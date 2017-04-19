Trump Claim About Aircraft Carrier Was False
Remember when Trump said an aircraft carrier was headed towards North Korea? Yeah, it wasn’t.
Just over a week ago, the White House declared that ordering an American aircraft carrier into the Sea of Japan would send a powerful deterrent signal to North Korea and give President Trump more options in responding to the North’s provocative behavior. “We’re sending an armada,” Mr. Trump said to Fox News last Tuesday afternoon.
The problem was that the carrier, the Carl Vinson, and the three other warships in its strike force were that very moment sailing in the opposite direction, to take part in joint exercises with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean, 3,500 miles southwest of the Korean Peninsula.
White House officials said Tuesday that they had been relying on guidance from the Defense Department. Officials there described a glitch-ridden sequence of events, from an ill-timed announcement of the deployment by the military’s Pacific Command to a partially erroneous explanation by the defense secretary, Jim Mattis — all of which perpetuated the false narrative that a flotilla was racing toward the waters off North Korea.
There’s finger-pointing going on regarding why this happened, but the inevitable Trumper defense that Trump is just keeping people off guard does not wash.
In South Korea, Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate from former leader Park Geun-hye’s ruling party, said it was inappropriate to judge before receiving final confirmation of the Carl Vinson’s whereabouts. But, in an interview, he said: “What Mr. Trump said was very important for the national security of South Korea. If that was a lie, then during Trump’s term, South Korea will not trust whatever Trump says.”
He also said that, in light of Mr. Trump’s recent military strikes on Syria and Afghanistan, “it seems to me that Trump is a person who takes responsibility and action based on what he says.”
. . . .
In Japan, Prof. Narushige Michishita of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies said regardless of whether the U.S. intended to deceive or the narrative was a miscommunication, it looked bad for the White House.
“At a time of emergency, disinformation could be used as a tactic, but if the U.S. president spreads disinformation in peacetime like now, it would hurt the credibility of the U.S.,” he said.
Either Trump was behaving very erratically or he didn’t know where his aircraft carrier was and where it was headed. Neither possibility inspires confidence.
Oh Oh. TDS is back.Mike K (f469ea) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:01 am
And he threw some kids cap into the crowd.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:11 am
Greetings:
I worked for the US Navy back as a civilian printer back in the ’80s. Back then “ship movements” were not considered public discussion events. Perhaps a residual of WW II’s “loose lips…” philosophy but certainly no human or media rights violation to my mind.
The idea that misinformation can also be disinformation is one that should be comprehensible by the adult mind as perhaps is the “no harm, no foul” concept of my basketball days.
These days of the (now anti-)governmental-media complex seem to me to have too many people’s mouths flapping when they should zip them and get back to their real jobs. In a way, it reminds me of the UUSR stories of my youth about children ratting out their parents. Subversion and passive-aggressionism do not become thee.
Carry on.11B40 (6abb5c) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:21 am
i don’t trust new york times fake news propaganda sluts
but President Trump has gotten China engaged in a meaningful way (banning noko coal imports etc)
yay america!
and while south korea’s neurotic cowardly corrupt government’s opinions should indeed be taken into account to some degree, they don’t really mean a whole lot at the end of the day
what matters is the fat lil weirdo crazy man is pooping himself
poop poop poop!happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:30 am
You should be glad the Vinson “armada” took part in a planned but shortened exercise on its way to the Korean waters delaying any potential use of force until later in the month. It says the NORK threat was more bluster than threat allowing time for better understanding, planning and diplomacy.crazy (d3b449) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:40 am
IF diplomatic cooperation with China in solving the NORK nuke problem it will be interesting to see if we move to arranging Kim’s departure to a golden cage as the preferred solution vs toppling him by force or assassination. China can help us do that. Whether they’re willing and what it will cost remains unknown to us.
This does not have me concerned.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:42 am
“Either Trump was behaving very erratically or he didn’t know where his aircraft carrier was and where it was headed. Neither possibility inspires confidence.”
– Patterico
How true! Sadly, this sort of behavior is not new when it comes to our Presidents. Why, just yesterday, on the 75 anniversary of Doolittle’s Raid, we were reminded that when asked about the departure point for Doolittle’s Raiders, FDR replied, “Shangri-La!” Here, too, you have to ask yourself, was FDR acting erratically or did he not know where it was launched from. Neither possibility inspires confidence.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:46 am
fdr was a big stupid weirdo what made a special zoo just for japanese americans but he got all the natural habitats wrong to where the ones he put inside became listless and sullenhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:50 am
I dont know, I think the experience turned them from yellow Italians to yellow Jews. They got out of gardening, landscaping and into the professions after having their RE taken from them.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:55 am
Thanks to maverick and haskell’s signing on to the sequester. We have fewer ships to spare, we had a similar problem with force projection in benghazi.narciso (bd698a) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:00 am
“Oh Oh. TDS is back.”
– Mike K
Oh no! Retreat to the safe space!Leviticus (efada1) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:02 am
After reading “Dog Company” High Command in the military will screw it up all by themselves.mg (31009b) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:09 am
Ah yes – – how we yearn for what would have been the Golden Era of Hillary Clinton’s Presidency.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:10 am
Sounds like errors and confusion all the way around. “Armada”… probably hasn’t been used since the days of Queen Isabella.
We’ll have to wait 20 years for the book that explains it all… psy-ops against the 30 year old fat kid. I’m certainly more confident than if Obama were still in office or – God forbid – Hillary Clinton had won the election. And I’m thankful lawyers aren’t in charge.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:12 am
My gratitude for that last point knows no bounds.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:13 am
Looks like this is just one more Emily Litella moment. Never trust content from the NYT.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:48 am
Oh no! Retreat to the safe space!
Leviticus
A safe space.
TDS is not good for you.Mike K (f469ea) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:52 am
looks like the ineffective do-nothing freedom filth are gonna become even less potent with the retirement of longtime filther Jason Chaffetzhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:01 am
“We’re sending an armada,” Mr. Trump said to Fox News last Tuesday afternoon.
Since when is “we’re sending” equals “an armada is on its way?” The false narrative? I cannot remember when a political narrative was not false in many respects.
I am with Mike K, this is TDS. Nevertheless, I do appreciate the value of watchdogs. But sometimes they can’t help but bark at the moon. Par for the course, I guess.felipe (b5e0f4) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:13 am
Saul Goodman is busy chasing squirrels, the qdr was once promised on two full theatre engagements at one time, now like the eye shared by the witches on the Scottish play, we’re shortstaffed.narciso (4c6996) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:27 am
And I’m thankful lawyers aren’t in charge.
Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:12 am
The lawyer is the one Pat is quoting.
Hwang Kyo-ahn is a South Korean lawyer and is the Acting President of South Korea having continued in that role following the impeachment and removal of President Park Geun-hye by the Constitutional Court of Korea on 10 March 2017. He had already taken over Park’s presidential powers and duties on 9 December 2016 when impeachment proceedings were launched against her by the National Assembly and she was suspended from the powers and duties of the office.
Talk about twitchy and frivolous, the previous South Korean President was indicted for bribery and abuse of power.
IN other words the communists heckled her out of office, selectively criminalizing (probably for one time only) key aspects of the job.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:31 am
“Never tell the truth when a good lie’ll do!” – JR Ewing
What a show!!
More strawberries and ice cream for dessert tonight, Captain?
“I tell you a duplicate key to the ward room icebox definitely did exist!!!” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:36 am
Nothing promotes the interest of our nation better than to publicize the location of our naval vessels on the front page of the NYT.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:47 am
unless you count letting a cowardly geriatric disgraced brainwashed weirdo like John McCain chair the Senate Armed Services Committeehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:59 am
Except that Captain Queeg is a civilian working in the stenographers pool of the NYTs, or maybe CBS.
IN an interview that aired April 12th on Fox Business, Trump said, “We’re sending an armada. We have very powerful submarines.”
It was the media serving you strawberries. How quickly you gobbled them up. Didn’t check for worms. Didn’t look at the label to see if it was RT, CNN, or homegrown.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:03 am
So let’s revisit the question.
No I don’t actually. I remember CNN dispatching their imaginary Navy, the one that sounds vaguely American, runs their ships and planes on restaurant grease, and can do no right in the world.
Perhaps a clip of President Trump corroborating your version of reality is in order.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:24 am
This one does seem to be a bit of a stretch, given the actual sailing movements of the task force, and inevitable transit times.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:26 am
@23. Nothing promotes the interest of our nation better than to publicize the location of our naval vessels on the front page of the NYT.
Yeah, guess it was pretty damned stupid of JFK to publicize dispatching ships to assemble a quarantine around Cuba when he was really sending them to blockade Long Island. Idiot.
@25. Dana ‘What Cuban Missile Crisis’ Perino is a fox at Fox, dear. And in the spirit of that organization, ’bout time you moved your shapely tail and got the rest of the thread some coffee to go with our strawberries and ice cream. And remember, Billo takes his black lately.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:29 am
CNBC NOW REPORTS FOX NEWS HAS FIRED BILL O’REILLY.
Oh, papertiger, cancel that coffee for Billo.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:34 am
jfk was the bubble-headed bimbo what almost got everyone nucleared
i know a lot about him cause this one time he had his own jeopardy categoryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:35 am
@30- Nyet. Nikita didn’t do hiz homewerk and read the Monroe Doctrine. Naughty Nikita should never have placed offensive weapons in Cuber… or built soccer fields along the coastline for Russians to play on and U2s to photograph.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:39 am
FOX FIRES O’REILLY.
Bbbbut, President Trump said Bill O’Reilly did nothing wrong.
Caution, Spicey. Your job is in jeopardy. Next Press Secretary: Billo.
“This just isn’t your day, is it. ” – James Bond, 007 [Sean Connery] ‘From Russia With Love’ 1963DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:42 am
Considering that the New York Times was four square in favor of Communism, Castro’s Cuba, and had been promoting him for years, yeah.
I’m sure the Times editor in his heart of hearts, considered it an act of treason, reporting the quarantine.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:45 am
DCSCA, is coffee now taken black a euphemism? And where did the Russian sailors take their liberties?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:48 am
One time I told my boss I was going north to visit family in Canada for my vacation, but really I drove northwest to the Columbia River, then followed that due east for a day or so, then north east through Idaho and Montana before going back west a ways before going north across the 49th parallel into Canada. Took me a week to get there.
I never told my boss because I didn’t want him thinking I was erratic or lost. He may have thought less of me when really I just had my own agenda.
Ha, just kidding. It’s not like my boss is a lawyer.Leon (79ca52) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:50 am
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/16/us/politics/north-korea-missile-crisis-slow-motion.htmlSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:51 am
@34– That was for Billo — and in this instance, make it to go.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:51 am
Ot, As talented as Esposito is, it really was a stretch to cast him as chilean.narciso (f5d695) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:51 am
@36. Except it’s not.
Especially when you send your carrier battle group — or was that an armada– 3,500 miles in the opposite direction.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:53 am
Some innuendo that color of change came up with. Unfortunately Obama succeeded much more than we thought poszible.narciso (f5d695) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:54 am
No, I don’t remember him saying that. Probably because those are not this words. Anyone putting those words in Trump’s mouth is speaking falsely. Let’s go to the blockquote for Trump’s actual words.
That is not the same as saying the fleet is heading there at this very moment. Grammatically, Trump’s words can mean we are sending the fleet right now, or we are sending the fleet tomorrow, or we are sending the fleet next week. To just say we are sending it is ambiguous as to precisely when it is being sent. What is definite is that it will be sent.Anon Y. Mous (9e4c83) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:55 am
FOX FIRES O’REILLY SAME DAY HE SHAKES HANDS W/POPE FRANCIS.
Truly an act of God.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:55 am
A hundred days of winning.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:57 am
Get your nut where and when you can, dcsca.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:58 am
JFK did more damage to this country than any other president in the history of presidents. Including Obama.
He is responsible for legalizing public unions.Leon (79ca52) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:00 pm
@44. Flavor of the decade is strawberries, Colonel.
With vanilla ice cream.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:01 pm
They never fire liberals, do they? Now can we get rid of the leering, touching, misogyny or creepy behavior at the other networks? Or anywhere else for that matter.crazy (d3b449) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:04 pm
DCSCA, you must imagine that strawberries thing is wildly funny, or clever, or something, being as you’ve repeated it about a million times.
I gotta tell ya…not so much.Leon (79ca52) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:05 pm
@45/48- You gotta nuthin’ to say.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:07 pm
@ 38, very easily could have been Ecuadorean or Peruvian if you go by their soccer teams. France made some efforts to blanche their national team after 2006, whereas Germany made strides toward Turkification of theirs for 2010 and beyond.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:09 pm
If only O’Reilly were a pathologically-lying democratic president from Arkansas, the NYTimes would surely tell us his transgressions were none of our business.
Ol Bill doesn’t by chance have a talentless daughter who could replace him does he…..no wait he’s a conservative.harkin (517285) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:15 pm
@51. In fact, he boasts of being a registered independent. And if he had a daughter, would he likely date her— oh wait, that’s just the province of the President and his Ivanka.
______
Chaffetz to quit…
He just got tired of winning, too.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:22 pm
Occasional that fired that limey, martin lewis for something or other, and keefums well his is a saga.narciso (f5d695) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:43 pm
Oh and the farrow whelp, but he was a figment of someone’s imagination, and we can’t forget my paisan rick Sanchez, as hard as I try to.narciso (f5d695) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Can you imagine a WH Press Secretary with a “No Spin Zone?”crazy (d3b449) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:48 pm
Curiouser and curiouser
https://www.google.com/amp/lawnewz.com/uncategorized/fmr-trump-advisor-carter-page-plans-to-sue-obama-officials-for-civil-rights-violations/amp/narciso (f5d695) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:50 pm
About the only truly safe space in television journalism.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=shepard+smith&qs=LS&pq=shep&sk=AS1FTD1LS2&sc=8-4&cvid=E76B3AC4FF434977B17F6A0511C8DF8E&FORM=CHRDEF&sp=5
Grab ankle.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:51 pm
@55. Crazy, eh crazy.
Bbbbut “Caution!” The President said he did nothing wrong.
“Mama-Mia, thatza Spicey meata-ball.” – Alka Seltzer commercial, 1970s.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Are the American boots on the ground in SK headed for India? We have skin in the game SK. STFU.Pinandpuller (d6578e) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Maybe this was the “hint” for Spicer to vamoose or Gronk chickened out of his tackle-subdue-remove assignment:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/19/rob-gronkowski-makes-cameo-at-white-house-press-briefing.htmlurbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:53 pm
And ‘resist we much’ factotum and fellow tax cheat joy Reid, has been set to the phantom zone, mind you they are Virtually test patternsnarciso (f5d695) — 4/19/2017 @ 12:55 pm
I hope BO’R doesn’t go all David Letterman and grow a beard and shuffle around NYC in Carhart’s.Pinandpuller (d6578e) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:02 pm
I wonder if the Sheps and Anderson Coopers pretend to be gay to inoculate themselves from the sexual harassment lottery?papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:07 pm
that would be dishonesthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:13 pm
He’s not like those other presidents.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:13 pm
This really did not bother me. My first thought was “Well played!”
But then, I’m a “glass half full” kind of guy, not a “glass smashed into a million pieces kind of guy.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:17 pm
Conversely, I thought Jorge Ramos went overboard on the bearding –urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:20 pm
http://us.hola.com/actualidad/galeria/201611035928/chiquinquira-delgado-mensaje-aniversario-jorge-ramos/2/
http://www.latina.com/entertainment/buzz/ana-de-la-reguera-jorge-ramos-there-wasnt-another-person-involved-our-breakup
Can you imagine a WH Press Secretary with a “No Spin Zone?”
O’Reilly isn’t smart enough to be press secretary. But the, neither is Spicer.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Bill O’Reilly is actually also a liar in his books.
http://www.salon.com/2015/03/08/the_incontrovertible_proof_bill_oreilly_is_a_serial_liar_about_his_past_partner/
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/go-ahead-and-call-bill-oreilly-what-he-is-a-pathological-liar-20150305Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Bill and Brian’s Bogus Journeys – coming to a channel near you?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:26 pm
i like how we’re doing armada all up in the north korea but also i want some tacos
when food stamp and his lil dog valerie was president you couldn’t have both but now you can!
i don’t know about you but that puts a smile on my facehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:26 pm
After reading “Dog Company” High Command in the military will screw it up all by themselves.
Well, Fox Company did pretty good despite High Command.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:28 pm
I was never the fan of O’Reilly’s middle of the road I’m the only grownup in the room shtick.
Now it’s bitten him in the keister.
I mean right or wrong, even if BillO were chasing Lauri Dhue around the cafeteria with salad tongs on a daily basis, the smart play, the right play, especially for a guy with his megaphone is to never settle and [edit] the lawyer’s advice to keep it quiet. Beat that girl senseless. Trash her reputation in a daily segment.
Dhue is a lush. She pounds the happy hour sauce. Never pays a bar tab. Can barely stand upright on one planet – and that’s on her good days. Oops forgot to wear undies getting out of the car. Bill’s paparazzi got the photo to prove it in tonight’s Bimbo Factor segment.
Because that’s what she’s going to do to you. Also because it’s good journalism.
Girls kicking him in the kaniggies and he still wants to play grownup in the room.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:30 pm
What a maroon! [YouTube]
Lauri Dhue might even could be lying about the whole thing
i don’t trust herhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:34 pm
Or we could send in the SEALS, Kevin.
SEAL Team 00:
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-wTKmgQgVkKw/WPekD2YdNsI/AAAAAAABg7Y/oIEjyPeLk_4-ptTC3v7HYwjvaYTwycmaQCLcB/s1600/daily_picdump_2489_640_36.jpgRev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:44 pm
45. Not JFK
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public-sector_trade_unions_in_the_United_States
The problem has not really bene at the federal level.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:50 pm
262– Are you kidding? He’ll ink another ‘killer’ book– and he has the title genre already: “The Killing of O’Reilly.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:53 pm
Thanks, Kevin M.mg (31009b) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:00 pm
LOL
I think communication is clearly the first problem here. I thought Trump and Mattis were saying the carriers were headed to Korea as they spoke. They sure seemed to be talking about it that way, and putting urgent pressure on North Korea. This ‘eventually it gets there on a schedule’ thing isn’t what people thought they meant, and it’s odd they are acting surprised with all the media about it, particularly on Fox News, their primary intelligence agency. This is easily fixed and Trump can succeed here depending on how he handles this. Hopefully he made some phone calls to our allies to explain.
I haven’t watched The O’Reilly Factor since I had roommates in college, during the Bush administration, but this was exactly my interpretation. He’s going to force an objectivity so he can say ‘they are their side’s guys, they are the other sides guys, but me, O’Reilly, I’m just telling it to you straight. It came across as a load of crap. O’Reilly probably made 20 million dollars today so I’m not losing any sleep worrying about him.
Well, every president since then hasn’t stopped it. This was why a lot of Scott Walker’s fans liked him. Has Trump talked about fixing this, because that would be awesome.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:15 pm
Last time I remember watching Ted Baxter he was putting a shine on Obama and his upcoming first election.mg (31009b) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:22 pm
Nothing better than seeing the self appointed chosen few hack themselves into pieces.
“Has Trump talked about fixing this, because that would be awesome.”
No, dang it. As far as I know, NO elected official has talked about it since FDR.Leon (79ca52) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:24 pm
Yeah, I would be naive to say ‘but but Ted Cruz might have’. It’s going to be extremely difficult to fix, but you’re right it’s gotta happen.
Anyway, I’m going to have some of this delicious hot chocolate now in memory of Bill O’Reilly. What? What?Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:27 pm
You would think a 6’3″ woman with proportionate reach and force could just end it with the Slap from Hell. The black chick’s attorney (Bloom) is nice though (get her to replace Pirro).urbanleftbehind (47c719) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:32 pm
Yeah, a politician these days would fare better saying he wants to do away with social security than he would saying he wants to outlaw pubic unions.
Too bad, because they are the biggest obstacle to limited government IMHO. JFK basically changed the USA from a republic to a bureaucracy.Leon (79ca52) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:40 pm
Trump seems to be trying to do what he can though:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/04/interior_department_takes_steps_to_make_america_great_again.htmlLeon (79ca52) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:44 pm
“I think he’s a good person. I know him well… he’s a good person… I don’t think Bill O’Reilly did anything wrong…” – President Donald J. Trump, April 5, 2017
Fourteen days later: Fox News Fires Bill O’Reilly for ‘doing something wrong’… April 19, 2017.
How’s that wall coming along, Captain?
“How sweet it is!” – Jackie Gleason, ‘The Jackie Gleason Show’ CBS TVDCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 2:46 pm
Too grownup and dignified to do anything but pay out to extortionists.
Shows Bill as a misfit to the age.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Salon and rolling moss, rendering judgement on o’reilly, ironic.narciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:10 pm
The rest of that story:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/19/georgia-candidate-jon-ossoffs-film-firm-financed-by-facebook-fact-check-funder
Omidyar actually fired taibbi.narciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:13 pm
@86 DCSCA
It’s all just a cost/benefit analysis.
“If you loofa me, do I not expoliate?”. Bill O’Reilly.Pinandpuller (d6578e) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:15 pm
I couldn’t care less. So what if the Imperialist navy turned away from certain death and ran like dogs slated for the stew.steveg (32617c) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:30 pm
I’d have to look it up, but I think we baited the Sea of Japan with a destroyer.
North Korea is welcome to have to go get it.
I guarantee it won’t end like that Iranian fiasco
Marrow, Sgt schultz and company came from that criminal conspiracy air America, that franken fronted for.narciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:49 pm
“Too grownup and dignified to do anything but pay out to extortionists.”
– papertiger
Laughable, as usual. Take them to trial, if they’re lying – he certainly has the money to pay for one. For a self-described “pugilist” (yeah, right) O’Reilly folded like a cheap suit. Pathetic. Enjoy your remaining years, creep. Now exit left.Leviticus (86babc) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:52 pm
where’s Mr. nk did he have a nice easterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:08 pm
In English rather than gibberish, North Korea is most welcome to pick a fight with us.steveg (32617c) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Hillary s fat pant suited cousin who runs NJ talks like a badass. So come and take it
Or NKsteveg (32617c) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:26 pm
Interesting parallel to O’Reilly’s situation was the case of Adolphus Busch versus the Temperance Movement.
Despite years and decades of womens temperance movements setting up church congregations like picket lines blocking the doors to saloons, textbooks teaching children utter bullox about the “scientific basis” of how a single drink will cause some people to erupt into flames, and armies of hatchet wealding terrorists breaking up private property, drinking increased in popularity.
Heck with inspite of it. Probably because of it.
Then Roosevelt’s ego screwed the pooch. He ran for a third term and split the Republican ticket.
This allowed The eugenics loving scum Wilson to gain office.
Pre Wilson the Federal government drew 70 % of it’s funds from the sale of alcohol.
It was the Temperance Movement hitched to the Wilson admin. that pushed through the income tax amendment, with the goal being to free the Fed from demon Rum.
In between the 16th amendment and prohibition, Adolphus Busch used the O’Reilly model pretense of being the voice of reason while charting a self serving course down the middle, to fight off the Temperance zealots.
“Of course rum and hard liquor are deleterious to the social order,” said Busch, “but beer is harmless.” [Link to Prohibition by Ken Burns]
Same tactic that Exxon and BP take with the global warming zealots.
Can’t reason with zealots. Be they Tea totallers, global warmers, or gynofeminists.
Can’t pretend you’re on their side while feeding them your natural allies one by one.
You have to fight them beginning to end. You have to defeat them utterly and completely, or they will do the same to you.
O’Reilly. [YouTube] Message for him personal.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Yes ask ray donovan how that works out, ‘the punishment is the process’narciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:31 pm
@90- LOL yeah, gosh-darn that free market.
“Advertising is based on one thing: happiness. And do you know what happiness is? Happiness is the smell of a new car. It’s freedom from fear. It’s a billboard on the side of a road that screams with reassurance that whatever you’re doing is OK. You are OK.” – Don Draper [Jon Hamm] ‘Mad Men’ AMC TV 2007DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:32 pm
Meanwhile bill richarrdson finds some way not to be inducted same for Charlie Rangelnarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:33 pm
25, Happyfeet: McCain’s not cowardly. He is as brave as anyone with someone else’s kids. On the other points, well…Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Yes, I did, thank you, happyfeet. Spent it with my family. Grilled lamb, potatoes, tsoureki, traditional Greek Easter cookies, the usual stuff.nk (dbc370) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:35 pm
JFK did more damage to this country than any other president in the history of presidents. Including Obama.
He is responsible for legalizing public unions.
The man to damn is Jerry Brown, who legalized collective bargaining by PEUs in California, and nod-nod-wink-wink they because the major backers of the Democrat party.
Unions at the national level don’t have the same rights. Just ask PATCO.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:37 pm
No soup.nk (dbc370) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Late to the discussion — like Mike K I just stopped by to see if anybody, host or commenter, had posted the secret to life, the universe, and everything — but I see the “armada” thingie as the blind hog (that’s Trump) finding an acorn. The Commander in Chief has no business telling the world where our Navy is, so it’s a good thing he got it wrong. (Not foreclosing the possibility that he was acting on information from the same quality of Navy personnel who navigated the two boats into Iranian waters a while back.)nk (dbc370) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:47 pm
It was the Temperance Movement hitched to the Wilson admin. that pushed through the income tax amendment, with the goal being to free the Fed from demon Rum.
Except the Income Tax was adopted in 1913, and Suffrage in 1920, and only after the Republicans gained control of Congress. Wilson, like nearly all Southern Democrats viewed women’s suffrage with distaste. He only supported it when it seemed likely to pass anyway.
The direct election of Senators had more to do with suffrage than the income tax. It allowed women in states that allowed women to vote to dis-elect recalcitrant senators.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:56 pm
News item: Trump uses hyperbole. Film at 11.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:57 pm
This is a legitimate concern:
https://www.conservativereview.com/commentary/2017/04/trump-lets-iran-off-the-hook-for-now?utm_content=buffer8b708&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffernarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:58 pm
good good!
we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful weekend
i don’t know this soup but i do have a jar of the avgolemono somewhere
i’m still exhausted from easter but i think one more night’s sleep back in my own bed should do the trick
we had many adventures it was a memorable easterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Dingbat Dana ‘what Cuban Missile Crisis’ Perino now is part-time hosting something called ‘the Factor’ on Fox…
“My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.” – President Gerald R. Ford, August 9, 1974.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:06 pm
awww
failmerica’s corrupt trashy cia sluts have a sad about leakings
… and they’re going to the corrupt comey fbi bimbos for halps?(!)
brilliant!
this will end swimmingly lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:10 pm
He’ll probably take Chris Hayes slotnarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:15 pm
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/apr/19/malcolm-nance-msnbc-terrorism-analyst-nominates-tr
Dana Perino? Outstanding. Smart lady, very well spoken, quick wit. Except it is yet another example of this Stephanopoulos revolving door of presidential staff in the news business. Spin doctors posing as no spin zone hosts.
As long as she doesn’t pretend to be ‘doing this for the folks’, it could be good.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:21 pm
Heck, the women’s vote was the cure for prohibition.
Wish they’d fixed that income tax thing.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:32 pm
Thank God the Russians, ChiComs, etc., don’t have satellites, submarines or their own navies or they might have known where our armada really was!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:37 pm
Holy schnikeeeeze!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:37 pm
Good point coronello:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3350347/china-russia-spy-ships-us-carrier-korean-peninsula/
And there were other pieces of that nature recently, suggesting a red October type cinfrontationnarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:41 pm
‘What are have here is a failure to communicate’
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/19/how-an-aircraft-carrier-meant-to-scare-north-korea-ended-up-in-southeast-asianarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:48 pm
I always find that statement from ford, a little puzzling did he mean the deep state provoked coup attempt against a duly constituted gift had ended.narciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:51 pm
Clearly not, they just cut their losses, but the left was encouraged to purge more of the security services with the church and Rockefeller commissions, with the fisa restriction, the abolition of police intelligence units like boss.narciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 5:56 pm
Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who was found dead in a river last week, never converted to Islam.
That was her first ex husband’s name. She was a MINO, married to an Episcopalian.
Update your booklets.
It looks a lot like suicide. For political purposes they’re going to try and make hay, but her mother and brother both committed suicide on or near Easter recently (different years). She was reportedly despondent.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:02 pm
Enough to give anyone the sads.
Narrative uber alles tiger, one recalls three days of the condor, suggested a murderous company operation to suppress something akin to luttvaks modest proposals about seizing middle eastern oil fieldsnarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:15 pm
@113. =yawn= KNow your Foxettes: Dana ‘what Cuban Missile Crisis’ Perino is as thick as a Wyoming fence post.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:25 pm
papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:29 pm
I don;t think that;s right. The Federal government made a lot from the tariff.
Even 70% of “internal revenue” doesn’t sound right.
Maybe.
We see here:
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:1yhz3-9pWPIJ:https://mises.org/blog/prohibition-and-income-tax%2Balcohol+tax+1913&hl=en&gbv=2&ct=clnk
He even has a theory hat when income tax revenue fell during the Great Depression, liquor taxes looked better. (Of course FDR raised income tax rates very high, so that’s another way)Sammy Finkelman (26a080) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:30 pm
To the military, the aircraft carrier was symbolic anyway.Sammy Finkelman (26a080) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:32 pm
I’m pretty sure Donald Trump doesn’t know the difference between Australia and North Korea. Or Kansas for that matter.
Some say Trump is a fascist. I say he doesn’t know the meaning of the word Fascist. Literally.Steve D (6fbc1c) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:33 pm
@113 Dustin
Another WY ex-pat broadcaster like Pete Williams and Curt Gowdy.Pinandpuller (545203) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:51 pm
DCSCA
One of the saddest sights I have ever seen was a guy field dressing a pronghorn on a fence post.
It wasn’t very big is what I’m saying.Pinandpuller (545203) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Judge Sheila’s J Date profile said she like to take long walks by the river.Pinandpuller (545203) — 4/19/2017 @ 6:57 pm
“Either Trump was behaving very erratically or he didn’t know where his aircraft carrier was and where it was headed. Neither possibility inspires confidence.”jb (b3d883) — 4/19/2017 @ 7:00 pm
What a poor Obama-like strawman.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/04/heres-why-rush-survived-pressure-on-advertisers-while-oreilly-didnt/#more-209430Sammy Finkelman (26a080) — 4/19/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Of course the fact that carusone was recently dnc treasurer or words to that effectnarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Some say Trump is a fascist. I say he doesn’t know the meaning of the word Fascist. Literally.
Nor do most of the people calling him that. Literally.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 7:55 pm
Yeah? How’s that? This was reported all over the place. The second link above, about how it’s stupid to make false statements that your allies believe and reply upon, is from the Wall Street Journal.
If anybody thinks they are rebutting the piece because the aircraft carrier is now headed there a week later, they didn’t read any of the stories. That was known. If anyone thinks the White House didn’t claim the aircraft carrier was going there last week, they didn’t read the stories.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/19/2017 @ 7:58 pm
131, for the greater spectrum of right radio, corporate well known brands versus smaller niche un-hip products and services (think Gold Line and Incorporate in Nevada).urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:07 pm
From the post that apparently nobody read:
If you think it’s genius to proclaim to our allies in the region that this aircraft carrier was headed towards North Korea when it was not, you and I part ways on what constitutes genius. Our allies in the region are on my side with this one. More clownish incompetence from this fool.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:12 pm
He said “we’re sending an armada.” And we are. Oh, you didn’t hear the future tense? Oh, well.
And in any event, I’m sure they wanted to be misinformative to KIm, and Kim alone. China knew, of course. Russia and the Euros knew. Probably Japan, the Indians and the Aussies. Everybody watches everybody.
But Missile Boy and his nukes? I’d rather not tell them exactly what’s going on with the fleet.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:15 pm
We’re talking about a newsroom, studios, producers, directors, interns running to get coffee, writers, make up artists, and cameramen. The dude in the booth. Manning the phones.
My question is if O’Reilly is such a serial horndog, with a history stretching back for decades, where is the video?
He’s been chasing Laury Dhue around the cafeteria with salad tongs. Where’s the guy with the cellphone?
Demon Rum, from Jamaica man, accounted for the majority of imports to America. Three gallons a year for every man woman and child.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:16 pm
if the U.S. president spreads disinformation in peacetime like now,
What makes you think this is peacetime? It might not be war, but I bet you that fleet is on a war footing. A launch from North Korea heading their way is going to get a reaction.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:19 pm
Three gallons a year for every man woman and child.
That’s barely an ounce a day!Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:21 pm
The chance that one or more nuclear weapons are used in anger in the next two months is probably higher than it has been in decades.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:24 pm
What was said is being rewritten by commenters here:
April 9:
Instead the Vinson was heading away from North Korea.
You want to not tell them, don’t tell them. Instead, he told them, and our allies, something that was false.
Our allies don’t like it.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:34 pm
With an erratic jackass on each side with his finger on the button, I’d say that’s accurate.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:35 pm
I remember the President specifically saying that in one of these international situations HE WOULD NOT divulge deadlines or details of operations, that’s why until I see or here different from the POTUS mouth, I’m going to assume reports of carrier fleet movements are enemy action meant to confuse and demoralize the public.
(The media is the enemy. Yes and even more so now that O’Reilly is out.)papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Enemy action from a U.S. Naval Commander? Check your temperature. This seems feverish even for you.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Never heard of a Lt. Colonel public relations officer operating the steering wheel on a carrier fleet before.
Cmdr. Dave, doing his real job.
“Check your fire. Check your fire.” [YouTube]papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Remember when there was all this unasked for talk of preemptive strikes
http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/04/19/iran-great-korea-carrier-caper-trump-not-idiotnarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:25 pm
i’m old enough to remember when barack announced the precise day and time he was intending to withdraw our troops from iraq
i’m pretty sure our enemies marked it on their calendar
i didn’t graduate from west point, but i suppose it’s a good thing to keep our enemies guessing about our movements
a little misinformation can be a good thing
kind of like in football when the quarterback fakes a handoff to a running back, then throws the ball thirty yards down the field to another playerCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Well no, he has created the expectation that kin. Would be confronted and after the earlier missile test there is expectation tie follow through, this resmbkes the psyops campaign Reagan ran against Libya adpfter the bombing of tripolinarciso (d1f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:42 pm
@136- Bingo, Patterico.
Picture JFK announcing plans to quarantine ‘Cuber’ and sending the task force to the Caribbean– eventually– by way of Long Island Sound, Nova Scotia and a few weeks worth of liberty ports of call in Scotland. Not worried about events going nuclear after October, ’62.
Won’t happen.
But just in case, keep an eye out for flyers from Home Depot and Lowe’s for a Mother’s Day sale on bomb shelters.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:45 pm
The Carl Vinson knew where it was. The CIC didn’t.
Another portion of strawberries and ice cream, Captain?
“Well, isn’t that special.”- The Church Lady [Dana Carvey] SNLDCSCA (797bc0) — 4/19/2017 @ 9:54 pm
The CIC never said the Carl Vinson ws going. That was the media trying their best to strip the football away from the quarterback.
They so loved Falcons football.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:05 pm
Col. 115mg (31009b) — 4/19/2017 @ 10:19 pm
ding.
By the way, for those who want to pay attention to facts. These days, a carrier air wing consists of 3 F-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons and 1 F-18C Hornet squadron plus supporting aircraft.
The USAF already has four squadrons of strike and interceptor aircraft in South Korea, four squadrons of interceptors in Japan and the USN has several squadrons transiting through Japan. Add in the squadrons in Guam and Alaska that can forward deploy to South Korea or Japan in hours, and the reality is that the Carl Vinson is a relatively small increase in striking power.
South Korea itself has approx 400 strike and interceptor aircraft, almost half of which are relatively modern.
The only really interesting components of that task force are the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers, some of which are fitted with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System which is capable of interceptions of intermediate range ballistic missiles. Those ships are far more interesting than the Carl Vinson, as they could greatly expand Japan’s own handful of Aegis BMD equipped ships.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/19/2017 @ 11:25 pm
This is a non-story.
PACOM says the carrier is being re-routed from Singapore to the “Western Pacific”.
PACOM re-routed the carrier, not the White House. Ship deployments CAN be ordered by the WH, but in this case it was the Naval Command, not the WH that ordered the change.
The WH picked up on the press statement made by PACOM that the strike force was being redirected.
Apparently, the actual orders were to redirect AFTER the port call to Australia. But the Press Release ISSUED BY PACOM says the strike force WAS NOT going to Australia.
So, how is it that the WH was acting like an “erratic jackass”??? All the WH did was rely on what had been put out by the Navy in a press release.
If, on the other hand, the WH had ordered the strike force to Australia, but publicly announced it was going to Korea, that would be a story.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 4/20/2017 @ 1:19 am
If you try to run from the Carl Vinson you will die tired…running in the wrong direction.Pinandpuller (545203) — 4/20/2017 @ 1:39 am
Thanks for the info SPQR.mg (31009b) — 4/20/2017 @ 3:26 am
I hope our commanders can keep them in food and water. Unlike what happened to Dog Company.
Proud of the President for this signing. Should have been done when old man boosh was in office.mg (31009b) — 4/20/2017 @ 3:36 am
http://www.trumpscorecard.com/veterans.html