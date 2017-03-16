Trump Budget Sounds Pretty Awesome
I don’t think the Washington Post means for it to sound awesome. But it sounds awesome. The article is titled Trump federal budget 2018: Massive cuts to the arts, science and the poor. Shweet! You had me at “massive cuts to the arts.” To science and to the poor too? My cup runneth over!
President Trump on Thursday will unveil a budget plan that calls for a sharp increase in military spending and stark cuts across much of the rest of the government including the elimination of dozens of long-standing federal programs that assist the poor, fund scientific research and aid America’s allies abroad.
Trump’s first budget proposal, which he named “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” would increase defense spending by $54 billion and then offset that by stripping money from more than 18 other agencies. Some would be hit particularly hard, with reductions of more than 20 percent at the Agriculture, Labor and State departments and of more than 30 percent at the Environmental Protection Agency.
It would also propose eliminating future federal support for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Within EPA alone, 50 programs and 3,200 positions would be eliminated.
The cuts could represent the widest swath of reductions in federal programs since the drawdown after World War II, probably leading to a sizable cutback in the federal non-military workforce, something White House officials said was one of their goals.
It probably sounds callous to you for me to say: “Cuts to the poor? (Whatever that means.) Awesome!” But not if you understand the free market. Government assistance to the poor is not helpful, in my view. (Explaining why takes more energy than I have right now, plus it’s mostly pointless because either you already know this, or I will never convince you because it’s the Internet and because of human nature.)
I’d be for cutting the military too, but you can’t get everything you want, and everyone here will disagree with me anyway. But this is nice.
There. I praised Trump. Don’t worry, you’ll forget it the next time I criticize him.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
I have a pretty bad case of I Don’t Care About Anything Today. Does it show?Patterico (115b1f) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:03 pm
Ooh, those poor starving artists and those poor, poor PBS poetry critics! Yes, this is good. And I believe it can be passed through reconciliation without a single Democrat vote?nk (dbc370) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:06 pm
If there isn’t whining from Big Media then it’s not good enough. This is a good sign.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Nancy Pelosi looked like she was over-medicated at her presser where she denounced these massive cuts.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Good start, now let the coke bros completely fund nova.mg (31009b) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:12 pm
Clearing the air-waves of crap ideology .hip-hip-hooray.mg (31009b) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:15 pm
Well they handed mcvaney the ginzu knives some cuts like nah seem gratuitous,narciso (d1f714) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:20 pm
. cutting the military too, but you can’t get everything you want
The way I look at it, little KeShawn DeMorris’s preK crayon drawing class has as much right to my tax dollars as any military contractor.
And no more.kishnevi (d99923) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:24 pm
One is a designated responsibility in the constitution, the other is not.narciso (d1f714) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Interesting, why that specific name?Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Only 35% of 147 CH-53E Marine helicopters are in a state of readiness. I’ll bet this has more to do with budget priorities than overall budgets. Obama decimated readiness in the services.harkin (517285) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:38 pm
I disagree with you on cutting the military, but you live in California, so I understand.Dejectedhead (fe2318) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:41 pm
obamawon the Iowa primary on the pledge to slash the military, sadly he succeeded.narciso (d1f714) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:41 pm
That is just wrong, lol.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/16/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Also, I thought Patterico was no longer commenting on posts about Trump on this blog.
Trump is keeping more promises than Patterico.Dejectedhead (fe2318) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:02 pm
And I can guess the reason you’re feeling down, Patterico. It’s been more than ten years since my father died and I still see him in my sleep.nk (dbc370) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:20 pm
When he was elected, I gave Trump a rating of about “3” on the classic scale (vs Hillary’s “1”).
But he keeps climbing, despite the Twitter-induced setbacks. With this and the incredibly sane health plan he’s up to 6 or 7.
Who would have thought.
Performance?
Intentions: A
Execution: C-
But it’s still early and there’s a lot of Press to tame.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:26 pm
LOL OK man. I hope you’re in Colorado if you’re smoking what I think you’re smoking.
I normally think the military budget should be cut as it’s truly a behemoth. I think it’s at least possible some more spending is necessary after a period of gutting. I do not equate more military spending with more security, but we do need to rebuild a bit as our weakened military is pretty provocative to bad guys.
I do love the idea of all these sweeping cuts, but remember Trump also wants a lot of spending for other things. It’s too early to grade Trump on spending, but if you judge him by his promises he’s going to get an F.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:29 pm
Don’t think I’d cut the military as such, but I would get rid of some bloated weapon systems and build more of what works. More A-10s, a bunch more F-16s, no F-35s, etc. I’d also get rid of the manned space program in a few years and let private industry take care of that. Instead, I’d give JPL a lot more money for robotic exploration and suggest they try for the stars.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:31 pm
Did they cut Governor Browns train? This is the acid test of seriousness.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:32 pm
I think a better test is percentage of gap allovatednarciso (d1f714) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:40 pm
That is the test for NATO countries us it not.narciso (d1f714) — 3/16/2017 @ 9:47 pm