Dove: It Takes A Man To Redefine Motherhood

[guest post by Dana]

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and Dove’s new campaign ad, #RealMoms, wants you to know that motherhood is being redefined:

We are both his biological parents. You get people that are like, ‘What do you mean? You’re the mom?’ We’re like, ‘Yep. We’re both gonna be moms.’ There’s no one right way to do it all.

Curious that there isn’t any outcry over biological males usurping the unique role of women as mothers. Maybe men can do it better, eh? Also curious is the acceptance of the mansplaining of motherhood by the new “real mom” in the ad while the actual biological mom is reduced to submissive, silent onlooker.

Amusingly, the March for Science is taking place today in hundreds of major cities across the world. Because science:

–Dana