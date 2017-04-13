Thursday Night Music: Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony
He didn’t actually write one, of course — but he did write sketches, and Beethoven scholar used them to flesh out a conception of what the first movement would have sounded like:
I have always enjoyed this, just as I enjoy the attempts to realize the fourth movement of Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony.
This is not Beethoven, exactly — but if you have never heard it, you might be surprised. It’s neat.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/13/2017 @ 8:47 pm
I’ll give y’all the Bruckner Ninth finale soon. Anyone here a Bruckner fan? He’s one of my very favorites.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/13/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Ah yes, this is the stuff that his son ChristopherJVW (5de783) — 4/13/2017 @ 10:02 pm
TolkienBeethoven found while rummaging through the papers in the old man’s desk drawer and pieced together to form a whole composition, right? Just kidding. This is pretty good, actually. (As is Christopher Tolkien’s work, for that matter.)
You know, there actually is a short quartet movement of Beethoven’s that I just learned about yesterday that was indeed found while rummaging through papers — n a small house in England in 1999. I learned about it yesterday for the first time. I can find only one performance of it and no score online (it’s 23 bars in length) and the performance is in .ram format (Real Audio). I wanted to make that my Thursday night music last night, but I spent about an hour last night trying to figure out a way to play the short piece on my computer and failed. It’s here if anyone wants to give it a try.
So I decided to go with another little-known Beethoven(ish) work instead.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/14/2017 @ 5:26 am
One of my favorite videos concerning Beethoven: Andras Schiff on why the 22nd Sonata (often derided) is actually beautiful:
https://youtu.be/FihyD1KbXCc
To hear a great, uninterrupted version, find Richter.harkin (5243a2) — 4/14/2017 @ 10:37 am