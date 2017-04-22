Dove: It Takes A Man To Redefine Motherhood
[guest post by Dana]
Mother’s Day is just around the corner and Dove’s new campaign ad, #RealMoms, wants you to know that motherhood is being redefined:
We are both his biological parents. You get people that are like, ‘What do you mean? You’re the mom?’ We’re like, ‘Yep. We’re both gonna be moms.’
There’s no one right way to do it all.
Curious that there isn’t any outcry over biological males usurping the unique role of women as mothers. Maybe men can do it better, eh? Also curious is the acceptance of the mansplaining of motherhood by the new “real mom” in the ad while the actual biological mom is reduced to submissive, silent onlooker.
Amusingly, the March for Science is taking place today in hundreds of major cities across the world. Because science:
–Dana
Patriarchy wins again.Dana (023079) — 4/22/2017 @ 6:19 pm
trannies are so gross they’re worse than fried mushrooms
wtf eats a fried mushroom
nobody that’s whohappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 6:33 pm
why would you FRY a mushroom
why would you do THAT to your penis
the questions they multiply as no answers are forthcominghappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 6:34 pm
washing with dove soap makes me feel dirtyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 6:55 pm
what if you get in the shower and you lather up with dove soap and you accidentally lather your penis off and get a nose ring
me, i worryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 6:56 pm
at the end of the day what i know is
i know if i were a chubby asian mom what washed in dove soap
i too would be a “tech manager”
and that’s not something you just walk away fromhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:01 pm
brb i have to manage the “tech”happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:02 pm
i would march for facts but it hurts how it rubs my penis amputation scabhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:04 pm
I’d rather watch Carrotman than ever patronize Dove products again.
http://tinyurl.com/mrmm6k8
Bye bye Unilever.NJRob (3ca7f1) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:15 pm
I use Dove soap. In the light green box. For sensitive skin. (Did you know that “sensitive skin” in French is “peau sensible”?) In the shower, and at the vanity for washing my hands and face. I also use it for shaving, making the lather with my hands, when I just want a quick, socially acceptable shave.
Moreover, I often order fried mushrooms from the pizza place. Deep fried. In batter. And when I cook them myself, most of the time I sautee them. In olive oil. Which “sautee” is a French word for frying.
Donc la’!nk (dbc370) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:24 pm
This was a partial list of spinsors
http://adage.com/article/media/auto-defections-b/308560narciso (d1f714) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:25 pm
i can’t even handle you right now
i’m just not gonna shower againhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:28 pm
what if the entire bar of dove soap climbs up my leg and bites the inside of my ass
jesus
omg i don’t care how many hail marys i have to say
just SOMEONE please be on my side
don’t let DOVE SOAP win
gofundmehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:30 pm
I refuse to be outraged by .000001% of the population, which said .000001% includes both trannies and admen, to the extent of giving up my favorite soap of the past 25 years.nk (dbc370) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:32 pm
#trust your wayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:33 pm
is this some kind of sneak trailer for the new stephen king IT movie?
i wanna see it but i need to reread the book first
i loved that book so much
until the turtle part
but maybe i was just too young to really
grok the turthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:38 pm
That “mom” is white Madea. Fried mushrooms are pretty common in neighborhood Chicago establisments, especially when paired with Hienies Hot Sauce (a southeast side specialty).urbanleftbehind (1eb1c2) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:39 pm
if i were amy tan and i chopped off my penis and joined a rock band with stephen king
i’d want to lather up with Dove soap
and trust myself
with Dove soap my club is lucky and also joyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:41 pm
ugh
mushrooms are what you fry when you run out of tranny foreskin
yup
we’re both gonna be moms!happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:44 pm
You ever notice how washing your hands with Dove soap, yo always end up with a sort of oily film residue. No matter how much you scrub it’s like …papertiger (c8116c) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:45 pm
[YouTube]
DOVE SOAP
do what fits your nose-ring-wearing penis-chopped family
you have to be that woman what stands your groundhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:45 pm
without climbing in my life
my wee small baby would shrivel and die
and there would be legal repercussions
#trustyourself
#DoveSoaphappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:49 pm
You’ve dialed to creep factor to eleventy, pikachu that’s some kind of tecord.narciso (44ad42) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:50 pm
did i mention i hate trannieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:53 pm
I be that if you were to do an internet survey you’d find that there are fewer tranny moms who use Dove soap than there are pole dancers whose daddies’ third wives had themselves photographed cuddling nude with another nude woman.nk (dbc370) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:53 pm
i can do my art and not be any less of a mom even if i chop off my dickhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:55 pm
i live to dancehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Anyway, I’m going to go take a shower now. With Dove soap. And Pantene shampoo. For normal hair. Do you have anything against Pantene shampoo for normal hair?nk (dbc370) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:57 pm
wasn’t that a kelly le brock thing?
googlinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:58 pm
okey dokey
and we’re back to popcultural terra firma
don’t hate me cause i’m beautifulhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 7:59 pm
omg i forgot how important she was
even without a nose-ring she made an impacthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:01 pm
failmerica?
NEEDZ MOAR TRANEEZ
(duh)happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:08 pm
And Steven Segal cheated on her, that and on dangerous ground should have indicated he didn’t have all his oars in the water
Seriously what idiot came up with this campaign?narciso (d1f714) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Rip Erin Moran,narciso (d1f714) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:13 pm
seagal lol
i haphazardly wandered into a buddhism thing cult crowd when i was in media research in LA where he was kind of a thing
but harmless
and i never wandered back
but they had a lot of really nice houses i never quite figured out how they could affordhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:14 pm
ohnoes
yes yes riphappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:15 pm
that’s just too younghappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:16 pm
she died with great teethhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:16 pm
Irish Spring or Zest. Too old for Axe, to young for Old Spice.urbanleftbehind (1eb1c2) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Okay. That’s too much hair. {YouTube]
Even for a shampoo commercial.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:19 pm
One of the few besides Adrienne Barbeau that could rock a perm.urbanleftbehind (1eb1c2) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:19 pm
hah i love that
the firefly thinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:26 pm
I’m so pleased that we’re finally ready to celebrate Asian-American single moms. You know, because Asians represented just about the last American demographic that seemed to hold on to the quaint notion that it was better to have both the mom and dad in the household. Can’t have that.JVW (42615e) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:34 pm
hello?
we’re talking about chubby single asian moms
let’s keep it realhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:36 pm
No we can’t have nice things at allnarciso (d1f714) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:36 pm
dream of better lives the kind which never hatehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 8:38 pm
I drive around with an Asian tranny all the time. I have a Nissan Altima.nk (dbc370) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:28 pm
It’s believable, but since she’s “thick”, did you check the kid closer? I actually knew a Korean single mom from my job 20 years ago with a kid by a Rican. She liked me but I wasn’t going to be a fetish checkbox.urbanleftbehind (1eb1c2) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Isn’t Thailand best known for its ladyboys? And multiple wives plus concubines are as much Chinese, Japanese and Korean historically as they are Arab.nk (dbc370) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:38 pm
you with the sad eyeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:42 pm
don’t you ever be a fetish checkboxhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:44 pm
you call me uphappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:44 pm
cause u know i be therehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:45 pm
i just finished watching “The Making of Pet Sounds”, watched this video, looking for the man who was speaking when the two mommies were on and was reminded “I guess I just wasn’t made for these times”.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:45 pm
it’s so startling when you lose your penis for social justice and you’re just left to left to lick the dick scabs
but you can’t deny that it’s a deeply american experience on a quintessentially barack obama level
nothing i can do
a totalhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:51 pm
TURN AROUND BRIGHT EYEShappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:51 pm
ugh
to left
it’s so hard anymore to make these meaningful comments
i wonder if it’s really worth it
TURN AROUND BRIGHT EYEShappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:54 pm
For Earth Day, Bing reliably barfs up a few rah rah stories for the retrograde segment of the socialist party.
Arctic Water’s Plastic – Where the media unipundit tries to leave the impression that the Soviet segment of the Arctic is clogged with plastic so thick that polar bears use it like an air mattress.
Sounds life a feel goood story to me. If it were true. Of course it’s not. But if it were true a buoyant raft of plastic substrait in the arctic would act as an ecosystem for plankton and diatoms throughout the year, instead of the poor diatoms having to rely on the bottom of ice flows which melt leaving them helpless on the whim of the tide.
Space Junk – Where the media try to sell the idea that we are running out of space in space. Ridiculous.
My thinking is this is promotion of make work for people who see global warming isn’t restricted to Earth, that the whole of our solar system is warming slightly, but reading the tea leaves of where full veritas in reporting those findings will lead when applied to their other favorite hobbyhorse are stabbing around for their next meal ticket.
The last story about Earth Day you heard about, but might have not noticed the effect of, the day before Earth Day San Francisco got a taste of where their policies will lead. Blackout on Market Street.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/22/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Did you notice how this year Earth Day wasn’t accompanied by a call for everyone to turn their lights out?
Cause and effect.
bing?happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:00 pm
I use Bing as my homepage. And Google as my browser. (maximum thumbage in their collective eye)
Doesn’t everybody?papertiger (c8116c) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:10 pm
well
we can work up to thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:12 pm
lovin would be easy if your colors were like my dreamhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:26 pm
R.I.P. Erin Moran, who played Joanie on Happy Days
(Another sad ending for a fond childhood memory)Icy (f91372) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:30 pm
like she was gonna live foreverhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:32 pm
unlike susan sarandon who just mighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:38 pm
morbledunhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:38 pm
this blog is morbledunhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:39 pm
hey Mr. Patterico tell your healthcare professional if your depression worsenshappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:40 pm
i’ll run the gun for you and so much morehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/22/2017 @ 10:54 pm
morblefun ?
Our Factor word of the day is peccant.
Keep those comments coming and don’t be a peccant.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/22/2017 @ 11:04 pm