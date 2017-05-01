President Trump Has Invited Brutal Thugs To The White House
[guest post by Dana]
I hated it when President Obama flew to Cuba to make nice with brutal dictator Raul Castro, under the guise of “normalizing relations” with the country. It was a shameful moment for the U.S., and an insult to Cuban-American lovers of freedom who risked life and limb to make it safely to our shores. It was also an insult to the memory of any who perished while trying to flee the repressive regime. And as I recall, most of you hated the president’s actions too.
Likewise, I find it equally repugnant that the our current president is making nice with another brutal thuggish leader, and admitted murderer, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Unlike Obama, President Trump isn’t flying to the southeast Asian country to meet with Duterte. Instead, he has invited the dictator to the White House:
President Trump has invited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House, according to a readout of Trump’s call with the leader on Saturday.
“President Trump enjoyed the conversation and said that he is looking forward to visiting the Philippines in November,” the readout said, adding that Trump invited Duterte to the White House “to discuss the importance of the United States-Philippines alliance.”
As a reminder, more than 7,000 people have reportedly been murdered as a result of of President Duterte’s controversial war on drugs. Meanwhile, in the face of criticism, President Trump is defending President Duterte’s efforts:
“The Philippines is very important to me strategically and militarily,” Trump said Monday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News, two days after he invited the Philippine leader to Washington. “I look forward to meeting him. If he comes to the White House that’s fine.”
“He’s been very, very tough on that drug problem, but he has a massive drug problem,” Trump said in the interview.
On top of the president extending an invitation to President Rodrigo Duterte, Trump has also invited Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House:
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House in an upcoming visit in mid-May, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.
The invitation came from Trump, Kalin said, adding the two would discuss Syria, Iraq and the potential extradition of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup last year.
This the same President Erdogan who is intent on silencing journalists in his country, as well as seizing and taking control of Christian houses of worship.
I know people are going to defend President Trump’s “outreach” to a couple of brutal thugs by saying it’s part of a larger, necessary strategy concerning our relations with various countries in the region. And maybe that’s true. And maybe President Trump will take advantage of his captive audience and push the freedoms, democracy and liberties we value here in the United States. I really have no idea. I just know that I like to be consistent, and if it was repugnant for President Obama to cozy up to a thuggish leader and habitual abuser of human rights, so too is it for President Trump. Convince me otherwise.
P.S. Can we resist doing the standard drive-by anti-Trump hysteria nonsense? I’m interested in substantive discussion.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Okay then.Dana (023079) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Well there is the chairmanship on Asean, but what does that matter.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:05 pm
Should Reagan not have done this,
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/?pid=42069
With the hindsight that the left would mount a kangaroo trial thirtynarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:08 pm
Castro had innocents killed who desired freedom for Cubans
Duterte has vicious criminals killed who are poisoning the innocents with dangerous drugs.
These two are not the same.jack burton (18e2fe) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:10 pm
So it was in Chile and brazil
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2014-11-24/castro-helped-the-devil-in-argentinanarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:13 pm
Erdogan’s is much more troublesome, for his support of Al queda ( the ibrahim sen affair) and then Islamic state.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Words have meaning. Duterte is not a dictator. I strongly disagree with some of the things Duterte is doing, like executing drug dealers and drug abusers willy-nilly. But to accuse him of being a dictator is to cheapen the word.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:20 pm
Rio’s montts admittedly scorched earth techniques were popular among American evangelicals and not a few of his countrymennarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Yes he’s more of warlord, trianna one of his chief opponents, a fmr ? Mutineer against a previous gov, is even more tied to china.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:24 pm
putin lurvs him some duterte
failmerica should stand aside and let russia forge close close ties with the phillipines
cause that would be super smarthappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:27 pm
Filipinos very much liked the fact that Duterte cleaned up Davao, where he was mayor before becoming President. The cleaning up of Davao is what catapulted Duterte into the Presidency. My fiancee voted for Duterte and praises him very much. My fiancee’s sister is hesitatingly favorable toward Duterte, the hesitance coming from his handling of drug dealers and drug abusers.
But, no, Duterte is NOT a dictator. If you want even-handed discussion, don’t start out by throwing out that flaming invective.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:29 pm
quick question
how many people you think have been murdered in failmerica’s sleazy unending and wholly unsuccessful “war on drugs”
lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Filipinos love, love, love Americans. The people do. Don’t crap all over the Filipinos.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:32 pm
I read a book a while back about a coup in Mexico aimed at rounding up the drug lords and the corrupt people in government and the military who support them. Who are then taken out and shot. “Trial by Fire” by Harold Coyle.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:32 pm
I don’t have an answer, regimes like duterte often fall to corruption, but general hafter is another fellow I Might not invite to dinner.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:34 pm
and don’t forget george w bush had an unholy crapload of blood on his hands
oh my goodness
and lots of heads of state still met with his depraved evil asshappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:36 pm
A number of our SE Asian allies execute people found in possession of drugs. The Chinese cure for addiction is death. No one whines when they come to the WH, at least not for that reason.
Yes, Duarte skips the trial bit, but Philippine law is pretty harsh, too. One assumes they catch them red handed before hey shoot them rather than relying on anonymous denunciations.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:37 pm
A foreign leader being seen with the POTUS — in the international press, via snapping electronic shutters and strobes, video cameras — always has significance of one sort or another.
But it is something that, to a foreign leader (some more than others, but any), usually means something different back home than it does to Americans observing here.
To the leaders you mentioned — as well as to Kim Jong Un, whom Trump today said he’d be “honored” to meet, hypothetically — they get to command their countrymen’s full attention while on a platform implying parity, of sorts, with the United States and its POTUS.
From Trump’s point of view — I’m not defending, I’m merely positing — facilitating these PR appearances might seem to be something which those other leaders value highly, but ultimately it’s fluff, window-dressing and pomp, the spreading of which “costs us nothing.” It’s not like a photo of Trump shaking hands with a tin-pot dictator commits Trump or the U.S. to anything specific or valuable. Trump may view this as letting them share in the sizzle before putting any steak on the table, but it gets them to come sit at the table.
It’s an old tactic, actually. Churchill’s favorable reference to the Devil in the House of Commons wouldn’t have actually committed U.K. policy to re-align itself with the Devil. I’ve never, then, had reason to doubt Churchill’s sincerity when, in defending himself against charges of being too chummy with Uncle Joe Stalin, he insisted that if Hitler were to invade Hell (as he had, in fact, invaded the Soviet Union, while ignoring Britain — he would make exactly such a remark in exactly that location.
My advice to one and all for the Trump Era remains: Ignore what he says, pay attention to what he does, and doesn’t.
This is the necessary corollary to the best observation I’ve read about Trump, which is that his fans always take him seriously but never take him literally, while his enemies always take him always literally but never take him seriously.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:38 pm
Corruption at all levels has been a way of life in the Philippines. At all levels. Cleaning up the corruption was one of the planks in the Duterte For President platform. I don’t know if it has gotten any better at the local level, but there are vigilante squads in nearly every town that handle some of the cleaning business. You don’t get any results from the police? Talk to the vigilante captain. He’ll go talk to the culprit and try to straighten it out with talk. If that doesn’t work, they’ll straighten it out using “other methods.”John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:38 pm
It does sound a sour note:
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/447230/new-york-times-communist-whitewash-vivian-gornick
W had to deal with the taliban, and the ones who enforced saddams lootingnarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Beldar,
To me, the question comes down to whether one trusts Trump’s ability to deftly use the situation to the U.S. and its allies advantage, and have you seen evidence of such skill in the president? Also, do you believe that the president sees these as window-dressing opportunities to get them in the door, or do you believe that he is actually enamored by strongmen?
I didn’t mention it in the post because I forgot, but apparently Trump’s invitation to Duterte caught both the State Dept. and the president’s aides off guard. They had no clue he was going to do that. It may be just a new president unfamiliar with politics and procedure, or it may be an impulsive, thoughtless move on his part as well. This is something he’s done, what his motivation is, is unclear to me.Dana (023079) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:45 pm
Well duterte is a significant cog in our east Asian operations, and you’re probably right that swamp clearing over there requires a sharper scythenarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:45 pm
The Philippines and Turkey are important to us strategically. If brownnosing thugs and dictators is necessary to keep them on our side, we need to brownnose them.kishnevi (f2c02a) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:54 pm
When the left and even the mushy center, get on their high horses against. Batista, (re fontova) the shah (that book by Andrew Scott) et al, they never are held to account.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Watch this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNcWnYNrHK4John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 7:58 pm
When some people say they’re going to fight a drug war, they are serious. This man is a serious man.
In my personal experience, I have yet to meet or work with a person of Filipino ancestry who I’ve had a chance to get to know that I haven’t liked.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:00 pm
I would refer the heck of the job re quaddafi, mubarak and bin Ali because that’s just water under the bridge.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:00 pm
The rest of the thugs can take a ride on this… https://youtu.be/6B80dkQ8IjUColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:01 pm
If you overlay a map of the Philippines over a map of the US, the Philippines would extend from South Dakota to Texas without going outside the longitude lines of South Dakota. And the Philippines has 100 million people. And they deal with Mohammedan rebel groups on basically a daily basis.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:03 pm
The Philipines are CRUCIAL when it comes to pushing back against Chinese efforts to establish hegemony over the South China Sea.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:03 pm
Haiku, having been to the Philippines 5 or 6 times in the last 3 years, I can say Filipinos are some of the happiest, friendliest people I’ve ever met… as long as they’re not driving. Then they’re crazy, but without road rage as we know it.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:04 pm
we can trust President Trumphappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:06 pm
And if foggy bottom couldnt read the tea leaves it makes me wonder what we pay them for:narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:08 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren?p=s
I see Dana has responded to one person in this thread, but still insists on falsely calling President Duterte a dictator in her article.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Whereas appeasing the Castro bros was both gratuitous, and perfectly in linnarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Line with everyone in Obama’s social circle.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:16 pm
The previous link is about whitewashing the Rhodes road shownarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Hi John Hitchcock,
I’m sorry, I didn’t see your comment upthread. I like the accurate “brutal thuggish leader, and admitted murderer” description of Duterte. Dictator? Hm. Does the usage depend on whether he starts attacking the Catholic Church and it’s members for aggressively pushing back against his violent and murderous tactics? Or is it dependent on whether or not he starts to go after the press and stifle them?Dana (023079) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Dana, let me explain:
Dictator Duterte
Dictator Trump
Dictator Duterte
Dictator Trump
Dictator Duterte
Dictator Trump
Trump has attacked many people vociferously, yet he does not fit the definition of a dictator. Because “dictator” has an actual definition. Thus, neither does Duterte fit the definition of a dictator. And I already knew some crap Duterte said about the Catholic Church. It offended me very much, and I’ll never, ever be Catholic. But that does not, in any way, change the definition of a dictator.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:36 pm
He’s an illiberal democrat in the vein of fujimori, or putin or general Al Siri.narciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Obama corruptly abused the power of government, going after his political adversaries, Christians, the press, etc, etc. Obama was not a dictator. Duterte is not a dictator.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:42 pm
One of my favorite West Wing episodes was when a Sinn Fein (Irish terrorists) leader demanded to meet with president Bartlett, who was quite sympathetic to their cause. The British ambassador, Lord Marbury (loooooved that character) went on a personal jihad to stop it. “He must not be allowed to the White House.” Over and over, Marbury was super insistent that this not happen. There was the potential for a very great chasm in the GB/USA (most special) relationship.
The stoopid West Wing staff and the State Department could not figure out that the remark was literal. Marbury fully well understood that the dude was going to be received with some warmth by Bartlett’s administration. His government’s deal was simply that there could be no meeting at the White House itself. The terrorist leader must not be extended the honor of being in the White House. The perception in the UK of such a sight would have been deeply painful.
Fast forward to DJT and his cowboy diplomacy. I’m with Dana – the chances that this was a nuanced invitation, granted after several rounds of multi-dimensional considerations and thinking, are about nil.
DJT already expended almost $100 million in missiles simply and only because he saw video of maimed children. Never mind that we are growing short of aerial ordnance now. Forget how stridently non-interventionist he swore he was and would remain.
I am genuinely concerned about all the saber rattling, seemingly out of nowhere (WTF has really changed?) regarding Korea.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:43 pm
I assume the White House invite is an effort to stifle the Philippines shift to China. The Philippines is a strategic location in Asia. US – Philippines relation went south under Obama and Trump wants to smooth things out.Mattsky (484b56) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:43 pm
Mattsky makes a very important point.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Yet arafat wore out the tread on the white house rug, and lets not peak of Mcdonnell or Adamsnarciso (d1f714) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:49 pm
http://www.weeklystandard.com/what-should-trump-do-with-his-next-scotus-pick/article/2007848#.WQd-dclT55Y.twitter
Remember, the Philippines is part of Asia, with Asian culture, and being slighted is a major offense. And that’s exactly what Obama did to the Philippines and a great many other countries.
The Philippines are Asian.John Hitchcock (4eaa02) — 5/1/2017 @ 8:51 pm
just as we go to war with the military we got rather than the one we wish we had,
we must also conduct diplomacy with the foreign leaders we got rather than the ones we wish we had
uncle joe stalin wasn’t mother teresa
he was a mother f***er and a devil
but we had to put aside our puritanical principles by making an alliance with him so we could defeat the nazis
i second mr hitchcock’s suggestion to stop calling duterte a “dictator”Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/1/2017 @ 9:00 pm
barack insulted our international friends and allies
yet bowed down to REAL dictators and terrorists
even domestically, barack sympathized with the trayvon martins and michael browns of the world
yet threw the book at the little sisters of the poor
as dennis prager often saysCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 5/1/2017 @ 9:05 pm
those who are kind to the cruel will be cruel to the kind
It is striking how the rizzotto tray press, fails to connect the dots
https://www.google.com/amp/s/theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/26/more-visible-dots-the-media-ignore-in-trumps-strategy-against-north-korea/amp/narciso (0054e2) — 5/1/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Sounds like the Philippines has a lack of government rather than an over weaned, selectively enforced, one.
Mix that with Duarte liking to project the image that the sun rises and sets at his direction.
A visit to Trump Tower knocking Duarte off his perch a little might be just what the situation needs.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/1/2017 @ 10:04 pm
The cartels have bought up practically official, it is more interesting who duterte is using, because they will likely still be around.narciso (0054e2) — 5/1/2017 @ 10:12 pm
practically every official>\?papertiger (c8116c) — 5/1/2017 @ 10:19 pm
Well remember the untouchables, and they couldn’t trust the chicago police except for malone?narciso (0054e2) — 5/1/2017 @ 10:26 pm
Maybe Obama will teach him how to bow.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 5/1/2017 @ 10:47 pm
FDR met with Stalin in Yalta and the two had a remarkably cordial relationship. Most of us are old enough to remember Nixon’s productive visit to China. Then there were Reagan’s serial meetings with Gorbachev. Detente with each of these thugs proved highly beneficial to the United States. Along the same line, I think President Trump’s recent meeting with the thug Xi Jinping worked out well and may lead to a much needed change in leadership in North Korea. As this brief history demonstrates, we want our Presidents to meet with thugs if it portends a beneficial outcome for our country. Based on the outcome of the Xi meeting, I’d say the more time Trump spends with thugs the better.
I wasn’t particularly surprised by the reversal in China’s position. For months now, there have been reports in the media about Trump meeting with Kissinger. Donald Trump is a quick study and Kissinger is THE China authority. If Trump succeeds with changing the regime in North Korea with the assistance of China, it will be an accomplishment on a par with Nixon’s, a man who is regarded as one of the great foreign policy presidents in our country’s history. Donald Trump is well on his way to joining that group.
Ps. When I first read your headline, I thought you meant there were going to be rapper artists visiting the White House.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/1/2017 @ 11:18 pm