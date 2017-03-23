Sen. Chuck Schumer Apparently Not Too Interested In Making Sure The People’s Business Is Getting Done
[guest post by Dana]
This morning, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that he’s a “no” on Judge Gorsuch:
Reminding us of that this is yet more partisan hypocrisy, here’s what Sen. Schumer had to say back in January when the Senate Republicans exercised their prerogative not to give President Obama’s nominee a hearing:
“The Supreme Court handles ‘the people’s business,’ as President Reagan put it. Every day that goes by without a ninth justice is another day the American people’s business is not getting done.”
Sen. Schumer’s grandstanding notwithstanding, Allahpundit points out:
In this year of all years, with the left pushing Schumer to filibuster Gorsuch on principle to avenge Merrick Garland’s honor or whatever, Gorsuch should want to present himself as being as unobjectionable as humanly possible. That way, if Schumer filibusters anyway, McConnell can nuke the filibuster with little political problem: Judge Gorsuch is eminently qualified, he’ll say (correctly), he gave not a single answer at his hearing that would disqualify him from this position (also correct), therefore Schumer’s obstruction is petulant and illegitimate and deserves to be overridden with brute force.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:07 am
The people of New York are so proud. Good thing the Donald supported those New York Values. /s
A lot of good it did him in the end.Dejectedhead (fe2318) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:17 am
Let me shorten this up a bit:
“Judge Gorsuch is eminently qualified, he’ll say (correctly), he gave not a single answer at his hearingLeviticus (efada1) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:17 am
that would disqualify him from this position (also correct),and thereforeSchumer’s obstruction is petulant and illegitimate and deserves to be overridden with brute force.
Much like the 50+ votes to repeal obamacare, this is designed to appeal to the base.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:20 am
Hi, Dana.
I really don’t give much of a damn what Schumer has to say. I guess we should all be impressed by the way he didn’t pull a Franken yesterday. “Careful deliberation”, my fat white as*. The only thing he deliberated was tuna melt or the pastrami for lunch yesterday.Bill H (383c5d) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:22 am
since the 1930s when walter duranty and paul robeson were expressing sympathy for stalin, we’ve failed to incite The Lefties to become suspicious of the soviets/russians
churchill failed to incite them. eisenhower failed to incite them. kennedy failed to incite them. reagan failed to incite them.
but president mr donald has finally incited The Lefties to become suspicious of the russians
well done, mr president
now if we can only figure out a way to incite The Lefties to become suspicious of jihadistsCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:23 am
not even shooting up a gay nightclub in orlando managed to get The Lefties angry, so we know we have an uphill climb
Where is all that coming from, CS? The article is about Schumer stating his obvious position on Gorsuch, not Commies, Jihadis, or the “failures” of various conservative politicians.Bill H (383c5d) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:42 am
Recall Schumer was the one who held comey’s,leash who ranked Indy bank, whose committee leaked Michael steele’s credit report.narciso (034dee) — 3/23/2017 @ 9:59 am
His business was the Iran deal for which he met with kisyaknarciso (034dee) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:00 am
Does anyone in the government these days care about getting the people’s business done?Marci (e5bb26) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:05 am
Yes. The US Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. After that it’s anyone’s guess, Marci.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:08 am
R.I.P. Sib Hashian, drummer on the albums “Boston” and “Don’t Look Back” by BostonIcy (a1e560) — 3/23/2017 @ 10:17 am
#7 bill h
i wasn’t commenting on chuckie schumerCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:20 am
duh
Sen. Schumer proves without a doubt that ALL members of the Senate and House be required to take an IQ test as soon as possible. If they fall into the Moron class (IQ under 100) they should be suspended from their duties until they can bring their IQ’s to the level of most of the American people. (Above 100)George Schuitt (4b32d9) — 3/23/2017 @ 11:21 am
Chuckie’s tweet is word-for-word identical to the one sent out by Mitch McConnell about Garland after his hearings.
Oh. wait. That’s right, Garland didn’t even receive that courtesy.
“Righteous! Righteous!” – Crush the Turtle ‘Finding Nemo’ 2003DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:19 pm
“Oh. wait. That’s right, Garland didn’t even receive that courtesy.”
“Cry me a river…” Joe Cocker, Mad Dogs and EnglishmenColonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:24 pm
Schumer is not supporting Gorsuch the way he didn’t support the Iran deal – he’s only speaking about his personal vote. He’s not saying he is going to go all out to stop it.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:29 pm
@16.Oh no, Colonel. Julie London. Smooooth as 50 year old scotch.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 12:58 pm
The thing is, we know these hearings are platforms for political grandstanding as Schumer has reminded us. While this is nothing new, it’s nonetheless an unfortunate reflection of where we’re at now .Dana (8de1c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:03 pm
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…
Sen. Mitch McConnell Apparently Not Too Interested In Making Sure The People’s Business Is Getting Done
“It’s deja vu all over again.” – Yogi Berra, NY YankeesDCSCA (797bc0) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:30 pm
Tweet from Ashley Rae:
“Spicer just nailed CNN. He said “there’s more evidence that CNN colluded with Hillary and her campaign than Trump colluded with Russia.”Harkin (b2805d) — 3/23/2017 @ 1:50 pm
I’d go with “Grandstanding Schmuck” whenever I think about Chuck You Schumer.Skeptical Voter (1d5c8b) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:19 pm
To compare the completely unprecedented act of refusing to hear a Supreme Court nominee to the entirely normal behavior of opposing a nominee – even to the point of filibustering – is one helluva stretch.
I don’t think you can call it hypocrisy to feel one way about apples and a another way about Stradivarius violins.TR (167a32) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:24 pm
obama was such a nasty person people were just sick of his dirty socialist ass by the time he nominated filthy harvardtrash loser judge garland merrick
but that’s water under the bridge nowhappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:30 pm
Thanks for admitting that.TR (167a32) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:34 pm
I think the whole thing is Bush’s fault!Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:35 pm
Or perhaps….
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-kMJqiXh7GHE/WNM0nqxBMKI/AAAAAAABHqk/RVZhkisevIAOtpBuEvf-6yRAHEq1iK_VQCLcB/s640/1ninetymilesvtqH31u1w3aqo1_500.jpgRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Perhaps the dank meme creator doesn’t know what a wiretap is.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:45 pm
“I was not wiretapped, my parents were not wiretapped, which is where you place a listening device on someone’s telephone line and you listen to their conversations” – James RosenDavethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:48 pm
yes yes you are welcomehappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/23/2017 @ 2:49 pm
“What happened to me was that the Attorney General, Eric Holder, under Barack Obama as president secretly designated me a criminal co-conspirator and a flight risk and thereby had a federal judge give the government permission to rifle through all my gmails. They could read the emails, and then also to get all the phone records associated with about 20 phones that I used at that time in my reporting. All of those phone lines were 202 or 703, which are the area codes associated with Washington and the Pentagon, northern Virginia area. One of those 20 phone lines was 718 and that referred to my parent’s house on Staten Island at that time.”
— James RosenColonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:33 pm
Now you have… teh rest of teh story……………………………. Good day!!!Colonel Haiku (8d00c4) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:35 pm
Go chuck yourself shumermg (31009b) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:57 pm
ha ha ha ha ha ha hamg (31009b) — 3/23/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Nantucket is being destroyed by the crimaleins.” Sanctuary Island”
That’s not a wiretap.Davethulhu (fab944) — 3/23/2017 @ 4:30 pm
31. OIt;s the akkk too common practice of prosecutors saying whatever they need tosay to a court to get judge to do what they want.
Technically, they had a right to call him a criminal co-conspirator – although they had no intention of prosecuting him – but they had no basis for calling him a flight risk except maybe general principles, which really didn’t apply here.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/23/2017 @ 5:20 pm