3/23/2017

There Is No Feminism. . .

Filed under: General — JVW @ 11:09 pm

[guest post by JVW]

. . . quite like whiny Dog Trainer op-ed writer feminism.

– JVW

5 Responses to “There Is No Feminism. . .”

  1. Back in the old days Patterico used to do a fair number of brief blog items that were just links to pieces from various media outlets. It’s kind of what the early days of blogging were like.

    JVW (5de783) 3/23/2017 @ 11:11 pm

  2. The idea that Hillary Clinton “never gets a break” is hysterically funny. The line “If she were a Republican” gets overused, but the sober truth is that if she weren’t the Democrats’ Darling, she would be on trial for major willful security breaches as I write this.

    If somebody wants to give Chelsea a break they will take her aside and assure her that she doesn’t HAVE to be her parents’ puppet, and encourage her to pursue a more wholesome career, like drug running or prostitution.

    C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) 3/24/2017 @ 5:47 am

  3. Chelsea would starve as a prostitute.

    Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) 3/24/2017 @ 6:17 am

  4. At least she would starve with he dignity intact.

    C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) 3/24/2017 @ 6:34 am

  5. The propping up of all Clintons shows to go ya just how shallow and weak the Democrats bench is.

    Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) 3/24/2017 @ 7:06 am

