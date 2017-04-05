Welcome To Malibu: A Sanctuary City Where Cheap Nannies And Gardeners Make It A Great Place To Live!

[guest post by Dana]

For a select few, anyway…

Recently, I posted about uber-wealthy Malibu’s hypocrisy regarding illegal immigrants. As you may recall, the residents of Malibu are very concerned about the plight of their gardeners and housekeepers during a Trump presidency…

Amusingly, the welcome sign to Malibu was altered to speak the truth of the matter:

“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

The sign was first reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after someone bolted it to an existing marker at the city’s northern limit. Anyone speeding past might have thought officials were simply taking pride in their recent decision to declare Malibu a haven for immigrants who may face deportation for crossing the border illegally — a defiant repudiation of the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement priorities. Rosenthal, who introduced the sanctuary measure to this famed beachside community several months ago, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the matter. “Whoever did this spent some time on it,” she said.

The mayor of Malibu jumped in and revealed just how insular and tone-deaf the wealthy enclave is:

Mayor Pro Tem Skylar Peak also supported sanctuary status when it came up for a vote last month and said he didn’t know much about Boyle Heights — only that it’s a working class and mainly Latino neighborhood. “To make a derogatory comment about that place is very childish and inappropriate. I’m embarrassed by that,” Peak said. “We have a lot of immigrants who work in Malibu. It’s probably the majority of the employees here.”

Mayor Peak did not discuss any proposed low-cost housing to help the illegal immigrants from having to make the long commute to the beach community from those mainly Latino neighborhoods. Nor did he discuss any proposals to ensure that the wealthy pay a fair wage to their employees. But hey, they really, really do care. Just ask them:

“Our city depends on a Hispanic population to support our comfortable lifestyle,” Rosenthal read. “Do we not owe them what comfort and protections that are possible in these challenging times?”

