White Woman Presumes To Speak For Native Americans
[guest post by Dana]
Last week, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones Clara Jeffery decided if Pence wouldn’t eat dinner alone with women other than his wife, it meant he wouldn’t hire women for top jobs in the administration. A few days ago, Jeffery made another ridiculous assumption. This time regarding Native Americans:
Gee, Clara, it’s mighty white of you to tell Indians what we think and feel, and that our place is at the table of perpetual victim. Because where else would it be, right??
Here, put this in your pipe and smoke it:
The tomahawk was created by Algonquian Indians and widely used by Native Americans and European colonialists alike. The iconic “pipe tomahawk” design of the colonial era was made using metal heads provided to tribes as gifts and goods from the British Navy.
Naming weapons and vehicles after Native American tribes and icons are a common practice in the U.S. military, including the Apache, Black Hawk, Iroquois, and Chinook helicopters and the Seminole and Mohawk airplanes.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
As someone once famously said, nothing like the soft bigotry of low expectations.Dana (023079) — 4/10/2017 @ 10:36 pm
Don’t you know, Dana? Clara is fighting your war for you so you don’t have to. Now, go fix me a sammich.John Hitchcock (bb282b) — 4/10/2017 @ 10:46 pm
I love that it’s the army that uses so many of these native american expressions. I’m not sure how authentic it is, but we have the notion that these natives had strong warrior ethics, and we are trying to honor that.
The Oneida kinda got screwed in comparison.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/10/2017 @ 10:53 pm
Ugh.
“You call it Maize. We call it corn.” – Mazola Margarine ad, 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/10/2017 @ 10:57 pm
Ugh-ugh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/10/2017 @ 10:59 pm
Or was it “We call it Maize. You call it corn.” … So Sioux me.
I just love Chicksplaining, especially when it comes from such an exemplar of White Privilege.ThOR (c9324e) — 4/10/2017 @ 11:15 pm
The Indians get their rhetorical revenge by having us non-natives pull “one-arm bandits” as a method to effect redistribution of income in their favor.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 4/10/2017 @ 11:15 pm