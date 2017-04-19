Patterico's Pontifications

4/19/2017

O’Reilly Out at Fox News

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 8:09 pm

Who cares? I don’t watch Fox News any more and haven’t for years. I watched Bill O’Reilly enough to figure out I don’t like him. Good riddance.

15 Responses to “O’Reilly Out at Fox News”

  1. And that’s tonight’s talking points memo

    Patterico (115b1f) 4/19/2017 @ 8:10 pm

  2. The method hasn’t changed and I’m sure billo is not the last scakp

    http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/04/heres-why-rush-survived-pressure-on-advertisers-while-oreilly-didnt/#more-209430

    narciso (d1f714) 4/19/2017 @ 8:27 pm

  3. Yes, I didn’t like him too but this will be one more scalp on the leftist wall. I’m not sure that bothers you.

    But may be it should.

    Mike K (f469ea) 4/19/2017 @ 8:33 pm

  4. Therein lies the rub, the left is very eager to wipe any opposiotin off the board, for real and imagined reasons.

    narciso (d1f714) 4/19/2017 @ 8:46 pm

  5. Good luck with that, Mike K. The NYT is far more credible than O’Reilly, doncha know.

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 4/19/2017 @ 8:50 pm

  6. Ann Coulter out at Bezerkley.

    Fascists rule.

    NJRob (43d957) 4/19/2017 @ 8:54 pm

  7. Annie says she’s gonna show up and speak anyways….let the riots commence!

    harkin (517285) 4/19/2017 @ 9:06 pm

  8. “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.” – President Gerald R. Ford, August 9, 1974

    Bye-bye, Papa Bear.

    “Good night and good luck.” – Edward R. Murrow, CBS News

    DCSCA (797bc0) 4/19/2017 @ 9:24 pm

  9. When bore polished the sack of obama prior to his first election, thats all I needed from that egotistical prick.

    mg (31009b) 4/19/2017 @ 10:14 pm

  10. O’Reilly is a pompous, illiterate clown. Not a conservative clown, just a clown. He has no clue what conservative policy positions are, and couldn’t find one if it was stuffed in his ass. Well, maybe if there.

    SPQR (a3a747) 4/19/2017 @ 10:55 pm

  11. Yes, I didn’t like him too but this will be one more scalp on the leftist wall. I’m not sure that bothers you.

    But may be it should.
    Mike K (f469ea) — 4/19/2017 @ 8:33 pm

    Not my favorite either but the left seems to be getting its Schadenfreude going. And to think Ted Kennedy got away with murder.

    AZ Bob (f7a491) 4/19/2017 @ 11:14 pm

  12. “You have the last word.”

    (Always has the last word anyways you f*cK*ng idiot)

    Dejectedhead (d3cff5) 4/19/2017 @ 11:30 pm

  13. If that outtake of O’Reilly freaking out on A Current Affair is a tell there may be a few things we didn’t know about Kasey Kasem and Buddy Rich.

    Pinandpuller (545203) 4/20/2017 @ 1:35 am

  14. I am pleased, on the one hand, that a populist bully who with utmost hypocrisy claimed he was looking after “the folks” has fallen. On the other, I am distressed that yet another significant figure on the Right has been picked off by the Left. This was an Alinsky lynching.

    Worst of all? The Five is promoted to 9 o’clock! The Murdoch brothers will rue this set of decisions. They were hellbent on ridding the place of Ailes and O’Reilly. Fools.

    Ed from SFV (3400a5) 4/20/2017 @ 1:37 am

  15. I think someone will put together a network that will be what conservative viewers want. A huge opportunity awaits.

    mg (31009b) 4/20/2017 @ 3:17 am

