The Patterico Music Project: The Lyrics to “In Your Mind”
Yesterday I debuted a song written by me in the early 1990s, and recently re-recorded by Jamie Woolford of the groups The Stereo and Let Go. If you missed it, here it is again:
Below are the lyrics to that song as originally written. As the SoundCloud description says, it’s a breakup song directed at “a girl who thinks she’s a heartbreaker but needs to get over herself.” Jamie changed the lyrics in a couple of places, which I will note after showing you the lyrics.
IN YOUR MIND
No I won’t give in
And talk to you again
I said it once before
I’ve had all that I can take
I have had enough
So I will call your bluff
And leave you here
To guess at your mistake
You can’t see the truth
You have lived your life
Completely blind
You are blind
And though I’m leaving you
You have left me shattered
In your mind
In your mind
It is sad but true
The things I say to you
A looker, not a seer,
You can’t see the way things are
You are just another face
And you’re easily replaced
I’m sorry but
You pushed your luck too far
I’m sorry if I said
That you were the best I’d ever find
The line went to your head
And never made it out
It’s stuck in your mind
No I won’t give in
And talk to you again
I said it once before
I’ve had all that I can take
I have had enough
So I will call your bluff
And leave you here
To guess at your mistake
You can’t see the truth
You have lived your life
Completely blind
You are blind
And though I’m leaving you
You will leave me shattered
In your mind
Only in your mind
Instead of “A looker, not a seer / You can’t see the way things are” Jamie sings “With eyes open wide / Still can’t see the way things are.” I liked the contrast between the terms “looker” and “seer” in the context of a song about a clueless but attractive woman — but everything Jamie does is to enhance the music, so I trust him. I can’t argue with the final product, which I love.
On the lines “And though I’m leaving you / You have left me shattered” he sings something else besides “I’m leaving you.” I’ve probably listened to this 30 times and still can’t figure out what he’s singing there, but haven’t gotten around to asking him yet. Any ideas?
Tomorrow I’ll let you hear the original recording I made around 1991. It’s . . . well, “not as good” would be putting it mildly.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:09 am