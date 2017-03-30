Trump Vows to Fight Freedom Caucus in 2018
They told me if I didn’t vote for Donald Trump, we’d get a President determined to fight conservatives — and they were right!
The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017
The Freedom Caucus contains people who want to actually repeal ObamaCare rather than replace it with another big government program that retains central planning of the health care sector.
Trump has no interest in policy details. He just wants something he can call a “win” even if the price of people’s premiums continues to rocket upwards.
Increasingly, that is what Republicans want too: “winning” that results in big government, federal control of the economy, and pork pork porkity pork (that’s coming next).
Winning!
#Winning
the freedom filth played a weak hand very very stupidly
the freedom filth played a weak hand very very stupidly

but it made them feel really good about themselves
This is like the Iran-Iraq War.A.S. (23bc66) — 3/30/2017 @ 7:55 am
I got something the orange-skinned pansy can primary right here.
I got something the orange-skinned pansy can primary right here.

The only ones the buffoon is scaring are his kids who see him signing away their inheritance in his prenup with Kellyanne.
“It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment,” – Justin Amash, R-Mich
Nice
“.@realDonaldTrump it’s a swamp not a hot tub. We both came here to drain it. #SwampCare polls 17%. Sad!” – Thomas Massie, R-KY
Also nice
The other way to look at this is Ryan wants the WH to neuter his most dangerous internal opposition. You would think that a real estate developer would understand you can’t drain a swamp once the politicians declare it a wetland.crazy (d3b449) — 3/30/2017 @ 8:32 am
Tell me again how awesome winning is under Trump.
Tell me again how awesome winning is under Trump.

Looks like Patterico was spot on with his vintage-Rush "I hope he fails" redux.
“…..you can’t drain a swamp once the politicians declare it a wetland.”
"…..you can't drain a swamp once the politicians declare it a wetland."

Great line – hope you don't mind if I borrow it (w attribution natch).
A broken clock is right twice a day.
The Freedom Caucus contains people…
So did Soylent Green.
"We've gotta stop them somehow!" – Detective Thorn [Charlton Heston] 'Soylent Green' 1973
the name freedom caucus is wrong. Call it what it is- the koch brothers caucus. And the entitled members should have to wear the koch brothers label.mg (31009b) — 3/30/2017 @ 9:45 am
@12. A 'kochus,' eh.
So weak they one and prevented the expansion of Obamacare
So weak they one and prevented the expansion of Obamacare

And it made us feel good about stopping the expansion of Obamacare
Okay Hillary.
There were those of us who said if Trump wins, it will be the death of Conservatism even though Trump is not and never has been Conservative.
There were those of you who said if Trump wins, Conservatism wins.
We were right. You were wrong. And America suffers for it.John Hitchcock (48f0cb) — 3/30/2017 @ 9:54 am
Sooner or later conservatives in general and the Freedom Kochus in particular must learn this is no longer a land of Daniel Boones but a nation of Neil Armstrongs.
” But in a very real sense it will not be one man going to the moon… it will be an entire nation. For all of us must work to put him there.” – JFK, May 25, 1961DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/30/2017 @ 10:06 am
Or you know DCSCA, aka Harry Reid, they could keep fighting for freedom instead of kowtowing to the tyranny of the majority.
chuck and davey know malleable manipulable caucus hacks will help them pass their selfish agenda. The republican party is a train wreck.