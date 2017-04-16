Patterico's Pontifications

4/16/2017

Don’t Look Now But. . .

Filed under: General — JVW @ 8:57 pm

[guest post by JVW]

Our old friend Andrew Sullivan seems to be trying on his conservative hat once again. In a column at New York magazine titled “Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton” (a sensible essay, if fairly predictable), he includes an interesting criticism of people who have apparently been trying to spin the whole United Airlines kerfuffle as a battle in the social justice wars:

Do you know the real reason Dr. Dao was so brutally tackled and thrown off that United flight? It was all about white supremacy. I mean, what isn’t these days? That idea is from the New Republic. Yes, the cops “seemed” to be African-American, as the author concedes, so the white-versus-minority paradigm is a little off. Yes, this has happened before to many people with no discernible racial or gender pattern. Yes, there is an obvious alternative explanation: The seats from which passengers were forcibly removed were randomly assigned. New York published a similar piece, which argued that the incident was just another example of Trump’s border-and-immigration-enforcement policies toward suspected illegal immigrants of color. That no federal cops were involved and there is no actual evidence at all of police harassment of Asian-Americans is irrelevant — it’s all racism, all the time, everywhere in everything.

It’s easy to mock this reductionism, I know, but it reflects something a little deeper. Asian-Americans, like Jews, are indeed a problem for the “social-justice” brigade. I mean, how on earth have both ethnic groups done so well in such a profoundly racist society? How have bigoted white people allowed these minorities to do so well — even to the point of earning more, on average, than whites? Asian-Americans, for example, have been subject to some of the most brutal oppression, racial hatred, and open discrimination over the years. In the late 19th century, as most worked in hard labor, they were subject to lynchings and violence across the American West and laws that prohibited their employment. They were banned from immigrating to the U.S. in 1924. Japanese-American citizens were forced into internment camps during the Second World War, and subjected to hideous, racist propaganda after Pearl Harbor. Yet, today, Asian-Americans are among the most prosperous, well-educated, and successful ethnic groups in America. What gives? It couldn’t possibly be that they maintained solid two-parent family structures, had social networks that looked after one another, placed enormous emphasis on education and hard work, and thereby turned false, negative stereotypes into true, positive ones, could it? It couldn’t be that all whites are not racists or that the American dream still lives?

No doubt that Sullivan will find plenty of reasons in the future to gratuitously attack conservatives, but for the time being let’s welcome him back to the sensible side, especially inasmuch as he he dares to write about the importance of the two-parent family structure, which no doubt sends the crybully left into paroxysms of rage.

Happy Easter, friends.

[Cross-posted at the Jury Talks Back.]

– JVW

4 Responses to “Don’t Look Now But. . .”

  1. Here’s a delightfully stupid comment left at the NY mag website:

    If HRC won, we’d all be able to sleep at night, instead of wondering if the maniac in the WH is going to take us to war.

    We’d have a normal, smart, hard-working Pres. instead of what we’ve got now.

    People would be saying, “She’s not a natural politician but she does OK once she’s in the job.”

    And we’d be sleeping at night.

    And here is one with a tinge of realism:

    When I was still a Democrat, I used to think highly of her. This past year I had my moment of clarity. After listening to HRC, watching her lie again and again and again about her abusing her office as SoS for her own personal financial coffers, I thought the Dems had lost their collective minds. I voted for Bernie in the primary. But when I also realized he was going to do nothing to stop her, I realized it was nothing but a smokescreen; he was Hillary-challenged in a big way.

    Then I listened to the Democrats. Nothing inspirational came from their lips. Nothing but constant continuous Trump-bashing, calling everyone in this country, ‘bigots’ and ‘racists’ and ascribing these insults to almost everyone who found the Democrat ideology wanting, or finding HRC as rotten to the core, corrupt as usual, unbelievably boring… And wrong. So, so wrong.

    Now I can’t stand the sight of her. Or her husband. Or her daughter. I want the Clintons to ride off into the sunset; they got enough millions to live happily. I don’t want to hear her nasty insulting voice again. My parents were white blue collar workers, and they were the salt of the earth.

    She and the Dems can take a hike. When they start respecting the other half of the country, instead of the snobby elites on the coasts (and I’m a post grad individual), they may get my attention.

    Until then, I’ll hope Trump gets good advice. And keep praying.

    JVW (5de783) 4/16/2017 @ 9:16 pm

  2. R.I.P. Allan Holdsworth, jazz fusion guitar great
    Link to a live sample of his work:

    Allan Holdsworth – Looking Glass

    Icy (080927) 4/16/2017 @ 10:41 pm

  3. Four paragraphs pointing out the obvious about Hillary followed by two paragraphs attacking Trump…..with a final tidbit about two parent families that twits like Sullivan were happy to ignore when they were more interested in Sara Palin’s ovaries.

    Yawn.

    harkin (dbcc1e) 4/17/2017 @ 1:49 am

  4. whitey work
    blame whitey
    whitey pay taxes
    blame whitey
    whitey donations
    not enough
    time to blow it up

    mg (31009b) 4/17/2017 @ 2:16 am

