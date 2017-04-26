100 Senators Invited To White House For Briefing On North Korea
[guest post by Dana]
If, as the Trump administration said, “the era of strategic patience is over,” what do you make of this?
In an unusual move, all 100 senators were invited to attend a classified meeting later Wednesday at the White House to discuss the North Korea and its growing bellicosity.
Congressional aides told Reuters that the meeting was originally scheduled to take place at a secured room at the Capitol, but President Trump asked to move the meeting to the White House.
Salon reported that the meeting will occur in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building auditorium. It will reportedly be made into a “sensitive compartmented information facility”—which means top secret information can be shared. The briefing will take place at 3 p.m. ET.
Some aides on the Hill have expressed confusion about the circumstances of the meeting. Salon wrote, “this could be a preparation for war—or just a forced attempt at a pre-100 days photo op.”
The meeting will be attended by some of Trump’s top cabinet members, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson—who will chair the meeting– and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.
While President Trump spoke forcefully about North Korea yesterday, saying that, “The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable[.] The council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” and has both embraced and dismissed any sort of 100-day marker, we also know that this particular president knows a great photo-op when he sees it, or arranges it.
–Dana
The economy? Looking good.Rev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/26/2017 @ 7:12 am
North Korea? Looks like China is on our side. Good sign.
Syria? Those Tomahawk missiles were downright “Presidential”
Illegal Immigration? Already down 70% from Trump’s persuasion alone.
Supreme Court? Gorsuch is respected and qualified, even if you don’t like his ways.
Healthcare? No one said it would be easy, but the focus and energy are in place to get something done eventually.
Tax reform? Too slow for the country’s taste, but observers expect something good to come out of it. That’s why business optimism is high.
Climate change? Anecdotally, it seems to me that the debate has evolved from mindless bullying of non-believers to a lower confidence in both the climate models and the economic models (which are not science). That seems like a step toward clarity.
Generally speaking, if your critics are reduced to (STILL)complaining about what might be in your tax returns, you already won.
At this point Colonel, I m praying for the twenty-first century version of “The shot heard around the world”. We are not going to roll back the leftist juggernaut without blood. For sixty years they’ve controlled education, academia, all forms of entertainment, all forms of the media while silencing religion, morality and finally the military. Nobody can reverse that in two-four-or eight years.
We used to build Panama Canals. Now they can’t get an oil pipeline past the environmentalists.
We used to carve Mt. Rushmores. Now they make tiny bronze “Fearless Girl” statues and think they mean something BIG.
We used to send men to the moon. Now NASA is there to relocate moslem terrorists/refugees while China plans to colonize the moon (using our money).
There was a time in this country when crime was not legal. Now judges rule it’s unconstitutional to cull seditious “sanctuary cities”.
We used to know the difference between men and women and knew what rest room each should use.
It once took a mother and father now it takes a friggin village.
Arrest Congress. Arrest “sanctuary” mayors for treason. Let’s get the Rebirth of a Nation going!Rev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/26/2017 @ 7:31 am
I heard on CBS This Morning that (from time to time?) briefings of the Senate take pllaceina secure room at the Capitol and also that this place in the white House was not secure (?) but several Senators endorsed this unusual meeting. Also, Trump will drop in, and House members will/may get briefed at the Capitol by the same people later.
Mitch McConnell is supposed to have arranged this, but news reports hint this could ahve something to do with a meeting that Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham had at the White house on Monday.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/25/after-trump-dinner-graham-says-us-will-deter-nut-job-in-north-korea.html
I think it is possible that what they told him was that if he intends to do anything, get the Congress behind him, and that would also possibly deter North Korea.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/26/2017 @ 8:10 am
I don’t think China is truly siding with the United States on this, although they are somewhat pretending to.
I think Trump doesn’t actually intend to do anything for at least a few months unless one of two things happens:
1) North Korea attacks an American military base or members of the armed forces – even with almost nothing, and that possibly may apply to an attack on South Koreans, as they have done from time to time. If they break the ceasefire, then we do. No free shots.
2) North Korea tests an intercontinental ballistic missile, even without attempting to explode a bomb in the atmosphere, too.
If neither of these things happen, he will give it at least a few months and wait and see if China succeeds in shutting down North Korea’s military buildup. Not China appearing sincere – China succeeding.
In the meantime, we may move for more sanctions and more sanctions enforcement, but that’s just treading water.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/26/2017 @ 8:21 am
There may be a military plan, but there is also probably some doubt that it still will be viable after some time.
The plan may involve – almost has to – knocking out North Korea’s artillery that threatens Seoul – and probably a whole bunch of other things to disable the danger from North Korea, without going so far as attempting to occupy it, although if North Korea persists in fighting it may come to that, although they will pay some attention to the interests of China.
It wouldn’t be just a few cruise missiles aimed at one or two sites.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/26/2017 @ 8:24 am
