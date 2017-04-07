Gorsuch Confirmed – Victory for McConnell
[guest post by JVW]
By a 54-45 vote with three red state Democrats up for reelection in 2018, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, joining with 51 Republicans in voting to seat him on the court. Republican Johnny Isakson of Georgia missed the vote due to health issues.
We have had ample reason to criticize Senate Majority Mitch McConnell in the past, but from the moment that we learned of the passing of the great Justice Antonin Scalia the majority leader has been nothing short of a conservative stalwart from how he handled Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to his ability to keep his caucus together and invoke the Reid Option in ending the Democrats’ filibuster. No doubt we’ll have reason to criticize him again down the road, but let’s take this moment to extend to him our most sincere thanks and congratulations for his fine work.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
– JVW
oh goody another harvardtrash justice
we were running lowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:10 am
That said, I lament that the GOP Senators spent so much effort defending the blocking of Garland with the silly “no nominations in an election year” line. A far more powerful argument, which would have placed the focus where it belonged, would have been this: “President Obama has shown through his use of unconstitutional executive orders that he is not interested in treating the legislative branch as a co-equal partner in governing. That being the case, the Senate is under no obligation to work with him in advancing his nominations.” Naturally the lickspittle Obama press would have still tried to frame the issue as GOP partisan obstructionism, but they would have had to at least mention that the Senate was protesting Obama’s power grab, and they might have even had to address that issue. Opportunity lost.JVW (5de783) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:12 am
Jeeze, thanks happyfeet: your comment reminded me that I need to cross-post this at The Jury Talks Back.JVW (5de783) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:16 am
They started it with Bork and they continue with the dishonest theme that excellent conservative judges are too extreme while radical judges who put feelings and globalism over constitutional law are mainstream.
Up their backsides with a hot poker and oh yeah thanks Harry for making it possible.harkin (c230be) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:18 am
2… well said!Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:28 am
The Saturday Night Massacre by itself was enough to oppose Bork’s nomination.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:37 am
I was opposed to this nomination because of the “no nominations in the last year of their presidency” tradition.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:39 am
i’m here to servehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:40 am
Nice work mitch, never thought you had the giblets to get-er-done.mg (31009b) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:47 am
Now go get me a Justice Pryor.
Um. Trump is still on his honeymoon, sweetums. Cute try at rationalizing your position though.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:48 am
A lot of people who like to claim lifetime “I was right” status because Trump won did not believe me when I said McConnell would refuse to vote on Garland and would nuke if necessary to get Gorsuch. The whole “Republicans never fight for anything” crowd needs to learn a lesson from this.
They won’t.Patterico (a4f8dc) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:53 am
nothing short of a conservative stalwart
Bosh and nonsense. A purely political posture predicated on partisanship, not principles.
The very fact that he wouldn’t move the Garland nomination is all one needs to see that. An actual conservatively principled procedure would have let the nomination proceed and then ensure that it was voted down in at least the Judiciary Committee. That’s advise and consent. What he did was a temper tantrum, which ought to be left to the ones who specialize in it: Trump and the Democrats.kishnevi (870883) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:54 am
I’m making a joke that Trump won’t be president a year from now. Sorry it went over your head.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:55 am
I just complemented Mitch. I hope he gets on a 56 game hitting streak.mg (31009b) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:56 am
cowardly brainwashed dorkboyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:59 am
Bosh and nonsense. A purely political posture predicated on partisanship, not principles.
Oh, that is certainly how it played out, hence my comment about lamenting the messaging around the unwilling to bring forth the Garland nomination which was indeed nakedly partisan. But I think the GOP Senate could have made it an issue of principles had they based their opposition on Obama’s contempt for the legislative branch, and simply stated that ignoring the other co-equal branches of government would henceforth work both ways.JVW (5de783) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:03 am
Kishnevi,
Had Obama nominated Gorsuch, the Senate would have taken a vote. That’s what advise and consent means. Obama didn’t ask for the Senate majority’s advice. Garland wasn’t entitled to a hearing or a vote just because he was nominated.
NOW, let’s dump the filibuster for legislation, not just nominations. I’m not worried that Democrats could pass whatever legislation they wished if they had a simple majority of Congress and the Presidency. There is a Conservative advantage if you could routinely repeal any government program adopted by Democrats. Hard to get traction for the welfare state if the opposition keeps tearing it down every 8 to 12 years, or better yet, refuses to even make appropriations for it whenever they control one house of Congress.El Gipper (f1f816) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:12 am
McCain is an idiot.
Did McCain ever say that ahead of voting to send our kids and treasure to die on his foreign experiments in Democracy?
Dear god I wish his quick death. What a POS.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:14 am
#17 Trying to explain it to Liberal is tough. They are imbeciles.
Republicans won elections, they had consequences.
Obola the Narcissitic should at least understand that concept.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:15 am
And to think Patterico once had the smartest commenters on the internet. No more.DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:16 am
Smart Senator
“President Obama said elections have consequences, Garland’s nomination is one them. It stays one. When the Democrats get the Senate and WH again, they can nominate Garland and seat him.”Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:18 am
#20 Smart does not equal toady acceptance of the words spewing from the mouths of paid liars ,,, er Lawyers.
Just saying.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:19 am
A man demonstrating obtuse judgment w/a prickly temperament. Yep, the perfect fella to replace Scalia.
‘Grand-theft Mitcho.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:23 am
Scalia the Horrible was confirmed by the Senate 98-0.
The only thing that’s changed here is liberal intolerance and dishonesty.
Celebrate this confirmation folks and be doubly joyed that it’s not one of Hillary’s flying monkeys.harkin (c230be) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:41 am
nicely said Mr. Blah Blahhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:47 am
#18 specificallyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:48 am