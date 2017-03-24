GOP Lawmaker: Previous ObamaCare Repeal Votes Were a Fraud
Yup, this is pretty clear.
I can't get over this quote from @RepJoeBarton after the #AHCA failed. pic.twitter.com/TuUyAEyAbU
— Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) March 24, 2017
If the quote from Rep. Joe Barton isn’t showing up properly in your browser, I’ll repeat it. It deserves to be repeated anyway.
Reporters asked why, after Republicans held dozens of nearly-unanimous votes to repeal ObamaCare under President Obama, they were getting cold feet now that they control the levers of power.
“Sometimes you’re playing Fantasy Football and sometimes you’re in the real game,” he admitted. “We knew the President, if we could get a repeal bill to his desk, it would almost certainly be vetoed. This time we knew if it got to the President’s desk it would be signed.”
That’s about as blatant an admission of political fraud as you are ever likely to see.
Confirming that this was kabuki are Paul Ryan’s and Donald Trump’s reactions. Paul Ryan says they’re moving on from health care. After a very, very, very short effort. Trump is glad he got it out of the way:
Does Trump regret starting his agenda with health care? “No, I don’t,” he told me. "But in a way I’m glad I got it out of the way.”
— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017
Frauds. Charlatans. Liars.
I can’t exit the post without some reminders of how easy it was going to be:
We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare – and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2016
And this:
My first day in office I’m going to ask Congress to put a bill on my desk getting rid of this disastrous law, and replacing it with reforms that expand choice, freedom, affordability. You’re going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost, and it’s gonna be so easy.
Con artists.
Today’s lack of a vote was glorious. We avoided a disaster. But giving up now? Unforgivable.
Pass the real repeal you promised.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/24/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Frauds. Charlatans. Liars.
POLITICIANS!DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/24/2017 @ 7:22 pm
YES!!! Barton is my rep and he’s horrible, this will SINK him in the next election.Sean (595ea0) — 3/24/2017 @ 7:27 pm
There are those who have the courage of their convictions and those who are convicted of having no courage.
This was a glorious day in the further clarity of the sham that is the GOP, and of course, DJT.
Preach on, Pat! Take a victory lap, or three.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 3/24/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Let’s face the fact that there are a lot of Republicans who love government programs. Both George Bushes were decent men who were just sure that they could make Big Government run efficiently and effectively, and the current POTUS seems to think he can tame the bureaucracy too. The only principled conservative position on healthcare is to get the government the hell out of it and let the free market go to work, but I would wager that somewhere around half of registered Republicans would be dead set against that because they are getting some sort of government help, whether it be Medicare/Medicaid or an ObamaCare subsidy. And we may not want to admit it, but I am willing to bet that a majority in this country would frankly rather have the government make big decisions on their behalf — what sort of health care coverage to purchase, what sort of mortgage to take out, what sort of automobile to purchase, etc. — rather than have to do the hard work of figuring it out for themselves. We’ve lost the battle: America is now a very easily coddled and lazy nation, totally dependent upon the bureaucracy, and there is no going back. Oh well, it was swell while it lasted.JVW (5de783) — 3/24/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Next stop: Sanders style socialism.JVW (5de783) — 3/24/2017 @ 8:53 pm
We watch Demos vote as a unified block in ’09. But today the GOP was not so much. Some joined an incremental-improvement group and some dissented by wanting perfection.
Are they all “Frauds. Charlatans. Liars”?
I would rather say that the Dems who voted in Obamacare are the “Frauds. Charlatans. Liars.”AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/24/2017 @ 8:56 pm
The CBO score killed this bill. Sent all the moderates for the exits, and prevented any traction for real repeal.
But the GOP needed to come to grips with the fact that you couldn’t keep “the popular” parts of Obamacare, because its the popular parts that cost the most money.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 3/24/2017 @ 9:44 pm
Exactly. I know people who are Republicans and consider themselves “conservatives” who want to keep the provision where insurance companies can’t deny coverage for preexisting conditions, but then they tell you that they are against mandatory coverage and subsidies for low income folks. Hello! How do they think bringing a bunch of already sick people into the system is going to be paid for? I get progressive Democrats being this deluded, but not conservative Republicans.JVW (5de783) — 3/24/2017 @ 9:52 pm