Susan Rice In The Crosshairs
[guest post by Dana]
From Eli Lake:
White House lawyers last month learned that the former national security adviser Susan Rice requested the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports on dozens of occasions that connect to the Donald Trump transition and campaign, *according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The pattern of Rice’s requests was discovered in a National Security Council review of the government’s policy on “unmasking” the identities of individuals in the U.S. who are not targets of electronic eavesdropping, but whose communications are collected incidentally. Normally those names are redacted from summaries of monitored conversations and appear in reports as something like “U.S. Person One.”
…
But Rice’s multiple requests to learn the identities of Trump officials discussed in intelligence reports during the transition period does highlight a longstanding concern for civil liberties advocates about U.S. surveillance programs. The standard for senior officials to learn the names of U.S. persons incidentally collected is that it must have some foreign intelligence value, a standard that can apply to almost anything. This suggests Rice’s unmasking requests were likely within the law.
…
The intelligence reports were summaries of monitored conversations — primarily between foreign officials discussing the Trump transition, but also in some cases direct contact between members of the Trump team and monitored foreign officials. One U.S. official familiar with the reports said they contained valuable political information on the Trump transition such as whom the Trump team was meeting, the views of Trump associates on foreign policy matters and plans for the incoming administration.
(I would like to know who these unnamed officials are, and whether they are reliable. Is there a reason for them to remain unnamed? After all, even President Trump objects to the use of anonymous sources.)
David French cautions that we don’t know enough (yet) to be outraged, and also contrasts two basic assumptions and the subsequent responses therein:
If you’re operating under the assumption or strong suspicion that Americans working with Trump were engaged in improper communications with Russia, then the unmasking requests look a lot like due diligence. Also, if you have a baseline level of trust for the Obama administration, then it’s easy to imagine that unmasking was necessary or important for context even if conversations didn’t directly pertain to Russia but instead to other issues of “foreign intelligence value.” In such circumstances, unmasking looks a lot less pernicious.
However, if you’re operating under the assumption or strong suspicion that claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia represent nothing more than malicious conspiracy theories, then the news takes on a much darker hue. Also, many others (like me) look at the Obama administration’s well-documented record of falsehoods and surveillance abuses and have a trust level for Susan Rice that hovers somewhere near zero. In this circumstance, unmasking looks a lot less like due diligence, and a lot more like an abuse of power.
With that, Adam Housley of Fox News reported this today:
Multiple sources tell Fox News that Susan Rice, former national security adviser under then-President Barack Obama, requested to unmask the names of Trump transition officials caught up in surveillance.
The unmasked names, of people associated with Donald Trump, were then sent to all those at the National Security Council, some at the Defense Department, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and then-CIA Director John Brennan – essentially, the officials at the top, including former Rice deputy Ben Rhodes.
The names were part of incidental electronic surveillance of candidate and President-elect Trump and people close to him, including family members, for up to a year before he took office.
Republican lawmakers are now calling for an FBI investigation into whether Susan Rice broke any criminal laws, and whether “the material gleaned from the Rice unmasking is the material fed to the media in an attempt to do political damage to the Trump administration and, if so, who was responsible for leaking it.”
Also, as of today, Rice has not responded to inquiries made regarding this latest news. But as Lake reminds us, last month Rice denied knowing anything about reports indicating that Trump and his transition staff had been swept up in incidental intel collection: “I know nothing about this,” adding, “I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that account today.”
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
It’s a strange thing when both sides of the aisle seem desperate to make this go the way that benefits their side. And in between are the good and decent voters who just want the truth to come out, no matter who it impacts, and no matter if they cannot forget Benghazi. Because truth is just that important to them.Dana (023079) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Fake news, planted by the Trump camp with Mike Cernovich a rabid Trumpkin toadie, and picked up by the usual suspects, see e.g. Faux News.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Suspicious minds think alike… http://patterico.com/2017/04/02/donald-trump-and-the-russian-kerfuffle/#comment-1989164Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Keep pluckin’ dat chicken, counselor…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Is nk an acronym for North Korea? Asking for a friend.Jim (a0d3dd) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:52 pm
=yawn= fake news. Rice’s ‘involvement’ was first reported by far-right extremist, ‘alt-righter’ Mike Cernovich then ‘reworked’ into mainstream chatter by Lake.
The only thing that could make her truly a shiny object of right-wing desire is afro sheen.
But Rice does go\ good with squirrel stew.
Looks like garbage.
Smells like borscht.
Tastes like… strawberries.
“When I was an ensign on a cruiser, five pounds of cheese went missing. Everybody forgot about it– but me.” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:53 pm
They made the rules meaningless
That came from here:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/susan-rice-unmasked-1491262064narciso (b9586d) — 4/3/2017 @ 6:59 pm
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-03/cernovich-explains-how-he-learned-about-susan-ricemg (31009b) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:03 pm
11…
I made a pot of sticky rice today, but I topped it with sardines in Louisiana hot sauce. Smelled less fishy than this story.
Yes, that too. Mike Cernovich is an alt.righter white supremacist buddy of Milo Yiannopoulos and Vox Day.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:09 pm
From someone who really spoke truth to power, and paid the price
https://mobile.twitter.com/SharylAttkisson/status/849057049803706368narciso (b9586d) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Comrades! Rice-A-Roni is da San Fran-chisco, treat!
замечательно!
“That’s our number six plane, the decoy plane… It’s trying to draw your fighters away from our other plane carrying the bombs! It carries only defensive equipment. You don’t have to worry about it… You’re letting our other plane get through!” – General Bogan [Frank Overton] ‘Fail-Safe’ 1964DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Zerohedge is a Russian disinformation outlet, mg. Its purpose is to spread doom and gloom in the West, and create dissatisfaction and distrust of our governments. The counterpart of Russia Today whose purpose is to make Russia look good.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Putin wanted the corrupt diseased pig-hoochie to win
he wanted Mr. Trump to lose
this is obvious to anyone who is willing to do the analysishappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:19 pm
If you care to discuss this seriously ….
What Putin wants is to destroy the idea of American exceptionalism. To make us look just as rancid and corrupt as his frozen sh!thole of a country. Who won was secondary to causing chaos and distrust in our electoral process.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:23 pm
It was a video and i never said it:
I’ve updated the post with the interview of Susan Rice on PBS where she says she didn’t know anything about the reports.Dana (023079) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Susan Rice is an accomplished patsy. She lacks the wherewithal to dream up the unmasking. She was told to do it. I want to know who gave the order.
And to bolster my non-partisan bona fides: I just want to know the truth. Was it Paul Manafort or Valerie Jarrett? I got’sa know.ThOR (98fee1) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:42 pm
@24. There’s no such thing as ‘American exceptionalism.’ Ask a Roman, a Greek, an Egyptian, a Brit, a German, a Persian, a Byzantine, a Mongol, a Russian, the Chinese…
“…I prefer Russia. It’s as corrupt as America, but there’s less bullsh-t.” – Barley [Sean Connery] The Russia House, 1990DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:45 pm
But no ‘update’ referencing Mike Cernovich.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:48 pm
Were her lips, moving, Dana?
Putin thinks there is. American exceptionalism. He wrote about it, and against it, in an op-ed in the New York Times. http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/12/opinion/putin-plea-for-caution-from-russia-on-syria.html (Last paragraph.) And he’s mentioned it other times, too, that I cannot footnote at the moment.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:53 pm
What am I thinking? I take it all back. I have it on very good authority that these allegations are based on “Trump’s misinterpretation of a teevee show” and nothing more.ThOR (98fee1) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Susan Rice is taking her usual place as Obama’s witting patsy. It’s her designated role in his corrupt Administration. Her skirts are his shield against exposure for endless high crimes and misdemeanors. Susan Rice is nothing but a well paid useful idiot.ropelight (8c52f8) — 4/3/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Heh. CNN counters “unnamed officials” with “person close to Rice”:
Why should I believe this if the person won’t identify themselves?Dana (023079) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:02 pm
@17. Rest easy, Colonel. Your squirrels will be fed: the Billionaire President donated his 1st qtr., paycheck of $78,333 to the National Park Service.
“Nuts!” – Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, December, 1944DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:02 pm
ropelight,
It’s not the paid useful idiots who worry me. It’s the volunteers.ThOR (98fee1) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:04 pm
@31. Then in the end, the joke’s really on him, isn’t it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:04 pm
The CBS Evening News tonight, which was rather biased in other rspects * had a story about Susan Rice – and yet I think she was just one of anumber of people who did this. (they are confounding unmasking with leaking)
——-
*
They pointed out that General Sisi had pvertheown an elected Egyptian president in a coup that cost 1,000 lives (which I don’t quite recall) – never bohering to describe the totality of the circumstances. that he was chosen because he was the alternative to a military man and it was thought he would have little power but might be a counterweight – he got just about 25% of the vote at one poin – that he belonged to the Moslem Brotehrhood, that Morsi seemed to be trying to entrench the Muslim Brotherhood in power, that there was popular support for getting rid of him , although maybe not for not trying to get real democracy going again. And there are some sort of elections.
Wikipedia does aay about 1,000 people were killed, but that was in clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi after the coup.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post-coup_unrest_in_Egypt_(2013%E2%80%932014)Sammy Finkelman (dfe091) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:06 pm
The Obamanoids may have illegally surveilled the Trumpetti.
Putin may have tried to meddle/muddle the election.
There may be too many connections between the Trumpetti and the Putiniki.
All three things may be true at the same time. (IMO they probably all are true.) They are not mutually exclusive.
The Obamanoids gain from distracting attention from the surveillance. The Trumpetti gain from distracting attention from the Putiniki connection.
Our job is to keep our eyes on all three balls at the same time, and not confuse them….kishnevi (469b19) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Paging Mike Cernovich. Paging mike Cernovich.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Dana @34. Well, anyway the key word here is “improperly.” We don’t have enough information to settle that question.Sammy Finkelman (dfe091) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:08 pm
DCSA inventing more fables to cover up the fact Obama was running Political Espionage and Trump’s tweet was 100% correct.
As I have said repeatedly, when Trump tweets it is b/c he has a winning issue.
Democrats stepped in shit all the while trying to convince the Republicans to eat it.
(** And many willing Republicans like McCain are eating the fake Russia Hoax. **)Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:09 pm
First, it never happened.
Then, it was incidental.
Now it, well it was legal.
Tomorrow will be, there was no intent.
And Hopefully the final is guilty, serve 10 years please but the Republicans are waysisss for jailing black people who break laws.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:11 pm
@41. Sammy, the key words are: Mike Cernovich.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Question: would Susan serve time in the same jail as Bergdahl?Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:12 pm
To paraphrase P.T. Barnum, nobody lost money by overestimating the paranoia of Russian dictators.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:12 pm
#44 No sure what about multiple sources is hard to get and worse yet the allegations are specific. Not “we know Russians colluded with Trump because some other guy told me even after I the told him previously. Proof? Yeah, we don’t need stinkin proof of Russia!!!”Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:13 pm
#46 Same can be said for the CIA.
When you are incented $$$$$ to see boogeymen, you do.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Many lost their heads by underestimating it. 🌰nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:15 pm
47… Re-enforced concrete can be difficult to penetrate.
C’mon Gonzaga!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:16 pm
42… He’s taken up where mangina Ebert left off…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:18 pm
28… ask a Canadian… If you can pry the beer out of his mouth, he may answer.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:20 pm
“What this suggests, is that while there may not necessarily have been anything illegal about Susan Rice making those requests, given her background, given how she was put out as the point person to spread the lie about the Benghazi video, that it was an attack based on a video, given her tattered history, I think that it’s very, very suspicious, and it certainly warrants additional information, additional investigation.
So I think what this all but guarantees is that there will be a dual track investigation in Congress.
On the one hand, any alleged collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia, of which there’s been no proof thus far, but also the action of the Obama administration.
I don’t see how the Obama administration does not now become a target of congressional investigation after this revelation.”
— Professor William JacobsonColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:23 pm
36:ThOR, the volunteers are job applicants. But, I see the smart of your observation, enthusiasm puts candidates on the short list.ropelight (8c52f8) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Multiple sources!nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:28 pm
@42. Blah, blah, blah….
When Trump tweets it’s Saturday morning cartoon time, he’s off his meds or Prozac [Ivanka’s likely Secret Service code name] is out of town.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:28 pm
@18 nk
Mike Cernovich…White Supremacist…married to an Aryan.
Checks out.Pinandpuller (e4e66f) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:28 pm
“This story is in the process of putting itself together even as I write. Klavan is correct that what we are looking at here—“that the Obama Gang was using intelligence on Republicans to try to thwart a Trump administration from erasing Obama’s legacy”—is a “huge story.” He says “almost as big as the fact that Obama used the IRS to decimate the Tea Party movement.” In fact, it’s much, much bigger.
On Thursday, Kimberly Strassel wrote a blistering piece in The Wall Street Journal describing how 1) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes saw and reported on classified information detailing such surveillance, 2) How Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Committee, went into full flak mode, emitting a storm of obfuscations, non sequiturs, and procedural cow patties, and 3) how the cold-light-of-day finger of accusation is pointed directly at the heart of the Obama administration. “Mr. Nunes,” Strassel wrote, “has said he has seen proof that the Obama White House surveilled the incoming administration—on subjects that had nothing to do with Russia—and that it further unmasked (identified by name) transition officials. This goes far beyond a mere scandal. It’s a potential crime.”
Big time. As Michael Goodwin put it in The New York Post on Sunday, “If it can be proven that a sitting president used government authorities to spy on a candidate who then became president and orchestrated leaks of classified material, Watergate, by comparison, really would be a second-rate burglary.”
https://amgreatness.com/2017/04/03/evelyn-farkas-fracas/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:30 pm
#NeverTrump continues to emit flatulence and obfuscate during its break times…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Remember who wrote what and how often they missed the mark.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:33 pm
nk
I thought that it was the government’s job to spread dissatisfaction and distrust of government.Pinandpuller (e4e66f) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Quick, tune into the national college basketball game. 1 minute remaining, 1 point game.ropelight (8c52f8) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Great game after a quiet, 7 minute long doldrums…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:36 pm
@58. The stink of Bannon roll-on in the convenient, handy, dandy Cernovich dispenser.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Almost looked like Connie Hawkins or Dr. J there…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:39 pm
39. kishnevi (469b19) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:06 pm
I don’t think they surveilled anyone. They wanted delivered to them the results of the surveillance that had taken place anyway.
One thing I read some time ago was that after Putin decided, on Dec 30, not to retaliate for the sanctions and Trump said he was smart, the people in the Obama White House apparently wanted to know if anyone connected with Trump had talked to Russian officials in the day or so right before Putin unexpectedly did not retaliate, because that was a big surprise.
Oh yes, Trump’s designated National Security Adviser Mike Flynn talked to the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, they were told.
And then the Obamanoids asked [was this actually only Susan Rice?] what did he say?
And they got a transcript.
And there was nothing in it that was incriminating.
Now what proceeded after that was a leak to the Washington Post Jan 12 about thefact that they talked. Mike Flynn got asked about it by the press and denied that the subject of sanctions ever came up. He also didn’t tell the truth about how that meeting took place. It wasn’t really just a short conversation returning Chirstmas greetings and Flynn expressing condolences for an airplane crash.
Mike Pence knew he was going to be asked about it Sunday Jan 15, and he checked with Mike Flynn told him no, sanctions had not come up.
Flynn also got interviewed by the FBI (counter-intelligence) and probably lied, although he cold claim he didn’t remember well what was said. The FBI didn’t tell him that they had the transcript. of the conversation when they asked. They do things like that.
Monday Jan 23, Sean spicer, at his first full press briefing says that Flynn assured him the night before that the Flynn-Kislyak call did not involve sanctions.
Then somebody cooked up a criminal referral or something (violation of the Logan Act which nobody is ever prosecuted for) combined with the claim that the Russians could blackmail Flynn (U.S> intelligence people more lilely could blackmail him) and Sally Yates forwarded it to the White House on Jan 26, the day before the first executive order on immigration was issued which led to Sally Yates being fired Jan 30. The real purpose is to alert the White House that Flynn’s lying.
Trump’s White House counsel looked into it.
And lo and behold Flynn had not made any promises and so was not negotiating on behalf of the United States while not in office. Now maybe that was because he didn’t have Trump’s backing – he hadn’t talked to Trump about this and and was acting on his own – but was playing it safe, but still he made no promuses but only said it would be easier to lift the newly imposed sanctions if Putin did not retaliate and did not expel any Americans from Russia etc.
Then, when nothing happened to Flynn, there were leaks about the conversation, saying yes he had discussed sanctions.
And by this time Trump’s people or the White House could not support his lies because they had the transcript and if they supported him they’d be lying to Mike Pence, too, and that’s not the kind of relationship to have with a vice president and so Mike Pence had been told about or had seen the transcripts and that left Flynn in the position of having lied to Mike Pence and he was privately interviewed Flynn a little bit more – Priebus or Spicer did that – and he wouldn’t come clean, but engaged in some double talk and he didn’t make sense and he got fired.
I’m not sure who in politics or anywhere is acting like they are.Sammy Finkelman (dfe091) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:41 pm
http://www.redstate.com/streiff/2017/04/03/wapo-discovers-nothingnarciso (d1f714) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:43 pm
Last 1:00 of the game, where have I seen that before? Congrats to the flagship of the new bellweather.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:44 pm
@35 DCSCA
Anytime a President goes to visit a National Park you get free entry while he’s there.
I was at The Grand Canyon the day Bush 41 took his header. I left the park going the wrong direction from where I wanted to go so I still ended up having to pay the fee just to drive thru. Still worth it.Pinandpuller (e4e66f) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:46 pm
Close game because both teams stunk it up.harkin (dde7a8) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:48 pm
@71- P&P– When was the last time Trump was at a National Park… Statue of Liberty?DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:49 pm
* And Flynn was privately interviewed Flynn a little bit more – Priebus or Spicer did that.
That whole story is probably the biggest example of an unmasking and then leak of information obtained by spying.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and Acting Attorney General Sally Yates wanted to get Flynn fired, or not hired, but they probably had what can only be called patriotic reasons for doing that.
On Jan 19 they wanted to just tell the Trump people that Flynn was not telling the truth, but FBI Director Comey said that would compromise his ongoing investigation. A week later someone came up with the idea of the criminal referral or whatever it was.
When Flynn stayed on the job a further leak was made to the Washington Post on Feb 9. At that point, Flynn learns that a recording and a transcript exists and begins back peddling.
NBC had this timeline, which doesn’t fully explain everything: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mike-flynn-timeline-his-rise-fall-russia-call-n720671Sammy Finkelman (dfe091) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:50 pm
51-“He’s taken up where mangina Ebert left off…”
Good ol Ebert…..
I commented at his old website on his post about Canadian public health care and quoted a surgeon he referenced. He linked to a different article on the same surgeon, claimed he never said what I quoted, and called me a liar.
I posted a link to the correct interview with the authentic quote.
He removed my post and banned me.
A liberal to the core.harkin (dde7a8) — 4/3/2017 @ 8:56 pm
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2017/04/03/abc-nbc-cover-revelation-susan-rice-ordered-trump-aides
Sheriff Clarke hardest hit by Trumps Nat’l Park photo op- he should have been the black guy getting that check.
Harkin, well both candidates stunk it up too, until Trump’s late breakout.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/3/2017 @ 9:13 pm
I said it up above. A friendly outlet puts out the disinformation. It gets picked up by the marginals like Fox News or The Daily Mail. Maybe the more responsible media give it legs or maybe they don’t.nk (dbc370) — 4/3/2017 @ 9:14 pm
h
