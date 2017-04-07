Ted Cruz on Syrian Air Strikes, Then and Now
Ted Cruz, September 9, 2013 on proposed air strikes by President Obama: Why I’ll vote no on Syria strike.
First, Assad’s actions, however deplorable, are not a direct threat to U.S. national security. Many bad actors on the world stage have, tragically, oppressed and killed their citizens, even using chemical weapons to do so. Unilaterally avenging humanitarian disaster, however, is well outside the traditional scope of U.S. military action.
Second, just because Assad is a murderous thug does not mean that the rebels opposing him are necessarily better. As of May, seven of the nine major rebel groups appeared to have significant ties to Islamists, some of whom may have links to al-Qaeda and other terrorists. Their presence and power have only increased, according to media reports. We should never give weapons to people who hate us, and the United States should not support or arm al-Qaeda terrorists.
Third, the potential for escalation is immense. Syria is in the midst of a sectarian civil war, born of centuries-old animosities. We have no clear ally in this Sunni-Shiite conflict, and any “limited” and “proportional” strike could quickly get out of control, imperiling our allies and forcing us into the civil war.
The president and his secretary of state have repeatedly said that Assad’s use of chemical weapons violates an “international norm.” They insist it is critical that we send a “message” to Assad that his behavior is unacceptable. But it is not the job of U.S. troops to police international norms or to send messages. Our men and women in uniform have signed up to defend America.
That was Ted Cruz from 2013. I agreed with his reasoning then and I still agree with it now. Clear-eyed, principled, and well said. You can see why someone might like that Ted Cruz.
Cruz, however, is moderating his tone — now that we have a nominally Republican president who actually did commit an unconstitutional act of war against a foreign power (as Obama later did in Libya). Here is Cruz’s latest statement:
.@SenTedCruz statement on #Syria strikes: pic.twitter.com/LliWbqYFQa
— Matt Largey (@mattlargey) April 7, 2017
Much more deferential. What has changed? Only the president. Nothing more.
Trump wants to be perceived as a strongman. That means (among other things) sudden, ill-considered acts that have ramifications he hasn’t thought about. This is what folks like me warned against. If Donald Trump wants to be the toughest guy in the room, let him do it on his own and back it up with his tiny fists. He ought not use America’s military to make up for his own inadequacies. I’ll leave you with a few tweets that make the sort of clear statement Ted Cruz ought to have made — and still could make.
No legal basis for Trump's attack on Syria. US not under threat of attack. Needed Congress ok … &, btw, it's what he campaigned against.
— Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) April 7, 2017
Agreed. https://t.co/FFpR0TktMe
— David French (@DavidAFrench) April 7, 2017
Framers of Constitution divided war powers to prevent abuse. Congress to declare war; president to conduct war and repel sudden attacks. https://t.co/zSoEh2yoYR
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 7, 2017
Airstrikes are an act of war. Atrocities in Syria cannot justify departure from Constitution, which vests in Congress power to commence war.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 7, 2017
The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013
What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
Not so. We had a deal. No chemical weapons in Syria. Assad and Putin broke it. That’s all the justification that’s needed.nk (dbc370) — 4/7/2017 @ 6:35 am
And that’s the kind of thing I come to this blog for. Hilarious.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/7/2017 @ 6:37 am
Cruise missile diplomacy was good politics and bad policy when Clinton did it and no different today. The irony is Assad’s air force and defenses will likely get an immediate upgrade his benefactors have been reluctant to give him. POTUS has the constitutional authority to act, but it’s his responsibility to do it wisely. Time will tell if he did.crazy (d3b449) — 4/7/2017 @ 6:39 am
Yes the Al queda factor is significant, but I think escalating to satin was the deal breaker. Did we declare war with the French or the tripolitan expedition to the Barbara coast.narciso (d1f714) — 4/7/2017 @ 6:46 am
No, Congress has the power to <B. declare war, which is a legal, but not a miitary, action; and Alexander Hamilton already wrote in the Federalist Papers, number 25, published in the New York Packet of Friday, December 21, 1787:
http://www.constitution.org/fed/federa25.htm
(France had not declared war on England in 1778 when it intervened in the american Revolution)
The restraint on the millitary power that the framers intended was a limitation on standing armies, enforced by a provision that there be no military appropriation for a period of more than two years in advance.
Hamilton was arguing that there needed to be the power to raise a peacetime army, but such apower should not be vested in the states.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 4/7/2017 @ 6:54 am
There is no reason for us to be involved in Syria. Israel is our only ally in the region and they aren’t involved.
I was surprised that Ralph Peters approved. http://nypost.com/2017/04/07/trump-shows-we-finally-have-a-fearless-leader-back-in-the-white-house/SPQR (5aca3d) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:05 am
Hmm. Maybe my case is not that strong after all. Harry Reid never delivered the authorization to use military force to the SCOAMF. The bill was withdrawn after the Russian-brokered deal.
It doesn’t matter. I signed that check to General Mattis today, anyway.nk (dbc370) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:07 am
Maybe you want to re-read Cruz’ statement.Evan Carter (9783e9) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:32 am
Only two logical reasons to do it (none of which justifies it)
1) To show people he is willing to and therefore alter future behavior
2) To distract from Russia (look I bombed Russia!)
Otherwise I am against this because our Nation is not willing to kill enough to achieve its Nation Building impulses.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:38 am
#12 Ralph Peters is demented.
All the demented and deranged Russia haters luv it. Reason enough to hate it.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:39 am
Use of CW can’t be allowed, can’t be normalized. Police action… message sent… how will it be received is the question.Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:44 am
This “analysis” (tiny hands – Sweet Lord) is off the mark a few few steps. A message was sent, to the Syrians, yes, but just as importantly to the Russians. To somehow turn this into a third grade screed condemning such action as so much macho Trump posturing is quite frankly imbecilic. In the extreme. The argument itself is unsupportable, the making of it reveals the author as an unserious man.
There are legitimate points to be made that the actions taken are unconstitutional, or not. I often wonder at “resolutions” by Congress “authorizing” the use of force in the same light. But I am also reminded of Reagan’s midnight bombing run aimed direct at Quadaffi, which achieved admirable results.
The facts on the ground are really quite simple. This country issued a warning once before that the use of chemical weapons in the conflict would be met with a response. The response was to do nothing. Better to say nothing at all. This time, a promise was kept.
Second, Moscow’s military adventurism *will* bring it into direct conflict with NATO. Where does one start finally showing Putin, who is emboldened by weakness, that his grasp is exceeding his reach? The timing of this move may also be important with Xi in White House South. Another strong man emboldened by the feckless nature of the previous administration. Given that the Russians have now said that their support for Syria is not unconditional, I do wonder if Xi may now have a few doubts as to the steadfastness of its partner in international crime.
This is all to say the geo-political situation is a damn site more complex than an Orange Cheetoh waving his tiny fists in the air screaming “look at me”. I think Trump deserves a bit more credit than this, and that the situation deserves more than the intellectually shallow interpretation as offered by the author of this post.Estarcarus (7c5a44) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:43 am
This kind of pseudo-constitutional claptrap isn’t really worth responding to. BUt I will.
The President is Commander-in-Chief and responsible for the use of the military. By supporting a HUGE standing military in time of “peace”, the Congress has accepted that there are reasons that the President might use it. If they DIDN’T want that, they could dial it all back and rely on nuclear subs to deal with actual attacks.
Instead, they have offered up the “War Powers Resolution” which gives the president a blank check for 30 days, so long as he gives the leaders of Congress a heads-up (allowing them an opportunity to say no and/or rally Congress). After that, Congress insists the President come to them.
If an operation seems likely to extend past 30 days, GOP presidents have come to Congress first (3 times out of 3). The times they have not have all been concluded well within that time-frame, and have generally been of a nature that does not admit of open discussion (e.g. Grenada, Panama). Democrat Presidents have not (Kosovo, Libya), despite the fact it was the Democrat Party that rammed through the War Powers Resolution over Nixon’s veto. No president has considered it constitutional, not even Jimmy Carter.
At least part of it (the veto on continuing action) is probably unconstitutional under current precedent (INS v Chadha, banning legislative vetoes).Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/7/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Not so. We had a deal. No chemical weapons in Syria. Assad and Putin broke it. That’s all the justification that’s needed.
This is spot on. Particularly as it was an international agreement to stop US intervention. IF there is no power to enforce that agreement, then we ought to stop making them.
We also had a deal (and TREATIES!) with Iran and North Korea. If malicious violation of a strategic treaty is NOT enforceable by a President, then we ought to stop making them, too.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/7/2017 @ 12:08 pm