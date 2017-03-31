Mike And Karen Pence Sound Like They Have A Rock Solid Marriage. Why Is That Offensive?
[guest post by Dana]
[It irritates me that I am compelled to push back against something so ridiculous. And what annoys me even more is the continuing case of the vapors from which the left side of the aisle suffers. For God sake, stop being such a bunch of little girls!]
On Wednesday, The Washington Post published a profile of Vice-president Pence’s wife, Karen Pence. Readers were able to catch glimpse of a steadfast woman who consistently puts her faith and family first. The picture of Mrs. Pence also revealed the high level of regard in which the Pences hold their 32-year marriage. And each other.
However, the portion of the profile that is causing a flurry of hysteria, is this:
In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.
The writer of the profile, Ashley Parker, also tweeted this to point readers to her story.
Now let’s look at the actual quote in context:
During his 12 years in Congress, Pence had rules to avoid any infidelity temptations, or even rumors of impropriety. Those included requiring that any aide who had to work late to assist him be male, never dining alone with a woman other than his wife, and not attending an event where alcohol is served unless Karen was there.
In a 2002 interview with The Hill, Pence called it, “building a zone around your marriage.”
“If there’s alcohol being served and people are being loose, I want to have the best-looking brunette in the room standing next to me,” Pence said.
Okay, now let’s look at the reaction of Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones. One reason I selected her response(s) from a slew of similar responses because hers covered the same territory in one long rant. Amusingly, I’m fairly certain Jeffery believes her response(s) to be logical and reasonable, while I see them as ignorant, knee-jerk and just a bit embarrassing:
Shorter Jeffrey: How dare Mike Pence honor his marriage and honor his wife.
This just doesn’t seem hard to me: A couple marries. They have promised to remain faithful to one another. They come up with a plan to help each other hold up their end of the bargain because they understand the human condition and challenges of marriage. It might not be your plan, but it’s their plan, and anyone who values marriage should be cheering them on. This is an investment in their future, and their children’s future. Even society at large benefits from stable marriages. This safeguarding is also an investment that will pay off in massive dividends of happiness for all parties involved. But if the method which Mike and Karen Pence have chosen to guard their marriage with doesn’t work for you, then fine, do something else. Just remember, it’s the fool who believes their own marriage won’t be tested at some point in time. However, at the end of the day, it’s really none of anyone’s damn business how the Pences run their marriage, so perhaps the naysayers and critics should butt out and focus on making sure their own marriages are secure.
Another reason I selected Jeffery’s response(s) is because she clearly demonstrates how a large segment of the country continues to be fairly ignorant about the evangelical community, and what Christians (and Conservatives) value. In this setting, the Pence’s risk management strategy is not at all strange or unusual. This making a conscious decision to pro-actively protect and maintain a sacred covenant made between a couple and God is pretty standard fare. As Aaron Blake put it over at The Fix:
If nothing else, the commentary from the left about Parker’s tweet confirms the initial reactions of those on the right: that plenty of people in the United States simply don’t understand them and have dismissed them as Neanderthals — deplorables, even. The fact that this kind of arrangement is so foreign and unthinkable to some people in this country reinforces what separate worlds we live in.
I’m sure David and Nancy French would agree. They also were treated in a fashion similar to the Pences when their own risk-management strategies put in place during David French’s deployment to Iraq were misrepresented and mocked by the usual suspects.
It’s mind-boggling that people who certainly know better, want us to believe that Washington D.C., the ultimate hub of power and money, is a scandal-free zone. In that town, one doesn’t even have to be having an illicit relationship to find themselves smeared on the covers of the The New York Times and The Washington Post . Thus it only seems wise for any married individual in any position of power, to be mindful of their actions with the opposite sex and give no opportunity for gossip or rumor, or for an insatiable media to zero in on a small nothing and make it into a big something. (Whether it’s true or not is irrelevant.)
Finally, in this honest look at our human frailties, fidelity, and honoring one’s marriage, noted author and icon of the left, Ta-Nehisi Coates demonstrates why it is wise to take steps to protect a marriage. Just like Mike Pence does.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Good morning. It’s a tiresome game, but, if a (D) followed Pence’s name, his views and commitment to sustaining a happy marriage of faithfulness would be lauded.Dana (023079) — 3/31/2017 @ 9:07 am
Mike Pence’s marriage is more important than Clara Jeffery’s outrage. My next Pepsi purchase is more important than Clara Jeffery’s outrage.John Hitchcock (48f0cb) — 3/31/2017 @ 9:16 am
Sums it up…
do we really have to take this as a matter of faith and faithfulness though
this is just smart policy for any politician these days i think
Well, doesnt he have a Secret Service detail and thus never truly alone at this juncture?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/31/2017 @ 9:33 am
What John Hitchcock said. +1nk (dbc370) — 3/31/2017 @ 9:43 am
Amen to all of those being so proactive in protecting what thyey regard as precious to them. Fye upon all those who question the means in which thy do so. Never mind the speck in thy brothr’s eye and regard instead the log in thine own.neoCon_1 (4d97ca) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:07 am
Living in a culture in which women are presume to tell the truth about sexual assault/harassment and there is no penalty when malicious allegations are revealed, as a matter of personal safety, men need to take precautions when associating with women. The experiences of Donald Sterling, Larry Ellison and many others come to mind. Chaperones and limiting contact with women are necessary and effective approaches.
Chaperones have played an important role in human culture for a very long time. One should not forget that chaperones protect both parties. Sadly, we live in a culture in which men, especially rich/powerful men need such protection. But it’s not just the rich and powerful. I’ve known a number of regular guys who were the victim of women making false allegations. I presume Tillerson’s behavior has more to do with protecting himself from scurrilous attacks than honoring his marriage.
I prefer Chuck Berry’s approach. He’d take a selfie while fully dressed standing next to a smiling and completely undressed groupie he was about to have sex with. With photographic evidence like that, it is hard to argue you were assaulted or coerced.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:14 am
Roger Ailes of Fox News didn’t have that problem.
“Clintons = Timeless love storyColonel Haiku (fb7ea4) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:21 am
Weiners = Proof love conquers all
Pences = Sick depraved weirdos”
Well, I can see that no only Clara Jeffrey’s, but the folks on this site have revealed their heterosexual biases!
Why should we give Mike Pence a pass for even allowing a private meeting with another man? After all, he could decide that he’d solicit some anal action with a man and violate his vows of monogamy. Therefore, his wife should be present at all meetings for men or women. After all, Mr. Pence’s gender and sexual preferences could change at any moment.
He has a double standard that violates due-process and subjects him to a 14th amendment infraction of some kind, that I’m sure that Sotomayor, Kagan, or Bader-Ginsburg could conjure up.El Gipper (f1f816) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:34 am
Two early experiences in the workplace made a big impression on me. One was an office romance between two married people (not married to each other) that was very disruptive to the workplace. The second was a facially-false accusation of sexual harassment. In neither was I a directly involved party.
Because of those experiences, these have been my principles for more than 3 decades. Hey, guess what. I’m celebrating my 33rd wedding anniversary today.SPQR (a3a747) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:34 am
Ditto on what SPQR prescribes… it’s worked for 41 years in my case.Colonel Haiku (fb7ea4) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:42 am
Any time a Republican is in the White House, the Progressive Left starts this crap; desperately searching for something, ANYTHING that can discredit the administration.
Should a Democrat occupy 1600 PA Ave, then all of a sudden any personal failings are ‘private matters’ that shouldn’t be inquired into.
If Bubba Clinton had roasted Lewinsky like a Thanksgiving Turkey and served her up as a State Dinner, the Progressive Left would have come up with some reason that mentioning the matter was an egregious violation of his privacy.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:46 am
It used to be that a man never shut the door to his office when a female was visiting, lest something devolve to he said/she said.
Given the animus against this administration from the Democrat-controlled press, there would seem to be serious danger of false charges being laid against any administration official.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:48 am
Happy anniversary. SPQR!!Dana (21d601) — 3/31/2017 @ 10:54 am
FFS:Dana (21d601) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:04 am
There’s also another good reason for this other than to forestall temptation or appearance of impropriety. Women are much better at reading other women than men are. I know my wife can pick out another woman’s agenda way easier than I, and that can be invaluable when dealing with a female competitor, or I would imagine, a reporter. Plus, a woman will be much less likely to try and play you in the first place when your wife is sitting there.
Your spouse is a helpmate, let them help.Leon (168f33) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:06 am
“It used to be that a man never shut the door to his office when a female was visiting, lest something devolve to he said/she said.”
That is still the smart play!Colonel Haiku (fb7ea4) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:07 am
“He interviewed and hored and promoted many woomen.”
Happy Anniversary SPQRmg (31009b) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:15 am
The dinner thing I don’t understand.
34 years in June
Vox weighs in:
Greetings:
In Catholic school it euphemistically referred to as “avoiding the near occasions of sin”.
And, as everybody seemed to know, “When it comes to the temptation to sin, the Devil almost always has ease and/or pleasure on his side of the balance.”11B40 (6abb5c) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:21 am
18. Colonel Haiku: 18.“Pences = Sick depraved weirdos”
Hypocrites, too, because surely they disapprove of women covering their hair, covering their faces, and wearing burqas.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:28 am
What’s she whining about(another whiny woman, go figure)? If all men are rapists, which is what she believes, women should be segregated from men for their own protection. She’s got it backwards. Pence’s self-segregation serves to protect women from rape. If all men followed Pence’s lead, we wouldn’t have a rape culture. He should be lauded.
Burkas would help, too.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:39 am
Two early experiences in the workplace made a big impression on me. One was an office romance between two married people (not married to each other) that was very disruptive to the workplace.
I saw the same thing happen early in my career. Not only was it disruptive, but it absolutely paralyzed our company and led to firings, lawsuits, etc. Because of that, I made a rule to avoid any intraoffice romances, even with single women. I kind of came to regret that rule, though. But that doesn’t change the fact that a poor decision by coworkers to conduct an illicit extramarital affair really hurt all of us who were employed there.
Happy anniversary to you and Mrs. SPQR. I always wondered if people should celebrate 33 years and 121.67 days as a special anniversary, but I guess you have a few months to decide upon that.JVW (82131c) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:57 am
The VP’s personal rules of conduct are similar to what the Boy Scouts require of their adult leaders–no solitary 1 on 1 contact. What no one seems to be acknowledging is that the rules protect both parties, not to mention Mrs. Pence. The female staff members never have to suffer the innuendo of improper alone time with the boss, while Mr. and Mrs. Pence do not have have to suffer embarrassment from salacious rumors. The Boy Scout policy similarly protects the child, quite obviously, and it also helps protect the adult leader against false accusations.JohnS (19d780) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:59 am
Heh. I’m commenting from an iPhone, and auto-correct keeps changing “Vox” to “God”. They wish!
This is one of those online discussions where the “mansplaining” card gets pulled quickly in response to (accurate) comments that the people flogging this are being ridiculous. Which tends to demonstrate my observation over the years that accusations of “mansplaining” are almost exclusively used (at least in online interaction) as a tool of leftist political propaganda rather than as a reaction to overbearing male behavior from all political viewpoints, as its advocates usually claim.M. Scott Eiland (1edade) — 3/31/2017 @ 12:48 pm
39. JVW (82131c) — 3/31/2017 @ 11:57 am
Shouldn’t that be 121.75 days? (remember leap years)
https://twitter.com/jimgeraghty/status/847545146883403776
Q. from Jim Geraghty, National review columnist: (and answers)
“Okay, married Twitter followers, I’m asking: how often do you have dinner with a member of the opposite sex who isn’t your spouse?”Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/31/2017 @ 12:59 pm
The ‘honor’ is in the trust. Apparently the Pences have issues w/that. As if any of this matters at all.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/31/2017 @ 1:03 pm
35… sammeh, you’ve certainly misconstrued the point made. There is nothing hypocritical about honoring your marriage vows and your spouse, just as there appears to be little to be found that’s admirable about the Clinton or Humaweiner marriages.Colonel Haiku (fb7ea4) — 3/31/2017 @ 1:08 pm
God love ya, Sammy Finklemam.
I celebrated 35 years a few weeks ago. It’s the longest thing I’ve ever done.Dana (21d601) — 3/31/2017 @ 1:10 pm
I suppose the other approach would for Mrs. Pence to hand a recording device to VP Pence before each solo meeting, have him record every moment of that meeting (timing it to make sure no “accidental” gaps were present), and hand the recording back to her after each meeting, making sure that no hanky panky could take place without being detected. I’m sure the enlightened souls who are objecting to VP Pence’s meeting practices would be completely mollified by that and not accuse him of being creepy or otherwise odd for doing so.M. Scott Eiland (1edade) — 3/31/2017 @ 1:13 pm
We don’t really know what the Clinton marriage vows were. During the summer of ’68 (the summer after the Summer of Love in San Francisco) the Clintons were living in Berkeley and, I presume, behaving like the hippies they were. Abstinence of any sort wasn’t a part of that culture. Even today, the Bay Area is full of old hippies in longstanding open marriages and there still isn’t much abstinence. From the outside, the Clinton marriage appears to be dysfunctional, but my guess is that they have an open marriage in which fidelity was never part of the deal.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/31/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Yes its unpersonning move along
Married for thirty years. Um, chastity, honor, virtue, sacrifice. I do not know why insane predators get triggered by even attempting that. They probably really hate these cans. Stay away from the cans.
I guess that is when the adults are not safe for the kids. Sad.neal (8712e0) — 3/31/2017 @ 1:30 pm
The whole shebang is coming apart at the seams…
” Claims that Russia Was “Defnintely” Behind Election Hacking Relies Almost Entirely on Report Commissioned by Democrats From Private (and Partisan) Firm; That Firm Seems to Be Walking Back Its Claims
—Ace
From Hot Air, Jeff Dunetz reports that the security firm “Crowdstrike” is withdrawing the report that the FBI relied so much upon.
Quoting VOA:
U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has revised and retracted statements it used to buttress claims of Russian hacking during last year’s American presidential election campaign. The shift followed a VOA report that the company misrepresented data published by an influential British think tank.
Tucker Carlson had on a professor who’s an expert on Russia last night to debunk the claim that it has been “proven” Russia meddled in our election. I didn’t catch his name on the show; I just prayed “Don’t be Stephen Cohen, Don’t be Stephen Cohen,” because he’s a rather notorious Russian apologist who thinks Russia is pretty much innocent of everything.
Well, alas, it turns out the professor Carlson was interviewing was in fact Stephen Cohen.
Nonetheless, Cohen’s claims here are factual in nature, not so much argumentative, and it seems to me that factual claims must be met with factual rebuttals, not questions about the biases of the person offering those claims.”
To me the largest fight in this Country is between a Culture of Traditional with God Based Morality at its core and demented Leftism.
Trump for all his flaws supports my side and does not supported demented Leftism.
Too bad people can’t appreciate that fact as they would a flawed General who won the war with brutality.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/31/2017 @ 2:01 pm
Add “Values” after TraditionalBlah (44eaa0) — 3/31/2017 @ 2:01 pm
Schiff floats, narciso.mg (31009b) — 3/31/2017 @ 2:52 pm
If it can be proven that the Obama admin was soliciting fake news fabricated from bits and pieces of intel surveilled from the Trump campaign, that means prison terms for highly placed Democrats.
Happy Caesar Chavez Day!
Sumadat “Real News”…
“MORE NEWS ON THE INTELLIGENCE PROBE: Fox News is reporting that the individual who unmasked Trump associates is “very high up…in the intelligence world.”
Intelligence and House sources with direct knowledge of the disclosure of classified names told Fox News that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., now knows who is responsible — and that person is not in the FBI.
For a private citizen to be “unmasked,” or named, in an intelligence report is extremely rare. Typically, the American is a suspect in a crime, is in danger or has to be named to explain the context of the report.
“The main issue in this case, is not only the unmasking of these names of private citizens, but the spreading of these names for political purposes that have nothing to do with national security or an investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election,” a congressional source close to the investigation told Fox News.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/more-news-on-the-intelligence-probe-fox-news-is-reporting-that-the-individual-who-unmasked-trump-as/Colonel Haiku (fb7ea4) — 3/31/2017 @ 2:58 pm
If a woman is not allowed the opportunity to dine alone with her boss how is she going to sleep her way to the top?Pinandpuller (cfc98c) — 3/31/2017 @ 3:36 pm
narciso, its “International Man of Mystery”SPQR (a3a747) — 3/31/2017 @ 3:45 pm
Make that +2felipe (023cc9) — 3/31/2017 @ 3:52 pm
DC is just full of the honorable male leader who has a surprising affair with the attractive female staffer. Pence’s rules avoided any appearance of that, keeping things simple.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/31/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Congrats SPQR!Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/31/2017 @ 4:01 pm
Mr. Trump is fdoing his best to keep us safe, isis-loving harvardtrash hawaii judgesluts notwithstandinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/31/2017 @ 5:05 pm
