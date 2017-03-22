Attacks In London

[guest post by Dana]

An incident that police are treating as a terror attack, has happened in London:

A major security alert is under way at the Houses of Parliament after a man was shot by police as he tried to gain entry to the Palace of Westminster, mowing down pedestrians in what police are treating as a terror attack.

Witnesses described seeing a car crash into the perimeter fence on Westminster Bridge, hitting pedestrians, before the driver ran towards police officers guarding parliament.

Onlookers said a man armed with a knife had attacked police officers at the gate before being shot. One police officer has been stabbed in the incident at about 2.45pm.

At least three shots were heard and people described seeing two people laid on the ground.

There were reports that a car ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge just before the incident leaving up to a dozen injured.