Democrats May Reap What They Sow
[guest post by JVW]
I was intrigued by this article in my local newspaper today.
When California Sen. Dianne Feinstein walked into First AME Church in South Los Angeles Thursday for a town hall meeting with constituents, she got a standing ovation. The pews were packed and it would have been easy to think she’d be preaching to the choir.
But things quickly turned when the Democratic senator was questioned about her stance on several issues, including the Trump administration’s military strike on a Syrian airbase two weeks ago after a chemical weapons attack killed dozens of civilians, including children.
Feinstein told the crowd, “You cannot let children die this way. This was a small attack not on people, but on planes.”
Her answer was met with boos and shouts of “You’re defending Trump!”
Feinstein, a super-wealthy San Franciscan whose husband made a financial killing on defense and other government contracts while she served in the Senate, is what passes for a moderate in California these days. She has in the past voted for tax cuts and tax increases both, depending upon which way the political winds are blowing, and she is happy to support defense spending when it benefits the Golden State Yet at the same time, Senator Feinstein has parked herself safely on the Barbara Boxer/Nancy Pelosi left on every social issue under the sun, with her particular fondness being a unstinting cheerleader for abortion. This has made her a favorite of the wealthy progressive set in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and a particular favorite of the dopey columnist Tom Elias, who regularly sings praises to her as the ideal politician for the Golden State.
But apparently four months of demonizing the new President, for sins both real and (especially) imagined, has given the Queen of Moderation no room in which to maneuver. More from the article:
As the shouting in the audience escalated, Feinstein tried to calm the crowd.
“You can yell and scream all you want … it doesn’t change anything. What does change things is public opinion, information, working together,” Feinstein said.
Her answer on whether she supports Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care plan also upset some in the crowd.
“Not at this stage,” Feinstein said, drawing a scattering of loud boos.
Apparently this Los Angeles town hall meeting was far more friendly than one that the Senator held in her hometown earlier in the week, where the far-left Bay Area radicals managed to disrupt the proceedings with the usual political theater. As Feinstein decides whether to run for another six-year term next year at the age of 84, she is likely facing the fact that her party, especially in her own state, is now controlled by an angry mob of socialists, the sort of people whose votes she had always taken for granted with her status as California’s first female Senator and her twee social liberalism. It’s just another lesson that if you feed and fan the flames too much you are liable to find yourself burned.
– JVW
I would actually love to see her lose to a more leftist Democrat in the primary because I want her career to end rather ignobly. California is going to elect a lefty anyway, so we might as well drop the pretense that there is any moderation left in the Democrat party here.JVW (42615e) — 4/21/2017 @ 10:17 am
this is what these vapid skanks do instead of trying to accomplish anything
these are very shameful and disgusting peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/21/2017 @ 10:26 am
Watching how slow and unsteady she is just walking to the 🎤 on stage, she is well past her sell by date.Colonel Haiku (1d71cc) — 4/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
Can bears run for office in California?mg (31009b) — 4/21/2017 @ 10:44 am
I still remember the look on her previously-smug face at the press conference celebrating the just-passed assault weapons ban when a reporter pointed out that the gun manufacturers had already revised the design on the weapons, rendering them legal.
These town hall tantrums are right out the Alinsky playbook; they are now devouring those who enabled them.harkin (517285) — 4/21/2017 @ 11:03 am
lol looks like her piteously stinky urine-soaked hometown of san francisco has way bigger problems than syriahappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/21/2017 @ 11:34 am
If you are a Trump fan, the rabidness of his critics is very good news. His increasingly shrill critics and their antics appeal to no one except the most extreme partisans on the left. We’re not just talking Democrats; independents and anti-Trump Republicans, as well as moderate Democrats, are all being marginalized. And how are voters supposed to differentiate between legitimate criticisms of Trump and paranoid rantings when they come from the same sources? They can’t, so most will simply assume that all criticisms are libels. Crying wolf continues to have a down side.
And that’s just half of it. Now combine the over-the-top criticisms with the steady and relatively effective implementation of the promised Trump agenda. When the actions of Trump and his administration belie the caricature – Trump is no more Kim Jong Un, than Bush or Reagan were Hitler, and everybody knows it – middle of the road voters have only one way to turn. Just the other day, I read that Trump’s favorables are up once again, now hovering around 50 percent. Is there any question why?
To me, the most extraordinary thing about Trump the politician is that he somehow triggers his opponents to behave in ways that are self-marginalizing. Trump doesn’t win; his opponents lose, and spectacularly so. Senator Feinstein’s reception, which makes both Feinstein and her critics look bad, is just one more in a long string of examples. President Trump wasn’t even in the house, but he still managed to come out on top at Senator Feinstein’s townhall meeting.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/21/2017 @ 11:42 am
How do we know that the Russians didn’t disrupt her town hall meetings?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/21/2017 @ 11:42 am
For certain definitions of “bear”, yes.
The way California has rigged its primary, there will be two Democrats running in the general election.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 4/21/2017 @ 11:49 am
I like your comment at #8, Bob.
It is funny and it may also be true. Russian front organizations like Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) are active in Democratic Party politics. Who, I would like to know, has been organizing these townhall protestors?ThOR (c9324e) — 4/21/2017 @ 11:58 am
South Florida Bureau: Never go full “flava” –urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:03 pm
https://www.yahoo.com/news/florida-senator-used-racial-slur-resigns-155018628.html
Socialists? Liberal Republicans are socialists. The Democrat Party has been taken over by communists since the 90’s. The Democrats are no longer liberals, they’re die-hard leftists that stand for and promote every idea opposite of what America needs from killing babies to bringing in moslems.
https://scontent.fsnc1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/16406837_10211169357486545_3967951634186306298_n.jpg?oh=259b99693cbb46063c366ad20bd98622&oe=590A0588Rev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:29 pm
My real worry is that the inattentive masses will continue to vote for Dems in California no matter how crazy the party gets. This can’t go on, so hopefully it won’t.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:30 pm
Can bears run for office in California?
Only native-born bears.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:32 pm
Thor–
ANSWER is aligned with North Korea, not the USSR.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Tom Steyer will decide who runs.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Kev, you might be right about “Race” Bannon, not a great party legacy, but at least they stick it to the Teslans :
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/indiana-gop-announces-details-tax-hiking-roads-plan-46924231
Of greater import is the repeal of inheritance taxes.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:54 pm
Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:30 pm
They hide their craziness when campaigning and lie, like in the Georgia house race, where teh candidate claimed to be pro-=milkitary and against waste and to have experience, while telling eople at fundraisers about other issues, so it can take afew elections. But another problem is the majority of electorate probably does not consider Republicans at all acceptable. Fortunately, California has a jungle primary.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/21/2017 @ 12:54 pm
the majority of electorate probably does not consider Republicans at all acceptable
But either they couldn’t tell you why, or their reasons would be from the 90’s (and their understanding of the Democrats would be similar).Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 1:47 pm
It’s very easy for Democrats in a state like California. All they have to do is propose massive spending and/or massive regulation, then insist that the spending will do all of these magnificent things and that the regulation will protect the interests of the ordinary people. Neither of those ever really turn out to be true, but Dems can count on friendly media and academia allies to parrot their lines and promote the causes. Add that with the ability to mostly hide tax increases (nobody really sees a half-cent sales tax hike in day to day life; you would have to look at it on an annual level to understand how much more it takes out of your pocket, and most people today don’t have the attention span for that sort of work) and a super-wealthy elite whose assets and incomes are high enough to afford this garden party progressivism, and you have the makings of the perfect leftwing state.
Kevin M is right, though. This can’t and won’t go on forever, and the day of reckoning will be really really hard on a lot of people who always assumed they would be protected.JVW (42615e) — 4/21/2017 @ 2:02 pm
i been ordering all these different powdered caffeinated drink mixes to get ready for Chicago’s by-the-ounce beverage tax come June
which i will not be paying thank you
i tend to take the crystal light with energy and add an emergen-c, but i’m also gonna look at making my own turmeric chai there’s a ton of different recipes
walmart has a crystal light style drink mix under the great value brand which is cheap but I can’t find it on jet.com
jet seems to have dumped all their kirkland stuff but so far’s done a piss-poor job of integrating the walmart inventory
i been having trouble completing an order there lately; i don’t think they have their act together anymore
for awhile there i really liked it, but that was before walmart bought themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/21/2017 @ 2:49 pm
Cool, Crystal light still exists. Of course the hood is probably stocking up on Kool-Aid.urbanleftbehind (4e1550) — 4/21/2017 @ 2:52 pm
omg TANG still exists i saw it on jethappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/21/2017 @ 2:53 pm
California should be self sustainable.mg (31009b) — 4/21/2017 @ 2:59 pm
It’s hard to be self-sustainable when there’s always one more unmet need.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Just last month the People of the County of Los Angeles passed, in a landslide, a 1/4 cent sales tax increase earmarked for ending homelessness. So many good things were said about what this would do during the campaign.
Now, it turns out that there is no plan, just a pot of money to spend and they are arguing over how to spend it. I predict lots and lots of studies.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 3:19 pm
One of the problems with an election where one party doesn’t bother to show up is a slew of tax increases passed by the [Democrat] voters.
For Los Angeles, the butcher’s bill is here: http://www.citywatchla.com/index.php/la-watchdog/13036-tax-angelesKevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 3:21 pm
So many riches from the sea and it’s fertile land. The beauty of the whole state.mg (31009b) — 4/21/2017 @ 3:31 pm
One would think it would never turn out like this.
26. Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 3:19 pmSammy Finkelman (4591c3) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Why do people keep falling for this nonsense? Well, for one thing, nobody – or nobody with money – is challenging this. This is so stupid. And it doesn’t matter what the “cause” is. It could be better highways.Sammy Finkelman (4591c3) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:03 pm
And remember lotteries – for education. There it mays imply replace other money or go into higher salaries and pensions.
There’s never any audit. There’s never even a pretense at an audit. Or at any form of control.Sammy Finkelman (4591c3) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:07 pm
And, here’s the thing about “homelessness” in LA, particularly West LA along the coast.
The weather is never terrible. It might get up to 100 a few days, and down to 40 some nights. Most of the time it’s between 60 and 80. It never snows.
The city is lenient wrt homeless antics, like shanties, tents on public property and mobile homes and such. Last time I was there, there were tents on the grass outside city hall.
It’s very attractive to live here. Not everyone can. Houses start at $1 million for a fixer.
Now, if I was homeless, I’d like a mild climate and city support. The more the better.
If I were a homeowner, I’d be upset at all the homeless encampments around my oh-so-perfect house.
Solution? Give money to the homeless so they can live in this paradise in comfort.
That will SURELY bring the numbers of homeless down!Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:12 pm
What the Democrats in California are doing is seeding the state’s population with more and more people who pay little in the way of taxes, and are net beneficiaries of the giveaways, so they’ll vote for whatever hair-brained, unsustainable action the Democrats float. I have so many colleagues and friends who have either retired and moved out of state (Nevada and Southern Utah are popular), have moved out in prep for retirement, or are at least giving it serious consideration. It is a terrible situation and does not bode well for the future of California.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Sammy, that, I suspect, is the real game. They cannot come out and say “We need more money for our bloated pensions” because the populace would say “sorry not sorry,”
So, they claim the money is needed to build roads and bridges, combat social ills or build water infrastructure. Which they are already doing, or they should be doing but have
embezzleddiverted the funds to pensions. The new gas tax is to pay back other gas tax money that was “borrowed.”
It’s all a shell game. The real goal is to fund pensions. EVERYONE who works for government is in on it, and at best they just don’t talk about it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:17 pm
“In California, according to data captured by OpenTheBooks.com, the Top 10 All-Time CalPERS public employee pensions start at $390,485 per year. The California Public Employee Retirement System (CalPERS) is the USA’s largest pension fund with $301 billion in assets.”
http://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2016/11/26/mapping-the-100000-california-public-employee-pensions-at-calpers-costing-taxpayers-3-0b/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:30 pm
“Public employee pensions are a fiscal tsunami which threaten to swamp many state and local governments. Nowhere is that more true than in California, where a $425 billion funding shortfall for three state pension systems, and a $200 billion shortfall for local government pension systems is tarnishing the Golden State’s luster.”
https://www.ramolson.com/files/employee_pensions_article.pdfColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:35 pm
hrm this is interesting especially if you a japaneser
New Coating Material Prevents Methane Clathrate Build-up in Oil and Gas Pipelineshappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:46 pm
The most effective use of that money would be to pay city and county law enforcement to transport the homeless to Ventura, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange Counties. That would end homelessness in Los Angeles County.Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:51 pm
Step by step,
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenWeinthal/status/855507697042587649?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 4/21/2017 @ 4:54 pm
The most effective use of that money would be to pay city and county law enforcement to transport the homeless…
How about West Texas?Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 5:14 pm
Democrats May Reap What They Sow
The danger is that WE may reap what they sow.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/21/2017 @ 5:15 pm
I thought the Democrats war on poverty ended homelessness. Along with hunger, unemployment, discrimination and disease.Rev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/21/2017 @ 5:20 pm
I’m wondering whether the purported libtards confronting Finaglestein aren’t the same paid agitators who confront everybody else from Milo Yiannopoulos to Bernie Sanders. (Yes, I said Bernie Sanders, there was a bunch harassing him under cover of BLM.) And my bet is that they’re financed by Putin, not (only) Soros, to create disorder anywhere and any way they can in the U.S..nk (dbc370) — 4/21/2017 @ 5:35 pm
There is some of that surely, after al jazeera, rt was the number 2 promoter of somelives matter, along with gitmo/ Abu ghraib levick template, never mind filtration points and zachistas *make the former seem like weeblo scout maneuvers.
* open air interrogation and disposal pits, classic zombie squad search and destroy.narciso (d1f714) — 4/21/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Speaking of which, we should install Ricardo Sanchez as a puppet pres in his ancestral.urbanleftbehind (4e1550) — 4/21/2017 @ 5:57 pm
the sales tax rape what the democrats do on the most marginalized and vulnerable californians is spectacularly brutal and sadistichappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/21/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Yeah but since a good chunk of that income cohort shouldnt be there in the first place, why the hell not (so long as it was paired with larger than = decreases in the state income tax).urbanleftbehind (4e1550) — 4/21/2017 @ 6:03 pm
Every body reaps what the left does:narciso (d1f714) — 4/21/2017 @ 7:36 pm
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/04/21/marine-le-pen-gets-poll-boost-paris-attack-donald-trump-says
The Lone Ranger and Tonto went camping in the desert. After they got their tent all set up, both men fell sound asleep. Some hours later, Tonto wakes the Lone Ranger and says,”Kemo Sabe, look towards sky, what you see?”
The Lone Ranger replies, “I see millions of stars.”
“What that tell you?” asked Tonto.
The Lone Ranger ponders for a minute then says, “Astronomically speaking, it tells me there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets. Astrologically, it tells me that Saturn is in Leo. Time wise, it appears to be approximately a quarter past three in the morning. Theologically, it’s evident the Lord is all-powerful and we are small and insignificant. Meteorologically, it seems we will have a beautiful day tomorrow. What’s it tell you, Tonto?”
Tonto is silent for a moment, then says, “Kemo Sabe, you dumber then buffalo chip. Someone has stolen tent.”
http://www.jokebuddha.com/Tonto
Oh. That’s the wrong Tonto joke, but I like it better.
The gist of the other joke is; Feinstein still has a D after her name, and 65% of Califians who can speak English, still live their whole life with their head up their {edit}, and the indians aren’t going to hang Tonto.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/21/2017 @ 9:42 pm
Okay. One more.
{because you asked}
One hot, dusty day, the Lone Ranger and Tonto ride into town and head for the first saloon they see, where they tie up their trusty steeds and go in for a cold one.
Some time later, a stranger enters the saloon and asks, “Who owns the white horse tied up outside?”
“That’s my horse,” the Lone Ranger says. “Why do you ask?”
“Because it’s collapsed and looks like it’s dying,” replies the stranger.
The Lone Ranger and Tonto rush outside to check on Silver.
“He’s probably just suffering from heat exhaustion,” the Lone Ranger says. “Tonto, why don’t you run around Silver for awhile to help keep him cool.”
The Lone Ranger goes back into the saloon. Half an hour later, another stranger walks in and asks, “Who owns the white horse out there?”
“That’s my horse,” the Lone Ranger replies. “What’s the problem this time?”
“Oh, no problem,” replies the stranger, “It’s just that you’ve left your injun running.”
source: http://www.jokebuddha.com/Tonto#ixzz4ex2qom7Rpapertiger (c8116c) — 4/21/2017 @ 10:01 pm
Go to the supermarket. Go to the Spanish section. It’s there.NJRob (43d957) — 4/21/2017 @ 10:26 pm