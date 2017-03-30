Trump Vows to Fight Freedom Caucus in 2018

They told me if I didn’t vote for Donald Trump, we’d get a President determined to fight conservatives — and they were right!

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

The Freedom Caucus contains people who want to actually repeal ObamaCare rather than replace it with another big government program that retains central planning of the health care sector.

Trump has no interest in policy details. He just wants something he can call a “win” even if the price of people’s premiums continues to rocket upwards.

Increasingly, that is what Republicans want too: “winning” that results in big government, federal control of the economy, and pork pork porkity pork (that’s coming next).

Winning!

