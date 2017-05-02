Yet Again, It All Depends On Who The President Is
[guest post by Dana]
Stephen Colbert, CBS darling of late night television, came to the defense of CBS’s Face the Nation host John Dickerson, whom President Trump insulted during an interview when he referred to Dickerson’s show as “Deface the Nation”. Coming to the defense of his colleague, Colbert said:
“When you insult one member of the CBS family, you insult us all!” Colbert began. “Mr. President, I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace The Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘gloat-us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the ‘presi-dunce’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator.’”
“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” the host continued. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head.” And then the kicker: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”
No word from CBS management about whether Colbert will face any disciplinary action. Some pundits have remarked that, if but for Trump, Colbert would be fired for having so egregiously crossed the line.
–Dana
Double standards are all the rage.Dana (023079) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:44 am
Its not a double standard from their point of view. Obama as gandalf, trump is sauron.narciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:01 am
Like the 50 years ago:
http://www.inquisitr.com/4187451/ut-austin-stabbing-was-kendrex-j-white-an-antifa-member-texas-suspect-may-have-targeted-frat-boys
The victims are unpeople (h/t Alex the chick)narciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:07 am
Thank you, Dana, I needed something to cheer me up on this fourth (and still counting) rainy day in a row. The last time I saw anything by Stephen Colbert was during the Michael Jackson trial, so I would have missed it if not for your post.nk (dbc370) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:08 am
Eh. Guess you had to be there. Colbert was clearly a warm-up man way back.
The funniest part of the article was the backhanded crack about his writers.JP (f1742c) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:30 am
i think obama’s mouth was and is a lot more holsteryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:32 am
You should not take Stephen Colbert literally.nk (dbc370) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:38 am
Greetings:
I saw the first couple of minutes of Mr. Dickerson’s appearance, “for the hour” on the Progressive (née Public) Broadcasting System’s “Charlie Rosie” interview program last evening so I guess word has come down from on lefty high that an intervention/rescue was needed.
As for Mr. Colbert, “jeers of a clown” says it all for me.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:59 am
Colbert gets one thing absolutely right: they are a team – a team of partisans who have completely thrown over all pretense of professionalism.
We live in a nation without honor or decency. Colbert is a poster child.
Noonan, again:
“They excoriated him for lowering the bar. Now look at them.”ThOR (c9324e) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:10 am
Greetings, JP: ( @ 5 (f1742c) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:30 am )
Now let’s just wait a gosh darn minute right here and now. I detect a certain pejorativeness in your use of “warm-up man” which I find disturbing in a nano-aggressive kind of way.
I grew up in the Bronx of the ’50s and ’60s and back there and then one of the things to do when we cut school was to catch the subway down to Rockefellar Center and get some free tickets to the TV game shows being filmed. The best part of the experience was the aforementioned “warm-up man” who would, using his well-honed vaudevillian skills, do some serious comedic mood elevation work.
Unfortunately, there was a bit of a flaw in the process as the audience (other than us) changed more often than the material delivered. So, we developed a kind of expertise at preempting the punchlines which, in turn, one day resulted in the comedian looking right up at us and saying, “What’s the matter boys? The pool room ain’t open yet ???)
I knew a “warm-up man”, JP. Mr. Colbert is no warm-up man.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:20 am
Jesus. I thought she wrote for Ronnie, not Dick.JP (f1742c) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:22 am
It is always fun when a liberal lets the mask slip and gives us a clear view of their hate, this time in the form of homophobia.
And to think, Mr. Colbert probably worries about the “normalization” of Trump. Bless your heart, Stephen Colbert.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/2/2017 @ 9:02 am
How is this any different than what Colbert, Jon Stewart, the new twit on TDS or any of the more deranged evening “comedy” hucksters have been spewing for years?
Pelosi just said she misses Dubya, anyone remember what they said when Dubya was prez?
You don’t need to buy a program; just remember that the current Republicans are ignorant and evil and the old Republicans were the good old days. Rinse and repeat.harkin (a76a32) — 5/2/2017 @ 9:12 am
Not bad, 11B40. I would defer to your august experience, for a given value of ‘warm-up man’…
… But then, the tack of the warm-up depends on your audience. And Sunny Stephen is learning that not all warm-up men are created equal.JP (f1742c) — 5/2/2017 @ 9:20 am
Yes take s.v.date at puffington, he hated jeb then, at the st Petersburg tnarciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 9:25 am
Pretty sure the line is somewhere else now.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/2/2017 @ 9:50 am
Times, the whole crew had job derangement syndromenarciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 10:15 am
I’m pretty sure that Colbert could call Ivanka a c— on the air and his audience would laugh.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/2/2017 @ 10:31 am
It’s not unusual to say bad things about the President, even by the media.DRJ (15874d) — 5/2/2017 @ 11:56 am
18, well Sir Jared (or Ashton Kutcher before a guest turn) could storm out of the audience and beat up Colbert soon after.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/2/2017 @ 11:57 am
“Some pundits???”
Which pundits?
Who?
Specify.
Name names.
Otherwise, it’ squirrel chum. ‘Some pundits’ is merely– or really–‘faux’ news outrage. Can’t be Ailes protégé Bill Shine– Fox finally fired him Monday afternoon 10 days after firing O’Reilly. More to come.
In the context of the first half hour of his program and it’s hilarious lead-in Colbert’s comedy was spot on target; Dickerson’s full interview was professional and he asked legitimate, matter-of-fact questions. It’s the evasive, incoherent answers by the smallest man in the Oval Office which made the comedy all the more funny– especially te hide behind the desk shuffling papers dodge. Ratings are good– and as CBS CEO Les Moonves has said, Trump has been ‘great’ for CBS. Buy some stock.
What a show all ’round!
“If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” – President Harry S. TrumanDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 12:00 pm
@18- And I’m certain the now President of the United States could say if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter he’d likely date her on the air– and people did laugh– uncomfortably.
What a show.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 12:09 pm
11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:20 am
One time I attended a game show being filmed at the Ed Sullivan theatre by 53rd St.Sammy Finkelman (37a793) — 5/2/2017 @ 12:43 pm
Colbert does a valuable service, unknowingly and contrary to all his intentions, as a real-life example of the scope of speech which is protected by the First Amendment. If I were constructing a hypothetical fact situation for a law school exam, and needed an extreme data point to illustrate a principle, I couldn’t script a better one. It’s as perfectly apt a real-life example as another event often used in First Amendment hypothetical discussions, the American Nazi march in Skokie, Illinois, in 1977.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/2/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Camelbert’s stinky cheese is carved from the same wheel as stewartnarciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 12:57 pm
BTW, CBS did impose some ‘disciplinary’ action: they bleeped the word ‘c-ck.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:04 pm
I wholeheartedly agree, DISCO. Colbert and his team (it is your team too, right?) need to keep it up – I especially enjoyed the gay bashing. Bet you were diggin’ that!ThOR (c9324e) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:18 pm
Beldar, I beg to differ. This is an issue of FCC licensing, not the first amendment. Just bleeping out “cock” and leaving holster does not make the slur any less gratuitous, profane and obscenely descriptive. If there are any remaining community standards the FCC is allowed to protect on broadcast media this planned and executed verbal assault demands some censure.
What this is a pure example of is the debasement of our national culture.
Allowing an abhorrent political movement to march and speak is precisely what the 1st Amendment protects – allowing a public monopoly to debase discourse is not about the 1st Amendment.Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Mr. Malynn, you’re entitled to your views about the First Amendment. Indeed, your expression of them is protected … by the First Amendment.
But your view is shared by no one on the SCOTUS, ever.
Mr. Colbert is not an FCC licensee, either, but knock yourself out and write a complaint letter to them, complaining of Mr. Colbert’s employer, if you think it has violated some regulation. That’s an entirely different legal subject than whether the First Amendment would permit Pres. Trump, for example, to retaliate against Colbert or otherwise take action to suppress his speech.
You seem to think that because I recognize something is protected speech under the First Amendment, I must therefore agree with it or approve of it.
That’s mistaken.
Our conversation is concluded.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:29 pm
@23- Interviewed for a gig in an office at the Sullivan theater before it was renovated for Letterman’s run. To borrow a line from Bette Davis, “What a dump.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:40 pm
Beldar, I’m pleased to see you defend the prerogative of those you disagree with to express themselves without fear of ridicule or public denigration. Especially when their grasp of the zeitgiest is superior to yours. Just sayin’ropelight (7fe6df) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:44 pm
Of course every president is criticized, and of course that speech is protected. The point here is, will a major network hold their star to the same standards they would if this were said about Obama? Will there be an uproar? It’s just one of many, many examples of these sorts of double standards we, on the right, live with.Dana (a7ded1) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:45 pm
isn’t the propaganda slut president of cbs fake news the brother of sleazy ben “echo chamber” rhodes?happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:52 pm
How did he cross the line? He’s a so called chat show host.
If anything he should be fired as a Sunday School teacher and refused The Sacrament.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 1:58 pm
33, happyfeet, yes indeed, it’s true. Obama’s hired surpent is blood kin to the head presstitute. As water seeks it’s own level, so liars and deceivers congregate wherever treachery abounds.ropelight (7fe6df) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:07 pm
see i have a problem with thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:10 pm
I does not bother me that they beat up on an R more than a D. It doesn’t bother me that there is never “equal time”. What bothers me is they keep bringing public discourse lower and lower. If one gripes he gets the old “it’s just comedy” meme. But it’s down, dirty, unnecessary bad comedy. It shocks your sense of decency rather than tickle your funny bone. It’s sad to see the same culture that brought us Shakespeare brought us Colbert and that brought us Rembrandt brought us pisschrist.
It’s not like the moslems are destroying Western Christendom, we’re doing it ourselves. Or at lest we’re making it easier for them.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:10 pm
Can’t wait to see which way the IRS audit winds blow next year.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:13 pm
I’m sorry pinandpuller but if that didn’t cross the line there is no line. It used to be if I said something all a person would need to do is ask “Would you say that in front of your mother?”. That’s the line and Colbert has none so what must his mother be?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:16 pm
Greetings:
Me, I’m wondering what kind of holster exPresident Obama had.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:20 pm
11b40
Steven Brody Stevens is a warm up man and a pretty funny comic besides. But he actually has to write his own material. I would love a writer’s strike to happen during a government shutdown.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:23 pm
The wrestler Chyna had a really big c*** holster.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:31 pm
That’s what “she” said!!!
Nailed it.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:32 pm
Caution…you are now entering the “What’s the Frequency Kenneth?” Zone.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Rev Hoagie
Late night TV standards change after a certain time. I just feel like we shouldn’t unilaterally disarm.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 2:47 pm
44, that incident was a big deal then, but that’s any black person broadcasting on Facebook Live or posting to World Star Hip Hop.urbanleftbehind (c57fa5) — 5/2/2017 @ 3:07 pm
@45. Standards. Yeah. We’ve moved from “pet” to “grab.” Hoagie musta missed carson back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRR1aKBOCOQDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Imagine waterboarding snowflake Colbert!mg (31009b) — 5/2/2017 @ 3:31 pm
@48- Still waiting for Faux blowhard Hannity to follow through on his promise to do it to hizself.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 3:33 pm
Trump has incredible luck. Only Hillary opening her mouth blaming others for her failure could spark a fresh round of distraction– and sure enough, she does it today.
Mawdie, you lost because you were a suck candidate for the 21st century dressed in pantsuits circa 1975. Now go away.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/2/2017 @ 3:38 pm
Must be tough for Colbert now that O’Reilly’s not around to mock anymore. How disappointed he must be to wake up and find Trump ignored him.crazy (d3b449) — 5/2/2017 @ 3:41 pm
Isn’t implying that our President would like to fellate the Russian President and that this by definition is not a good thing, you know, kind of heteronormative and homophobic?JVW (dadb0c) — 5/2/2017 @ 4:25 pm
who are the people what are advertising on the cbs cock holster show
just curioushappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 4:28 pm
Greetings, JVW: ( @ 52 (dadb0c) —5/2/2017 @ 4:25 pm )
As opposed to heterophobic and homonormative ???11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/2/2017 @ 4:29 pm
it looks like Bank of America is a big fan of cbs cock holster
Ford Motor Company lurvs them some cbs cock holster toohappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 4:31 pm
other huge supporters of CBS COCK HOLSTER are “facebook” and pandorahappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 4:35 pm
perhaps your children would enjoy CBS COCK HOLSTER with their yummy nabisco oreo cookies made in mexicohappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Camelbert’s family died in a plain crash, when he was at the canterburynarciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 5:14 pm
Despite that unfortunate circumstance, he is what you scrape off anarciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 5:18 pm
A shoe:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/02/just-canned-this-guy-heads-roll-at-va-as-embattled-director-fired.html
prior to delivering that insult on televisionCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/2/2017 @ 5:42 pm
mr stevie colbert first visualized the act of sodomy between two men
cbs has no problem with visualizing the sodomy with the oreo cookies as long as your children enjoy the cookies with the sodomy oreos
oral oreos
you can dunk the cbs sodomy in milk for example – kids love oreos and oral sex visualization!happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 5:46 pm
does this mr stevie colbert fellow ever talk so nasty about jihadists?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/2/2017 @ 5:51 pm
or is he just too busy due to his constant visualizations about sodomy between men?
Hell yes, it matters who the president is.
The office is a functional role. It is no less and no more worthy of respect than the words and deeds of the office holder.
Speaking of double standards, in pretty sure nobody here complained about myriad Obama insults coming from Fox. Or Donnie, for that matter.Passerby (8746ab) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Mr. Passerby the thing to remember is how yummy the oreos are when you put them in your cbs cock holster and suck the creamy filling outhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:28 pm
The sun will set in the west today and theDemocrats will continue to mine has-been comics for their far-left political strategies and jokes, but I repeat myself.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:29 pm
And Hillary Clinton will never be POTUS… #SheBringsColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:32 pm
PeaceExcuses
We havent forgotten his sponsorship of “rally for sanity”narciso (d1f714) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:38 pm
@66 Colonel Haiku
Ever the elder statesman.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Colonel Haiku
For clarification I was referring to HRC.Pinandpuller (70c0d1) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:18 pm
#63 passerby, it sounds like barack is your heroCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:33 pm
how sweet
Now that other twit is catching up to camelbert, that may be the reason for this rant.narciso (97a420) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Watching this “LA’92″… Maxine Waters… ever the peacemaker… goddam thief.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Specially since she’s affiliated with the workers world party, a Stalinist splinternarciso (97a420) — 5/2/2017 @ 7:51 pm
lefties say they hate guns and the military
yet they always have a warm place in their heart for violent riots and terrorists
hipster college kids wear t-shirts adorned with che guevara’s face rather than mother teresa’s
it’s that irony thangCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:09 pm
That last bit came from heat street.narciso (97a420) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:14 pm
69… PandP… GETOFFMYLAWN!!!!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:37 pm
In a sane world she should have laughed her off the stage
‘Let see you spent 1.2 billion dollars,narciso (c1fb30) — 5/2/2017 @ 8:52 pm
You had the support of at least 65 rizzotto tray carrying transceivers, despite what happened to your server, you refused two factor security, you have no excuse
Pence is a liar, rino and not conservative, and would have never been reelected in Indiana.mg (31009b) — 5/2/2017 @ 9:28 pm
jhc.
President Ryan has b- slapped Trump down to ivanka’s daddy.mg (31009b) — 5/3/2017 @ 2:36 am
With democrats in control sharia law is on route to a town near you. Stupid me thinking the republicans won the last election.mg (31009b) — 5/3/2017 @ 2:41 am
And Trey Gowdy thinks Comey is a stand up dude. Eff you Gowdy.
We need a third party.mg (31009b) — 5/3/2017 @ 3:16 am
stevie colbert defaces the nation just like that john dickerson dude doesCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/3/2017 @ 6:02 am
hello cbs, you have a couple of defacers on your payroll
@mg @anything really, we are rapidly running out of friends at your pace.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/3/2017 @ 6:10 am
comey’s a corrupt fbi penis holster for hillaryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/3/2017 @ 6:38 am
he’s super best friends with Meghan McCain’s cowardly wanna-be-spy daddyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/3/2017 @ 6:38 am
So whos your vaniffa congresscritter.narciso (d1f714) — 5/3/2017 @ 6:42 am
i’m in mike quigley’s district
he’s corrupt and misshapen
if i understand your question righthappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/3/2017 @ 6:58 am
Quigley’s about the speed of your neighbors, though and, heck, I’d get the wrong impression from your grocery preferences. I feel sorry for the denizens of DuPage County who are split between Quigs and 5 other congressman when they (pop. 900,000?) and Lake County (pop. 750,000?) should be perfect quadrangular templates for congressional districts. I would easily merge the liberal half of the Quigley district with the “Rican” earmuff/half of Luis G’s district and have them fight it out in ’22.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/3/2017 @ 7:56 am
Quigley’s recent predecessors were, going backwards, Rahm Emanuel, Rod Blagojevich, some guy named Flanagan😂, and Dan Rostenkowski. Quigley is a step up, but call no Chicago politician happy until the statutes of limitations have expired.
BTW, Stephen A. Douglas was the Fifth’s first Representative.nk (dbc370) — 5/3/2017 @ 8:18 am