The Patterico Music Project: “In Your Mind” Recorded by Jamie Woolford
It’s time for Song #7 in the Patterico Music Project. The concept is simple: my favorite musical artists record cover versions of songs I wrote 25 years ago. You’ve never heard this one before. It’s another cover by Jamie Woolford. I told you all about Jamie here, in my post announcing his cover of “Alien Song.” Jamie has transformed this song into something I can’t stop listening to. Get ready to experience some major power pop that should have you bouncing around the room — assuming you have the volume turned up loud enough.
Press play now — and enjoy.
Tomorrow I’ll give you the lyrics. And on Thursday you can hear my original version.
Jamie has done two others. Stay tuned!
P.S. Those looking for previous entries in the series can find them here:
All can be accessed at my SoundCloud page at soundcloud.com/patterico.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (4af482) — 3/28/2017 @ 6:12 am
Ding I saidPatterico (115b1f) — 3/28/2017 @ 7:29 am
I’m always glad to see these, Patterico. It must be one heck of a good feeling.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 3/28/2017 @ 8:40 am
Singing a lot of words per beat is pretty damn hard –yet this guy manages to do it.
Have you ever tried to rap? It’s not that easy because it’s a lot of words with little time to breath–still rap sometimes gives time to breathe–when you get the hook out.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:49 pm
IOW–I think you are giving the singer a hard task. Try singing it–and writing from the perspective of a singer…Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:50 pm
However–I listen to Kanye West–so–this might be like a Liberal lecturing a Conservative.
Peace out!Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:51 pm
I actually think this could be a rap song.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/28/2017 @ 1:52 pm