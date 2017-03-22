CNN: Trump Folks May Have Possibly Coordinated with Russia, Sources Might Say. Possibly.
The FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, US officials told CNN.
This is partly what FBI Director James Comey was referring to when he made a bombshell announcement Monday before Congress that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, according to one source.
The FBI is now reviewing that information, which includes human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings, according to those U.S. officials. The information is raising the suspicions of FBI counterintelligence investigators that the coordination may have taken place, though officials cautioned that the information was not conclusive and that the investigation is ongoing.
Wow. So some anonymous sources, based on evidence we can’t see, have inconclusive maybes that suggest possibly there could have been this thing that happened.
After all the stories Big Media presents us with that fizzle out, forgive me if my attitude is: wake me up when you have actual evidence.
I’m really tired of this. And, just to piss off everybody in an equal opportunity fashion: I’m equally tired of all the partisans out there who are declaiming that this Nunes character somehow proved that Donald Trump was surveilled and wiretapped and PEOPLE OWE DONALD TRUMP A BIG APOLOGY!!!!1!!111!!!!1!! (If this confuses you, read Jay Caruso and learn about incidental collection. It ain’t targeted surveillance and it ain’t wiretapping.)
Good Lord. Settle down, people.
What was that damaging information? That someone gave her questions in advance of her debate with Sanders. That NY Times reporters routinely have editing power to the Democrat power brokers. Did anyone this really hurt Hillary? Please refresh my memory because I don’t recall anything of much importance. And if it was that important, shouldn’t the voters learn about it? Did Russia do the heavy lifting that the American media refused to do?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/22/2017 @ 8:45 pm
It does feel like groundhog day, the staybehinders leak the existence of the calls and fill in the content like a chicken chalupa, doesn’t matter how ludicrous.narciso (6ff44f) — 3/22/2017 @ 8:50 pm
My favorite Wikileak was that the Democrats created fake Craigslist employment ad for Trump in May, 2016. “Like it or not, he may greet you with a kiss on the lips or grope you under the meeting table.”AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/22/2017 @ 8:59 pm
It does raise an interesting question: if it turned out to be true what CNN says here, would people here object? Genuine question. I don’t know the answer. Which is kinda weird, but I really don’t.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Unless you think Nunes lied or was provided with forgeries, yes Trump is owed an apology.
But ok to wait a bit.
Possible not only trump was right but but but they were right to be wiretapping. Maybe something did happen. Maybe grandma had balls too. Maybe.
But forgive me for thinking given the deranged pathological hatred of this flawed man, that conformational bias plays a huge role in what is reported plus it diverts from Nunes Presser today and that any good data on Trump would be buried as deep as possible by those deranged people.
So if good stuff comes out for Trump from the bureaucracy then I am inclined to believe that much more so than negative that is also proof free.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Not for the criticism responding to his bullshit tweets.
Maybe for the politically motivated dissemination of classified information.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Patterico,
Except more proof exists Trump is closer to the truth than CNN reports to date.
So I think of things probablistically, and “Trump Russia” smells like a fart from the DNC’s ass.
Might be true, but highly unlikely given the data and testimony provided by Trump haters.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Sources like Ned price, ms ahmed, Susan rice, clapper, it may take a generation to recover from their treachery.narciso (6ff44f) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Well that’s a bigger issue isn’t it, the truth is we have firm idea who nabbed those emails, it’s a wilderness of mirforsnarciso (6ff44f) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:15 pm
You may not like Trump’s tweets but they are genius for the most part.
He focuses the nation and deranged Media on what He wants to talk about.
Not what you want to talk about.
Even CNN constantly talking about his Obama tweet puts focus on the fact they were spying on him and to the Public unless evidenced is produced they will say “damn they spied on the guy for no reason”Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:16 pm
“We called more than thirty members of congress from both parties who had previously mocked the President’s claim that he had been surveilled. None of them agreed to come on [the air with Tucker Carlson].”
Well, isn’t that special.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:17 pm
Trump and his tweets won him the election because they got everyone talking about topics that help him.
So when he tweets, pay attention and stop reacting.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Expect forged documents to make their way to CNN alleging Trump himself is a Russian Mole or something.
They won’t go down without a fight and lying is easy for them.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:19 pm
I’m really tired of this.
INDEED…
“Goddammit, when is somebody going to go on the record in this story?” – Washington Post Editor Ben Bradlee [Jason Robards] ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:21 pm
AZ Bob,
DNC was not a hack. That is a lie. It was an inside job by a Hillary Hater.
And yes Wikileaks did so the job our Media refused to do. And without editorializing much.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:22 pm
CNN will taste their own $hit Sandwich and they will be made to like it. They are the same $hitbirds they’ve always been. It’s good to see some people finally waking up and smelling the cat food.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:24 pm
We do know five persons who had access to those emails who answer to perhaps two foreign powers,yet they are rarely mentioned.narciso (6ff44f) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:26 pm
Except more proof exists Trump is closer to the truth than CNN reports to date.
Alpha Centauri is closer to your own butt than Trump has ever been to the truth.
“And he kids us not.” – Tom Keefer [Fred MacMurray] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Of course we know now f the press knew this was a vendetta by a bureau supergrade who had coincidentally surveiled those nice weather underground well that might have spoiled thebnarrative.narciso (6ff44f) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:28 pm
DCSCA,
Yeah, Russia, uh huh. Taxes!!!
Again whatever Trump talks about something and keeps doubling down … means it suits him.
As it related to his person, they have nothing.
As I related to Obama spying on him, he has something.
So yes he is closer to the truth than CNN.Blah (44eaa0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Maybe for the politically motivated dissemination of classified information.
Which remains a scandal that will persist beyond the difference between being the target and incidental collection. And should.
Obama’s legacy is the corruption of every single part of the government.SPQR (a3a747) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:37 pm
“It does raise an interesting question: if it turned out to be true what CNN says here, would people here object? Genuine question. I don’t know the answer. Which is kinda weird, but I really don’t.”
I would not. Because
binary choice.
I mean, I would not object, because the information that Hillary Clinton was running a pay-for-play scheme at the State Department (and therefore: the implication is that she intended, as President, to turn the entire Federal government into a pay-for-play operation), and that she was using the Clinton Foundation to dodge taxes, take bribes, peddle influence, and pay her army of lickspittle lackeys, was the single most important piece of information about the candidates that was released during the election.
People who say that Russia “hacked” the election are sore that valid, true, vital information was NOT withheld from the American people. We were able to consider that information, along with the information that Russia might have been behind the leak, and to make up our own minds about who ought to be holding the levers of power.
It reminds me of what you’ve talked about before re: the hypothetical situation of if there were fewer limits on evidence during criminal trials. Except that this isn’t a trial where an accused’s rights are at stake, this is an election where ALL of our futures are at stake. The logic that justifies paternalistic controls on information shared with the jury doesn’t hold up in the circumstance of elections. I don’t trust anyone to be in charge of withholding political information from the American People. ESPECIALLY all of the people who didn’t want me to know what a crook Hillary was.
Here is generally how I would rank a few possibilities, in the order of preferenceDaryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:40 pm
1 – Trump has no idea about the leaks before they happen
2 – Trump knows about the leaks before they happen, and does nothing
3 – Trump knows about the leaks before they happen, and coordinates with Putin because they both want to damage Hillary
4 – Trump makes a pee pee tape in exchange for the leaks, and gets blackmailed by Putin
5 – The leaks don’t happen and Hillary becomes President
“…Does this mean that President Trump’s famous tweets were right all along? Not exactly. Trump claimed that the Obama administration had his “wires tapped” in Trump tower. That implies that he or his associates were targets of licit or illicit surveillance, whereas Nunes says the government was spying on someone else and picked up Trump team members’ communications only incidentally.
Of course, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that, apart from incidental communications, the FBI or someone else was specifically targeting associates of Donald Trump for surveillance.
Closer to the heart of the matter may be Nunes’s observation that the identities of Trump associates subject to such incidental surveillance were “widely disseminated.” This “unmasking” is a federal crime, as House members discussed with Comey and Rogers on Monday. So, while President Trump may have been wrong in believing that the Obama administration directed surveillance at him or his associates–the jury is still out on that question–he was certainly right to be angry about the fact that information reflecting badly on his associates, collected through apparently legal surveillance, was leaked to the press in an effort to damage his campaign or his administration.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/03/so-were-trumps-tweets-right-after-all.phpColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:48 pm
@20. Blah, blah, blah.
The only ‘Truth’ this guy’s been close to is a stripper who went by that name in the VIP lounge at Studio 54.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:56 pm
Comey said this investigation has been going on since July. Almost nine months have gone by. Is there any there there?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:12 pm
I wouldn’t be surprised if the FBI is currently tapping Trump.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:13 pm
Freddoso at The Washington Examiner–(Also a very reasonable person like Randy Barnett) has this tonight.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/in-presser-on-trump-team-surveillance-nunes-referred-to-earlier-spying-on-israeli-officials/article/2618173#.WNMoEZA62_I.twitter?platform=hootsuite
Here is an interesting section where Freddoso quotes from a Wall Street Journal article:
White House officials believed the intercepted information could be valuable to counter Mr. Netanyahu’s campaign. They also recognized that asking for it was politically risky. So, wary of a paper trail stemming from a request, the White House let the NSA decide what to share and what to withhold, officials said. “We didn’t say, ‘Do it,’ ” a senior U.S. official said. “We didn’t say, ‘Don’t do it.’ “
Then there is Freddoso’s conclusion:
Perhaps Nunes only brought this up because it was a similar case of incidental intelligence collection on Americans. Or perhaps he brought it up because the surveillance he is discussing, whose dissemination within the government he described as alarming, has something to do with discussions between Team Trump and the Israelis.
Freddoso also has some earlier commentary that is very interesting as it looks like–or seems like the Obama Administration was very keen to essentially spy on Congress during the Iran negotiations.
This would dovetail nicely with the idea that members of the Trump administration were over the target and acquiring a lot of flak because they were interested in revealing to the American public the terms of that–the Obama Administration’s Iranian Deal.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:20 pm
So you think Obama picked targets that would naturally lead to picking up surveillance of members of Congress? Interesting.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:38 pm
@25. Patience.
The Watergate break-in was on June 17, 1972 and it took over two years until the Big Dick resigned on August 9, 1974.
“Impooch With Honor” – souvenir pet food bowl, 1974DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:50 pm
We knew the day after the Watergate break in that a crime had been committed.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:54 pm
Is anyone going to get the Scooter Libby treatment? Valerie Plame must be triggered at this point.Pinandpuller (f72d00) — 3/22/2017 @ 11:33 pm
Ha. Surely you had occasion to deal with the Feds from time to time in your career as a county prosecutor, AZBob?
There are good folks and difficult folks there, but nobody would say they move fast. We can all agree on that.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/22/2017 @ 11:33 pm
@30. Actually, the night of… but you asked, ‘is there any there there?’
Patience.
“Everyone says, ‘Get off it, Ben,’ and I come on very sage and I say, uh, ‘Well, you’ll see, you wait till this bottoms out.’ But the truth is, I can’t figure out WHAT we’ve got.” – Ben Bradlee, Washington Post Editor [Jason Robards] ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/22/2017 @ 11:37 pm