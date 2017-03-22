Attacks In London
[guest post by Dana]
An incident that police are treating as a terror attack, has happened in London:
A major security alert is under way at the Houses of Parliament after a man was shot by police as he tried to gain entry to the Palace of Westminster, mowing down pedestrians in what police are treating as a terror attack.
Witnesses described seeing a car crash into the perimeter fence on Westminster Bridge, hitting pedestrians, before the driver ran towards police officers guarding parliament.
Onlookers said a man armed with a knife had attacked police officers at the gate before being shot. One police officer has been stabbed in the incident at about 2.45pm.
At least three shots were heard and people described seeing two people laid on the ground.
There were reports that a car ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge just before the incident leaving up to a dozen injured.
Witnesses have described seeing a middle-aged man carrying a knife and running towards the Palace of Westminster…
Jayne Wilkinson said: “We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an *Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.
(*As a reminder: The British refer to individuals from South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan) as “Asian”.)
Sky News is following the attack with live updates here.
–Dana
Prayers for the victims.Dana (023079) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:21 am
‘A firearms incident.’
The British understatement is priceless.
Keep calm and carry on.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:44 am
I forgot to note in post that using a knife and truck as weapons in terror attacks comes from ISIS. Abdul Razak used the same method in his terror attack at Ohio State last year.Dana (023079) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:44 am
We can’t rule out bad Asian drivers where the stick shift and steering wheel are on the wong side.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/22/2017 @ 9:54 am
So do the British use Oriental, Yellow, East Asian for the other kind of Asian?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:08 am
South Asia covers everything from Afghanistan to bangladesh.narciso (a305e8) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:11 am
The Australian “WOG” covers the Levant plus Greece (Western-Oriental/Greek) and possibly the slavic/christian Balkan peoples.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/22/2017 @ 10:21 am
Seems to be this fellow:narciso (d1f714) — 3/22/2017 @ 11:54 am
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3323903/British-hate-preacher-jailed-banned-leaving-UK-terrorism-fundraising-conviction-arrested-Hungary-offers-Koran-ID.html