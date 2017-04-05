Quick Hits
[guest post by Dana]
First, Susan Rice leaked “nothing to nobody”:
Second, Neil Gorsuch accused of plagiarism, or as Ed Whelan puts it,
“Another desperate 11th-hour smear, something that appears to have become a rite of passage for Republican Supreme Court nominees.”
Third, a 23 word response from Secretary of State Tillerson:
“North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.”
This comes just days before President Trump is scheduled to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Southern White House.
–Dana
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:05 am
Follow the unmasking.
–Deep ThroatAZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:15 am
And Hillary is still not our President.Jim (a0d3dd) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:31 am
Somebody should tell Trump that Obama is not President anymore, too.nk (dbc370) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:38 am
The chemical weapons deal that lurch negotiated dudnt work out, quelled surprisenarciso (d1f714) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:43 am
That’s very ominous sounding. (they don’t want to tip off North Korea to a possible attack. It must
be at least in the advanced stages of planning for this to be something that could tip them off.)
It might be being accelerated because of the upcoming election in South Korea, which might elect a president who might veto that. Also, North Korea might come up with a military defense to any plan..
It’s not definite that there will be an attack. China will be given a chance to handle it. They’re not in the mood yet, with the Chinese government saying North Korea is ony doing this to giarantee the survival of the regime. Trump wants China to squash at least the intercontinental missile threat from North Korea..
The Trump Administration will not take no for an answer, and it will not take yes for an answer. Itwill only take success for an answer.
Otherwise they go ahead. Trump is not going to rely on Star Wars, or on deterrence. Kim Jong Un seems too darn serious about attacking the United States.Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:45 am
hatTillerson said about North Korea is not like the semi-silence about Syria, where the United States did not point out it was NOT saying Assad must go.
By the way, people are losing sight of the most important thing about that attack in Idlib , Syria with nerve gas: The target. An enemy hospital.
They don’t want the injured to be killed.
This reverses the very first limitation on war that dates back to the Crimean War.
Arrests and attacks on doctors and hospitals has been a feature of the Arab Spring.
If the government shoots demonstrators, well, they don’t want them to be treated – the shooting isn’t ust to disperse them, it’s to kill a few accidentally on purpose to deter the others. Doctors and hospitals undermine that strategy.
It was actually first used in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and Assad probably got the idea from the Saudis, at a time when they were trying to help him (but he wouldn’t listen – he wouldn’t offer amnesties, as they counseled)
It’s probably now being pushed by Russia.
Now, North Korea is a worse regime than that of Syria.Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:48 am
It is very easy to give nobody nothing. In fact,it is quite hard to give nobody something, since nobody can not receive anything.
But did she give something to somebody? And if so, who was somebody and what was something? She evaded answering those questions.kishnevi (a9a964) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:52 am
Trump should retract and apologize for statements made by U.S. officials saying things like that the status of Assad will be decided by the Syrian people.
It’s good that he’s not saying empty words, but that is worse than empty words. Maybe it has stopped.Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:57 am
Greetings:
Admittedly, I’m still in recovery from 13 years of Catholic school education (with no do-overs) but, somewhere along those lines, I was taught about “double negatives” and that a statement like “I leaked nothing to nobody” didn’t at all preclude that “you leaked something to somebody” unless the listener really, really wanted it to.11B40 (6abb5c) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:11 am
When I rule the world, that level of pedantry will be “remediated” by five years of “rehabilitation” as a spittoon-emptier in a Jacksonville roadhouse. The lady made her point to any fair-minded person: “I leaked nothing!” “To nobody!”
And grammatical or not, it is infinitely classier than “alternative facts”. And so is she compared to the other lady.nk (dbc370) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:22 am
Funny how folks are now upset Trump has not started nuclear was in Syria and North Korea.
OMG OMG OMG Assad and Kim did bad things and Trump has nothing to say!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These #nevertrumpers are mental.
24 years of hand wringing about Kim but now Trump must solve this ASAP!
Syria is another ball of wax. Sasse and McCain should go their to fight and take their entire families with them also.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:47 am
11B40:
We should take note that the prior thread on Susan Rice garnered 354 posts.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:54 am
Quick Hits:
Bannon removed from NSC.
Greetings, AZ Bob: ( @ 15 (f7a491) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:54 am )
I didn’t post nothing to nobody.11B40 (6abb5c) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:01 am
He HaAZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:04 am
“I leaked nothing to nobody no how.”
Anybody w/experience in media and publishing reading the Politico piece can see the examples noted indicate Gorsuch’s veiled plagiarism- particularly w/o citations when a simple, ‘Per XYZ’ or such would have smoothed this out. Honest professionals would have flagged this and suggested a rewording. Won’t stop the nomination but speaks to a character flaw of obtuse judgment and questionable temperament. Yes, a perfect replacement for Scalia.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:20 am
Who will ‘leave’ first? Check Vegas…
[ ] Bannon
[ ] TillersonDCSCA (797bc0) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:23 am
@15. We should take note that alt.right nut job Mike Cernovich has not received proper credit for breaking that story, too.
That’s M-I-K-E C-E-R-N-O-V-I-C-H.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:32 am
In point of fact, leaving Kim oil Sung’s camarilla in power was the key mistake, they have provided nuclear research as far as Syria, remember that reactor near dear oz sour.narciso (d1f714) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:34 am
And remember it was albrights deal, negotiated by Wendy Sherman ( where have i heard that name)narciso (d1f714) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:37 am
Was that mire carrying the rizzotto tray
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/229062/did-the-obama-administrations-abuse-of-foreign-intelligence-collection-start-before-trumpnarciso (d1f714) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:54 am
Greetings, urbanleftbehind: ( @ 14 (5eecdb) — 4/5/2017 @ 8:51 am )
By high school, we were mostly (except for the Eye-ties) fine broths of lads so corporal punishment was kind of downplayed. Detentions ruled our days. Grammar school though, not so much. The good Sisters of Mercy in the lower grades were huggers and tsk-tsk-ers, but 7th grade involved the largest nun in the free world and her 4×18 inch strip of neo-lite (shoe soling material) but she never called it “Patience”. Our 8th grade sister was a “lefty” (biologically) which was a continuing problem for some guys, but not me.
On a somewhat lighter note, our grammar school principal mentioned to me a number of times that she was going to have may name permanently engraved on that ridiculously small chair she had in her office for her “after school visitors”. I used to charm her by using my contribution to Catholic school discipline which went, “Is this a one-parent problem or a two-parent problem, Sister?”11B40 (6abb5c) — 4/5/2017 @ 10:08 am
So now the cover is that they did spy on Trump and his team, but didn’t leak the information? Do I have that correct?
They just changed the rules to allow thousands of government officials to see these documents and one of them released it instead.
Plausible deniability.NJRob (43d957) — 4/5/2017 @ 10:29 am
“The world is a mess; I inherited a mess. We’re gonna fix it.” – President Donald J. Trump
Sounds familiar. Strawberries, for dessert, tonight, Donald?
“I assumed command of a badly-handled ship. I tried to bring in into line.” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/5/2017 @ 10:43 am
There’s paperwork showing Rice as being the one, or one of the ones, ordering/requesting the unredacting of names. Which is legal for her to do in her position with her clearance.
It’s who she gave it to that’s the problem.Ingot (e5bf64) — 4/5/2017 @ 10:55 am
Your use of The Caine Mutiny is hilarious DCSCA. As they say, if the noose fits…
Now it looks like our new squirrel! is no less than a new war – or two! Way To Go Trump.Tillman (a95660) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:11 am
@27 That’s a solid theory. I won’t be surprised to learn it goes back much farther.crazy (d3b449) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:19 am
It’s probably now being pushed by Russia.
Now, North Korea is a worse regime than that of Syria.
Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 7:48 am
Now, North Korea has more potential to harm–more capability, and is in a location to cause more possible unrest.
Syria has already almost maxed out in it’s potential for unrest in the area.
Conversely North Korea is a ticking time bomb in a fresh box of tinder.Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:21 am
edit:its potential
Ack–I need coffee.Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:25 am
So if Syria attacks Israel and North Korea attacks South Korea it’s Trump’s fault? Wow. That’s why I was against Trump letting those two rogue nations develop the bomb. He should have stopped them when he had the chance.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:36 am
Lefties never want to acknowledge the devastation they leave behind when the country has tired of their experimentation with nitwit policies and the sober,responsible folks have regained control.
It never fails.Colonel Haiku (be4c6e) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:37 am
The word games that lefties play are not accidents. “is” is not “was”, for example.
Rice’s words very cleverly leave the question of who is the somebody she gave something to unanswered. She relies on the bias of the MSM and other lefties to overlook this, since she is a black woman. She knows they expect slang, and they will instinctively translate this to mean what they’d like it to mean. For what it’s worth, Rice is a graduate of Stanford and holds a PhD from Oxford.
We know Willy lied because Monica preserved the seamen stained blue dress. I hope that Rice will be undone by a similarly unexpected source.BobStewartatHome (448c1e) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:55 am
Two months if office, on the verge of two wars, but of course it’s all Obama’s fault. Got it.Tillman (a95660) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:08 pm
narciso (d1f714) — 4/5/2017 @ 9:34 am
President Eisenhower and Secretary of State John Foster dulles did that – and they stopped the war by secretly (nobody knew this for decades, so it hasn’t sunk in, into how we think about nuclear weapons) threatening to use nuclear weapons, not as explosivess, but to put radiation along the border or something like that. Of course, Truman had earlier stopped MacArthur, because he didn’t want to get into a war with Mao’s China.
It could be argued that maybe Truman stopped him too late for that purpose because Chinese troops poured in and drove United Nations forces from almost at the Yalu River two thirds of the way down the Korean peninsula. (they eventually got back to approximately the 38th parallel, but it was not exactly the original division line.)
The situation has remained absolutely frozen since 1953, in a virtual time warp, with regular meetings in Panmunjon with the Red Chinese on the North Korean side regurgitating harsh propaganda, and occasional outbursts of murderous violence by North Korea.
North Korea, all this time, has been planning to invade the South, but was always deterred. I think sometimes the plans got quite advanced but the invasion was always called off. This kind of situation can eventually become dangerous if the standoff lasts a long time, and the basic politics doesn’t change, and then new people get in charge and have different ideas. (cf Germany 1871-1914. The most significant fact of the 19th centry, Bismarck said, wa sthe England and America spoke the same language. I think this meant the U.S. would side with England, and since England wouldn’t permit Germany to conquer France, Germany had to not only stop its conquests, but withdraw from France in 1871. But eventually this got forgotten by the german General Staff, who manuvered Germany into a war in August, 1914. War had been averted several times before, but finally it wasn’t averted.)
Nuclear weapons were part of a North Korean strategy to win this war (I think the idea was the U.S. would not expose its troops to radiation and so would not be able to reinforce and supply its army in South Korea, which wasn’t strong enough by itself to defeat an invasion but acted as a tripwire.)
North Korea knew, at a minimum, that they would get boycotted for years if they conquered South Korea, so the policy was always to make North Korea as independent as possible from all other countries, and to stockpile food for the army.
But the invasion was always called off, however close it got, and it maybe got to within a year or so of D-day and holding.Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Tillman, your snark is so incompetent that it only rebounds upon you.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:29 pm
North Korea is a deeply ideological regime that sees the south as a puppet of western powers, the park impeachment seemingly has given an opportunity.narciso (d1f714) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:34 pm
Get the lot of them testifying under oath. See what happens.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Sammy Finkleman, the reality has been that starting in the late ’60’s, South Korea was probably strong enough to defeat North Korea in a rematch. For many decades, the US Army was in South Korea and nominally in command of South Korean forces, specifically to prevent South Korea from restarting festivities. Today the North Korean army is very large, very poorly maintained and there is good reason to believe it is a very fragile force. North Korea’s main threat is the use of nuclear and chemical weapons against the South Korean population, the bulk of which is within conventional artillery range of the DMZ in the greater Seoul metropolitan area.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:41 pm
Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 11:21 am
Syria is in no condition to do anything right nww, but can become a virtual puppet of Iran/Hezbollah, and Iran seems to be interested in starting a war with Israel – jointly with Hamas in Gaza – at the earliest opportunity, something that assad probably doesn’t actually want – but he might not be in charge in that case.
Iran has had its military buildup in Syria near the Israeli border frustrated several times by Israel, including killing commanders. (By the way, Iran likes rockets that attack civilians.) Israel never announces any military activity it engages in in the territory of Syria except retaliatory fire right by the Golan ceasefire lines, but they keep on knocking down its military buildup and not allowing rockets and other things to be transferred from Syrian units to Hezbollah units. (Iran has now been trying to set something under the auspices of the Syrian army so that maybe Israel won’t bomb it.)
Not so in Lebanon or Gaza, where the policy is quiet for quiet with some advantage taken of periods of non-quiet to degrade their capabilities.
Syria has no army that means anything – its army is Hezbollah and other members of the Iranian “foreign legion” (they’e got Pakistanis there, and Afghans, too) plus the Russian Air Force, and some troops.
I mean Syria has an army, but it’s full of unwilling draftees, and not well trained, and they;ll cut and run if they get a chance. Syria has an Air Force, but it’s small and cannot stand up to any good, or even a basic, air defense system. It can only drop horrible bombs on undefended targets. This is just my general impression.
Netanyahu has somehow managed to deter Putin from any kind of clash, with Israel deciding what they absolutely cannot tolerate, which is mainly transferring of arms to better run units under Iranian control. They will bomb it, Russians or no Russians, so there are no Russians interfering. ISIS is not ready to fight Israel (and Jordan, which is under Israeli protection, in the sense that an invasion by an real enemy will not be tolerated) either, or even Lebanon.Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:42 pm
Two months if office, on the verge of two war
Yes, it is Obama’s fault for kicking the can down the road. If Hillary was in office, you’d say it was Bush’s fault, disregarding all reason.
North Korea is such a bad actor they get elected to play the role of “Stupid fu*ks who thought they could build nuclear missiles and no one would care.” The movie will then be dubbed into Farsi for the Iranians.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 12:42 pm
If you love you some war SPQR, Trump’s your man.
If Trump wasn’t flagrantly playing footsie with Russia, I don’t believe that Syria would have pulled this stunt. So I don’t think that Trump can shirk responsibility on this one. It’s of his own making.Tillman (a95660) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:03 pm
We’re on the verge of two wars? Really? That’s nonsense Tillman and you know it. Or maybe you wish we were so you could blame it on Trump. BTW, exactly what has Trump done or not done to bring us to the verge of war? Did he blow up something or invade somebody we don’t know about? Has he blockaded some country or sent an ultimatum of war? Please fill us in.
You’re a typical leftist, Tillman. You’d love to see a war with all the death and destruction so you could pin it on Trump. Your leftist “compassion” is showing. #FakeAmericanRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Sammy
Agree with pretty much all of that, kind of knew I was being too simplistic.
One interesting thing is that the Sauds traveled to Russia during all of this contre temps.
I just think given the situation of some sort of “balance” with China and the economic power houses of Taiwan and South Korea–that economically–North Korea has the power to disrupt and disturb on a much larger level than a Syrian collapse.
Syria is much better kept in check by the strength of Israel, Operation Orchard comes to mind –especially after seeing narcisco’s comment.
Hopefully China is interested in global economic stability also.
I think there is a divide in China that most don’t talk about. There is the globalist doves–that hope the economic environment keeps China and the world “interested” in global economic stability–and then there is the China hawks that want an excuse to build up China’s military. I’m not sure who in the China internal conflict is winning the debate.
Maybe–we are about to find out.
(as an aside I was reading an article about Atta’s time in Aleppo–and he was bitching about the damn globalists(hence why they targeted the World Trade Center) he had that in common with Hitler who hated the globalists that flitted from Paris, to Brussels and then Berlin–the problem is that mutual interests in global economic stability often has the side benefit of–not losing blood and treasure in war. Some of the most dangerous times rise out of great depressions.)Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:14 pm
No Hoagie, I am absolutely against war. I’m warnings against it. Trump likes his secrets, especially for troop movements and plans: we could be gearing up for war right now and not know about it until after it has begun, and of course by then it’s too late.Tillman (a95660) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:18 pm
Tillman, are you that ignorant or just think we are? It was Obama that allowed the Russians to pretend to remove Syria’s chemical weapons three years ago (with evidence a year ago of Syrian deception reported ) but you blame Trump?
You are simply the most incompetent of hacks.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:20 pm
Yikes forgot to add Japan into the mix.Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:22 pm
SPQR, the timing sure is suspicious. It’s only after Trump got into office that they decided to use those chemical weapons. Why’s that?Tillman (a95660) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Tillman, I find it “suspicious” that you came up with this brilliant piece of detective work.SPQR (a3a747) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:25 pm
Tillman, are you that ignorant or just think we are? It was Obama that allowed the Russians to pretend to remove Syria’s chemical weapons three years ago (with evidence a year ago of Syrian deception reported ) but you blame Trump?
You are simply the most incompetent of hacks.
SPQR (a3a747) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:20 pm
Unfortunately it works because the media does not report when a Democrat president is in power.
Syria is probably dangerously close to a genocide and the liberal media is only just starting to show it now.Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:25 pm
You’re a typical leftist, Tillman. You’d love to see a war with all the death and destruction so you could pin it on Trump.
Tillman would be OK with the sun going nova, so long as he could blame Trump.Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:30 pm
It’s only after Trump got into office that they decided to use those chemical weapons. Why’s that?
They used them while Obama was in office, too. And I suspect they used them more recently, but Obama’s folks kept it secret so they wouldn’t have to react.
As for the Norks, they’ve been building nukes for 20 years and all the people who don’t want war have been saying “Not yet! Not yet!”. Then when the Norks nuke San Francisco, it’ll be “Why didn’t anyone do something?!”Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:33 pm
The good old Sergeant Schultz defense for Susan Rice, “I saw nozzing, I did nozzing.”Skeptical Voter (1d5c8b) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:43 pm
PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff asked Rice about Nunes’ disclosure two weeks ago (March 22) [YouTube] that Trump “and the people around him may have been caught up in surveillance of foreign individuals and that their identities may have been disclosed. Do you know anything about this?” Woodruff asked.
Compare and contrast. Rice moved from “didn’t unmask nobody” in March to “routinely unmasking Americans as part of her duties” and “unmasking accelerated in Dec and Jan” and “didn’t leak nuthin to nobody” in April.
But “didn’t leak nuthin” is the only part people want to talk about.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Bull[edit].
As for the Norks, they’ve been building nukes for 20 years and all the people who don’t want war have been saying “Not yet! Not yet!”. Then when the Norks nuke San Francisco, it’ll be “Why didn’t anyone do something?!”
Kevin M (25bbee) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:33 pm
You could give San Fran a three hour warning to evacuate and they still wouldn’t get it done because the highway building has been blocked to save the wetlands in Sonoma, etc.
So thousands of people dead–but the wet water newt–lives on! Winning!Rae (2fd998) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:46 pm
@9 happyfeet
It’s raining men. Hallelujah.
“That’s a shame when folks be throwing away a perfectly good white boy like that.” Better Off DeadPinandpuller (ba5ff1) — 4/5/2017 @ 1:53 pm