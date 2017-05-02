Yet Again, It All Depends On Who The President Is

[guest post by Dana]

Stephen Colbert, CBS darling of late night television, came to the defense of CBS’s Face the Nation host John Dickerson, whom President Trump insulted during an interview when he referred to Dickerson’s show as “Deface the Nation”. Coming to the defense of his colleague, Colbert said:

“When you insult one member of the CBS family, you insult us all!” Colbert began. “Mr. President, I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace The Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘gloat-us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the ‘presi-dunce’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator.’” “Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” the host continued. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head.” And then the kicker: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”

No word from CBS management about whether Colbert will face any disciplinary action. Some pundits have remarked that, if but for Trump, Colbert would be fired for having so egregiously crossed the line.

