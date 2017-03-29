The Patterico Music Project: The Lyrics to “In Your Mind”

Yesterday I debuted a song written by me in the early 1990s, and recently re-recorded by Jamie Woolford of the groups The Stereo and Let Go. If you missed it, here it is again:

Below are the lyrics to that song as originally written. As the SoundCloud description says, it’s a breakup song directed at “a girl who thinks she’s a heartbreaker but needs to get over herself.” Jamie changed the lyrics in a couple of places, which I will note after showing you the lyrics.

IN YOUR MIND No I won’t give in

And talk to you again

I said it once before

I’ve had all that I can take I have had enough

So I will call your bluff

And leave you here

To guess at your mistake You can’t see the truth

You have lived your life

Completely blind

You are blind And though I’m leaving you

You have left me shattered

In your mind

In your mind It is sad but true

The things I say to you

A looker, not a seer,

You can’t see the way things are You are just another face

And you’re easily replaced

I’m sorry but

You pushed your luck too far I’m sorry if I said

That you were the best I’d ever find

The line went to your head

And never made it out

It’s stuck in your mind No I won’t give in

And talk to you again

I said it once before

I’ve had all that I can take I have had enough

So I will call your bluff

And leave you here

To guess at your mistake You can’t see the truth

You have lived your life

Completely blind

You are blind And though I’m leaving you

You will leave me shattered

In your mind

Only in your mind

Instead of “A looker, not a seer / You can’t see the way things are” Jamie sings “With eyes open wide / Still can’t see the way things are.” I liked the contrast between the terms “looker” and “seer” in the context of a song about a clueless but attractive woman — but everything Jamie does is to enhance the music, so I trust him. I can’t argue with the final product, which I love.

On the lines “And though I’m leaving you / You have left me shattered” he sings something else besides “I’m leaving you.” I’ve probably listened to this 30 times and still can’t figure out what he’s singing there, but haven’t gotten around to asking him yet. Any ideas?

Tomorrow I’ll let you hear the original recording I made around 1991. It’s . . . well, “not as good” would be putting it mildly.

