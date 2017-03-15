Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Revised Travel Ban
[guest post by Dana]
Yet again. This time, just hours before it was go into effect:
A federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday issued a sweeping freeze of President Trump’s new executive order temporarily barring the issuance of new visas to citizens of six-Muslim majority countries and suspending the admission of new refugees.
In a blistering, 43-page opinion U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson pointed to Trump’s own comments and those of close advisors as evidence that his order was meant to discriminate against Muslims and declared there was a “strong likelihood of success” those suing would prove the directive violated the constitution.
Watson declared that “a reasonable, objective observer—enlightened by the specific historical context, contemporaneous public statements, and specific sequence of events leading to its issuance—would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion.”
He lambasted the government in particular for asserting that because the ban did not apply to all Muslims in the world, it could not be construed as discriminating against Muslims.
“The illogic of the Government’s contentions is palpable,” Watson wrote. “The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed.”
Hawaii had filed a lawsuit, which includes this:
Watson’s decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii. Lawyers for the state alleged the new travel ban, much like the old, violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment because it was essentially a Muslim ban, hurt the ability of state businesses and universities to recruit top talent and damaged the state’s robust tourism industry.
Unsurprisingly, as pointed out on the Twitters, Judge Watson is an appointee of President Obama…
–Dana
These judges. So much power…Dana (023079) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:43 pm
shocking
the lil judgeslut is grade A harvardtrash
undergrad and law school bothhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:46 pm
When it comes to discrimination, your intent does matter. When it comes to determining your intent, your claims that you wish to discriminate on the basis of, say, religious belief, also matters.
Trump won the campaign, but the way he won lost him a lot of battles in the future. Some people may think it’s OK to ban muslims, but that would take amending away the first amendment to the US Constitution. Trump will never be successful at this stuff because of his ridiculous commentary on his intentions.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:51 pm
Another fellow who doesn’t question the policy, he rants about Trump’s motivation. The ACLU isn’t interested in protecting the rights of Americans, the US Constitution or the safety of American citizens. They are proponents of far left ideology and anything that undermines the moral, Judeo-Christian foundation of the USA.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:54 pm
So when we ban travel from and to North Korea and Burma, we are violating the Establishment Clause because it affects Buddhists? And Cuba because it affects atheists and Santeria?
Anyway, it’s easy to throw a strike when there’s no batter at the plate and the umpire is on your team. Hopefully, this time, Sessions will assign lawyers who know what they’re and make a good record for appeal.nk (dbc370) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:54 pm
In other words, Hawaii is butt-hurt that this could upset their income.Bill H (383c5d) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:54 pm
And again they ignore congress’s own rudesignation on the subject, the documents are in the other thread.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:55 pm
It wasn’t targeting Muslims, it was specifically targeting six problematic nations. Anyone who argues otherwise is missing the big picture.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:56 pm
And we know who the plaintiff and what his motivation is, it’s not economic, it’s Hijra invasion by immigration.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:57 pm
I think Congress could ban any migration except for Aztecs under 4’8″ tall and the First Amendment would not apply at all. The Establishment Clause is not a license to foreign missionaries or pilgrims.nk (dbc370) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:57 pm
…and some brain matter.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:58 pm
https://www.conservativereview.com/commentary/2017/03/the-radical-ties-of-the-imam-behind-the-trump-immigration-lawsuitnarciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:00 pm
This is why I watch the magicians,andothervfare, they don’t make any pretense to be realnarciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:01 pm
That’s one way to put it. Seems like a completely legitimate reason to file a lawsuit. A president promising to ban the Muslims seems like a stupid reason for Hawaii’s tourism and other industries to suffer. Perhaps this is just a noisy distraction to make Trump seem like a valiant fighter against the left, on something with almost no real benefit to this country. Meanwhile, the real immigration challenge is going to be lost.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Both Judge Watson and former President Obama graduated from Harvard Law in the same year. Obama then appoints him to the bench. Yeah, a dispassionate lawyer just trying to evenly and disinterestedly apply the law.JVW (5de783) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Prof kingsfield would say Watson’s head is full of mush, and would be surprised he made it past one l.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:13 pm
These hack judges make me sad.mg (31009b) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:17 pm
I would say they make me angry
https://www.conservativereview.com/commentary/2017/02/7-statutes-that-clearly-support-trumps-immigration-executive-ordernarciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:19 pm
Economic hardship to the states is only for standing and only colorable at that. For a TRO when the judge is hearing only from one side. It is not the same as a cause of action — that a State’s economic or diversity or humanitarian interests can interfere with the heretofore absolute authority of Congress over immigration and foreign relations.nk (dbc370) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:26 pm
They’ll need some other hook, such as invidiousness that violates the Constitution and that would be radically new (judge-made) law. The current state of the law is that we owe nothing to non-citizens outside our borders.nk (dbc370) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:33 pm
This knavery is what neuhaus warned in the first things symposium 20 years ago.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Bill H (383c5d) — 3/15/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Except that that’s not true. It is conceivable, maybe, that there might be one person or two at their colleges affected by this. The tourism claim is ridiculous. DO any tourists to Hawaii come from Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria or Iran? Even Iran.
The essential problem with this is that none of the travel that Trump wants to stop is, in fact, detrimental to the United States (given all the otehr precautions taken) Trump is just amending the law by presidential fiat and that power that he’s exercising wasn’t given to the president of the United States with the idea that he would utilize it without good reason. But that there is no good reason for any of this may not be a legal claim.
This version is different from the previous one in that:
1) Iraq is off the list.
2) It does not apply to citizens of the 6 named countries who are also citizens of some other country.
3) It does not revoke any visas (except those issued after Jan 27, the date of the frst order)
4) It takes effect 10 days after it is signed.
5) Syrian refugees are not banned permanently. There is only the ban on all refugees for 120 days.Sammy Finkelman (3fda43) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:38 pm
The ruling has little to do with the Executive Order but mostly to do with the campaign. Democrats have had trouble accepting their losses going back to the Civil War.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Also,
6) There is no indicated preference for taking refugees from religious groups that are miinorities in their country of origin.Sammy Finkelman (3fda43) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:40 pm
As POTUS, Trump has plenary power, the power to make these decisions. Rogue judges do not. It is not a ban on Muslims, the EO specifies six countries that either have no viable government and/or are known terrorist states. It’s pure, unadulterated horsesh*t to argue otherwise.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:41 pm
Chief Justice Burger and Justice Black were dissenting, strongly, against judicial overreaching fifty years ago. I can’t remember which one mentioned Jackson’s “Marshall made his decision, now let him enforce it”, warning about loss of respect for the courts’ judgments if that continued, in an opinion.nk (dbc370) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:41 pm
They don’t care Sammeh,the lead atty, katyal defended ubl’s driver, Hamdan, who waz detained with a standard issue equipment in Afghan sedans, a rocket launcher.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:41 pm
Bill H… isn’t that hit on Hawaiian tourism something that they are openly pointing to as part of their pushback?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:43 pm
I have to confess, though, that I had a very nice judge and an even nicer State’s Attorney, today, so it’s not ALL bad. 😉nk (dbc370) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:46 pm
The pause doesn’t effect 85% of all moslems, but here again is the lawfare you saw in the harrith and al silmi instancesnarciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Ot if you liked homeland this is why it’s no good this season, a cuny professor who is a Soros fellow.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Ben Shapiro (no Trump lover he) on twitter:
“This decision is truly ridiculous. It’s basically “We hate Trump, so f*** the law.”Harkin (8d55f0) — 3/15/2017 @ 7:10 pm
Where in the Constitution does it allow the states to overrule immigration decisions? I’m asking because when Texas and Arizona decide to jail illegals and build a wall I want to hear how that’s the sole purview of the federal government.NJRob (54da42) — 3/15/2017 @ 7:31 pm
‘It is not a ban on Muslims, the EO specifies six countries that either have no viable government and/or are known terrorist states. It’s pure, unadulterated horsesh*t to argue otherwise.” Col. Haiku
Amen.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/15/2017 @ 7:57 pm
With all due respect to the courts, the President is Commander-in-Chief, these countries are among those that the 9/11 AUMF applied to, and his order is related to that war. Trump would be well within his rights to ignore the court’s unconstitutional aggrandizement of its powers.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:03 pm
I will point out that we are engaged in armed conflict in Syria. The President’s war powers are not fanciful.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:07 pm
Say, when do these Gorsuch hearings start anyway?Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:08 pm
If you liked homeland this is why it’s no good this season
Stopped watching half-way through the second episode. Good to see my impression wasn’t hasty.
Showtime has done this before. The first season of Sleeper Cell was EXCELLENT. The second season became an exercise in moral equivalence.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:11 pm
March 20th at last count.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:12 pm
I hate when they do that, the second season did indulge in some of that,narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:14 pm
DO any tourists to Hawaii come from Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria or Iran? Even Iran.
Well, at least one student came from Kenya, once upon a time.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:14 pm
But it also showed the nature of the enemy and the complicity of our good friends in the kingdom.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:17 pm
Another so-called judge.AZ Bob (5b0c5f) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:20 pm
I am willing to bet that this decision had less to do with Trump’s statements about radical Islam than they do about this judge’s statements about Trump.
Someone ought to investigate that.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:20 pm
But it also showed the nature of the enemy and the complicity of our good friends in the kingdom.
The second season of Sleeper Cell was about how the US government was just as evil as al Qaeda. I kid you not.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:21 pm
To me, that takes down Trump’s whole facade right there. Trump couldn’t help but reveal his intentions of banning Muslims. Only discriminating against some of them doesn’t prove anything. He’s lost this before it began, simply because he’s a bigmouth.
It’s interesting to see the logic play out here. It’s where law and philosophy (logic) intersect.Tillman (a95660) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:22 pm
This also goes to show that Congress needs to reform the Article III courts, eliminating individual judges’ powers to enjoin federal authorities, and requiring a panel of non-senior appellate judges to rule on the merits before the Executive can be stopped from exercising his authority.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:26 pm
To me, that takes down Trump’s whole facade right there.
FDR made no secret of his dislike for Jews. So, I guess he should have been stopped from declaring war on Germany since Jews were German citizens in disproportionate numbers. The facade of being against Nazis was just a dodge.
/sarc (which is all that comment deserves)Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:30 pm
Tillman needs some help understanding plenary power granted a president on matters of protecting the homeland. Typical lefty.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:32 pm
A reasonable, objective observer—enlightened by the specific historical context, contemporaneous public statements, and specific sequence of events leading to its issuance—would conclude that Judge Watson’s ruling was aimed at disfavoring a President towards whom the judge has strong objections.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Add to that, fdr had a 20 year old anti Japanese animus.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:34 pm
If the judge, even once, has said anything critical or dismissive of President Trump, his order should be vacated by the same logic that animates his order.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:35 pm
I’m keeping with hickory, it’s past time to ignore these zampolit masquerading as jurists.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:38 pm
48. That’s ridiculous on several levels Kevin.Tillman (a95660) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:40 pm
The “tourism, etc” argument cannot be allowed to stand as a basis for standing as it allows states to have standing on nearly any issue whatsoever. If an infinitesimal effect on any state function, or private entity withing the state, is sufficient to establish the harm needed for standing, then the entire idea of standing is kaput.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Tilman,
So is your argument and the judge’s screed that underlies it. The judge has no power to enjoin the actions of the commander-in-chief on ANY matter that even tangentially relates to an ongoing war.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:44 pm
I’m keeping with hickory, it’s past time to ignore these zampolit masquerading as jurists.
Were it not for the upcoming Gorsuch coronation, I’d agree. But by the time this reaches the Supreme Court, he’ll be a justice.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Hawaii seems an excellent location for the next one or two thousands Syrians that must be allowed in. They could even fly across the Pacific and would not even have to stop on US soil.Mike K (f469ea) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:49 pm
So even though the ban came down many days ago, the judge waited until just before it would go into effect to issue his order – to maximize the impact in case he was reversed by the 9th Circuit. That is… injudicious.
If they can take Trump’s campaign rhetoric into account to determine the true motives behind a policy, does that mean every gun control bill by people who made intemperate remarks about America being better off with severely limited private gun ownership is unconstitutional?
Every environmental reg by Obama, who said he intended to bankrupt coal companies, was motivated by animus rather than a desire to protect the environment?
This line of reasoning is insane.
Trump’s travel ban is not, and never was, a pure manifestation of his id. All policy represents compromise among dozens of factors. Pleasing various interest groups, not upsetting the public, etc. Trump’s desires are just one factor out of many in what form the travel ban ultimately takes.
Make no mistake: leftists intend for this new line of reasoning to go in one direction only: blocking Republicans from getting stuff done. And, I shouldn’t need to remind you, how quickly, and on such thin evidence, that leftists jump to conclusions about our motives.
If the travel ban is blocked because Trump is racist, then anything Mitt Romney wanted to do is also unconstitutional because you will remember that they called him–Mittens!–racist. Remember, they said the Tea Party was racist. The Tea Party! We are all terrible racists and nothing we do will ever be legitimate in their eyes. A judicial doctrine that enshrines leftist prejudices as the law of the land… No! Hell No!Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:53 pm
As you might note from the link at 12, effendi sheikh doesn’t intend this to stay in hawaii.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Trump could carve out an exception for Hawaii, and perhaps declare that all visa applicants wishing asylum in Hawaii will be approved.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 9:07 pm
LEt’s say that a President talked about religious “bitter clingers” and how they loved their guns, who then goes on to issue an executive order that affects gun possession. I guess that could be blocked.
Or maybe his agencies just issue orders that require religious people to obtain abortion insurance. If the President has, in any way, derided those who oppose abortion, well any state can get an injunction. Right?Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 9:12 pm
And not only their own residents. Fewer people being born in California affects Texas’ tourism industry, so abortion laws in California are now federally suspect.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/15/2017 @ 9:14 pm
48. “That’s ridiculous on several levels Kevin.”
Tillman (a95660) — 3/15/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Their reliance on magical thinking is a common malady that affects this breed.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/15/2017 @ 9:19 pm
They found a same judge on the 9th circuit jay bybee.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Well sanity is,a relative term in the 9th circus.narciso (02f62d) — 3/15/2017 @ 9:54 pm