Trump Budget Sounds Pretty Awesome

I don’t think the Washington Post means for it to sound awesome. But it sounds awesome. The article is titled Trump federal budget 2018: Massive cuts to the arts, science and the poor. Shweet! You had me at “massive cuts to the arts.” To science and to the poor too? My cup runneth over!

President Trump on Thursday will unveil a budget plan that calls for a sharp increase in military spending and stark cuts across much of the rest of the government including the elimination of dozens of long-standing federal programs that assist the poor, fund scientific research and aid America’s allies abroad. Trump’s first budget proposal, which he named “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” would increase defense spending by $54 billion and then offset that by stripping money from more than 18 other agencies. Some would be hit particularly hard, with reductions of more than 20 percent at the Agriculture, Labor and State departments and of more than 30 percent at the Environmental Protection Agency. It would also propose eliminating future federal support for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Within EPA alone, 50 programs and 3,200 positions would be eliminated. The cuts could represent the widest swath of reductions in federal programs since the drawdown after World War II, probably leading to a sizable cutback in the federal non-military workforce, something White House officials said was one of their goals.

It probably sounds callous to you for me to say: “Cuts to the poor? (Whatever that means.) Awesome!” But not if you understand the free market. Government assistance to the poor is not helpful, in my view. (Explaining why takes more energy than I have right now, plus it’s mostly pointless because either you already know this, or I will never convince you because it’s the Internet and because of human nature.)

I’d be for cutting the military too, but you can’t get everything you want, and everyone here will disagree with me anyway. But this is nice.

There. I praised Trump. Don’t worry, you’ll forget it the next time I criticize him.

