start calling him a misogynistCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:35 am
narciso, that was a good summary.
In my opinion, the only solution is to make insurance what it was before LBJ. That is to allow insurance that is insurance and not prepaid care. Insurance companies don’t want to write insurance for individuals. They want to “administer” health plans funded by employers. Obamacare was the same concept only funded by the feds.
Where they have had skin in the game they have lost badly. Processing claims is expensive.
I have been a fan of the French system for years. I think it would be a good model for Medicare reform.
I have had this posted since 2007 on my blog.
For the young, catastrophic insurance is far cheaper. For pre-existing conditions, what the French do is to pay for that diagnosis out of a special fund. Otherwise, they use regular insurance.
One huge problem for HSAs is the penalty doctors pay for discounting for cash. That’s why we see them dropping all insurance. It is illegal to participate in Medicare and offer lower prices to cash patients.
If a doctor these days has a contract with insurance companies (Before I retired 20 years ago I had 276) offering a cash discount will cause him/her to be dropped from the contract.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:48 am
The Affordable Care Act bars insurance companies from discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions. The GOP bill would weaken that protection by allowing states to seek a waiver for insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums than other consumers.
AKA: Death Panels.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/4/2017 @ 10:51 am
Preventative care: the GOP led House just voted on a provision to exempt itself from the very health bill it wants to impose on the rest of America. Now there’s a confidence builder.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/4/2017 @ 11:11 am
You really don’t understand anything.narciso (c823d8) — 5/4/2017 @ 11:27 am
@58- No, you don’t. ‘Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, hey, hey, goodbye.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/4/2017 @ 11:30 am
How is a higher premium for a greater risk a “death panel”? And it’s not even a risk, it’s a given. By all rights it’s uninsurable. It’s like trying to buy homeowners for a burnt down house.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/4/2017 @ 11:38 am
“devastating” argument. Poor narciso may never recover from the eye-roll.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/4/2017 @ 11:39 am
To hear the Democrats on C-Span, we’re heading back to the days of frontier medicine and VA-like compassion. Shameless, goddam liars.Colonel Haiku (9298f8) — 5/4/2017 @ 11:40 am