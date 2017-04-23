Sunday Evening Music

Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503.

As I continue a weekend filled with work, I am listening to this, and thought you should too.

P.S. The state of being preoccupied by work is expected to last several weeks. I am not abandoning the blog, but though the rest of this month and all of May I expect to leave it primarily in the capable hands of JVW and Dana. Please join me in extending heartfelt thanks to them for all they do.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]