President Trump Sticks His Finger In Eye Of Big Media – Again
[guest post by Dana]
As you might recall, back in February, President Trump tweeted that he would not be attending the annual White House Correspondent’s dinner. Of course, there has been no love lost between Big Media and President Trump. Post-election, that is.
This weekend, the president announced that instead of attending the annual schmooze-fest of politicians, members of the media, and A-list celebrities, he would be holding a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania on the 100th day of his presidency. According to staffers, this is not about the media, but about the people:
One senior White House official said the decision to hold the rally on Saturday night was less about the correspondents’ association dinner and more about how to spend the hours around Trump’s 100th day.
“The media is trying to make this about them when, respectfully, it has nothing to do with you guys,” said the official. “It’s about focusing on the people.”
It is certainly amusing to consider that any number of reporters that would otherwise be attending the annual dinner will now be compelled to travel to PA to cover the rally, and the very president whose “roasting” they would have wholly supported.
No matter if one has a less than favorable view of our president, when intentional and misleading reports like this from The New York Times are published, it’s amusing to see the president up the ante and push back against such a powerful and biased entity: Last week, Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots visited the White House to be recognized by the president, as is the tradition. The Sports section of the New York Times, in reporting on the visit, tweeted a side-by-side photo of the team’s visit last week compared to their 2015 visit to the White House when President Obama was in office:
As much as President Trump has demonstrated his slight obsession about crowd sizes, this comparison by The Times was found to be a bit misleading. According to The New York Times Public Editor:
The problem, however, was that the photo taken Wednesday included only players and coaches, whereas the photo taken during President Obama’s tenure included over 40 additional support staff – who, this time around, were seated on the South Lawn – which greatly exaggerated the difference.
When this discrepancy was pointed out by the New England Patriots, the Times Sports section tweeted their mea culpas, and removed the picture. And after readers weighed in, Sports editor Jason Stallman offered this explanation to the Public Editor:
In response, the Editor gushed:
Bravo to the Sport’s editor for his honest response. Regrettably as the readers say, it gives ammunition to those who doubt The Times’ impartiality in matter of politics.
The only problem being, it was the Public Editors that reported:
The New York Times Sports section covered the visit, viewed through the political angle that several players skipped the event: only 34 players attended compared with the nearly 50 that attended the last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl, in 2015, when Barack Obama was president, according to a team representative.
Quite obviously, those who doubt The Times’ impartiality in matters of politics, do so with very good reason.
–Dana
Good morning, Dana.
Yes, the NYT is a house organ of the DNC. But …
Who's the idiot at the Trump White House who put half the Patriots' people on the lawn, instead of on the steps like in 2015, so they could have their picture taken with the President too? It seems to me that
lotmost of Trump’s bad press is self-inflicted wounds.
The NY Times has become a mockery of itself: what they profess to hate is what they have become.ropelight (2715b3) — 4/24/2017 @ 6:43 am
Trump should halt all athlete worship and stop meeting these felons.mg (31009b) — 4/24/2017 @ 6:55 am
It seems to me that lot most of Trump’s bad press is self-inflicted wounds.
Speaking of hostile press. TDS still strong at Patterico.
Any thought about why Obama’s people thought it important to inflate the numbers with staff people not on the team ?Mike K (f469ea) — 4/24/2017 @ 6:57 am
As for the rally during the White House Correspondents’ dinner, that’s a twofer for Trump. Not only a poke to the media’s eye but also what he wants most — adulation from his fans.
That boy do love getting hisself adulated. I’m looking forward to his meltdown on his first overseas trip, when he sees 5,000 Putin-financed International ANSWER demonstrators come out to “greet” him.nk (dbc370) — 4/24/2017 @ 7:03 am
Mike K, I’ll take the bait; 2 possible reasons:
1. The President and Administration want to be seen as “down with the people” in this case, lower-level Patriots staffurbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/24/2017 @ 7:06 am
2. I didnt count heads, but Obama could have then copied that photo out as a check to see if the Pats were complying with the Rooney Rule organization-wide.
Any thought about why Obama’s people thought it important to inflate the numbers with staff people not on the team ?
Yes, by people who think instead of reflexively defending everything Trump does. It’s the decent thing to do. How many people, how often, get the chance to have their picture taken with the President at the White House? Or aren’t Patriots support staff important enough for Trump to be pictured with them?nk (dbc370) — 4/24/2017 @ 7:06 am
2. nk (dbc370) — 4/24/2017 @ 6:39 am
Trump’s staff didn’t look back at what previous presidents had done.
Now, Trump considers that the football players and the coach are the team, while the other people are just employees of the football team, who have no connection to the Super Bowl win. I mean we don’t have Topps or other cards with their pictures on them.
Obama, who was not a football fan, looked at this from the plane of equality and honoring the workers, and regarded everyoone who played any sort of a role as being on the “team” (he used to refer to everyone who worked for him as being on his “team” *) so everybody who was there from the Patriots was included.
* https://mobile.twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/status/798263937066237952
Trump, however, is more of a sports fan, and he wanted to be photographed with what everybody regards as the team and only they were positioned near him.
New York Times Sports editor Jason Stallman got it wrong, because he went from the fact taht fewer players atended in 2017 than in 2015 (34 versus “nearly 50″) to the picture.
What we see here is what can be called honest bias. Not trying to distort the news, but actually making a genuine mistake because it sort of confirms what he thought and what he heard.
Of course, if he stopped to think about it, he would have realized that a reduction of about 15 people wouldn’t explain the difference between the two pictures. And he shouldn’t have been so eager to show it either.
His attention was probably focused on the comparitive numbers in the first place because of all these moves to boycott Trump, and maybe that is indeed the reason fewer players were there.Sammy Finkelman (4591c3) — 4/24/2017 @ 7:20 am
nk @9 is correct. The point isn't that the NYT once again tried to screw Trump, the point is TrumpHitler didn't consider the support staff important enough to be photographed with. (Even though he may very well have another photo with the support staff). #neverTrump should know better than to deliberately cut out all those support staff that Obama (blessed be his name) found so important in his public image. The fact the NYT again tried to manufacture discontent among Americans (on a sports page nonetheless) means nothing when compared to TrumpHitler deliberately pissing on the little guy like he does at Mar-A-Lago, TrumpHitler Tower and all the TrumpHitler businesses around the world. That's why he won't show his tax returns too.

By all means let's allow the NYT and other media define what is good and right by what Obama (blessed be his name) did. If Obama did it now it is the IDEAL by which all present and future presidents need be compared. And they will all fall short because Obama (blessed be his name).
By all means let’s allow the NYT and other media define what is good and right by what Obama (blessed be his name) did. If Obama did it now it is the IDEAL by which all present and future presidents need be compared. And they will all fall short because Obama (blessed be his name).Rev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/24/2017 @ 7:28 am
Good points, Sammy.
Critical reading, folks. The numbers game is the conceit of the NYT sports editor. We don’t need to play it. Just because something found its way to a printed page doesn’t mean that it’s worth a gnat’s fart.nk (dbc370) — 4/24/2017 @ 7:29 am
Good forTrump. Nice was to stick a pin in the pompous Democrat operatives with bylines cohort.
