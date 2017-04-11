Bloodying and Dragging Paying Customers: The United Airlines Fiasco
This is one way to “re-accommodate” a paying passenger:
I have no fascinating commentary on this story other than to note that the free market often beats government force. Here, an airline was overbooked — well, not exactly overbooked, as they needed the seats to fly four crew members to another city — and rather than offering an amount sufficient to motivate people to voluntarily give up their seats, they called in the cops. Today, as of this writing, the stock is plunging 3%. That’s $675 million in market capitalization. Even if the stock recovers, there’s the lawsuit and the reputational damage to consider. That alone should easily add up to millions of dollars.
Offering $1000 or $1500 to give up a seat looks better and better, huh?
UPDATE: Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back. I was rushed this morning and didn’t make the cross-post.
Munoz is right on top of it. Not to worry!Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:30 am
Principles over pragmatism on display… whose airline is it anyway!Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:32 am
The internet cared more about this story than anything going on in Syria.Dejectedhead (c05573) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:45 am
This is a great example of several severe issues with federal regulation of air travel dealing with crew situations, never fully understanding ridiculous terms and agreements when you make a purchase, grown men acting like babies, overuse of force and lack of common sense, lack of empathy and good will by any bystander not willing to trade seats with a doctor, completely misunderstanding of bad PR in a social media world, and our culture’s stupid need for selective outrage of the week.Sean (9b1c00) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:48 am
Chicago Department of Aviation. I wouldn’t call those guys “cops”. Rent-a-cops, yes. And the one doing the dragging doesn’t look like he’s even that. No decent security company would let him wear those jeans on duty.
The way Rahm Emanuel has f***ed up the whole City of Chicago is not funny. And O’Hare did not escape. I picked up my daughter coming back from Tokyo at the International Terminal last week and we drove away discussing the sad impression visitors get of Chicago the minute they get off the plane.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:49 am
The United ceo sucks ass. That’s my biggest takeaway. I don’t see them moving on with that p.o.s. still in his position.
And most people still don;t seem to get that this was a United Express flight – which the propaganda slut media failed to report in most of their copy, and what’s sad is the bulk of the malfeasance was caused by idiots at Republic Airline, in conjunction with the thugs sent out by the Chicago Department of Aviation.
So a lot of innocent United employees what would never ever orchestrate this kind of fiasco are getting tarred by this, really very unfairly.
Also that doctor acted like a complete nut job too I don’t think i’d want doctor freakshow to be my doctor. Bleeding all over everything like that is just rude.happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:55 am
We haven’t used United for years and years. We use American, and if there’s a problem, we blame Dallas-Fort Worth where it has its other hub.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:58 am
i like united they have tasty snack boxes and real pringles (not “stax”) and the free treat you get is that tasty little waffle cookie now
love that lil cookie!happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:00 am
i really like Mr. Sean’s comment too at #4
that seems to cover all the bases nicelyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:01 am
Yes, United acted badly. But, has anyone wondered why the man acted like a bratty kid and did not walk on his own once hands were laid on him? Why he chose to make such a spectacle?
He was entitled to the seat, but not to let himself be manhandled and then behave childishly by falling to the floor screaming all the way. For goodness sake, show some maturity, some self-respect, get up man and walk out. You can hash it out with United later.AMON-RA (9b4547) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:05 am
Everyone is overlooking the simple solution to this. It’s about 300 miles from Chicago to Louisville. Hire a limo, put the UAL employees in it and drive there in 5 hours. Problem solved. Or they could have at least offered this option to the displaced passengers.agesilaus (f1bf03) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:27 am
Revised numbers on lost capitalization. As of 10:30 A.M. ET
United’s stock is falling 3.7% and wiping $830 million off the airline’s market cap.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:43 am
I remember when flying was reserved for the elite.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:43 am
#3: This situation is a lot closer to home, people can easily see themselves being placed in this position where what happens in Syria has basically no effect on the day-to-day lives of the vast majority of Americans.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:43 am
Greetings:
Well, me, I’m sitting here wit a cuppa joe listening to the unfoldement.
Removée apparently has an interesting past involving drugs and homosex, but necessarily in that order.
Also heard a report that four customers were to be removed so that four “staff” could be transported.
Can anything be better than that ???
Well, there’s the United CEO’s we were right apology.11B40 (6abb5c) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:50 am
oh my goodness Mr. 11 is righthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:55 am
Regardless of everything about the situation and the terrible optics, I don’t think it’s reasonable to complain that he was booted for airline staff. If they don’t get that crew to where they need to be, a whole planeload of passengers will be stuck.matt d (d4aa6f) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:57 am
Well, you know who’s tailor made to play the doctor in the made-for-TV movie.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:04 am
Its long been ridiculous that airlines are permitted to criminalize their customer service failures.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:07 am
That man is an MD? Glad he’s not my doctor.
Yes, they should have offered more.
I have a friend who would deliberately book flights long in advance to fly on busy travel days in the hope of getting bumped. She made out quite well. Only drawback was that she never made it to Thanksgiving dinner, but she was there in time for leftovers.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:09 am
Clinton Network News says he’s 69 years old and Chinese. Anything online about drugs and homosexuality?nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:10 am
Yes, the drugs, anyway. http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2017/04/11/david-dao-passenger-removed-united-flight-doctor-troubled-past/100318320/ And he could be “ethnic Chinese” from Vietnam.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:14 am
No way to treat a man in the Year of teh Rooster!Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:15 am
But does he have a case councilor> And will United Airlines have any money left to pay off a settlement?papertiger (c8116c) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:19 am
Follow the money. Journalists creating controversy where none previously existed is easier than doing serious reporting. Controversy gets readers which, in turn, sells advertising.LTMG (db4d8d) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:21 am
United Airlines stock is being re-accommodated. Some good comments there also.
“For an extra $50.00 UAL will not beat you and drag you.”nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:26 am
They need to stop offering vouchers and start offering cold hard cash.NJRob (43d957) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:27 am
If they did that, NJRob, they would have to not include Las Vegas as an eligible departure city.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:31 am
Between dead bats, live scorpions and surly airline peeps, life ain’t easy these days…Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:43 am
Believe $1350 is the tops by law they can offer a yank. A chinaman, who knows. Safe bet if this ever makes it to the top court, Gorsuch would rule in favor of United.
“Fly the friendly skies of United.” UAL ad tagDCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:43 am
They really move their tails for you! “chinaman”… really DCSCA?Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:46 am
The airline can offer you anything they want in order to get you to voluntarily leave an overbooked flight. The $1300 max applies if they involuntarily remove you, at which point they are required to pay you up to 4x the cost of your ticket, and you can demand cash at that point.
The payment amount varies by how delayed you are in reaching your destination. If it’s an hour or less, they don’t owe you nothin’.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:54 am
Patterico’s market approach is pragmatic and smart. Some people on that plane needed to fly immediately for various reasons, but others probably had more flexible schedules. The latter likely would be open to taking another flight with the right incentives. It’s common sense. I’m surprised there aren’t more people who agree with him, instead of looking for answers that include mord regulations and more authoritarianism, but capitalism is clearly not as popular as it used to be.DRJ (15874d) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:57 am
Another approach would be to inform fliers that the price of their seat is held artificially low by overbooking. Then ask those ticket purchasers how much extra they would pay so as not to be bumped. In cases where there are more fliers than seats, the plane would be boarded in order of the premium fliers offered to pay, with those offering the smallest premium held off the flight and compensated with the premiums collected from those allowed to fly.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:15 am
It wouldn’t take long for slightly escalating bids from the airline to snag a willer taker. Shocking that this isn’t incorporated into their SOP, honestly – up the bid $100 dollars a pop, and you will get the space you need relatively quickly. Why impose arbitrary price lining in a situation as emotionally volatile as modern air travel?Leviticus (efada1) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:18 am
How is any of this at all relevant?Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:22 am
If only he had thought fast enough to yell, “Allahu Ackbar!” there would have been plenty of empty seats.Mike K (f469ea) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:26 am
So much wrong with this guy’s reaction. Do you want UA to cut even more flights/crew out of Continental’s former midwest hub on Brookpark Rd? It also provides another bulletpoint of doubt regarding the Wisconsin Restoration.
http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/look-browns-pro-bowl-lineman-cant-stop-making-fun-of-united-airlines-after-fiasco/urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:30 am
Oh, the free market is at work. United was free to have different bump policies; free to offer better incentives for people to give up their seats; free to hire more intelligent personnel; and free to train that personnel better on how to deal with these situations. Passengers who see what product United offers are free to choose another company’s; investors who see the same thing are free to invest elsewhere.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:32 am
Southwest responded <a href="“>quickly.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:32 am
Southwest responded quicklyKevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:34 am
How is any of this at all relevant?
It’s not. It’s just dirtying up the victim. But the Courier-Journal put it out there, not me.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:35 am
Photoshops were brutal.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:35 am
37… yes!!! MikeK…Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:36 am
My two cents:
1. NJRob is right, the airlines need to offer cash instead of vouchers. An alternative offer would be some number of upgrades to first class. I’d take a later flight in a heartbeat if I could have 6 or 7 first class upgrades with no expiration date.
2. United handled this badly. They shouldn’t have let anyone board the plane until their employees had seats. They should have called out at the gate that they were bumping passengers at random.
3. That said, United had every right to bump this passenger. That plane is private property, and once bumped, the passenger is no longer welcome there. The passenger should have left and complained outside the plane.
4. The passenger said he was being singled out because he was Chinese. This is a bogus racism charge, considering that a (presumably white) couple had already been bumped from the plane. It was just bad luck that his seat was selected.
5. For all the people who were shocked that the man got roughed up, not a single person offered to leave instead of him. I’m pretty sure the whole flight wasn’t occupied by doctors who had patients to see Monday morning.
6. From what I’ve seen, people like to get into high dudgeon over stuff that really doesn’t affect them much. I’m already worn out by this story.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:49 am
i feel more bad for United than I do for doctor stupid
that said, i really despise United’s idiot ceo
he’s a real winner that onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:57 am
the other thing is i wish they served pancakes when you do morning flights
i like pancakes cause they taste so good and they make people happy
you can’t put a price tag on happy passengershappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 10:59 am
If only he had thought fast enough to yell, “Allahu Ackbar!” there would have been plenty of empty seats.
If they had thought he was Muslim, they would not have randomly picked him.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:07 am
That said, United had every right to bump this passenger. That plane is private property, and once bumped, the passenger is no longer welcome there. The passenger should have left and complained outside the plane.
So, the purchase of a ticket with a stated time and flight number creates no contract whatsoever?
This will be adjudicated in the most libertarian of all courts: the public marketplace.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:09 am
🌲!!! https://cdn1.ijr.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2016-11-09-at-9.13.24-AM-1024×784.pngColonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:16 am
No it won’t be judicationed people will still pick the cheapest non-stop flight as long as it’s not Spirithappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:17 am
Passenger multi-tskingColonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:17 am
He was entitled to the benefit of his bargain. Under common law, if the only way he could get to Louisville as promised by United was by chartering a private plane, he could have done that and made United pay for it. These regulations about passenger compensation are for the protection of the airlines, limiting their liability in derogation of the common law.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:24 am
The common carrier contract does not on its face allow removal of passengers for Oversold issues – just preventing the boarding. (Rule 25)
Removal is for specific safety/behavior issues (Rule 21).
UA violated the letter of the contract by boarding prior to bumping (and even then, bumping for aircrew replacements in another city is not an Oversold issue).
I’d be interested in seeing how this baggy jeans wearing rent-a-cop was trained, what the gate agent said to the thug, and whether the rent-a-cop even attempted (understood) de-escalation prior to manhandling the 67 year old guy.
UA settles prior to this getting to a jury.
Losing $700 mil of market cap, great day for the fools.Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:33 am
I never said that. It’s not unheard of for flights to be cancelled, or for a passenger to miss a connection due to a weather delay, or for a passenger to be bumped; those are all cases where the purchase of a ticket with a stated time and flight number doesn’t get you a seat on the plane. The guy was entitled to some compensation for being bumped, but he wasn’t necessarily entitled to fly on that plane.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:41 am
Some wag (I have mo idea who, but kudos for the quick, funny thought) came up with “Southwest- We beat the competition, not the passengers”.Bill H (383c5d) — 4/11/2017 @ 11:43 am
Ain’t no drag, United’s gotta brand new bag.Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:07 pm
All your 38th Parallel are belong to us.Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:08 pm
@31. KOR-ean, perhaps, Haiku. Dey all look da same. Regardless, United’s a big hit all across Asia.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:21 pm
@33. That’s cuz fewer and fewer have been gettin’ a fresh piece of pie since the ’80s. No trickle down. Visit a recycle center, a thrift store or a Dollar Parlor and watch folks literally count nickels, parents outfit their kids with used clothes for school, the elderly decide between cat food or Mexican stew and teachers buying used supplies for classrooms. That’s the real world- our middle class is evaporating before our eyes.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:28 pm
@11. Not everyone. Only United’s regional management. Seems they just like to ‘wing it’– from cockpit to boardroom. That’s the ‘plane’ truth of it. The UAL ‘make good’ for this should be sweet to see.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Hilzik, you remember him, has a hot take:narciso (47dbe8) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:44 pm
United now admitting the flight was not overbooked. Sold out but not overbooked:Dana (684ea3) — 4/11/2017 @ 12:44 pm
If they had thought he was Muslim, they would not have randomly picked him.
He could fool them and be a uighur.
Inscrutable Orientals. Anyway, it would have emptied the plane.Mike K (f469ea) — 4/11/2017 @ 1:14 pm
Jackie Chan is due for a skit appearance on Kimmel or Fallon.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 4/11/2017 @ 1:21 pm
The Skies Just Ain’t Friendly Anymore. – Ray Stevens [YouTube]
The Skies Just Ain’t Friendly anymore,papertiger (c8116c) — 4/11/2017 @ 1:35 pm
Since Flying became a Contact Sport,
Take off your coats and belts and shoes,
that ain’t all they want you to lose
No the Skies Just Ain’t Friendly Anymore.
Unless I’m crossing an ocean and have no other choice, why I drive.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 4/11/2017 @ 1:55 pm
I don’t know who is right or wrong, but I do know this, you won’t see any videos of me being dragged out of the driver’s seat of my Tacoma.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:06 pm
@63. Employees are ‘must ride.’ As opposed to a paying passenger.
“Oh myyyy.” – George TakeiDCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:16 pm
Here’s a travel tip… save the second bag of nuts you get on your airline flight. It will make a great surprise snack after you get to your destination!Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:25 pm
If they’re a flight crew yes, and I have no problem with that given the way the government has set regulations governing the airlines and their crew scheduling (other than government over-regulation), but no airline I know of will bump paying customers for typical employees wanting a seat. Hardly an Oh myyyyy moment, but then again United needs to fire their PR people because they can’t explain anything properly.Sean (1d5074) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:26 pm
At least United didn’t gas their own customers.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:28 pm
68. I don’t know who is right or wrong, but I do know this, you won’t see any videos of me being dragged out of the driver’s seat of my Tacoma.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:06 pm
=================================================
You’ll want to avoid the Trinity Road exit off of Highway 65 in Nashville from what I’ve read.Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 2:37 pm
@71. In fact, it’s a very ‘oh my’ moment per the NYSE.
“PanAm makes the going great!” – Well, it did before it flew into history.
Howzabout “Delta is ready when you are!” – well, more often than air travelers like, they’re not.
Oh for the days of PeoplExpress… and Trump Shuttle.
“At Eastern, we have to earn our wings everyday.” – Frank Borman, President, Eastern Airlines ad tag, 1980sDCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:05 pm
At some point, Dao became a criminal trespasser. On top of that, there are any number of federal regs which deal with failure to follow the instructions of a flight crew he violated. I have little sympathy for his physical injuries/distress/pain.
However, I loathe airlines. I love that United is taking such an economic and image hit. There was a free market solution available and they were too penurious to utilize it.
Now, what happened after this incident? Did they re-accommodate three more pax, or did they decide the deadheading crew was not worth the cost?Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Southwest today:
We beat our competition. Not you.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:16 pm
“Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:23 pm
WesternUnited Airlines… the only way to flydie”
Yes… I am old.Colonel Haiku (b97a97) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Oh for the days when you’d naturally wear a suit and tie to fly, board your flight with minimal security issues, greeted at the gate by a pretty girl wielding a grease pencil to mark up your boarding pass. Then walk through 1st class into coach, which as still a nice ride– with room for your carry-ons and legs… speaking of which, then greeted by bevy of lovely uniformed stewardesses to make the pleasure of travel an experience to look forward to. A window seat, drinks and free snacks… a complimentary pillow and blanket. Even slippers available. Perhaps a descent in-flight meal and a watchable film w/$5 earphones. Close the briefcase… just enjoy the joy of jet travel.
No cellphones, no laptops. Just good magazines and a book and the wonder of flight around you. Yes, we had that in the jet age, kids, and not that long ago.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm
@78. Up, up and away– TWA.
“It’s the only way to fly.” – Tyler Fitzgeald [Jim Backus] ‘It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World’ 1963DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:37 pm
i’m kinda over this now the disgusting ceo needs to go so everyone can move on
how is that even a questionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:49 pm
If the flight crew tells you to stand on your head, do you have to obey them? This argument sounds kind of circular to me.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:51 pm
dao’s weird he may be a big bleedy victim but he’s an unsympathetic one cause he acts like a neurotic simpleton
even Donald Trump’s stripper daughter knows how to handle touchy airplane situations better than this weirdohappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 3:56 pm
A wag in an old Lindbergh documentary brought ‘The Lone Eagle’ back to Earth quipping:
“You know, pilots are essentially chauffeurs.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:00 pm
Wouldn’t be a bad idea to buy some United stock.. .it’s not a bad performer. Albeit I recall folks saying that about TWA when I was a kid.
Absolutely agree that Dao was a baby about this, and he should have handled this better. I would hope that had I been sitting nearby I would have offered to trade my seat… someone on that plane could have saved the day and no one wanted to.
The airline is obviously the biggest loser, though. No matter what the fine print says, a ticket on an airplane is not a lottery. It’s a promise you will get where you need to go, and United (or republic, per Happyfeet) broke the promise and handled the situation stupidly. If no one volunteers to get up, maybe offer a little more money. Or maybe you take three crew instead of four to the next flight and find the extra body in the next town. You gotta be flexible if you’re going to deescalate problems in a stressful environment like air travel.
I remember when air travel wasn’t miserable, but folks born on 9/11 are 16 years old now and people are getting used to this cold, crammed, miserable world of travel. I only hope auto-driving cars breaks the paradigm.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Somehow I always pictured you as an F-150 driver. Must be the navy thing. I kinda want a taco myself (my wife won’t drive anything larger), and I think they make them in Texas so they can’t be all bad.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:03 pm
“…a Hefty bag of passenger trash.” — Chris Matthews, MSNBC ‘Hardball’ 4/11/17
AKA luggage.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:04 pm
Oh good grief what a man-child. I’m curious if he really did have that surgery the next day.
Good lesson to travelers: give yourself more wiggle room coming back because overbooking isn’t unusual.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:05 pm
@85. Heard the same thing about PanAm when it was at 4. Then it lost altitude to 2. Then crashed and burned. Airlines can experience turbulence in the marketplace. If this balloons into a several day story, it might result in a CEO change again.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:08 pm
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/these-airlines-bump-the-most-passengers-involuntarily-united-isnt-no-1-2017-04-11
I have flown JetBlue several times in the last few years. I think once they asked for volunteers because of overbooking, but handled it before anyone got on the plane, not afterwards.
I have been bumped once because of overbooking, coming back from a cruise. Ended up with an oceanview room on Palm Beach, Aruba, courtesy of the cruise line.kishnevi (a3e75f) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:21 pm
It’s about five and a half hours to drive from OHare to Louisville. Considering that the flight and ancillary crap would take maybe three hours altogether, this saved, presuming things hadn’t gone sideways, maybe two hours for the employees. So, to avoid popping for a rental car and a McD’s voucher for lunch, UAL voluntarily decided to offer thousands of dollars to get folks to get off the plane.Richard Aubrey (a09608) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:28 pm
That was dumb enough. Then this.
There is probably some union rule regarding driving being work. But yeah, an outside the box solution like this should have been considered over displacing four paying passengers, or at least if no one volunteers to get off.
Right, there’s some risk, but United has been doing great lately, and actually the losses today are pretty minor if look over the last few months. It’s a profitable company, yet this is a PR nightmare. Who knows what’s going to happen? They could actually benefit from this if they used the publicity to create some new program that was popular, for all we know.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:36 pm
how can it be this late in the story and people still think it was UAL managing that flight
something’s brokenhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:38 pm
People who are saying that the victim should have
marched into the boxcarwalked off the plane quietly are wrong, wrong, wrong. That’s three times wrong.
1. There is nothing thugs can do to you if you resist that they cannot do a lot easier if you don’t resist;
2. He brought worldwide public attention to the abuses airline passengers endure;
3. He hurt United more by doing this than if he had hired all of Donald Trump’s lawyers and sued them all the way to the Supreme Court. If you can’t beat them, hurt them!
The lady who recorded this on her phone also deserves a shout-out. Good work, lady!nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:48 pm
R.I.P. J. Geils, founder/guitarist/leader of the J. Geils BandIcy (9679bf) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:52 pm
he hurt United and all the employees
when it wasn’t even their fault! (no fair)
United has maybe 20 partner airlines that help it provide the United Express service
only one of those partners has displayed this level of brutish ignorant incompetence
Republic Airline
and it wasn’t United’s fault (or the fault of the pension funds what own United stock) that the Republic idiots called on some Chicago trash thugs to do a beatdown on the neurotic weirdo patient-fondling “doctor”
that said, the United ceo is a blatantly stinky p.o.s. who need to to be fired
i like the waffle cookies
they’re chewy and satisfyinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:56 pm
happyfeet, isn’t Oscar Munoz CEO of United Airlines? Didn’t he plead guilty, apologize, and throw himself on the mercy of the court, on behalf of United Airlines, in the link Patterico provided at the beginning of the post? I think the answer to those questions is yes, yes, yes, yes.nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 4:59 pm
Oscar Munoz. That sounds like a Mexican name. Is he legal?nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:01 pm
No, Icy… Say it ain’t so. Next it’ll be Magic Dick on the Lickin’ Stick.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:04 pm
Oscar’s idiotic letter to the United employees was tone-deaf, stupid, and threw gasoline on the fire
his mewlings and protestations were too long coming
lame when they finally coalesced
and wholly unsubstantive
he’s disgraced himself
i hate his stupid facehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:04 pm
and he’s probably not even a for reals legal americanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:07 pm
@73 Colonel Haiku
Steve 57 has a bumper sticker that says “My Old Lady Is Ma Deuce”.Pinandpuller (161c99) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:36 pm
lol…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:44 pm
I hope Mr. Munoz wraps his passport, baby toe birth certificate and ID around a bat and beats a recent Cali to north side Chicago emigre to a pulp.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:44 pm
@103, naw, bushmaster.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:46 pm
The first draft of that Sylvia song went
I’ve been to Trinity Lane
But I’ve never been to mePinandpuller (161c99) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:46 pm
lets have a look at the tote for final damages.
United’s stock falls 1.1%, wipes out $255 million off the airline’s market cap.
Not so bad. Switch from almonds to peanuts for a week, good as new.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:49 pm
This story just keeps getting weirder.
More and more I feel alien to this modern society of ours.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Still up several points over the month, and a lot of people are having a hard time finding opportunities like this in a market that feels overvalued. Their stock just can’t fall much because someone is ready to take the risk.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 5:56 pm
what kind of weirdo does a genital exam on his office manager then gets on a plane and starts screaming like a girlhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:02 pm
Att Thieves:
You Are Moses and
My Tacoma Is
The Promised LandPinandpuller (161c99) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:06 pm
A grandfather and father of five?
Maybe United (or Republic) should use clips from Gran Torino as training films:
“Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while you shouldn’t have f***ed with? That’s me.” — Walt Kowalski, Gran Torino, 2008nk (dbc370) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:08 pm
Almost every aspect of the contractual relationship between interstate airlines and their passengers is still controlled by federal regulations and tariffs, deregulation efforts notwithstanding. Those regs preempt — that is, they wholly supplant and replace — common-law contract and tort theories. This has been a special and continuing governmental stimulus to the airline industry, which (like the railroads before them) have always insisted that they absolutely needed special laws to protect them from legal consequences that other businesses must routinely navigate every damned day.
Which is to say, United is sure to have a lot of legally powerful defenses to any potential lawsuits by this passenger — defenses that will strike most people, and certainly most airline passengers, as chickensh*t technicalities. Blame Congress.
Federal preemption apart, my view is that the equities change very substantially once a passenger has been duly boarded. If garden-variety state contract law applied, we’d say that by that point, one party (the passenger) has already fully performed his contractual obligations (assuming his credit card payment cleared, and yeah, they don’t let you on the plane until they’ve confirmed that), and the other’s performance is no longer fully executory (that is, yet to be performed), but instead already substantially performed. Intentionally breaking a contractual obligation is not always wicked or blameworthy, but in general, once the parties are both embarked upon at least partial performance, it’s generally harder to escape contractual responsibilities without consequence, and the consequences are likely to be, and certainly ought to be, more severe.
Out host wrote: “Even if the stock recovers, there’s the lawsuit and the reputational damage to consider. That alone should easily add up to millions of dollars.” I agree, but the PR damages, while difficult to quantify or assess, are certainly going to be many orders of magnitude larger than any sums United might end up paying out to bring this to a quick conclusion or to satisfy any eventual civil legal judgment. Most of the harm to United is attributable not to the damage it caused this individual, but to the damage it has caused to itself by throwing the guy off the plane after having boarded him, and by the repeated toe-stubbing while trying to respond to the tsunami of bad publicity.
Airlines have done this for years (although usually without physical manhandling). What’s really new is the ubiquity of cellphone videos as a means of igniting publicity conflagrations.Beldar (fa637a) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Are there devices/technologies that can fry or lock up smartphones for a temporary period. I would consider supplying police with such a thing to deploy when the hood starts whipping out the cameraphones.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:29 pm
ulb,
Cops just need to accept that people pull out the phones these days. Some feel safer, some use it as a tactic for bad reasons, and some just really believe in accountability. I don’t think a panic would die down if the cops used a gizmo to cut off recording… in fact I think people would interpret that as a threatening escalation. And if the person using the phone is not friendly to police, at least their attention is occupied by the camera rather than their surroundings, and at least their hands are occupied by the phone instead of in pockets.
What I’d rather see is uncut camera footage from the cop’s perspective for controversial situations. That won’t be enough for some critics, but it’s the fairest perspective for scrutiny.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:34 pm
the railroads, United, and I guess all the other airlines, have their own tort reform.
The rest of us can go [edit] ourselves.
That doesn’t strike me as equal protection before the law.
Did you read that Elon Musk has a similar arrangement? Doesn’t have to worry about safety issues with his Teslas freezing up on the freeway.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Sort of serves San Franciscan’s right. Rich people sucking off the welfare getting subsidized toys that don’t work.
A belated RIP to Valerie Carter, who died on March 4th, at the age of 64.
That Girl Could Sing…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/11/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Tucker Carlson’s nightly defenestration of Democrats – tonight it’s Brad Sherman (D-Ca) – is must-see TV in our house.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/11/2017 @ 7:08 pm
119-indeed, col.mg (31009b) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:23 pm
Travel agents will tell you to avoid Chicago airports.mg (31009b) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:27 pm
time to spare fly united air
susan rice is a flight risk.mg (31009b) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Which one was J. Geils? The singer is Peter Wolf > just discovered today.
Maybe I don’t need to know. Not like it’s a topic likely to come up again.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:43 pm
From what I understand, the plane would still be there on the runway if they didn’t drag his ass off the plane. It becomes a sort of hostage situation. I guess the idea is that you wait there until someone else decides to get off the plane because the screaming guy was too important to get off the plane.jcurtis (0f3bbe) — 4/11/2017 @ 8:58 pm
They need to hire a Herve Villechez impersonator.
De Plane!
De Plane!Pinandpuller (991018) — 4/11/2017 @ 9:25 pm
@125 papertiger
