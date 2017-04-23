Sunday Evening Music
Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503.
As I continue a weekend filled with work, I am listening to this, and thought you should too.
P.S. The state of being preoccupied by work is expected to last several weeks. I am not abandoning the blog, but though the rest of this month and all of May I expect to leave it primarily in the capable hands of JVW and Dana. Please join me in extending heartfelt thanks to them for all they do.
If you run through this one and are looking for more, let me suggest number 24, which I listened to before this one.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/23/2017 @ 6:59 pm
JVW & Dana, thank you. Here’s your opportunity to point us all in directions that are both interesting and involve sincere differences of opinion. Best regards to both of you.ropelight (2715b3) — 4/23/2017 @ 7:16 pm
Heh! I was listening to that before supper, but with different performers.kishnevi (3bfc26) — 4/23/2017 @ 7:27 pm
And the whole Perahia set can be had for less than $1 a concerto.kishnevi (3bfc26) — 4/23/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Put B006XOBFB0 into Pat’s Amazon widget.
In light of today’s election, might I recommend some solo piano composed by Maurice Ravel.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/23/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Gershwin asked Ravel to tutor him in classical composition techniques. Ravel’s answer was to ask Gershwin to teach him how to make money.kishnevi (3bfc26) — 4/23/2017 @ 8:02 pm
I admit I wasnt as familiar with that piece?narciso (bfe045) — 4/23/2017 @ 8:38 pm
Enjoying the music….
If you want to take a break and get a laugh from the LAT, just jog over:
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-reiss-race-sleep-gap-20170423-story.htmlPatricia (5fc097) — 4/23/2017 @ 9:53 pm
Thanks for the heads up.
JVW, Dana: as you were.JP (f1742c) — 4/24/2017 @ 4:44 am
mozart probably wishes gershwin could have taught him a thing or two about making moneyCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 4/24/2017 @ 6:12 am