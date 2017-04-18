My Incorrect Outrage Is More Interesting Than Your Boring Correction
Trump signs hat for kid, throws it over kid’s head to random person in crowd.
Outrage: 15,873 retweets.
Here’s the video:
A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs … and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H
— POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017
Turns out Trump did nothing of the sort, but instead executed a rather neat toss back to the person who gave him the hat to sign.
Correction: 334 retweets.
Here’s the video:
@politico Appears, in another angle, that he threw it back to the teen who handed it to him. https://t.co/LdEGQR7gvq
— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) April 17, 2017
The numbers have changed since I took the above screenshots, of course — but they were taken at the same time . . . and the principle remains the same. The outrage is interesting. The fact that it’s not really an outrage is boring.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
No more ridiculous than outrage over Kellyanne with her feet on the sofa.harkin (dbcc1e) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:47 am
The KAC Sofa incident was more funny and innuendo-inducing than outrage-inducing. He made the hat look like a clay being spun for shooting.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:55 am
2- you missed the lefties who said she only did it because the audience was black.
Lefty delusion aside, the sofa episode was just another head-scratcher on how hate for Trump was causing otherwise normal conservative bloggers to drive into a ditch.harkin (dbcc1e) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:16 am
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-hhs-documents-reveal-serious-behind-scenes-security-concerns-healthcare-govnarciso (d1f714) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:18 am
I actually thought the B-BBW crowd would be more outraged than the standard left because of the appearance of a skinny blond woman sitting open legged at a gathering of black men, but oh well.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:22 am
I heard he moved the bust of Martin Luther King out of the Oval Office. Terrible!!!!AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:35 am
twitter makes everything it touches suck just a lil bit harderhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:43 am
A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:01 am
From the jw link, how much was it worth to make the exchanges east prey for the Russian hacker syndicate, that operates out of the fsb and renaissance bank?narciso (50a20d) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:06 am
Someone: “Hey, DejectedHead, what’s the state of US Politics?”
Me: “Oh, it’s getting pretty serious. Right now there’s a lot of outrage over the President signing a hat and tossing it to the wrong person, but it’s not even true…the person got their hat back.”
Someone: “Oh my god, that’s terrible. I hope Congress addresses this issue, it must be an impeachable offense.”Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:06 am
Another of happyfeet’s best! I’ll be repeating that one, thanks.Rev.Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:15 am
There might still be a Bannon in the White House regardless of what happens to Steve:
http://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/north-korea-offers-unconditional-surrender-after-mike-pence-angrily-squints-at-it
From Johnny Quest for you youngins’urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:15 am
Well bannon just needed to learn his place, like cromwell,narciso (50a20d) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:45 am
Haven’t most of us who have worn a baseball cap learned the trick of flipping it up in the air and having it come boomeranging back to us? I guess that concept is new to the Twitter outrage mob, which says a lot for their choice in sartorial style.JVW (5de783) — 4/18/2017 @ 9:51 am
Trump signs hat for kid, throws it over kid’s head to random person in crowd.
Seems you overlooked the true outrage. Was this before or after he was nudged by Melania to be reminded to placed his hand over his heart for the playing if the National Anthem.
Considering the relentless outrage wailed by Right Wing conservative ideologue nutbags over everything from Obama flag pins to birth certificates to supposed ‘bowing’ you’d think the tidy-whitey-idies would be literally waving ‘red’ flags about the Republican CIC’s disinterest.
“Salut-tee!” – Lurcio [Frankie Howerd] ‘Up Pompeii!’ BBC TV, 1969-1970DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/18/2017 @ 11:37 am
I can hardly wait for CNN, MSNBC, the NYT, WaPo, et al to breathlessly report that, according to anonymous high-ranking White House staffers, Donald Trump doesn’t just take children’s MAGA hats away from them and throw them into the crowd.
He later hunts them down and eats them.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 4/18/2017 @ 12:01 pm
The national joke utters today’s national joke:
“No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days…” President Donald J. Trump, Kenosha, WI, 2:20 PM CT.
Strawberries for dessert tonight, Captain. And just for you, with CoolWhip on top!DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/18/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Upon having to announce that the Facebook Live killer Steven Stephens killed himself (after being tailed from a McDonalds drive thru in Erie PA), Whoopi Goldberg admonished the studio audience after they burst into applause, saying “you people really shouldnt be applauding this”! But then, to my disappointment, the studio audience stopped applauding. Trained Seals.
Trump should have made a gratuitous dig at the Senior Romney seeing as AMC left Kenosha a semi-waste and nothing more than a receiving city for Illinois firms looking to escape the land of stinkin’. Thats why Scott Walkers’ job creation numbers lagged because, yes, he gained employERS for Wisconsin, but many came with their existing Illinois-based employEES.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/18/2017 @ 12:54 pm
Trump Derangement Syndrome … more real than Transgenderism.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/18/2017 @ 1:11 pm
New “libel” rule. Whenever the press posts something about a public figure that derogative and false they have to pay the subject $10,000 and correct it in the same space as the original post. Doing so is a safe harbor. If done within a week before an election the subject is contesting, the fine is $100K. If not corrected until after the election, there is no safe harbor.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/18/2017 @ 2:28 pm
No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days
Maybe yes, maybe no. Depends on how you count it. The difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration (or a putative Hillary administration) is profound. There has been a sea change in direction, tone, and outlook. Even the credibility of the administration has improved, which is itself remarkable.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/18/2017 @ 2:33 pm
Whoopi Goldberg admonished the studio audience after they burst into applause, saying “you people really shouldnt be applauding this”! But then, to my disappointment, the studio audience stopped applauding. Trained Seals.
Perhaps they didn’t want to applaud Whoopi any more.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/18/2017 @ 2:34 pm
Trump should have made a gratuitous dig at the Senior Romney seeing as AMC left Kenosha a semi-waste
Uh, Romney Sr had nothing to do with that. Quite the opposite in fact.
Romney Sr was President of AMC from 1954 to 1962, and led a turnaround during which time AMC stock went from $7 to $90. He was one of the most honored auto company executives of the period.
The decline stared with his successor, who undid the common-parts strategy that Romney put in place, took on debt (Romney had paid it all off), and spent the $100 miilion (1962 dollars) that ROmeny had piled up.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/18/2017 @ 2:46 pm
@21. Definitely nyet.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/18/2017 @ 2:46 pm
Sir Willard of Romney Marsh.
“Scarecrow! Scarecrow! The soldiers of the King feared his name….”DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/18/2017 @ 2:49 pm
Do you realize how f*****g stupid you have to be to do something like this. And publish it.Flatiron Fred (5a4596) — 4/18/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Allahpundit quoted a tweet in his post that I thought really captured the insanity of Trump’s detractors.
Hot Air link.
Because that’s who Trump is. President Biff. He sells his supporters hats, agrees to autographs them, and then flings the hat out of his supporter’s reach as just a kind of “Screw you”.Anon Y. Mous (9e4c83) — 4/18/2017 @ 4:18 pm
lol that bunny has glasses on
stupid trump thinks bunnies wear glasses!happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/18/2017 @ 4:41 pm
Some people are just too much against Trump.Sammy Finkelman (0c3646) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:08 pm
There’s a screen grab with the bunny and the scroll says ‘Bannon’s role reduced’narciso (7f6293) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Saturday Night Live had a parody Satyyrday night about this event with Spicer being the bunny (as he was, once, along time, ago. It went on to other matters with Spicer. The parody Spicer started to give an explanation of Passover, too and at first was saying Pharaoh was worse than…Sammy Finkelman (0c3646) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:21 pm
As a member of the Nearsighted-American community, I protest the glasses on the bunny. This insulting caricature mocks and trivializes the struggles of my people.gwjd (032bef) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:13 pm