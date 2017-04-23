Patterico's Pontifications

4/23/2017

Sunday Evening Music

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 6:57 pm

Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503.

As I continue a weekend filled with work, I am listening to this, and thought you should too.

P.S. The state of being preoccupied by work is expected to last several weeks. I am not abandoning the blog, but though the rest of this month and all of May I expect to leave it primarily in the capable hands of JVW and Dana. Please join me in extending heartfelt thanks to them for all they do.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

10 Responses to “Sunday Evening Music”

  1. If you run through this one and are looking for more, let me suggest number 24, which I listened to before this one.

    Patterico (115b1f) 4/23/2017 @ 6:59 pm

  2. JVW & Dana, thank you. Here’s your opportunity to point us all in directions that are both interesting and involve sincere differences of opinion. Best regards to both of you.

    ropelight (2715b3) 4/23/2017 @ 7:16 pm

  3. Heh! I was listening to that before supper, but with different performers.

    kishnevi (3bfc26) 4/23/2017 @ 7:27 pm

  4. And the whole Perahia set can be had for less than $1 a concerto.
    Put B006XOBFB0 into Pat’s Amazon widget.

    kishnevi (3bfc26) 4/23/2017 @ 7:31 pm

  5. In light of today’s election, might I recommend some solo piano composed by Maurice Ravel.

    AZ Bob (f7a491) 4/23/2017 @ 7:52 pm

  6. Gershwin asked Ravel to tutor him in classical composition techniques. Ravel’s answer was to ask Gershwin to teach him how to make money.

    kishnevi (3bfc26) 4/23/2017 @ 8:02 pm

  7. I admit I wasnt as familiar with that piece?

    narciso (bfe045) 4/23/2017 @ 8:38 pm

  8. Enjoying the music….

    If you want to take a break and get a laugh from the LAT, just jog over:

    http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-reiss-race-sleep-gap-20170423-story.html

    Patricia (5fc097) 4/23/2017 @ 9:53 pm

  9. Thanks for the heads up.

    JVW, Dana: as you were.

    JP (f1742c) 4/24/2017 @ 4:44 am

  10. mozart probably wishes gershwin could have taught him a thing or two about making money

    Cruz Supporter (102c9a) 4/24/2017 @ 6:12 am

