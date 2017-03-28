Patterico's Pontifications

3/28/2017

They Told Me If I Didn’t Vote for Trump…

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:09 pm

They told me if I didn’t vote for Trump, nothing would be done about ObamaCare, and the President would be happy about it — and they were right!

17 Responses to “They Told Me If I Didn’t Vote for Trump…”

  1. Ding.

    Patterico (4af482) 3/28/2017 @ 9:15 pm

  2. They also told you the presidency would be dogged by criminal investigations and that populist pork barrel politics would jeopardise America’s fiscal future.

    Their analysis is hard to fault.

    Bob (ec5d2f) 3/28/2017 @ 9:23 pm

  3. link?

    happyfeet (28a91b) 3/28/2017 @ 9:27 pm

  4. It’s cool it’s cool. Obamacare doesn’t really matter.

    Spent a week in the pacific northwest. First time I’ve ever been there. America is incredibly beautiful. We’re lucky to have this.

    Dustin (ba94b2) 3/28/2017 @ 9:28 pm

  5. Colonel’s gonna tell his buddy Insta-Glenn you are borrowing his schtick!

    urbanleftbehind (98f7a3) 3/28/2017 @ 9:38 pm

  6. Frequently wrong, never in doubt.

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 3/28/2017 @ 9:50 pm

  7. Then again the bizarro people’s repubic:

    http://www.threepennyreview.com/samples/tharsing_sp17.html

    narciso (45b9fc) 3/28/2017 @ 9:51 pm

  8. Link?

    Link.

    Patterico (4af482) 3/28/2017 @ 9:54 pm

  9. Sorry the kangaroo couch with extra pouches

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/03/28/two-activists-who-filmed-undercover-videos-of-planned-parenthood-charged-with-15-felonies/

    Wait for the calexit, and move to the central valley

    narciso (45b9fc) 3/28/2017 @ 9:56 pm

  10. If you’re tired or listless:

    http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_58dae860e4b01ca7b427db5b?ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009

    narciso (45b9fc) 3/28/2017 @ 10:04 pm

  11. Our ambitions are rather more modest

    http://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/781268?section=Newsfront&keywords=Michael-Moore-regulatory-rollback-EPA&year=2017&month=03&date=28&id=781268&aliaspath=%2fManage%2fArticles%2fTemplate-Main&oref=freerepublic.com

    narciso (45b9fc) 3/28/2017 @ 10:07 pm

  12. So, you would have preferred Hillary?

    ropelight (734d75) 3/28/2017 @ 10:39 pm

  13. On Monday Trump rescinded three Obama regulations, one regarding federal meddling in state and local education matters, another stripped away rules requiring the BLM to consider climate change when making land use policy, and the third eliminated the “blacklist rule” for federal contractors.

    Today, President Trump signed orders eliminating 6 different climate change-related policies.

    But, yeah, let’s focus on this tweet. Tweets are the bottom line, after all.

    ThOR (c9324e) 3/28/2017 @ 10:59 pm

  14. Compared to all that, ObamaCare is nothing, right? Glad you have your eye on the ball.

    Patterico (4af482) 3/28/2017 @ 11:33 pm

  15. To do nothing is sometimes a good remedy. – Hippocrates

    But what did he know, anyway.

    “Calling Doctor Howard, Doctor Fine, Doctor Howard…” – [The Three Stooges] ‘Men In Black’ 1934

    DCSCA (797bc0) 3/28/2017 @ 11:54 pm

  16. Glenn Reynolds? Is that you, professor?

    School Marm (5999c1) 3/29/2017 @ 2:04 am

  17. Not even a hat-tip or a cross-link. That’s what I get for being five days ahead of the curve…

    Patrick, you are cold.

    (But I agree with you, obviously…)

    Dave (711345) 3/29/2017 @ 2:37 am

