Ivanka Trump To Be President Trump’s “Eyes And Ears” From Office In The West Wing
[guest post by Dana]
Before you jump to defend this, tell me how you felt when President Clinton appointed Hillary Clinton to be in charge of overhauling the nation’s health-care system in the early 90’s? And consider how you think you would be feeling right about now, had Hillary Clinton had won the election and given Chelsea an office in the West Wing, along with a security clearance and government-issued communication devices?
So, now this:
The powerful first daughter has secured her own office on the West Wing’s second floor — a space next to senior adviser Dina Powell, who was recently promoted to a position on the National Security Council. She is also in the process of obtaining a security clearance and is set to receive government-issued communications devices this week.
In everything but name, Trump is settling in as what appears to be a full-time staffer in her father’s administration, with a broad and growing portfolio — except she is not being sworn in, will hold no official position and is not pocketing a salary, her attorney said.
Trump’s role, according to her attorney Jamie Gorelick, will be to serve as the president’s “eyes and ears” while providing broad-ranging advice, not just limited to women’s empowerment issues. “I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement Monday. “While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees.”
…
“Having an adult child of the president who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground,” Gorelick conceded in an interview on Monday. “Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not.” A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump said her role was signed off on by the White House counsel’s office, and the conflict issues were “worked through” with the office of government ethics.
Addressing possible conflicts of interest, Gorelick cautioned:
“The one thing I would like to be clear on: we don’t believe it eliminates conflicts in every way. She has the conflicts that derive from the ownership of this brand. We’re trying to minimize those to the extent possible.”
Gorelick argued that the area is murky because outstanding contracts with third party vendors mean that Ivanka Trump cannot simply close her business — those vendors could continue using her brand. She also can’t sell the business, her attorney argued, because the buyer would have the right to license her name and potentially create other ethical issues.
Instead, Trump will be distancing herself, as much as possible, from the day-to-day operations of the Ivanka Trump brand and convey her interests to a trust.
The trust, Gorelick said, will be controlled by her brother-in-law, Josh Kushner, and her sister-in-law, Nicole Meyer, who will be prohibited from entering the brand into any agreements with foreign countries or agencies. Ivanka Trump has appointed Abigail Klem to serve as president of her company, overseeing the day-to-day operations, and prohibited the company from using her image to sell the brand. The first daughter, however, will retain veto power to kill any deals that would be “unacceptable from an ethics perspective.”
You might be thinking that the the obvious upside of this nepotism is that Ivanka Trump could be a steadying influence on her father, as she helps rein in his impulsive and excessive tendencies. That assumes that her influence would be good, and that the right side of the aisle is okay with nepotism just as long as it benefits our side. But clearly that’s not the only influence she would have on this president if she is also advising him in a non-official capacity from an official office in the West Wing.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
No to political dynasties, and no to nepotism. No matter which side of the aisle it involves.Dana (023079) — 3/21/2017 @ 6:52 am
whatever it takes to keep her off the polehappyfeet (a037ad) — 3/21/2017 @ 6:57 am
I think her job will really be to prevent a majority of the Cabinet from declaring Trump unfit per the 25th Amendment.
Don’t, happyfeet!nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:03 am
Honestly, I had not seen happyfeet’s #2 when I typed my #3.nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:04 am
Gorelick as attorney. What could possibly go wrong?Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:12 am
That kills it for me too, Colonel.urbanleftbehind (c8adc7) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:22 am
She’s not being paid so the accusation of ‘nepotism’ is wide of the mark. She’s a volunteer, assisting her father and donating her time and energy to benefit the nation. She’s a patriot and she deserves our respect and gratitude.ropelight (bd0067) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:24 am
Indeed, #5.
Why is Gorelick there, instead of still in prison?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2011/03/24/jamie-gorelick-who-helped-to-bring-us-9-11-and-housing-collapse-is-on-short-list-to-lead-fbi/
I’m not a lawyer/prosecutor, but there must be something she should be in jail for.Evan Carter (9783e9) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:27 am
Ethics nothing. This is a crime. Theft. Misappropriation of government property. Or does the President have the authority to give government facilities to non-government employees?* I think Trump has just committed an impeachable offense. Thanks, Jamie.
*If so, can I have an office in the Dirksen Federal Building? I’d love to have an office in the Dirksen Federal Building.nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:30 am
That Ivanka has an office in the White House is not going to help her schlock and shmatte lines at all, right? It’s not going to make retailers think twice when negotiating to put her stuff in their stores, nope, not at all, right? And it’s not going to hurt her jailbird in-laws’ deal-making in New York the least little bit either, eh?nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:35 am
Grubbiest President ever!nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:36 am
nk, your office awaits you in Tartarus.ropelight (5d3e0e) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:36 am
18 U.S. Code Chapter 31 – EMBEZZLEMENT AND THEFTnk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 7:46 am
Gorelick????
[face palm]
Might as well just have a one-way video/audio stream over to the Obama-Jarrett Command Center.harkin (517285) — 3/21/2017 @ 8:03 am
It was a fraud, and she was there to do Bill Clinton’s bidding and make sure they came with what he had planned in advance. The whole task force was just there just to give it a patina of neutral expertise. They didn’t listen to a single person who caeme there had any kind of non-prepackaged ideas. They even admitted that actually. I think Donna Shalalla said that.
This was also something that fit in with notion of a woman’s issue, so a suitable notional issue for Hillary to be involved with. Bill wanted to get her involved with some policy so as to kay the groundwork for her future political career. He didn’t do more later because this didn’t help her reputation.
Had it been real, there would have been nothing wrong with it.
Chelsea is unqualified, and Hillary doesn’t really trust anybody.
I don’t think this is a problwm with Ivanka. She may not be great, but she’s probably as good as anybody for an “eyes and ears” And remember, we’re not talking about an ideal presidency, just whether this is better, or not demonstrably worse, than not doing this.Sammy Finkelman (3ea6b3) — 3/21/2017 @ 8:26 am
It’s okay, harkin – they’ve taken the precaution of removing all the microwaves from the White House.Leviticus (efada1) — 3/21/2017 @ 8:27 am
I think the left wing of the Democratic Party is secretly rubbing its hands in glee about what a liberal majority behind Al Franken or Michael Moore could pull off now that Trump is proving that facts, ethics and the rules don’t matter.
Conservative Republicans will have much to answer for if they keep letting 3rd world political norms work their way into the US system.Bob (f52725) — 3/21/2017 @ 8:33 am
I don’t know what country you’ve been sleeping in for the last decade Bob, but “3rd world political norms” as you call them have been the cornerstone of Democrat politics for quite some time. The “Conservative Republicans” are not in charge and they did not invent corrupt government or Lawfare, the leftists did. Hell, that’s how Franken (?) got elected.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/21/2017 @ 8:41 am
The only thing Al Frankin and Michael Moore are capable of gleefully pulling off is each other’s trousers.ropelight (5d3e0e) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:01 am
“I think the left wing of the Democratic Party is secretly rubbing its hands in glee about what a liberal majority behind Al Franken or Michael Moore could pull off now that Trump is proving that facts, ethics and the rules don’t matter.”
Sorry, Bob, that’s a swing and a miss for strike 3. Comiskey’s Rules do not allow mention of Al Franken or that fat tub of goo known as Michael Moore in the same sentence as the words “ethics”, “facts”, or “rules”.Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:02 am
Will Gorsuch send women to jail for abortion?
discuss.happyfeet (a037ad) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:06 am
I like to play the contrarian, so I’ll go on record as liking the idea of Ivanka being ensconced in the West Wing. During the campaign it seemed like she was one of the only stabilizing and normalizing forces on her dad, and maybe she can get him to dial back the Twitter rants and the general buffoonery.JVW (5de783) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:08 am
He delivered a Conan the barbarian, a cabinet out of black sails so I’m not that concerned
Now another plot out of yemen, the fact that shuskin hadn’t laid down the law AT the va.narciso (2171ef) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:08 am
Making America grate again.
“Oh, Daddy! You’d put ketchup on a doughnut!” – Gloria Stivic [Sally Struthers] ‘All In The Family’ CBS TV, 1971-1979DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:09 am
Jamie Gorelick.
The name alone makes the hair on my nape stand up.
Only good thing I can think of from this, Captain Queeg has lost his paranoia (always more an invention of DCSCA imagination then something tangible).papertiger (c8116c) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:09 am
it’s nepotism if as president, you nominate your kid brother to become attorney general as jfk did
but is it really nepotism to hire your daughter to become a white house aide?
during modern times, many presidents have sought counsel from their various family members on all sorts of issuesCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:14 am
george h.w. bush authorized george w. bush to tell john sununu he should resign as chief of staff
I wonder if Glenn Beck will be Ivanka’s press secretary?papertiger (c8116c) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:17 am
Yeah, and we should also be grateful that Ivanka will not be cooking people in the White House kitchen like Jeffrey Dahmer would.nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:18 am
Or will she? Do you really know what’s in meatloaf?nk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:18 am
Don’t think it’s that big of a deal.
Melania is in NYC–so Ivanka is covering in D.C., and the comparison to Hillary championing HillaryCare isn’t quite equal.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:19 am
Or maybe Megyn Kelly. I hear her gig with the alphabet network exploded.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:21 am
@25. And you kid us not.
Sounds like whistling Dixie.
Smells like bubbling borscht.
Tastes like… strawberries.
“Doctor. You have testified that the following symptoms exist in Lieutenant-Commander Queeg’s behavior. Rigidity of personality, feelings of persecution, unreasonable suspicion, a mania for perfection, and a neurotic certainty that he is always in the right. Doctor isn’t there one psychiatric term for this illness?” – Barney Greenwald [Jose Ferrer] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:24 am
As far as giving an office to Ivanka, better than buying a dog, if you want a friend in Washington.
Plus, if you have an empty office just sitting there, those tend to get filled up by extraneous bureaucrats if you don’t use them for something else.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:28 am
Anyone know what Hillary’s salary was during her husband’s terms in office?
Or, did Hillary decline monetary compensation? Sure, the very thought that greedy short-legged little piggy would pass up a chance to stick her snout in the public trough is almost as unlikely as ol’Slick coming clean under oath.ropelight (5d3e0e) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:32 am
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Office_of_the_First_Lady_of_the_United_States
Twas brillig and the slithy Trumpkinsnk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:37 am
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe;
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the momeraths outgrabe.
“…if you have an empty office just sitting there, those tend to get filled up by extraneous bureaucrats if you don’t use them for something else.”
Like a trophy room. For wives or daughters.
“I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” – Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, biological father of Ivanka.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:38 am
I think John Kennedy Jr illegally occupied a federal fortification under The Resolute Desk one time like Cliven Bundy so I’m cool with this. Except for Jamie Gorelick’s name popping up. Unless she’s like an ethical Ground Fault Interrupter.Pinandpuller (e76082) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:39 am
There’s DCSCA’s record skipping.
Gorelick… Gorelick… Gorelick… Gorelick…
Someone get a handle on that dumas.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:40 am
Are you this listless, consult a doctor
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/844194279283220480narciso (d1f714) — 3/21/2017 @ 9:56 am
Is the point you are trying to make that Presidents should not trust close female family members? Coming on the heals of the kerfuffle about Kellyanne, perhaps the point is that the women Presidents are close to should be assumed untrustworthy. That women are untrustworthy is a hackneyed stereotype that for some reason is common belief on the alt-right and elsewhere. I’m not buying it.
Donald Trump runs a family business. It’s bigger than most family businesses, but that’s still what it is. The President’s father passed it to him; he will pass it to his children and grandchildren. President Trump has a long-term business relationship with his family – that’s how family businesses work. If President Trump thinks Ivanka can help, he should know.
Here’s a question for the most spirited of you anti-Trumpers: who would you trust more, Donald or Ivanka? I’m guessing the cosmopolitan and courtly Ivanka – I bet she reads books, too. So why are you complaining?
One final question. Why do you think Bill turned Hill loose on healthcare? Bill, of all people, surely knew what a loose cannon she was. Is it the same reason Tony Soprano bought his wife a Cayenne?ThOR (c9324e) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:21 am
37…just like “kid” Dan Quayle taking a nap under Dana Carvey/George H.W. Bush’s desk on SNL.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:22 am
that is very reductive, mr. ThORnk (dbc370) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:29 am
“Here’s a question for the most spirited of you anti-Trumpers: who would you trust more, Donald or Ivanka?”
– ThOR
Neither. They’re both con artists riding a wave of popular stupidity. Why would I trust either of them?Leviticus (efada1) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:42 am
“Colonel Blimp” was a term used to describe a WWI and later officer who obsessed over poorly polished buttons, while ignoring rusty rifles and opposing enemy troops.
A nuisance to their own side, they were widely derided as ineffectual carpers. In Vietnam, they earned the appellation, REMF’s.
And Never Trumpers today have found the polished button issue of the month. Ivanka in an office!
Having slept through “Bobby” as AG, tanks in Waco, the Clinton Foundation, State’s approval of Uranium One’s sale to a Russian Co., CNN shilling for Hillary during the primaries, Radditz crying on election eve, a 20T debt, and NoKo playing with real nukes, Never Trumpers prove again their unerring ability to fault good for not being perfect.
If only the vulgarian had lost!
The justice testifying could have been the Hawaiian one that voted against the Travel Ban!Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:43 am
The best I can say about Trump is that he didn’t scare me nearly as much as Her Shrillness did and does. That said, the Democrats spent the last eight years supporting an Imperial Presidency of a sort that would have caused Nixon to ejaculate in his shorts. Now somebody other than a Democrat holds the office, and they are learning the hard way why that was such a truely lousey idea.
I believe that people objected to Shrillary working in the White House because they (rightly) considered her a hugely unattractive, hectoring scold with the ethics of a Jersey City ambulance chaser. How do they feel about Ivanka? I guess we’ll see.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 3/21/2017 @ 10:53 am
The clearance requires disclosure and background investigation and is likely being to sought get her a WH pass and unescorted/unrestricted movement. The govt phone/computer put her under the govt record retention rules. GHWB put GWB in the basement with Mary Matalin. If she’s gonna sit in meetings and work on POTUS’s behalf at least she’ll be following the same rules every other staffer in WH does and will be subject to the same obligations unlike the informal practice followed by previous administrations. OTOH if this is the new ValJar …crazy (d3b449) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:15 am
Another good questioner:
https://audioboom.com/posts/5729653-frederick-forsyth-thriller-republicans-pursue-a-leaker-democrats-pursue-a-plotter-deftechpat-patrick-tucker-defenseonenarciso (9f0a41) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:16 am
=yawn= Always remember: if Trump was your daughter’s HS gym teacher he’d likely be under arrest.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:23 am
34. So Hillary was not even interested in collectinga a salary. The Clintons did not get interested in accumulating personal wealth in their own names (beyond what they needed day to day, month to month, year to year and maybe eventually) until Bill Clinton left the White House in 2001.
Before that anything Bill wanted he could get people to give him, so what did he need money for??
If Bill Clinton wanted to go to Martha’s Vineyard, HE JUST WENT. Somebody else paid for it all. He could always get someone else to pay for it.
The Clintons did not try to accumulate cash – they accumulated the ability to tap cash.
Now he did need a little spending money and for this he obtained “jobs” and a “partnership” in teh Rose Law Firm for Hillary. And there was the $100,000 payoff from Tyson Foods. Tyson had apparently been delivering small sums of cash in envelopes, as needed, but it was decided it would be much simpler and easier (and maybe less risky) to deliver it all at once through speculation using inside information in cattle futures. (it could have been done in several otehr ways too)
There was also Whitewater, which may have been a scheme to own something many years on. Take mortgage and have someone else pay for it.
But that was essentially minimal. Bill and Hillary Clinton did not want or need large bank accounts.
But later on they realized that money from strangers might be cut off in the future and they might need money to pay for lawyers, who might have ethical problems donating their services for free – this had happened in the 1990s – so it was best to obtain money – and also to give it to Chelsea, (in a way that would avoid civil asset forfeiture)Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:39 am
“Here’s a question for the most spirited of you anti-Trumpers: who would you trust more, Donald or Ivanka?”
I’m not one of those #NeverTrump weenies, but I’d trust them over a helluva lot of lawyers.Colonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:39 am
“just like “kid” Dan Quayle taking a nap under Dana Carvey/George H.W. Bush’s desk on SNL”
People still judging republicans based on SNL skits? Say it aint so.
“Always remember: if Trump was your daughter’s HS gym teacher he’d likely be under arrest.”
And if Bill Clinton was a republican he’d be getting out of prison soon.harkin (517285) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:44 am
@38 papertiger
Gorelick…Number Nine…Gorelick…Number Nine…Gorelick…Number Nine…
Hey, they’re Breakdance Fighting!Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 3/21/2017 @ 11:59 am
Family meeting in the White House pool. Make sure you ain’t wearing a “wyah”.Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:01 pm
There’s some Pakistani brothers over in Congress what can get Ivanka bargain basement prices on gently used office furniture.Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:03 pm
I know that I’ve come down hard on lawyers in the past, but today the sun is shining an I’m feeling more positive. Here goes.
I think it is unfair to single out lawyers for their ethical shortcomings. I don’t see lawyers as any less moral than virtually all other college-trained professionals. The difference with lawyers, and journalism majors as well, is that their immorality is very public. And for both, the end product of their turpitude can be disaster for America and Americans.
It is reassuring that some majors, economics and business come to mind, allow their students to sneak out of college with their integrity intact. But most majors don’t. I had two close friends who, after just one quarter, or ten short weeks, in doctoral programs had completely sold their souls to radical leftism. They weren’t lawyers and the only ones directly suffering from their moral weakness are the university students they have indoctrinated since. Interestingly, at the time, both grudgingly admitted that the choice was to earn the degree they had pined for or keep their dignity. Dignity lost.
My point is that it isn’t just lawyers. Not by a long shot. Even if we were able to clean up the bar, all those other majors in the college catalog would carry on with their indecency. In a godless world, dignity usually loses.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:03 pm
@43 Leviticus
You mean Electoral plurality don’t you?Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Well, at least Ivanka’s role is publicly disclosed. Of course there are conflicts of interest, but I think that the way to deal with those is transparency.SPQR (a3a747) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:05 pm
“I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement Monday.
A regular Henretta Kissinger, eh.
Ivanka Trump was born on October 30, 1981.
Sleep well, America.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:07 pm
If politics teaches us anything, it is that callowness isn’t a function of age.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:12 pm
@55 ThOR
Lawyers need to start billing in three-song increments to keep up with their peers.
Perry Mason, Stage Three!Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:18 pm
In all his life unto no manner speakColonel Haiku (de797c) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:18 pm
He was a very perfect lawyer geek.
But for to tellen you of his array:
His sheep was good; but he was not gay.
On his head a cowboy hat
All besmotered with his assless chaps
For he was late y-come from yon east village
And wentè for to do his pilgrimáge.
Ivanka Trump was born on October 30, 1981.
Sleep well, America.
DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:07 pm
A date that will live in infancy?Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:20 pm
35 she may be, but how is the Dairy/Big 10 Mafia plus the Alabama slammers going to take that?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:26 pm
@62- LOLDCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:26 pm
Shocker – Ted Cruz wants to remind everybody that he was a SCOTUS clerk too, dagnabbit!Leviticus (efada1) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:43 pm
Well, the minimum age for president is only 35. Although no person has become president befoee thw age of 42 (Theodore Roosevelt)
Ivanka Trump is a person who probably has no personal memory of the existence of the Soviet Union (although she surely learned something about it from her mother) (who was born in Czechoslovakia.)Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:46 pm
She does remember a time when Muslims weren’t considered dangerous.
She was 11 at the time of the World Trade Center bombing. Since she lived in Manhattan and probably had cable (actually at that time her father was going through a divorce so I don’t know where she lived) she may not have een aware that all televison stations except Channel 2 (WCBS) were knocked off the air for months.
At that time, there was no cable in New York City’s four outer boroughs. That didn’t happen till 1995.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/21/2017 @ 12:51 pm
@65– ‘Monkey style.’ Tedtoo and Gorsuch should get a room given the vanity on display.
Only Niles and Frasier Crane discussing dating in a Seattle coffee house can top it.
“tossed salad and scrambled eggs…”DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:08 pm
67- “At that time, there was no cable in New York City’s four outer boroughs. That didn’t happen till 1995.”
That truly is a scandal; even most small towns (5,000+ pop) in the U.S. had at least 220mhz (about 25 channels)of service by 1985.
Maybe the problem was too much democratic corruption.
“Cable made more progress in the city in 1987 than in the 21 years since Manhattan got the first installation in 1966. But at the same time, the industry has become increasingly tainted by New York City’s corruption scandals. And the reason, not surprisingly, is money. Tomorrow, in the third cable-linked prosecution in just three months, John A. Zaccaro, the real estate broker whose wife, Geraldine A. Ferraro, ran for Vice President in 1984, is to go on trial charged with soliciting a $1 million bribe to help Cablevision obtain a franchise for Queens. In July Francis X. Smith, the former administrative judge of Queens, was convicted of perjury for lying about a meeting with cable executives and the late Queens Democratic Chairman Donald R. Manes. And Michael A. Nussbaum, a former public relations and campaign aide to Mr. Manes, was convicted in August of soliciting a $250,000 bribe from Orth-O-Vision, another cable company seeking a franchise.”harkin (517285) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:16 pm
Whoops – link for above:
http://www.nytimes.com/1987/09/27/weekinreview/the-region-cable-tv-a-long-history-of-delays-and-scandals.htmlharkin (517285) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:17 pm
Franken is doing well punching through Gorsuch’s act; his irritation leaks out easily.
‘Torpedo Los!’ – ‘Action In The North Atlantic’ Warner Bros., 1943DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/21/2017 @ 1:24 pm