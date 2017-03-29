It Is Nearly Impossible For The Self-Important To Not Reveal The Fool That Dwells Within
[guest post by Dana]
They simply cannot resist the urge to try and be relevant. Embarrassingly, this kind of inevitable showmanship becomes just another effort to sate the voracious appetite of one’s own vanity:
From the bio of Drexel University Assistant Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, PhD:
…an expert and frequent media commentator on social movements, particularly in Latin America. His most recent book, We Created Chávez: A People’s History of the Venezuelan Revolution (Duke University Press, 2013), examines social movements and revolutionary groups active before and during the era of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez. Ciccariello-Maher also teaches, researches and writes about race, racism, prisons and policing in the U.S. and internationally, including how race is associated with suspicion and guilt. He has been a media commentator for such outlets as The New York Times, Al Jazeera, CNN Español, NPR, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and the Christian Science Monitor, and his opinion pieces have run in the New York Times’ “Room for Debate,” The Nation, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Fox News Latino. He previously taught political theory at U.C. Berkeley, San Quentin State Prison and the Venezuelan School of Planning in Caracas.
Perhaps you might remember Ciccariello-Maher as the “white genocide” tweeter last Christmas Eve. This when he tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide”. Drexell University gave him a little slap on the wrist as a result.
Anyway, Ciccariello-Maher seems like the type who would be happy to know he has made waves with his latest display of
ignorance insightfulness. Happy about that, and no doubt smug and happy that he receives a cushy salary without ever having to hike up a hill carrying 60 lbs. or more on his back.
As the parent of a soldier who is readying for a second deployment, you might think I would be offended by Ciccariello-Maher’s tweet. But I’m not. He is nothing to me. Just another big mouth on the internet who has proven that he is not worth my time or energy to get to know. These cats are a dime a dozen. But one purpose Ciccariello-Maher’s existence does serve, is to remind people like me that doing something honorable and something of real importance is not for the faint of heart, nor for the self-consumed, and certainly not for those brave enough to mouth off on Twitter but too afraid to speak in a mature and direct manner to a soldier when the opportunity presents itself. I suspect it may have been a teachable moment for the professor.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
How funny, a professor uninterested in learning.Dana (023079) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Greetings:
Okay, so here goes:
When you mix them Eye-ties with them Oy-rish maritally, results are at best mixed.
But the hyphenation shows clearly that this guy was going down no matter what.
Bit be that as it may, he’d be welcome to sit next to my right elbow anytime.11B40 (6abb5c) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:10 pm
He may be nothing to you, but he still a douchebagScott (4967b1) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Yeah, as soon as I saw the twit’s name, I went “Oh, it’s that guy’.
Don’t be “that guy”, folks!nk (dbc370) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:27 pm
He’s ‘nothing to you’ yet you devote an entire posting to him.
As Ivanka Trump has taught us again tonight, no means yes.
“Never mind what I told you. I’m telling you!” – Captain Morton [James Cagney] ‘Mister Roberts’ 1955DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Post distracting you from finishing Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, DCSCA?nk (dbc370) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:41 pm
11B40. Yes, John Travolta, Joe Montana and Kellyanne Conway bear that theorem out. But I thought “Maher” could also be a Joo.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 3/29/2017 @ 6:52 pm
He’s half Jewish, as he pointed out in his early standup.narciso (d1f714) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:05 pm
@ DCSCA,
He does mean nothing to me, DCSCA, but as stated in the post, he nonetheless, and most unintentionally, provided a valuable reminder.Dana (023079) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Why doesn’t he live in Venezuela.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:24 pm
That soldier probably (though we shouldn’t just assume) didn’t vote for Obama, and he was dispatched there on the orders of Obama. He went faithfully because we have a citizen run military, and he serves the people at great impact to his family and at risk to his life.
Our academics, at least around me, tend to appreciate it. They understand that without this kind of military, devoted to our constitution rather than any ideology or man, we are free. For example, this professor is free to bash the military. That’s not the natural state of the world. We take it for granted at great peril, and for an educator he sure does seem ignorant.
For the past several years it seems to pressure to brainwash everyone into dogmatic politics is cranked to 11. We all need to do our part to avoid this ourselves and to recognize it when we see it.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:27 pm
He’s a wannabe ward Churchill, why one want to be one?narciso (d1f714) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:31 pm
He’ll soon be made obsolete through the miracle of distance learning.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:38 pm
“Why doesn’t he live in Venezuela.”
AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:24 pm
That ain’t livin’, AZBob.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:38 pm
At this point, he’d either be eaten alive, or used for toilet paper.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:39 pm
He being the professor.
Nothing can make soldiers obsolete.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Now I’m mad I slept on Designated Survivor (until a flip-channel viewing tonight) and Italia Ricci…right in Steve57’s wheelhouse in terms of look.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:43 pm
And 886 ‘likes’? Scary.Steven Eldred (afaa0f) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:49 pm
Dana, I agree with your views.
It’s entirely consistent for you to write this post while simultaneously asserting that Ciccariello-Mahe “is nothing to [you].” The point of the post isn’t, as a shallow reader might think, that you don’t like Ciccariello-Mahe. Rather — as I thought your headline made quite obvious — you’re drawing a broader observation about a type of hateful person. Individually and collectively they’re unworthy of any further respect or regard. By pointing that out, you certainly haven’t contradicted yourself.Beldar (fa637a) — 3/29/2017 @ 7:59 pm
He’s taught at Berzerkley, San Quentin and Chavez’s Caracas? It’s a shame that’s the actual order.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/29/2017 @ 8:05 pm
I bet he was upset that no one in the history of time has given up a first class seat to a noted SJW like himself. Not that he believes in first class.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/29/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Here’s something to think about: this crapweasel is an assistant professor, meaning he is not yet tenured. His department page appears to have been taken down, so I can’t look up his curriculum vitae. But having known a faculty member at Drexel, I am going to guess that Ciccariello-Maher is not going to receive tenure and knows it (Drexel has been prudently reducing the number of professors who are granted lifetime appointments), so because his days at Drexel are numbered he is positioning himself as a hero of the far left in the hopes that he lands something at either a nutso school like Bennington or UC Santa Cruz, or maybe for some George Soros-funded think tank. Oh — also, he is deeply disturbed, but that probably goes without saying.
And regarding his compensation, according to the link Dana provided an assistant professors at Drexel average salary is $94k for 9 months ($125k per year). But Drexel has a fairly large program in engineering, science, and business which probably inflates the numbers significantly, since educators in those disciplines tend to command higher compensation than their colleagues in humanities and social sciences. I would guess that an assistant professor of history falls closer to the $75k range, which isn’t exactly a fortune in an expensive East Coast city like Philadelphia.JVW (5de783) — 3/29/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Well now this gets interesting. I just saw Ciccariello-Maher’s personal website which describes him as an Associate Professor at Drexel, whereas the Drexel website describes him as just an Assistant Professor. Being an Associate Professor would imply that he has received tenure. I would think that the school website would have the correct info, but who knows.
If Ciccariello-Maher is misrepresenting his faculty position on his personal website, I wonder what his employer would think of that.JVW (5de783) — 3/29/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Jack: Early finish below?
Al: We’d a meetin’. I ought to have asked you too.
Jack: What topic commended my presence? Reprobates? The elderly?
Al: [edit]ing Hearst—that took an axe to my left middle digit, sends for 25 more thugs to take the tool to the whole [edit]ing camp. Why am I [edit]ing optimistic?
Jack: Did your meeting find a strategy in counterpoise?
Al: We heard the [edit]ing reading of a letter.
Jack: Ahh.
Al: Writ by Bullock, to a miner’s family after Hearst had had him murdered.
Jack: Exhorting they charge Hearst with the crime?
Al: Never once mentioning Hearst. Expressing sympathy to the family, respect for the way the man lived. We decided Merrick would publish in the paper.
Jack: Strategy some may call ingenuous, others merely off the point.
Al: I sit mystified I was moved to endorse it.
Jack: Mystified, Al, at proclaiming a law beyond law to a man who’s beyond law himself? It’s publication invoking a decency whose scrutiny applies to him as to all his fellows. I call that strategy cunningly sophisticated, befitting and becoming the man who sits before me.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/29/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Did you mean that for the reservations thread, tiger.narciso (636179) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:02 pm
JVW,
That’s an interesting discrepancy you found regarding his position. Given that Drexel just gave him a slap on the wrist for his white genocide tweet, would they really consider this a big deal? I don’t think so.Dana (023079) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Noting the younger Hearst, the zymbionese liberation army she joined, was directed by an ex con Donald defreeze ‘cinque’ whose fans like Donald freed blamed the via in creating him, this ended up in a book by ward Churchill on coinyelpronarciso (636179) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Can we beat our professors into plowshares?Pinandpuller (95db40) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:18 pm
I would love to violently recline my seat back two inches into his personal space.Pinandpuller (95db40) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:22 pm
narciso @ 25. No. This is the right thread.
All those credits Ciccariello-Maher lists in his bio, those are the people that need their nose rubbed in his twitter feed.
Dana does herself credit connecting the two.
On the side topic; A college holding itself to it’s own standards is a forlorn hope.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:25 pm
I thought because deadwood is set in the black hills,andnarciso (d1f714) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:32 pm
George hearst senior is cast as balzacian villain
I don’t know what balzacian means. My general point was it’s a good thing to shame the shameless, even if it seems like it might have little effect.
And well done Dana.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:36 pm
Balzac if I re all correctly said “behind every fortune lies a crime’ in most spaghetti westerns the lawman was not the hero, definitely nit with lee van kleef. Semanticleo ska fmrly Dana ward of pitzer, was innthe same mold.narciso (d1f714) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:43 pm
As usual narciso, your explanation leaves me more befuddled.
I hope mine came through better. lolpapertiger (c8116c) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:49 pm
Today I was discharged from jury duty for the remainder year.
Although it was my goal, I still feel the sting of rejection.
It’s that strange?papertiger (c8116c) — 3/29/2017 @ 9:54 pm
He was a troll that haunted this place, back in the aughts, he was a political studies and anarchy professors.narciso (d1f714) — 3/29/2017 @ 10:00 pm
That helped narciso. Thanks.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/29/2017 @ 10:10 pm
@9. The wisest reminder: forget’em.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/29/2017 @ 10:51 pm
@32. ‘Balzacian’ is a ‘yuge,’ empty method of persuasion Mister Trump pretends to swing.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/29/2017 @ 10:56 pm