Welcome To Malibu: A Sanctuary City Where Cheap Nannies And Gardeners Make It A Great Place To Live!
For a select few, anyway…
Recently, I posted about uber-wealthy Malibu’s hypocrisy regarding illegal immigrants. As you may recall, the residents of Malibu are very concerned about the plight of their gardeners and housekeepers during a Trump presidency…
Amusingly, the welcome sign to Malibu was altered to speak the truth of the matter:
“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”
The sign was first reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after someone bolted it to an existing marker at the city’s northern limit. Anyone speeding past might have thought officials were simply taking pride in their recent decision to declare Malibu a haven for immigrants who may face deportation for crossing the border illegally — a defiant repudiation of the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement priorities.
Rosenthal, who introduced the sanctuary measure to this famed beachside community several months ago, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the matter.
“Whoever did this spent some time on it,” she said.
The mayor of Malibu jumped in and revealed just how insular and tone-deaf the wealthy enclave is:
Mayor Pro Tem Skylar Peak also supported sanctuary status when it came up for a vote last month and said he didn’t know much about Boyle Heights — only that it’s a working class and mainly Latino neighborhood.
“To make a derogatory comment about that place is very childish and inappropriate. I’m embarrassed by that,” Peak said.
“We have a lot of immigrants who work in Malibu. It’s probably the majority of the employees here.”
Mayor Peak did not discuss any proposed low-cost housing to help the illegal immigrants from having to make the long commute to the beach community from those mainly Latino neighborhoods. Nor did he discuss any proposals to ensure that the wealthy pay a fair wage to their employees. But hey, they really, really do care. Just ask them:
“Our city depends on a Hispanic population to support our comfortable lifestyle,” Rosenthal read. “Do we not owe them what comfort and protections that are possible in these challenging times?”
These people.Dana (023079) — 4/5/2017 @ 5:16 pm
There should be some activism and a push for low-income housing to be built there in Malibu. It’s not green, let alone humane, to expect the little people to travel long distances to their place of employment. This elitism must not stand!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/5/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Theses people.
Now, now.
Idiocy isn’t the province of the ‘select few’ rich and famous alone; the many multitudes of poor and stupid are equal opportunity dummies as well.
Greetings:
When I first got deported to Alta California, I lived in the city of Alameda. I used to refer to it as a small island off the coast of Oakland. The body of water between them was officially know as “The Estuary” but everybody who lived there referred to it as “The Moat”.11B40 (6abb5c) — 4/5/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Happyfeet,
Thanks for the tip. Skylar Peak is a has some issues.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:08 pm
for the love of california jesus do you have any idea how sickeningly high rent is in Los Angeles
these malibu trash losers are brutally raping the lower and middle classes by putting out a welcome/bienvenidos mat to a city what already doesn’t have enough housing
this is why the filthy city is crawling with bedbugs and tuberculosis
also i think their douchebag malibu mayor smokes weed
i really dohappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:09 pm
The sign is classic. No doubt liberals have no sense of humor.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:09 pm
16 feet above sea level. That’s why AGW has traction with those people. (Chicago is 594 feet above sea level, happyfeet.)nk (dbc370) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:16 pm
The last time masses of Democrats seceded from the Union to maintain power over their cheap forced labor we considered it a civil war. I see no reason why it should not be considered so today and the feds should send in marshals to enforce federal law. Sedition is still sedition.
Democrats have a history of exploitation of minorities for labor. This time they are exploiting immigrants both legal and illegal but their main objective is to recruit new Democrat voters. If we continue to permit immigration and close our eyes to “sanctuary cities” we will end up a permanent minority to the Democrats and we won’t be able to elect a dog catcher.
The Democrats are stuffing the ballot boxes not with ballots but with millions of new Democrats. Plus they are setting up an underclass to replace the union thugs who are being eliminated by automation. The Democrats always play the long game. They have deteriorated into a plague on the Republic.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:23 pm
i feel like i never get enough oxygen herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:28 pm
lol failmerica’s secret service sluts
you think you know trash and then bam these secret service losers turn around and raise the barhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/5/2017 @ 6:34 pm
“Off duty”mg (31009b) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Pretty sure that those estates have servant’s quarters, around by the garage and the recycling bins.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Declare these places to be in active insurrection against the federal government and seize their bank accounts and pension plans. This will get their minds right.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:46 pm
First, fake news. Now, fake signs. I don’t know if we are going to be able to handle so much truth.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Maybe congress should pass some laws that actually penalize people or companies that hire illegals?
Doesn’t seem to be a priority. I wonder why.Davethulhu (c75fb7) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:41 pm
You can be very sure the Malibu will not be a sanctuary for midnight sign posters. I hope the culprit has covered his/her tracks, and if caught, keeps mouth shut. Don’t compound the misdemeanor with some two-bit felony like being untruthful with the authorities. And have some cash buried somewhere so you can feed and house yourself after the police seize your bank accounts, vehicles, and the county seizes your property when the taxes aren’t paid. This is America, after all.BobStewartatHome (448c1e) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Sounds like a classic win-win situation. A real one.
What, pray tell, is the argument against it?
And if there is one, is that same argument used by the same people in arguing for some different things that might logically follow, or is that argument merely an after the fact rationalization?Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:47 pm
A clear reform would be threefold:
A: End birthright citizenship, which was a great reform for slaves but is obsolete. Citizenship should be based on a parent being a citizen or going through an immigration process.
B: If you’re not a citizen, you don’t work without a special (and expensive) waiver for truly unusual situations where we really did need to import a specialist. Violating this law is treated like tax evasion.
C: Absolutely no welfare, food stamps, grants, subsidized loans, medicaid, or anything else, if you do not possess a national ID card, which are issued early (childhood). Your state gets a block on the card to add licenses like driver or conceal carry, and also restrictions (need to wear glasses to drive, etc), but it’s a consistent card in all 50 states and possessing a fictitious one is a mandatory 72 hour jail sentence. I think this part is pretty important. IDs are free and are tied to a fingerprint. Everyone booked into a jail for any reason is fingerprinted, and if they do not have such an ID card, they are issued one tied to that fingerprint. If they lose the card, you can still easily identify them. Sounds draconian but I don’t see how this harms anybody.The Meteors (ba94b2) — 4/5/2017 @ 10:22 pm
Once again, none of your “reforms” target employers. You’re treating the symptom, not the cause.Davethulhu (c75fb7) — 4/6/2017 @ 12:00 am
Have you seen the people at Trump rallies? Maybe five of them could do the work of one Mexican if they could be persuaded to put down the beer, the Cheetos and the donut, and bother to show up two days in a row. Reality. Employers need to get the work done. Or you go to the grocery store and the shelves are empty.nk (dbc370) — 4/6/2017 @ 12:06 am
No one works less than our black political hacks, nk.mg (31009b) — 4/6/2017 @ 2:13 am
Waters, Cummings etc,etc.
Watch what they do and not what they say.
“Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) failed to acknowledge Equal Pay Day for the first time in her Senate career after it was reported on Tuesday that women working in her Senate office earned just 71 percent of what was earned by men.”
http://freebeacon.com/politics/elizabeth-warren-goes-silent-on-equal-pay-day-after-free-beacon-report/harkin (f65e7e) — 4/6/2017 @ 2:55 am
22.Have you seen the people at anti-Trump rallies? Maybe five of them work.
FYPharkin (f65e7e) — 4/6/2017 @ 2:56 am
Actually they all work, harkin. The anti Trump rally IS their work.
So instead of whining like a leftist simply add D: Employers who employ persons without national ID will be fined 100k per occurrence. Hit them where it hurts.
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-I4nksOojOs0/WOMISNenE4I/AAAAAAABIF4/230VxcO_b0Ut3HmNlfhRutkP2Xv2WWVwACLcB/s640/1ninetymiles1YZ5U1rhnukoo1_500.jpgRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/6/2017 @ 5:58 am
Well some honesty is at least refreshing.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/6/2017 @ 7:46 am