President Trump And The Russian Kerfuffle
[guest post by Dana]
Two takes that I’ll just leave here for you to consider.
First, Andrew McCarthy at NRO has written a thought-provoking piece, Democrats Know the Election Was Legitimate but Persist in a Dangerous Fraud:
Russia is a hostile regime whose intelligence operations — from cyber to propaganda to political assassination to promotion of rogue regimes and factions — are formidable. Many of us were warning against Putin while George Bush was gazing into his eyes for a “sense of his soul,” the Bush administration was imagining Russia as a “strategic partner,” Hillary Clinton was resetting our path to cozy relations, Barack Obama was appeasing Putin in desperation to keep the perilous Iran nuclear deal on track, and Donald Trump was “bromancing” the dictator. So if Democrats have suddenly decided the Kremlin is a malign force, we should welcome them and fight the urge to ask, “What took you so long?”
Russia did not “hack our election.” But Russia is our “number-one geopolitical foe” — to quote Mitt Romney’s bull’s-eye assessment, the object of such media-Democrat scorn. Putin’s anti-American operations in the run-up to the election — which were directed, according to our intelligence agencies, against both political parties — should be a matter of serious concern to all Americans, as should Russian machinations in the Obama years, the Bush years, in Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere.
Yet, rather than encourage a responsible evaluation of what we’re up against, Democrats and their media allies are promoting a fraud: If you take the Russian threat seriously, it means Russia stole the election and, ergo, that Donald Trump is an illegitimate president. Since that is not what happened, Republicans — who should be pushing Trump toward a harder line against Moscow — will be constrained to refute the Democrats’ allegations. The Democrats will demonize Trump, while Trump sympathizers sound like Putin’s defense lawyers.
In the Kremlin, they’ll be smiling.
Second, Mark Cuban, avid troller of President Trump, went on an interesting Twitter rant last night:
–Dana
Good morning.
The only part of Cuban’s analysis that I take issue with is #8.
How is Steve Bannon implicated in pushing the campaign in the direction of being pro-Russia or even pushing to bring people on subject to Russian influence?
Also, you left out tweet #9: “9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy”
I think that is basically accurate. Trump’s style is to pick competent people and trust them to get the job done. I don’t see him as a conspiratorial mastermind moving pawns around, thinking 10 moves ahead, in some kind of 3-D chess. I see him as masterfully reading people and knowing how to persuade them, and reacting instinctively, sometimes recklessly.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:02 am
Thanks, Daryl, #9 is there now.
If I decide to infect the country with Ebola, I don’t need the Ebola virus to conspire with me.
Collusion is not irrelevant, but it is unnecessary. If Trump is good for Russia, he is bad for America.nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:19 am
#10 makes no sense
if Putin wanted to backchannel coordinated misinformation (whatever the eff that means) why would he have needed Mr. Trump’s “greed” to facilitate this
this Mark Cuban douchebag doesn’t strike me as being particularly smnart or insightful
isn’t he just another p.o.s. reality tv star like Ivanka?happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:19 am
*smart* or insightful i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:20 am
reminder me again what’s the difference between when you wanna vett something and when you wanna tapp somethinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:22 am
The crowdstrike report, which makes the wmd report seem perfect is at the basis of this
So is the dodgy dossier, which the lead people as the sbu or perhaps svr are laughing themselves silly over.narciso (4abc80) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:23 am
yes yes Meghan’s cowardly ex-military weirdo daddy lurvs him some dossierhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:24 am
And if the sitting President suspects me of wanting to infect the country with Ebola, he has the right to investigate my vectors of infection.nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:25 am
I heard both Cornyn (R) and King (D) on SeeBS radio this morning. They were both on the same page that Putin f***ed with the election and that he will do so again in future elections.nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:30 am
If people spending money on his businesses doesn’t make them his friends, why should it make them Trump’s? There was no cause for that sentence in Cuban’s Tweet 2. The rest is better argued.
The point here is Putin actually told his associates, after the sanction on Russia because of Ukraine, not to take their money out of Russia (because he didn’t want them to be vulnerable to pressre and afraid of losing money) Whether Trump thought he’d maybe make an exception for him {Tweet 4], and let thejm buy again you could argue. Obviously, that’s all over and done with.
This is not the angle, by the way, the Democrats are looking at, maybe because it’s too accurate, and can be contained. The effect is limited. Trump wouldn’t do too much for that. (to sell condominiums at a given price point a little bit faster.) They were hardly his only possible customers, and at a certain point Trump would have given up on this.
They’d rather imagine Russian investments.
Trump was looking for deals in Russia, for years, but never got them. Quoting something Donald Trump Jr said in 2008 doesn’t give him investments in Russia.
Cuban could be right that while Trump had knew that people coming into his campaign had Russian connections, he had no idea that they might be influenced by Russia, but trusted them [tweets 6 and 7]. Their previous work may only have appeared to him a a lack of scruples, which was maybe good from his point of view.
That he repeated Russian propaganda, [Tweets 10 and 11] probably correct, but Trump didn’t care that what he said was the truth, so he may never have gotten to the point of realizing that some of any inaccuracies were coming from Russia, since he never bothered to check out the truth of anything beyond seeing that he wasn’t the only one saying something.
On top of that, he was probably also being fed “principled” arguments, like the argument that Russia could be a big help to America in defeating ISIS. It was convenient to him to listen to that.
That he had no idea where the Russians fit in, [Tweet 7] probably correct.
Putin may have back channelled misinformation [Tweet 10] to Trump
http://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/full-clint-watts-trump-campaign-picked-up-on-kremlin-lines-912176195714
http://www.redstate.com/jaycaruso/2017/03/31/former-fbi-agent-testifies-trump-basically-stooge-putin-video/
But I don’t see what kind of greed on the part of Trump is involved here, except maybe the “greed” to win the election.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:33 am
One of the prime examples of Russian influence on Trump, I think, was his oppositon to Syrian refugees.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:34 am
plus too many russians drives down property values really damn fasthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:35 am
the beautiful elegiacal essay by Salena Zito is beautiful and elegiacal
sweet palestine
good times never seemed so goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:47 am
That’s because most of the rest of the industrial world’s factories, railroads, ports and merchant navies had been bombed to smithereens. Now they’ve been rebuilt.nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:03 am
But nice squirrel.nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:05 am
Trump tweeted on Tuesday:
(That’s really 6:41 PM EDT.)
On Wednesday, I think, Scott Pelley, anchor of the CBS Evening News said there was no evidence of Hillary Clinton getting Russian money and that she had no power to appprove it – and a graohic showing all the government agencies which had to approve it was shown. (He didn’t talk about Podesta)
Now the thing is like this: Donald Trump got the accusation wrong. But there areally is a really strong accusation, with missing pieces that prevents anything from being conclusive..
It’s an accusation Bannon should be familiar with and he worked with Peter Schweizer, who first raise thie accusation.
Donald Trump’s version is oversimplified and wrong. As is too much of what he says.
First, the money did not come from Russia, but from people who made deals with Russia, particularly Frank Giustra.
Second, Scott Pelley repeats the Clinton “Look Ma: No Hands” defense that Hillary had no power to do anything. Here it is, as given in the New York Times of April 24, 2015: The New York times article contains the Clinton defense:
But this argument is specious.
What she could have done is give them advice – act as a lobbyist – not in telling anyone she supervised what to do, which would be openly corrupt, or even arguing with people she didn’t supervise, which might lead to suspicion later, but in finding out the thinking of the various people in the government with a role in having to approve the sake of uranium and then telling her “clients” what arguments what arguments to make, and what arguments not to make, or even what deals were possible and not possible.
Inside information. Very very valuable, near real time inside information. Plus possible advice.
The whole thing was detailed in the New York Times:
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-foundation-as-russians-pressed-for-
control-of-uranium-company.html?_r=1
It’s important here to note that the agreement that was made was not kept, that is, that the people trying to get this approved were probably not being honest.
This is where Hillary might come in.
And that’s not even looking at the angle of, let’s say, warning Frank Giustra off some deals, or telling him that some other idea might work, which most people would never attempt.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:07 am
The GISStemp (democrat front group) claim that 2016 and 2017 were the warmest and second warmest years ever is based entirely on extrapolation and projection into the Arctic of Russian surface temperature readings, taken from a smattering of thermometer boxes located in Siberian cities, read by Putin employees, then smeared over vast areas to affect the illusion that the Arctic is boiling.
Proof of claim. https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/2016_map_nasa.png
Why are we continuing to focus on the furbie that Russians influenced our election, while ignoring the real collusion between Democrats and Russians trying to impose socialism on America’s economy via the climate change myth?papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:12 am
One of the prime examples of Russian influence on Trump, I think, was his oppositon to Syrian refugees.
Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:34 am
=================================================
Given ISIS stated objective of using the refugees to flood the West with their foot soldiers – call me crazy – but not welcoming Syrian refugees would seem wholly appropriate under the circumstances.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:13 am
I know I’d always ask a Democrat like Cuban – who was an enthusiastic supporter of Hillary Clinton – for his unbiased analysis of a situation like this.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:16 am
Good Lord.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:17 am
14. happyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 10:35 am
They wouldn’t actualy be living tehre too much. Buying condominiums in New York and elsewhere was a way of sheltering money from confiscation by Putin (through fake lawsuits for instance) in case they fell out of his good favor. In 2014, told people close to him to stop doing that ans to bring their money back.
It looks like he actually started in 2013 (although initially it on;y applied to people with positions in the government:
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:aZhtaJX4sZIJ:https://www.rt.com/business/russia-officials-foreign-assets-998/%2Bputin+russians+assets+abroad+bring+home&hl=en&gbv=2&ct=clnk
I think there was no law ever about property.
There also may be some loopholes about assets.
In 2016, at about the time he gave up on the possibility of Trump winning, Putin went even furtehr:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3833941/Russia-orders-officials-fly-home-relatives-living-abroad-tensions-mount-prospect-global-war.htmlSammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:18 am
Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:13 am
Oh, I think Russia is responsible for those claims, too.
The claims don’t matter anyway – the reality does, and this is not real. One or two people got part of the way to France using a Syrian passport in someone else’s name.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:22 am
Nothing to see here, Sammy. It’s all a Vast Right Wing Conspiracy to delegitimize the Trump Presidency.
(That was sarcasm.)nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:22 am
Temrmber the war of the worlds broadcast in 1938, that was fake news, yet the reaction was real, the relevant agencies didn’t even actually examine the server, they farmed it out to crowdstrike, which didn’t e in a checkered record, which nakashima of bezos helped puff up.narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:23 am
No sale, Sammy…
“European security officials say they think that the Islamic State has seeded terrorist cells on the continent over the past year ….
The vast majority of migrants were genuinely fleeing war and poverty. But over the past six months, more than three dozen suspected militants who impersonated migrants have been arrested or died while planning or carrying out acts of terrorism. They include at least seven directly tied to the bloody attacks in Paris and Brussels.
The Islamic State is gloating that they have far more lying in wait.
“We have sent many operatives to Europe with the refugees,” an Islamic State commander said in an interview over an encrypted data service. “Some of our brothers have fulfilled their mission, but others are still waiting to be activated.”
This is the problem with President Obama’s proposal to bring 10,000 Syrian refugees into the U.S. It creates an opportunity for ISIS to do to the US what it has done in Europe.”
https://www.google.com/amp/www.newsweek.com/how-isis-smuggles-terrorists-among-syrian-refugees-453039%3Famp%3D1Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:29 am
Of course, Islamic state’s top leaDership are upper level baathist military and intelligence officers, who were strongly sympathetic to salafinarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:32 am
Ironically, the Obama administrations promotion of the Arab spring, brought the middle east, in a way they hadn’t Berber since the end of the cold war, not in Egypt and Syria but also Libya under haftarnarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:36 am
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/02/how-will-state-department-ideologues-deal-with-the-egyptian-white-house-visit/#more-130762
19. Russia can’t really want us to take action in reducing carbon emissions, because they sell oil, or is he only against coal?
The thing anyway is, temperatures haven’t risen very much – what has gone up is the standard deviation.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/27/science/deadnettle-spring-global-warming-flowers.html
Now, you see, if the only thing that was happening was warmer temperatures and an earlier spring, there shouldn’t be any more frost damage. That can only be if the variance or the standard devisaiton of temperature was going up.
And the factor that can cause that is the presence or absence of water vapor in the atmospohere.
The percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is mostly constant – it goes up dring certain periods of the year, and it is higher near cities, but that sholdn’t cause a greater day to sday or maybe week to week variance in temperatures. Dihydrogen monoxide causes that.
It collects in clouds, which are never in the same place, and later falls to the earth in liquid and sometimes powdery form, which changes the albedo of the ground. Sometimes the powder melts and refreezes – but this time into solid crystals (and occasionally small crystals may even fall)
There’s been approximately a 5% increase in the level of dihydrogen monoxide in the atmosphere since about 1900 or so.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:41 am
The Progressive Coalition is mentally ill.
Mark Cuban, conspiracy theorist.
Cuz Trump is in their pocket but too stupid to get it.
Cuz Clapper and Morrell are lying to help Trump.
Cuz DJT, a drill baby drill guy who wants a bigger US Military, is good for Russia Energy Oligarchs.
Got it.
Mental. All of them. Can’t get over they simply lost.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:44 am
The truth of the matter is, the Arab spring was caused by Bradley -> Chelsea Manning and wikileaks, which published something written by U.S. diplomats in Tunisia about their ruler. That started the whole thin.
The possibility that things coud go wrong in revolutions was enunciated in the Declaration of Independence of the United States in 1776:
http://www.ushistory.org/DECLARATION/document/Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:45 am
If Trump is good for Russia, he is bad for America.
A bold face lie in it absolute or naive. Pick.
Like saying trade is bad. Another lie in its absolute.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:46 am
I said promotion of, saameh, toppling of us allies of one form or another by avowedly islamist elements, is counterproductive.narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:47 am
#11 I heard from the same people there was WMD.
Liars lie for their own reasons.
Russia meddled about as much as the USSR did in 1960.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:47 am
Bad italics use. Sorry.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:49 am
So Bradley Manning’s leaks started the Tunisian Revolution?
Uh, yeah, no.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:53 am
There probably we, when you give some 18 month, they bury it in caches or transfer to syrianarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:54 am
A warm day in Siberia. [YouTube]papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:56 am
How do I know this, in addition to mentions of insurgent attacks on coalition personnel in Wikileaks, Cj shivers did a whole serieson this.narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:57 am
it’s not like Russia could run failmerica any worse than perverted Mitt Romney’s incompetent little butt-boy Paul Ryan and the pro-abort freedom filth trashhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Cuban, lol, why not Madonna and her remarks? or chelsea handler, or maher, or suck the fence building punk?mg (31009b) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:05 pm
So Trump rightfully points out Clinton’s made money from Russian dealing but we focus on the technical aspects of who the middle man was.
Their is term for this I have learned from my Paid Liars — called Fraud in the Inducement.
The intent is not to highlight the truth which is Clinton was more in the pocket of Foreign Govts than any candidate in the History of the USA … but to dwell on accurate distinctions that make no difference.
Like yes, he was spied on and likely for political reasons.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Zuckmg (31009b) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Snoop dawg must have a lot in common with some conservatives. who knew?mg (31009b) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:29 am
I don’t think so. Since when is ISIS telling the truth? ISIS is trying to scare people, and also prevent people from escaping, who might carry with them, important intelligence information.
And hiw does the Washngton Post even know it spoke to a real ISIS commander?
The article is 11 months old and none of the things predicted have hapepned.
The people arrested all got caught. And I can bet you that they weren’t, in fact, any of them, Syrian. Actual Syrians who have never been out of Syria don’t know any of the European languages and can’t do anything.
Furthermore, al Qaeda or ISIS have only been only present in Syria since 2011. That’s not enough time to make a suicide bomber.
I’d like to see what the story is with those seven. I heard of one person involved in the Paris attack who it seems deliberately had a Syrian passport on his body. The only thig that sounds right is the terrorists travelling in groups. Except for very high ranking figures, ISIS wouldn’t trust its people to stick to the mission unless they were together.
There’s no comparison.
What happened in Europe was a mass migration, where they didn’t even stop them, at least at the first stop, long enough to ask more than a few questions. (and even that was enough to stop 2 out 4.)
The United States can identify false passports (the U.S. government knows, for instance, when and where different serial numbers were used by the Syrian government) and Obama was only taking people who had been in refugee camps one to two years, which also predates the time when ISIS was sending anybody away. (ISIS was instead trying to get people to come to them).
No terrorist group would send somebody to wait in such a place with no idea where and when they would leave and where they would go. A terrorist group would want to send people to places they were familiar with.
No terrorist group would have agents wait so long. I mean they might even switch sides. Other people might identify them as terrorists.
No terrorist could lie about their past and not get caught lying.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:09 pm
The reality is the entire foreign advisory board, including turbo tie. and gates signed off onnthe acquisition of guiffra’s firm by rusatom.narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:10 pm
Sammeh how many western Europeans of north Africa or middle easternnbackgroynd like Abe hamza’s son have gone to Syria,narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:13 pm
And/or have come backmon forged passports
Seinfeld, cher, beck, and whoopee couldn’t be reached for comment.So they took Cuban.roflmfao, I find the hate fest hysterical, keep em coming.mg (31009b) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:17 pm
They don’t even bother to do their own investigation
http://www.weaselzippers.us/332240-senate-investigating-why-fbi-offered-money-to-man-to-investigate-trumpnarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:19 pm
#47 Exactly why people hate Govt.
Because a group of FP elitists thought it swell to sell the Uranium to the Russians and now those same people want to bemoan dubious allegations of Russian interference in an election.
I dunno but when you opinions violate your “principles” then we have to assume you are commenting from a point of view of SELF INTEREST.Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:27 pm
43. Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Well, Trump could correct his error, but he doesn’t do it, probably because he has a terribly vague knowledge of the accusation. He could link to the New York Times article I linked to, but he doesn’t. I don’t think we even had Spicer backing this up. Maybe Bannon prefers the oversimplified, and wrong, accusation. I don’t like that.
I’m the one telling you how the Clintons really got the money. The Trump White House didn’t tell any people, apparently, so the impression was left that there was no money given at all to the Clintons by anyone connected with this deal – which almost certainly was not on the up and up. Fraud in the inducement is indeed what it looks like it could have been, and they could have gotten a lot of help from Bill or Hillary Clinton, and their retainers, in getting that done.
By the way, some money did come from Russia, albeit not exactly the Russian government:
And there is circumstanial evidence the Clintons knew some things were clues. They kept the clues secret:
Now the thing is, you can’t prove anything wrong was done, because you have no idea what secret help she might have given the people trying to get the sale approved. At least not without looking at any of the deleted emails, where perhaps some traces might have been left.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Cuz DJT, a drill baby drill guy who wants a bigger US Military, is good for Russia Energy Oligarchs.
1. Domestic drilling in the U.S. won’t be profitable unless world prices for oil go up and that is good for Russian oil already drilled and waiting to be pumped. The smart thing for America’s economy right now is to use cheap foreign oil and tap ours when the cheap foreign oil runs out. It’s not like our oil won’t be there when we need it.
2. Making the Soviet Union spend a sh!tload of money on its military is how Reagan brought it down.
Your other points are pointless. Putin thought that Trump would be good for Russia, and that’s what matters. It’s Putin who’s playing seven-dimensional chess and Trump who is playing Kandy Krush.nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:31 pm
48. narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:13 pm Sammeh how many western Europeans of north Africa or middle easternnbackgroynd like Abe hamza’s son have gone to Syria,Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:32 pm
And/or have come backmon forged passports Not too many. They use forged passports because they know they are on terrorism watch lists.
Two takes… but a singular message: say nyet to Trump.
1. ‘Thought provoking’ McCarthy has zero credibility; he was one of the 40 “conservatives” highlighted in that infamous 2016 NR cover piece who inked an opposition essay staunchly against Trump.
2. Cuban is just a jag. [W.Pa natives know what that is.] His envy is as unbecoming as his jealous. Besides, he endorsed HRC.
“There’s an old saying in England; where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” – James Bond, 007 [Sean Connery] ‘From Russia, With Love’ 1963DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:37 pm
@55. typo –> s/r ‘jealousy’DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:40 pm
56… one take: I trust McCarthy much, much more than an anonymous blogger.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:41 pm
nk (dbc370) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:31 pmSammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:42 pm
47. narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:10 pm
And that’s the essence of the Clinton defense.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:44 pm
46… I’ll give thanks today that you are no where near our policy makers, Sammy. Our goose would be properly cooked if you were.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:45 pm
But the entire administration as complicit as with the Rhodesia road show in Iran and Cuba
Back in the day, the soviet had cultivate arafat according to pavepa, gru, kgb handled wading haddad of the pflp (the outfit that odeh, came from, that Carlos was a pArt of) and Abu mazennarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:50 pm
A hot day in Siberia. [Vimeo]
Good weather, so there’s a crowd to see the motocross.
But why are they all dressed in jackets, long sleaves, pants, and wool hats?
Didn’t get the good word from Gistemp about the hottest year ever, maybe!?!papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Straight from the vox’s mouth
hotair.com/headlines/archives/2017/04/02/how-does-populism-turn-narciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:54 pm
authoritarian-venezuela-is-a-case-in-point
37. Blah (44eaa0) — 4/2/2017 @ 11:53 am
Yes, it did.
http://www.businessinsider.com/tunisia-wikileaks-2011-1
http://www.worldaffairsjournal.org/article/wikihistory-did-leaks-inspire-arab-springSammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Now that was not Bradley Manning’s intention, or taht of Wikileaks.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Sammy @ #30
Thanks for the New York Times warning.
The rest of what you said about Co2 being constant, and H2O increasing by 5%, however is horse apples.
Sorry.
You can buy a hygrometer for $10’s of dollars. A co2 meter costs $100’s, and worse, since the wavelength a nondispersive infrared sensor picks up is cross sensitive to H2O, your co2 sensor is going to be interfered with by water vapor. Unless you dry out the air first, which is another expense.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:14 pm
Also the reason why co2 at parts per million concentrations don’t mean a damn global warming wise, in an atmosphere with 5% water vapor.
Putin’s definitely promoting Marine Le Pen in France.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/24/vladimir-putin-hosts-marine-le-pen-in-moscow
Vladimir Putin has a previously unannounced metting with Marine Le Pen in the Kremlin. She had only bene schduled tosee Russian legislators. He said he wans’t meddling in the French election, but he wished her good luck and she said she was for removing the sanctions on Russia and recognizing the annexation of Crimea.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/24/world/europe/marine-le-pen-of-france-meets-with-putin-in-moscow.htmlSammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Cuban actually was gung hi Trump the latter half of 2015 well into early 2016. Whether it was genuine or on orders from Clinton to push along a perceived patsy, his greatest sin was appearing as a hip popular Trump surrogate in a certain other contender’s home state, leading a much more congested win then expected.urbanleftbehind (d5b2e7) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Then again, the Dallas maverick’s recent performance leaves something to be desirednarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:38 pm
papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:14 pm
I said Co2 doesn’t change much from day to day but H20 does, so that an increase of the variance in the temperature from week to week (and that’s what more plant killing frosts means) has to be attributable to H2O because the amount of H2O is vastly different from week to week over any particular place or even continent on the earth, but Co2 stays about the same from week to week..
What I said about H2O increasing by 5% is something I read somewhere, and it’s talking about the average concentration in the atmosphere. It’s about 5% higher than it once was. Co2 maybe went up more.
Now there is anotehr problem with the Co2 theory. Carbon dioxide levels have only risen gradually, but..
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/27/science/deadnettle-spring-global-warming-flowers.html
But if carbon dioxide levels was the only siignificant factor, there should not have been a spike in the 1990s!
And indeed noen of the climate models that try to attribute everything to Co2 work.
Why the spike?
So there has to be another factor involved, like sunspots.
And there’s another thing: Whatever effect Co2 has, that is the result of what people have been doing for over 150 years. One year, or two, or three, or ten, doesn’t make much of a difference, even if the amount added per year now is higher than it once was.
It makes even less of a difference when we are considering, not the amount of Co2 added ina given year, but the difference in the amount added if the amount added was lower.
I think it was once said, all that what these people want to do would do, is give us the Co2 levels of 2094 in 2100 – six years later. (with a similar idea if you pick other years) Just what is that doing? Nothing.
If it were important to lower the temperature there are all sorts of things you might do (fertilizing the Southern Pacific with iron, spewing sulfer dioxide over the Arctic)
That’s geo-engineering, but so is cutting down on Co2 emissions with the aim of affecting the climate, but the difference is, cutting down on Co2 emissions is geo-engneering that’s guaranteed not to work!! </b?
The advocates themselves aay so, and say things like it is a first step and other foolishness like that.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 1:48 pm
The most recent example
m.wbtv.com/wbtv/db_330726/contentdetail.htm?contentguid=wrcMfTHfnarciso (d1f714) — 4/2/2017 @ 2:37 pm
So the Trump loyalists quote Trump himself saying Russian conspiracy stuff is very newsworthy and we should be talking about it… but only as it relates to Podesta, some footnote, and not to the current guys in positions of accountability.
Well you guys aren’t all wrong I guess!Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/2/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Sammy, you can’t say and I can’t say, in fact nobody can say with anything close to certainty what the specific co2 content of the air is in any specific spot, because it’s prohibitively expensive.
The apparatus to do it, the time to do it, all of it.
Even the bought out advocates on Mona Loa, they have the apparatus and a paper record of the minute to minute readings, but even they toss out more data then they use in the finished product they present to the public. There are wide fluctuations from minute to minute. They throw out transient readings as they see fit. And whatever remains they average out over weeks and months until it matches the result they were looking for.
Just in the one place with it’s ocean outgassing, uptaking, and volcanoes, belching Co2 as the mood strikes.
Those readings can not be extrapolated to encompassing the entire world. On your own block there will be vagaries, lawns, trees, deadwood, termites, automobiles, power plants, backyard barbeques.
You don’t know. You can’t know from minute to minute the co2 content of the air around you.
On the other hand, water vapor we have a pretty good handle on. So much so that if you leave the gas cap loose on the truck the sensors in your engine will trip the check engine light, just from detecting the extra H2O from the air in your gas.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Why is it accepted fact that Russia was going to use any intel gathered to disrupt the election? Is it not more their style to develop dossiers for later use against actual opponents for specific benefit to their mother country?
Why is it that almost never are the unsuccessful attacks ion the RNC mentioned in any of these stories? Not even Fox News points out this Russian EEOC-compliant hacking.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 4/2/2017 @ 3:11 pm
Everclear – why does Everclear only go up to 190 proof?
http://www.theliquorbarn.com/everclear-grain-alcohol-190-proof-375ml/
Because the water content in the air prevents further refining.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 3:17 pm
“Everywhere, day after day, he repeats a message of hatred, prejudice and violence. There is a long list of those who are subjected to his insults and threats: Mexicans and women, Muslims and people with physical disabilities, immigrants and the LGBT community, those who advocate limiting the arms trade, and those who fight against pollution, as well as an endless list that includes Republican politicians who distance themselves from his ultra-reactionary speech and foul language.
On a couple of occasions he suggested the assassination of Hillary Clinton; and in the debate with her, before millions of viewers, he threatened her with imprisonment if he reached the presidency. In any country in the world, and in the United States in normal situations, a similar character would lose any election and – most likely – be held in a penal institution or in an asylum. Trump, incredibly, has been the focus of the election campaign and – although many criticize him – he has the support of millions of voters.
The only way to defeat him is Hillary Clinton, the first woman in history with a chance of being elected. The difference is abysmal. Barack Obama did not exaggerate when he said she was more prepared to be President than he – Obama – or her husband, Bill Clinton.”
No, that wasn’t from #NeverTrumpelstiltskin, or perhaps an erstwhile quasi-conservative voter who derides partisanship and now sees the Republican Party as an evil entity. It’s…
teh Communist Party USA!!! http://www.cpusa.org/article/hillarys-hour/ LOLOLOLOLColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 3:51 pm
73. papertiger (c8116c) — 4/2/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Well, they measured it in Mauna Loa, Hawaii, since 1957, and theer’s chart taht shows how it varies by season, with an upward trend so that, afeter some time, the high for one year is below the low for the other year.
http://scrippsco2.ucsd.edu/assets/publications/keeling_tellus_1960.pdf
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/
jhhat’s not he best thing. I saw a chart taht started in 1957.
They also measure around cities and it is usally about 50 ppm higher in a city than the area surrounding it.
Well, they could have biasing it since about 1988, but it’s risen since 1957.
We;re not interested in the local levl. Just what the average is.
What I was saying was that variance from time time and place to place of the amount of H2O in he atmosphere must be greater than that of Co2. Co2 doesn’t behave like H20.Sammy Finkelman (bd89d5) — 4/2/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Yes… it’s the Democrats and their #NeverTrump colluders… https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-02-at-8.43.12-AM-600×302.pngColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/2/2017 @ 4:14 pm