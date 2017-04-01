A Former Press Secretary To Mike Pence Speaks Up: His Personal Policies To Safeguard His Marriage Never Held Me Back
[guest post by Dana]
I wanted to point your attention to a response to the Pence marriage kerfuffle written by Mary Vought, who served as Press Secretary to the House Republican Conference under then-Chairman Mike Pence:
Washington will swallow your soul if you let it. It’s a place where many moral compasses go to die. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Vice President of the United States is ridiculed when it’s reported that he’s spent his time in office choosing to live his life differently from the D.C. status quo.
Since a Washington Post profile of Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, appeared last week, critics have obsessed over a single line, which reported that, as of 2002, the vice president doesn’t dine alone with women other than his wife. At the Atlantic, the New Yorker and other venues, writers have argued that Pence’s preference amounts to a discriminatory policy against women employees, leading to them being left out of important meetings that could boost their careers.
But it’s not true. And I would know: I’m a woman, and I worked for Pence while he served in Congress.
Pence’s personal decision to not dine alone with female staffers was never a hindrance to my ability to do my job well, and never kept me from reaping the rewards of my work. In fact, I excelled at my job because of the work environment created from the top down, and my personal determination to succeed. I engaged in senior staff meetings and strategy sessions side-by-side with the congressman and my colleagues, and I never felt sidelined because of my gender. My proposals and suggestions were always valued as equal with those of my male counterparts.
As time went on, I was able to prove that I could handle increased responsibilities, and so more responsibilities were provided to me. My gender never factored into how my work was evaluated, or whether my responsibilities were expanded. In fact, the congressman would sometimes send me to GOP leadership communication meetings to represent his voice — and more often than not, I was the only woman in the room. My work product determined my success — not private dinners with the congressman. When looking back on my time in the office of the man who is now vice president, I don’t consider it to be a period of missed opportunities.
The fact of the matter is, it’s not as though then-Congressman Pence was out having private dinners with male staffers and I was excluded. He wasn’t having private dinners much at all. He had children at home, so as often as possible, after voting and his daily duties, he’d race home to share a meal with the people that mattered most to him most: his family. Frankly, he modeled for male and female staffers alike that it was possible to serve in a public role with excellence while being wholly dedicated to his family.
This is by no means a partisan issue. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or couldn’t care less, if you choose to prioritize your marriage and esteem your family while faithfully carrying out public service, you should be praised. If the only woman you want to dine alone with is your spouse, you should be commended. With his choice about how to divide up his time, Pence made a strong statement about work-life balance, the importance of family time, and respect in the workplace: values we can all get behind.
Considering that the place where Democracy Dies in Darkness, er, uh, I mean The Washington Post published no less than 5 articles about the Pence marriage since the original profile of Karen Pence ran last week, it’s a bit telling that Vought’s response didn’t receive a more prominent position on the front page, but was instead relegated to the bottom.
Further, to wrap up the subject, I could care less what safeguards the Pences have put in place for their marriage. It’s not my business. But I’ll say this, any couple working at protecting their sacred union is a smart couple, and a couple that gets three cheers from me.
Anyway, his solid marriage aside, it’s disquieting that he has politically lined himself up with with Trump.Dana (023079) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:01 pm
On the contrary, it’s reassuring that we have a common sense, level headed man providing advice and counsel to a neophyte politician.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Well, it’s a little bit nutty. He can only have private interviews with men and the president must have private one on one interviews regularly. Pence could never win an election so Trump better stay safe.jcurtis (aed4c3) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:26 pm
it’s interesting that Meghan’s disgustingly cowardly daddy who weighs in on EVERYTHING BUT GODDAMN EVERYTHING
has been quiet as a mouse on this subjecthappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Where do you get that bit of stupidity from? First of all dinner is not an interview. Secondly, the VPOTUS will decide who will and who will not attend his meetings. Not you, not the media and not even his staff. What’s a “little bit nutty” is guys like you who find it a little bit nutty.
He didn’t Dana. He politically lined himself up with the Republican Party and thought the best way to serve his country was to accept Trumps offer as a VP running mate to fulfill that goal. So not only is he a good and moral man but he also was willing to take the abuse of being beat up daily by every treasonous leftist in America to do his duty.
What’s the matter, not enough to beat up on Trump about today now it’s time to shove it to Pence?
Breaking News! Trump won. The Republicans are in charge but won’t be if you keep allowing the left to smear every move and every person in the administration. The left and their minions are going after every person in the administration in case you haven’t noticed. If the Republicans continue to fight the Primary amongst ourselves we will loose and never win another election. Once they bring in enough illegals and “refugees” (undocumented Democrats) the demographic will be irrevocably altered. If you like France you’ll love the leftist America.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:44 pm
A Hoosier friend of mind had soured on the vice president because of some of his missteps re that religious liberty bill, among others, but she’s been reasonably impressed with his subsequent actions.
So parker, is a prototypical mean girl, typified by her behavior re Romney and Clara neggrey is just crazy!!! As for Jessica valentinthe dsm is not large enough to cover all her faultsnarciso (677d38) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:55 pm
@ Rev. Hoagie,
It’s disappointing to have you come at me like this. We’ve always been on very good terms in spite of disagreement. Be that as it may, I don’t “beat up on Trump”. If there is something that catches my eye that doesn’t seem right, I’m going to say it. I am not a frivolous person, nor prone to hysterics. And, I am not shoving it to Pence either. I was going to say that you raise an interesting point that I was going agree with (he lined himself up with the Republican Party), and perhaps he honestly believes that the best way to serve his country is to be Trump’s VP. Where the conflict comes in is that Trump is by far, an immoral man. We’ve seen evidence of this, and there is no reason to re-hash it. For me, it presents an interesting moral dilemma, and one with which I’ve never come to a place of resolution.
Anyway, I wish you well.Dana (023079) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:26 pm
The lion’s share of attacks against trump have been by liberals who feel threatened by his embrace of many populist policies of the new right, as opposed to his previous philosophical orientation albeit clumsily donenarciso (677d38) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:37 pm
The notion voiced here on a number of occasions, we’ll just impeach trump and you have pence; we’ll we’ve already seen this film before.narciso (677d38) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:38 pm
I don’t think he was coming at you, Dana. The way I read it his response was aimed at Curtis.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:40 pm
The left doesn’t do nuance take Janet Dr (she thought dzokar was so dreamy’ reitman and her slash and burn profile of devos in rolling stone. But you say they are frauds yes but so is Bezos and time magazine to varying degreesnarciso (677d38) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:42 pm
And some of the never trumpers:narciso (677d38) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:55 pm
